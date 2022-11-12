News
Small plane crashes near Laconia Municipal Airport in NH
A small plane crashed around 4 p.m. Thursday near Laconia Municipal Airport. Witnesses said the plane hit a building before crashing into the parking lot of Patrick’s Plaza, a shopping center at Weirs Road and Lake Shore Road in Gilford. Officials said the pilot was the only person on board the plane. The pilot was taken to Concord Hospital for a trauma assessment, but has no life-threatening injuries. “He had a big gash on his head,” a witness said. “And it was bad. But he was awake all the time. He said he could feel his hands, he could feel his feet.” Pam Pierson was driving on Highway 11 when she noticed the plane was low. “I was like there was an airport right there so he had to land, but it was like wobbling,” Pierson said. “And I said it looks like it’s going to crash, and all of a sudden it’s gone.” The aircraft struck the roof of the CFO Speed Shop before touching the ground. The store owner said he heard and felt a loud bang and went outside to find the plane in the parking lot. “It was basically just a normal day and it looked like something had hit the building, or an earthquake, or some kind of natural thing,” said Craig Finnerty, owner of CFO Speed Shop. “I came out of my building and turned around the corner, and unfortunately it was a small plane. It hit the back part of the building and ended up upside down and did a mess.” No one in the building was injured. Officials said the plane crashed while the pilot was trying to land at nearby Laconia Municipal Airport. Officials told News 9 that the building hit by the plane was structurally OK. The NTSB will resume the investigation into the crash as officials try to figure out what caused this plane to go down.
A small plane crashed around 4 p.m. on Thursday near the Laconia municipal airport.
Witnesses said the plane hit a building before crashing into the parking lot of Patrick’s Plaza, a shopping center at Weirs Road and Lake Shore Road in Gilford.
Officials said the pilot was the only person on board the plane. The pilot was taken to Concord Hospital for a trauma assessment, but has no life-threatening injuries.
“He had a big gash on his head,” a witness said. “And it was bad. But he was awake all the time. He said he could feel his hands, he could feel his feet.”
Pam Pierson was driving on Highway 11 when she noticed the plane was low.
“I was like there was an airport right there so he had to land, but it was like wobbling,” Pierson said. “And I said it looks like it’s going to collapse, and all of a sudden it’s gone.”
The plane slammed into the roof of the CFO Speed Shop before touching down. The store owner said he heard and felt a loud bang and went outside to find the plane in the parking lot.
“It was basically just a normal day and it looked like something had hit the building, or an earthquake, or some kind of natural thing,” said Craig Finnerty, owner of CFO Speed Shop. “I came out of my building and turned around the corner, and unfortunately it was a small plane. It hit the back part of the building and ended up upside down and did a mess.”
No one in the building was injured.
Officials said the plane crashed while the pilot was trying to land at nearby Laconia Municipal Airport. Officials told News 9 that the building hit by the plane was structurally OK.
The NTSB will resume the investigation into the crash as officials try to figure out what caused this plane to go down.
Mike Preston’s Ravens mailbag on contract questions for Roquan Smith and Lamar Jackson, James Proche II’s role and more | COMMENTARY
Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston will answer fans’ questions throughout the Ravens season. With Baltimore entering a Week 10 bye after defeating the New Orleans Saints, 27-13, on “Monday Night Football,” plenty of questions remain before a Week 11 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.
Here’s Preston’s take:
(Editor’s note: Questions have been edited for length and clarity.)
Whatever happened in the locker room at halftime for the Tampa Bay game must have been one heck of a meeting because the Ravens came out in second half like someone else started calling the plays. Are you confident the coaching staff has finally seen the light for the rest of the season now on the way to attack?
— Paul in Orlando
Preston: Each year, every team has to develop its own identity. Regardless of tradition or what has happened in recent years, it takes time to develop one, especially since the Ravens started the season without their two top running backs, J. K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, and their Pro Bowl left tackle, Ronnie Stanley. They also had a new center in rookie Tyler Linderbaum.
