The Challenge’s CT Tamburello files for divorce from his wife
Chris “CT” Tamburello faces a new kind of challenge.
According to public court records, The challenge veteran filed for divorce from his wife Lilianet “Lili” Solares November 7 after four years of marriage. The couple’s 7-year-old son Christophe “CJ” Tamburello Solares is listed in court records, but no custody claim is specified.
E ! News has reached out to CT’s attorney for comment and has not heard back. There is no registered lawyer for Lili.
In September 2018, the couple exchanged vows in front of close friends and co-stars, including Cara Maria Sorbello, Derrick Kosinsky, Leroy Garret and Wes Bergman. The wedding ceremony in Florida will then be broadcast on an MTV special.
But as the marriage continued, CT showed signs on The challenge that this relationship was far from perfect. Before the 2020 premiere The Challenge: Double AgentsCT revealed that he had separated from his wife.
Rains from Nicole douse eastern US from Georgia to Canada
By REBECCA BLACKWELL and FREIDA FRISARO (Associated Press)
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole covered the eastern United States from Georgia to the Canadian border Friday while hundreds of people on a hard-hit stretch of Florida’s coast wondered if their homes can be made livable again.
Parts of otherwise intact buildings hung over cliffs of sand created by pounding waves that covered the normally wide beach in Wilbur-by-the-Sea, near where Nicole made landfall. Dozens of hotel and condominium towers as tall as 22 stories were declared uninhabitable in Daytona Beach Shores and New Smyrna Beach after seawater undercut their foundations.
As waves washed over pieces of lumber and concrete blocks that once were part of homes at Wilbur-by-the-Sea, workers tried to stabilize remaining sections of land with rocks and dirt. It was too late for some, though: The front of one house laid on the sand, where it was sheared away from the rest of the structure.
Forecasters issued multiple tornado warnings in the Carolinas, although no touchdowns were reported immediately. In south Georgia, Keith Post tried to clean up the damage at a coastal submarine museum that was submerged by floodwaters.
“At one point it was up to my knees,” said Post, whose St. Marys Submarine Museum sits on the river that forms the Georgia-Florida line at the Atlantic coast. “From the front of the museum looking across to Florida, you did not see any green. It was all water.”
Downgraded to a depression, what was left of Nicole could dump as much as 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rain over the Blue Ridge Mountains, forecasters said, and there was a chance of flash and urban flooding as far north as New England.
As the storm moved north of Atlanta and maximum sustained winds dropped to 30 mph (45 kph), forecasters issued a string of tornado warnings in North and South Carolina, although no touchdowns or damage were reported immediately. Much of both states and Virginia were under a tornado watch.
Wrecks added to Atlanta’s notoriously bad traffic as rain from Nicole fell across the metro area during rush hour, and a few school systems in mountainous north Georgia canceled classes.
The storm caused at least three deaths and swallowed once-wide stretches of sand in the Daytona Beach area — famous for its drivable beaches.
One roughly 15-mile (24-kilometer) long area of the coast was severely eroded, with multiple seawalls destroyed, when Hurricane Ian crossed the state from west to east just six weeks earlier, killing more than 130 people and destroying thousands of homes.
Volusia County officials said it wasn’t clear when people might be able to sunbathe next to their cars and pickup trucks on the beaches again.
“Assessments have begun and will be ongoing as we have 47 miles of beach,” county spokesman David Hunt said.
The late-season hurricane hit the Bahamas first, the first to do so since Category 5 Hurricane Dorian devastated the archipelago in 2019. For storm-weary Floridians, it was the first November hurricane to hit their shores since 1985 and only the third since record-keeping began in 1853.
Even minimal hurricanes and storms have become more destructive because seas are rising as the planet’s ice melts due to climate change, increasing coastal flooding, said Princeton University climate scientist Michael Oppenheimer. “It’s going to happen all across the world,’ he said.
The lifting of a curfew at 7 a.m. Friday and the reopening of bridges leading to the beachfront enabled evacuated residents to return to the area to take stock of their properties, if only from the outside, and to begin to figure out whether they’ll be able to live there again. But safety officials warned people not to approach the wreckage.
