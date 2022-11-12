Sorare Welcomes Lionel Messi as Investor and Brand Ambassador

Sorare said that Messi had acquired an undisclosed equity investment in the firm.

The firm already attracted the attention of another Spanish soccer star, Gerard Pique.

One of the world’s best soccer talents and a current member of the Paris Saint-Germain soccer club, Lionel Messi, has joined the ranks of the NFT card trading game Sorare as an investor and brand ambassador. The goal of the player’s presence is to increase awareness of Sorare and boost customer satisfaction via better service.

When announcing this collaboration, Sorare said that Messi had acquired an undisclosed equity investment in the firm. Having Messi on board is a huge deal for Sorare, who had already attracted the attention of another Spanish soccer star, Gerard Pique.

No Stranger to NFTs and Crypto

Under the terms of Messi’s contract, the platform would be open to the development of additional experiences. Athletes like Kylian Mbappe of soccer and Serena Williams of tennis have signed endorsement deals with the company, among others. During its Series B investment round in September 2021, the platform brought in roughly $680 million.

Messi is no stranger to engaging with cryptocurrencies and NFT startups. The participant has been quite forthcoming about allowing other ecosystem businesses to associate themselves with his name and brand. In fact, when he signed a contract with his current club, PSG, in August 2021, he was one of the first players to have a portion of his salary paid in cryptocurrencies. $PSG is a fan token established by the club in cooperation with Socios.com, and Messi will earn a portion of his $30 million contract payout in this cryptocurrency.

The soccer star also inked a contract with Bitget in October, a cryptocurrency exchange with a social trading emphasis, to provide his supporters with a “unique opportunity to explore Web 3.0 and the potential of trading crypto on the exchange.”

Recommended For You:

Creator Royalties Will Stay on NFT Marketplace OpenSea