So, realistically, I expected the Ravens to be all over the place for a while before things settled down. I think at halftime of the Tampa Bay game, the Ravens figured out they weren’t going to win with quarterback Lamar Jackson throwing 30 times in the first two quarters. Contrary to what coach John Harbaugh said, the Ravens didn’t go into the game thinking they were going to throw that much so early. No way.
Logic has prevailed, and the Ravens are back where they need to be. They have an offense built around Jackson and the running game, and they want to limit Jackson’s passing attempts to increase their chances of winning.
Do you think the Ravens overpaid for inside linebacker Roquan Smith, especially since they love draft picks? If the Ravens cannot sign him to a long-term contract, he will become a midseason rental. With Lamar Jackson being owed a massive contract, and Smith hitting free agency at the same (not to mention other Ravens), how can they possibly satisfy everyone?
— Bob K.
Preston: I like the deal and what Smith has brought to the Ravens. They are only paying him $575,000 this season and gave the Chicago Bears second- and fifth-round draft picks. Between now and April’s draft, I’m sure the Ravens will be able to secure at least another fifth-round pick.
Overpaid?
If this deal continues to work out, there is no price too high for what Smith brings to this team. Even before he left Georgia, he was known as a player who studied a lot of film. He has enough strength to engage and get off blocks, as well as the ability to run sideline to sideline. When watching him play against New Orleans on Monday night, I liked the way he could slide, leverage blocks and get big in the gaps. On one play, he covered Saints star running back Alvin Kamara and made the tackle. The Ravens haven’t had that type of presence in the middle for nearly 10 years.
By the second half, he was aligning the other linebackers. This defense has been short on playmakers for several years now. The Ravens have some good players, but not that special player who makes those around him better.
If Smith’s performance against New Orleans was an aberration, then I can’t wait to see what he does in the other eight games.
Do you think that there is any possibility that the Ravens franchise tag Lamar Jackson so they can sign Roquan Smith to a new contract?
— Jim Lahman
Preston: I’m sure general manager Eric DeCosta thought this out before acquiring Smith, who is a pending free agent, and I would assume putting the franchise tag on Jackson is an option.
To be honest, I’m not sure Jackson wouldn’t mind going back to play in his home state of Florida. It’s apparent that neither side wants to budge off Jackson asking for a fully guaranteed contract, but let’s see how far the Ravens advance in the playoffs this season. That could change the dynamics of the negotiations.
If the Ravens place the exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, he would make a projected $46 million in 2023, which would put him in the range of the Cleveland Browns’ Deshaun Watson and the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen as far as average annual salary. That certainly might free up money for Smith, but that move might not be welcomed in Baltimore.
For those who traveled to New Orleans, did anyone catch how many fans were wearing Jackson jerseys? Since the team moved to Baltimore in 1996, I’ve never seen the Ravens have a larger fan base on the road.
Whether you like it or not, Lamar mania is real.
If the Ravens ultimately determine that signing Lamar Jackson to a long-term contract is not an option, what is Plan B?
— Alan Robinson
Preston: Plan B and Plan C would be for the Ravens to trade Jackson. Can that happen? Anything can happen in pro sports. Anything.
After the bye week, I believe the Ravens will need to decide on Charlie Kolar. If he is activated/added to the 53-man roster, who do you expect to be the odd man out of the tight end corps? On the face of it, based on playing time so far this season, one would assume Nick Boyle.
— Paul in Orlando
Preston: Paul, I think you are correct. Boyle is a favorite of Harbaugh’s and the entire organization respects the progress he has made in coming back from several major leg injuries, but he was never a good receiver and has lost power as a blocker. That was his forte. Kolar is big and strong and the Ravens could use him in the running game.
Starting tight end Mark Andrews is the top receiver on the team and a lot of his injuries are the result of being asked to block. If Kolar can handle some of those assignments, that might help keep Andrews healthier.
Do you think James Proche II will have a bigger role? You know Harbs has gotta sell his projection that Proche was in the plans all along and he is slated to get more targets and become a bigger part of the game plan.
— Turtle Dove
Preston: Proche and Harbaugh have a weird relationship. Sometimes I think Proche is still around because he is protected by DeCosta, who drafted him in the sixth round in 2020. I’ve always liked the kid. He doesn’t have great speed, but has enough suddenness to get a one- or two-step advantage against a defender going in or coming out of a break. He might have the best hands on the team.