“Residents and visitors are urged to stay away from the beach because of debris and the damage to homes, condos, hotels, beach walkways and piers,” Tamara Malphurs, deputy chief of the Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue, told The Associated Press.
“If you go anywhere near the beach, you are putting your life in jeopardy. We are flying double red flags because there are massive amounts of debris in the water and on the beach, 5- to 8-foot breaking waves, and strong rip currents,” she said.
Piers and walkways also could be dangerous, she said: “Even during low tide, these structures may collapse without notice. Currently the beach is the most dangerous place to be in our county. We will work as hard as we possibly can to make it safe and accessible once again, but it’s going to take time.”
A man and a woman were killed by electrocution when they touched downed power lines in the Orlando area, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Another man died as waves battered his yacht against a dock in Cocoa, despite efforts to resuscitate him by paramedics who managed to get on board as the boat broke away from its moorings, Cocoa Police said.
Nicole also caused flooding well inland, as parts of the St. Johns River were at or above flood stage. Some rivers in the Tampa Bay area neared flood levels, according to the National Weather Service. Emergency declarations were approved for all 67 Florida counties and the Seminole Tribe of Florida as the sprawling storm moved over the state.
Frisaro reported from Fort Lauderdale. AP writers Curt Anderson in St. Petersburg; Russ Bynum in Savannah, Georgia; Jay Reeves in Birmingham, Alabama; and Seth Borenstein in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, contributed to this report.
For more AP coverage of our changing climate:
KC veteran walks 20 miles with 50 pounds on his back to fight homelessness
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) – A local Army veteran runs 20 miles with 50 pounds on his back on Veterans Day to raise awareness about homelessness.
Clay Daniels is a member of the board of directors of ReStart, Inc.. Based in downtown, Restart provides Kansas City’s less fortunate and most vulnerable population with housing and resources.
Daniels is an Army veteran, Green Beret, and former football player at West Point. He is now service president at US Engineering. He has compassion for homeless veterans and hopes to raise awareness through his march through the streets for the third year in a row.
Daniels’ race last year saw him run 40 miles with 40 pounds to raise a $40,000 goal for ReStart’s 40th year of service. He beat that by over $20,000. This year, he will try to raise an additional $20,000.
“I think it’s really important to raise awareness of this issue and get lots of problem solvers who can help support an organization like ReStart, which is really at the center of solving this issue,” Daniels said.
ReStart serves all homeless populations, including singles, families, people with mental illnesses, LGBTQ+, unaccompanied youth, and veterans.
The organization has 12 locations, 10 in Missouri and three in Kansas. They help approximately 400 people every day through prevention, awareness and accommodation by addressing barriers to housing through services such as case management, street outreach and employment services.
“At the end of the day, Kansas City is our city, and if we can empower them to solve this problem, and on top of that, if we can get other people to do something similar towards their passion, their goals, I think that’s really what I’m trying to accomplish,” Daniels said.
Daniels’ running route, seen here, begins at Resurrection United Methodist Church at 137th Street and Briar Street, then goes north along Roe Avenue, east along 133rd Street, then north again along State Line Road, Ward Parkway, Wornall Road, Broadway Boulevard, Wyandotte Street, Main Street, Grand Boulevard and Locust Street, before ending east at East Ninth Street at ReStart, near Harrison Street.
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.
Mike McDaniel makes Austin Jackson affirmation — sort of; details on Dolphins safety rotation, other updates
With offensive lineman Austin Jackson nearing a return and veteran Brandon Shell playing well at his right tackle post, there are questions outside the Miami Dolphins on if Jackson could play elsewhere when he’s fully ready to play from his high-ankle sprain.
Coach Mike McDaniel made a firm statement Friday about his role — sort of.
“I see Austin as our starting right tackle,” McDaniel said, before then not fully committing to the idea.
“However, just because I’m annoying, we’ll play him at whatever position best serves us at the given moment to win the game.”