But Harbaugh coaches and sees Proche on a daily basis, and there might be something we’re missing. If he leaves Baltimore, I still think he could be a good fit as a slot receiver for a lot of teams, especially the New England Patriots or the Los Angeles Rams. But here in Baltimore, Proche is like No. 4 option behind Andrews, Devin Duvernay and Rashod Bateman — when Bateman is healthy.
If Proche helps the Ravens in the second half of the season, it would not be a surprise to me.
As we face the bye week and a softer schedule looming, what are the top 1-2 areas that the Ravens really need to improve in order to maximize their chances of making it to the big dance? Include play calling, use of specific players, areas where we still need help (e.g., wide receiver, etc). You have the magic wand, Mike, so what do you do?
— Mike
Preston: Mike, I am planning on writing about that either Monday or Tuesday next week. You won’t be surprised, but tune in anyway. I’ll be waving the wand.
Have a question for Preston? Email [email protected] with the “Ravens mailbag” in the subject line and they could be answered in The Sun.
()
Jasper Cillessen ‘exploded in anger’ at Louis van Gaal after the former Ajax and Barcelona goalkeeper was left out of the Netherlands’ World Cup squad
Goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen has reportedly lost it to Dutch coach Louis van Gaal after being left out of his World Cup squad.
The former Manchester United manager has made questionable calls for the squad he is taking to Qatar, including leaving behind one of his most experienced players.
The 33-year-old former Ajax and Barcelona player has always featured in the Dutch national team and was even given his first-ever Oranje cap by Van Gaal in 2013.
Cillessen played in every game for the Netherlands at their last World Cup in 2014 winning the bronze medal after beating Brazil in third-place play-off, and was named in the Euro squad. 2020 before being forced to retire with COVID-19.
He was expected to be back for the Netherlands’ first World Cup campaign in eight years.
However, the 63-cap star was left at home for the trip to Qatar, and reports in his homeland claim he wasn’t the happiest, to say the least.
The veteran keeper is said to have “exploded in anger” when told of Van Gaal’s decision on Friday morning, ahead of the official announcement later the same day.
That’s not Van Gaal’s only surprise call, however.
Newcastle’s in-form centre-back Sven Botman, who played a key role in Newcastle’s meteoric start to the Premier League campaign, has also been ruled out.
So has Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek – although that’s perhaps less surprising, despite his performance history for the national side.
What came as a shock, however, was the omission of Bayern Munich wonderkid Ryan Gravenberch, who is considered one of Europe’s top young talents and was voted into the top ten of the Kopa Trophy for Best Young Player.
Xavi Simons has been a place on the plane for Qatar after impressing for PSV since his summer move from Paris Saint-Germain, with the 19-year-old having managed eight goals and four assists in 13 Eredivisie games this season .
The most surprising decision of all, however, was the inclusion of Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen’s flop.
The Netherlands’ World Cup campaign kicks off against Senegal on November 21, with tournament hosts Qatar and Ecuador their other Group A opponents.
ASK IRA: Readers offer FTX Arena replacement names (Pepas Palace?)
Q: They should go back to calling it AmericanAirlines Arena, everyone knows what that is. – Wes.
A: With the FTX Arena moniker proving short-lived for the Heat, you assuredly do not go back to the name of a sponsor that no longer is an arena sponsor (although in theory if Miami-Dade were to offer a discount amid desperation, who knows?). But since this has become an issue with FTX’s failures and Friday’s announcement, we did throw it open for discussion. So here are some of the suggestions (the ones not in bad taste) that were forwarded in this direction:
“The Kitchen Area . . . because if you can’t take the Heat! You know the rest.” – Jay.
“305 Arena.” – Carlos.
“Big Face Coffee Arena.” – Pod.
“Miami Arena.” – Mike.
“The House of Culture.” – Pablo.
“Pollo Tropical Arena.” – Michael.
“The Pepas Palace.” – David.
“Guava Pastelitos House.” – Frank.
“Marlins Park.” – Ryan.
“Carnival Center.” – H.L.
“Orange Bowl by the Sea.” – Jesse.
“Joe Robbie Stadium.” – Ryan.
“No Longer FTX Arena.” – Jake.
“Riley Gardens.” – Matt.
“Have Chewy sponsor it and call it The Kennel 305.” – Mad Dog.
“Miami-Wade Arena.” – Jake.
“Miami Vice Arena.” – Dan.
“Flanigan’s Arena.” – Jaime.
“The waste of a season running it back Arena.” – Kelly.
“The Riley Center.” – E.J.
“Ira Winderman Arena.” – Martin.
Q: Say goodbye to Dru Smith and hello to Orlando Robinson as a two-way player? – Andre, Coral Gables.
A: This came in response to the news that Omer Yurtseven is now expected to miss extensive time with his ankle issue. Robinson is the undrafted big man who spent time with the Heat during summer league and training camp and now is with their G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. I’m just not sure he is athletic enough for the NBA level. And it still comes down to whether such a neophyte replacement would play ahead of Dewayne Dedmon as the backup to Bam Adebayo, or get merit minutes as a neophyte option ahead of Nikola Jovic. I think what the absence of Omer does is make it less likely that Nikola gets seasoning any time soon in South Dakota. As for Omer being out, it puts the Heat in a tenuous position should Bam miss time, particularly with Dewayne proving so foul prone. As for Dru, he’s off to Sioux Falls, still under Heat contract, for seasoning.
Q: Shouldn’t fans have the right to know the injury status of a player without compromising a player’s privacy? With Omer Yurtseven and Victor Oladipo it is a slow drip. It seems as though the NBA/Miami Heat should be more transparent. Just tell us like it is. – Stuart, Miami.
A: And it can be just as frustrating on this end when it comes to gaining clarity. The last thing that benefits anybody is discussing a player’s possible return when that player actually is in no shape to return anytime soon. But I also will say this, sometimes things can turn on a dime due to something more serious arising or showing up on a test, which appears to have been the case with Omer Yurtseven. As for Victor Oladipo, if a player says he is experiencing pain, how do you quantify that to a specific period he is expected to miss?
Sainted and Tainted: Give the musicians their due
Tainted
I am tainting the Timberwolves broadcasting crew and other crews on sports channels. The Bethel College Choir was singing the National Anthem for the Timberwolves game. Instead of showing them singing, they played several past-game videos, completely missing the choir and the National Anthem.
Who cares about past games? I’m sick and tired of musicians being totally ignored. This is also true for other performers, like marching bands. Don’t the jocks realize these young people have also worked hard to perfect their skills? Give the musicians their due.
Mary Ann Herbst, Roseville
Sainted
I want to give a “Sainted” tag to a resident in our apartment building who is very thoughtful in an anonymous way. His name is Don B., and his kindness is shown by faithfully taking our Pioneer Press newspaper from the delivery man and bringing it to our apartment doors daily for years. No one asked him to. When he had a serious illness a few months ago and recovered, he came right back to his habit of bringing us our morning paper early so that we in our robes and slippers can sit with our traditional cup of coffee and read the news. We love him for it.
Judith Lagowski, St. Paul
Sainted
Our Sainted story goes to our organist extraordinaire, Bill Chouinard at St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Mahtomedi.
Not only did he play for two packed services with brass and choir on Reformation Sunday, but he then came back to church at 6 p.m. to perform his annual “Tricks and Treats with The Mighty Organ” concert. His concert was complete with fitting big screen videos, many colored spooky lights, and even smoke coming from the organ. For the costume parade with the children marching around the sanctuary, he played The Jack-O-Lantern Man and then ended with Bach’s Toccata and Fugue in D Minor. The church walls resounded.
He needs to be Sainted for “treating” everyone with his great talents, especially the organ.
Mary Ann and Dick Papke, Blaine
The Smithsonian puts Maya Lin in the spotlight in a biographical program : NPR
Adam Stoltmann
Almost everyone who received biographical exhibits at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery – Sylvia Plath, Frederick Douglass, Martin Luther King Jr., to name a few – are long dead.