McDaniel putting it in drive and then reverse comes after offensive coordinator Frank Smith said Thursday the Dolphins will look to “play the best five” on the line.
McDaniel continued: “I still, without a shadow of doubt, haven’t strayed away at all from my feelings of Austin being the starting right tackle because of what he’s shown me coming back, showing improvement in detail and execution of certain things from when he was in a groove before he got hurt.
“He’ll be back there when he’s ready, and we’ll adjust him if it’s the best thing for the team, which there’s a lot of variables involved in that.”
The Dolphins will also continue to take a cautious approach with Jackson’s return after ramping him up Thursday for his greatest practice workload since injuring the ankle in the Sept. 11 opener against the New England Patriots, missing the ensuing eight games.
“We’ll not compromise his progress for the long haul to put him out there before we feel as confident as we possibly can that he won’t regress,” McDaniel said.
Safety rotation
The Dolphins have used a matchup-based rotation in replacing strong safety Brandon Jones since his season-ending knee injury. In last Sunday’s win against the Bears, it was mostly Eric Rowe, with Elijah Campbell getting into the mix. The week prior at Detroit, it was Verone McKinley up from the practice squad. When Jones was initially sidelined, on Oct. 23 against the Steelers, Clayton Fejedelem saw plenty of action.
“They give us versatility for different sorts of packages week in and week out,” McDaniel said. “You can utilize specific skillsets for given matchups.”
McDaniel also praised Rowe’s seven-tackle performance in the start against the Bears after being inactive the week before against the Lions.
“It’s not usually just, ‘Hey, this is the next guy,’” said Boyer, adding there are special teams and roster management elements to decisions. “If you try to highlight what guys do well, you try to put them in situations that are going to come up that you feel pretty good that they’re going to do well in those situations.”
Campbell played 16 snaps, 22 percent of defensive plays, on Sunday after previously only getting in on four against the Patriots in the opener and one at Cincinnati in Week 4.
“There were some things that I was a little delayed on, but through time and repetition, I’m going to be just quicker to trigger on some things,” Campbell said.
Campbell has been versatile for Miami, working with cornerbacks given the multitude of injuries the Dolphins have had there and also getting safety work.
“It was just an adjustment,” Campbell said. “There’s a lot less that you have to look at as a corner, as opposed to safety. There’s a lot more calls and checks that your teammates are relying on you to make. Your responsibility is a lot higher.”
And the Dolphins enjoy the element of surprise for opponents with the different safeties.
“From a game-plan perspective from their side, they don’t know what they’re going to get, so they can only have so many game plans to attack the strong safety,” Campbell said. “Everyone’s going to perform. We’re all NFL athletes.”
Friday updates
Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead (toe) was not seen at practice Friday after his usual Thursday session of limited participation. Tight end Hunter Long (concussion protocol) was not spotted Friday.
The Browns already ruled out linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (knee) and tight end and University of Miami alum David Njoku (ankle), who will not make his Hard Rock Stadium return.
This story will be updated.
Matt Gaetz adamant on pushing Jordan to show up at House, promises to be ‘very convincing’
Rep. Matt Gaetz is relentlessly pressuring Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan to consider running for Speaker of the House, calling him a “star player” in the Republican conference.
Mr. Gaetz said he and Mr. Jordan spoke frequently and that he would seek to convince him to run against House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, whom Mr. Gaetz accused of advancing “unnecessary” ideas and “not serious”.
Although Mr. Jordan has already endorsed Mr. McCarthy and has been firm about not running for the top job, Mr. Gaetz pointed to recent history as proof that anything is possible.
“Paul Ryan didn’t want to do it until Kevin McCarthy imploded the last time either,” Mr. Gaetz, a Florida Republican, told reporters. “I was told that I was very persuasive.”
The Jordan Project campaign stems from opposition to Mr. McCarthy in the House Freedom Caucus, a group of about 30 of the most conservative House GOP members. Resistance to Mr. McCarthy has deepened thanks to the failure of a red wave election to materialize on Tuesday, giving the Freedom Caucus more clout despite representing only about 10% of House Republicans .