But the museum’s latest subject, Maya Lin, is still alive and well and living up to her credentials as an architect, designer, visual artist and environmental activist.
Lin’s works include the Civil Rights Memorial in Alabama, the Langston Hughes Library in Tennessee, and What is missing? — the massive and ongoing environmental activism project she started in 2009 — and of course the Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial in Washington, DC which launched his career 40 years ago.
But despite all the attention given to her work, Lin herself is someone who has avoided the limelight for decades.
“I’ve always felt like my works were public, but that’s not the case,” she said.
Under the spotlight
At 63, Lin’s desire to keep her private life to herself dates back to at least her early twenties.
The Washington Post/Getty Images
She was still a student at Yale in 1981 when her sleek, understated black granite design for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial beat out 1,400 other submissions and sparked a ruthless reaction.
“You don’t need an art education to see this memorial for what it is: a black scar,” Vietnam veteran Tom Carhart told a meeting of the United States Fine Arts Commission. United.
To this day, the artist said that she does not like to talk about this period of her life.
“Part of the controversy was my age, my race, my gender,” Lin said. “It was really unpleasant.”
So even though Lin authorized the National Portrait Gallery to commission a portrait from him in 2014, the work is included in the exhibition. A life: Maya Lin — The gallery’s curator of painting and sculpture, Dorothy Moss, said it took a lot of persuasion to get the artist to accept this first-ever exhibition dedicated to her life.
Chloe Veltman/NPR
“I said, ‘It’s the Smithsonian. We have a lot of school groups coming through. And the story of your perseverance and resilience is one that would inspire young people,” Moss said. “And so she agreed.”
Connecting Lin’s inner and outer life
The exhibit traces Lin’s life from her childhood in Ohio, through her work on the many buildings and public art projects she designed around the world, to such accolades as receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.
It also offers visitors a glimpse into Lin’s vivid inner life.
His sketchbooks buzz with energy, revealing an effervescent spirit. There’s the gray-brimmed woolen hat Lin wore to help hide from the media when she was going through the Vietnam Veterans Memorial debacle. Then there’s the display case with a pair of tiny frolicking stags the artist made in silver when she was a high school student. The animated designs reflect Lin’s love for the natural world.
The exhibition touches on this passion through an interactive installation, where visitors can jot down memories of favorite places now lost to environmental destruction and attach them to a large vinyl map. The facility is part of What is missing?Lin’s multi-faceted project on climate change.
The map is covered in reminiscences of everything from a once-pristine lake, now polluted by landfills in New Hampshire, to a wildfire that ravaged wildlife and farms near the town of one’s grandfather. visitor to Spain.
“We hear, we read, we understand it’s a bit abstract,” Lin said of the limitations of typical climate change messaging. “But how do we make it personal? Because I think you have to, at the end of the day, not just communicate the facts. You have to get people to feel.”
Pete Souza/The White House
Lin said the best way to inspire people to take action is to generate empathy. For example, she What is missing?-linked 2021 public art installation, ghost forest, carried a grove of Atlantic white cedars killed by a saltwater flood to Madison Square Park in New York. The effect of walking through all those displaced trees in the middle of a bustling city was both sublime and unnerving.
Lin’s works continue to attract public attention – and, she hopes, public activism as well. But she may never really get used to living in the public eye.
“I was happy with the show,” Lin said, as she reflected on being the subject of an exhibit. “I mean, I was embarrassed. I mean, I was kind of mortified by that.”
Rubén Rosario: My journey with multiple myeloma continues
The doorbell’s back.
That’s what I call the round-shaped, intravenous infusion entry port that was carved again into my upper right chest in September and initially more than a decade ago, in 2011, after I was diagnosed with terminal stage multiple myeloma.
MM is an incurable blood cancer that overtakes healthy plasma cells and depletes the body of much-needed white blood cells, leaving the immune system extremely vulnerable to infections and life-threatening illnesses like pneumonia.
More than 34,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with MM annually, according to a 2022 American Cancer Society estimate. Roughly 12,640 die of it every year. At the time of my diagnosis, according to data, more than half of people diagnosed in Stage III lived at least another 3½ years.
It has claimed the lives in recent years of notables like Colin Powell, who died of complications from COVID-19 as he was fighting the blood cancer; it also killed Walmart founder Sam Walton and one-time vice presidential candidate Geraldine Ferraro. KARE-TV recently chronicled award-winning journalist Boyd Huppert’s successful year-long treatment after his MM diagnosis. He is now where I was a decade ago.
But after a little more than a decade of hibernation following aggressive chemotherapy, two autologous stem cell transplants and several hospitalizations to combat pneumonia and other high-risk illnesses, my once-dormant cancer nemesis gradually awoke this summer.
My oncologist, Dr. Mark Wilkowske, who directs the Frauenshuh Cancer Center in St. Louis Park, detected the gradual spike in cancerous plasma cells, and a bone marrow biopsy confirmed it in September. I was taken off Revlimid, a cancer-fighting drug I ingested daily since 2012.
Given that MM has no cure and most survivors relapse, I knew it would come back. But hearing the word “relapse” is still a jolt for me and many others in the MM and cancer-survivor world. It heralds another unwelcome call to arms, both mental and physical.
One of the first things I did was review and update my will, health care directive, beneficiary financial records and cremation/funeral arrangements. Nothing fancy. My no-frills cherry-red cremation box is patiently waiting in the basement, where it’s been for several years now.
My folks will decide service, location and where that box with my ashes will go. The only addendum request was adding two of my favorite pieces of solemn but soul-stirring music — Antonín Dvořák’s New World, Symphony 9, Largo segment, and Samuel Barber’s Adagio for Strings. If there’s a celebration-of-life gathering, I hope they also throw in Rubén Blades, El Gran Combo, Santana and Earth, Wind and Fire among others to lighten the service playlist, but that’s up to them.
The second thing I did was relax. I’m not the woe-is-me, why-me type of person. I’m approaching 69 but a long way from throwing in the towel. This relapse, or recurrence, was caught early, unlike the first time when up to 80 percent of my plasma cells were already cancerous by the time of diagnosis detection.
Wilkowske recommended a treatment cocktail of Carfilzomib, a chemotherapy drug; Daratumumab, a monoclonal antibody; and Decadron, a steroid. Such a cocktail, which has seen good success in combating relapses, was not around when I was first diagnosed.
I’m currently into my sixth week of treatment that will last months. Other than night-following-treatment insomnia and leaving my voice sounding like Don Corleone for a few days, the cocktail regimen is tolerable so far. If the treatment doesn’t work, I could be a candidate for CAR T-cell therapy, which will require once again carving up the left chest to insert the two-headed snake Hickman IV port.
I feel good. I shoot hoops and regularly work out at the gym. I continue to live life, surrounded by an incomparable caretaker wife of 44 years, two loving adult children, and an inner circle of close friends and distant relatives.
I write on occasion and volunteer as a member of the Angel Foundation’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion steering committee. The Twin Cities-based nonprofit provides financial, emotional and other resources to cancer survivors and their children.
I draw inspiration from others dealing with similar challenges. They include David Gonzalez, also an NYC-raised super rat, as we call ourselves, and a prize-winning New York Times writer/photographer and fellow MM survivor. There is also former Pioneer Press newsroom colleague Mike Sweeney, who wrote me a touching email after he learned of my relapse.
Sweeney, 78, a Vietnam War combat Marine veteran, was diagnosed in 1997 with spinocerebellar ataxia, an incurable genetic disease that affects the nervous system. The doctors told him then he would be immobilized and die within a few years. He retired several years ago after a long career in journalism and as a newspaper union leader. I visited him recently at the Minneapolis Veterans Home.
“Like you, I keep on living my life even though the docs said I would be dead by now,” Sweeney wrote in the email.
Is this cancer a fight? An ordeal? A challenge? A journey? Yes, even a blessing, given a daily appreciation of little and big things? It’s all that. The apt descriptor depends on the mood and the day. Like Sweeney, we both will continue to punch up at what’s trying to put us down until the final bell. Pa’lante (Forward).