Mr. McCarthy had already brought Mr. Jordan into his circle of leadership by giving him the top spot on the House Judiciary Committee, positioning him to chair the committee in a GOP-led house.
Mr Jordan has long been touted by conservative commentators as an alternative to Mr McCarthy. Those close to Mr Jordan, however, insist the Ohio Republican has no interest in the gig.
“Mr. Jordan wants to be chair of the Judiciary Committee,” a spokesperson for Jordan told The Washington Times.
Most GOP lawmakers are expected to support Mr. McCarthy, and a viable alternative has yet to emerge.
“I hadn’t even heard of anyone running against him. Even Jim Jordan supports him, so I don’t see how McCarthy won’t win the speakers’ race next week,” said Rep. Greg Steube, Republican of Florida.
Mr Jordan briefly ran for president in 2018, promising a more conservative view of the party.
He is one of the founders of the Freedom Caucus and helped oust former House Speaker John Boehner from office in 2015.
washingtontimes
J&K Apni party to hold Kashmir’s ‘biggest rally’ since revoked special status of Section 370 divided state
Srinagar:
J&K Apni Party (JKAP) is holding a large public rally in Srinagar on November 12, which is believed to be the largest rally in Kashmir since the repeal of special status and the splitting of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two UT – Ladakh clipping — in August 2019.
The party, led by Altaf Bukhari and launched with central government support after the removal of Article 370, expects more than 40,000 people to attend Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium. The show of force is the first of its kind by a party ahead of assembly elections, likely early next year.
Traffic police issued a notice and asked people to avoid unnecessary travel to Lal Chowk and the stadium area given the large number of vehicles expected to enter the city with people attending the rally.
Comprised of a number of former MPs from former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the J&K Apni party leadership had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Interior Minister Amit Shah in Delhi shortly after its formation. It was the first such outreach by any part of Kashmir after the dismissal decision.
Altaf Bukhari said his party “will not provoke people based on their emotions”. “We will fight for their aspirations such as statehood, protection of land and jobs,” he told the media.
Mr Bukhari wants statehood to be restored ahead of assembly elections.
Of the two UTs formed, Jammu and Kashmir provides for a state assembly – like Pondicherry – while Ladakh has none, like Chandigarh. Ladakh has witnessed protest marches demanding a full state.
Jammu and Kashmir has been without an elected government for over four years now. Elections can be announced at any time after the completion of the revision of voter lists on November 25.
Along with a number of regional parties, including the PDP and the National Conference – and the national Congress and BJP parties – former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, who bitterly split from the Congress, recently launched his party Democrat Azad to fight against the upcoming legislative elections in the region.
ndtv
Women’s basketball: Lindsay Whalen reminds Gophers to focus on ‘all the work we did’
The Gophers women’s basketball team hasn’t lacked confidence early this season, telling all inquisitors that they will be better than anyone expects a team with 11 newcomers to be.
That optimism was strengthened in Minnesota’s season opener, a 75-45 rout of Western Michigan on Monday at Williams Arena.
That’s OK with Lindsay Whalen. Confidence is good. Still, the Gophers’ head coach made it a point to get her players’ feet back on the floor when practice resumed Wednesday after a day off.
“I told them they can’t forget what got us this win,” she said.
That would be a good four months of hard work, since summer practice started in June..
“With a new team and a younger group, that’s part of my job, making them aware that, hey, Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter you get the likes, you get the tweets, you get this and that — and then it’s gone in 24 hours,” Whalen said this week. “But what got us all those things there was all the work that we did in here, all the hours and practices and days.
“This can’t just be a group that forgets that and just thinks, ‘It’s one game and we’ve had all this stuff written about us.’ You’ve got to remember what got us here was practice, and now it’s over. We’ve got to focus on Lehigh.”
The Mountain Hawks visit for a 3 p.m. tipoff on Sunday with a veteran team and more motivation than a team from Bethlehem, Pa., should have. Six of Lehigh’s players are from Minnesota, including forward Frannie Hottinger, a 6-foot senior wing from Inver Grove Heights who attended Cretin-Derham Hall.
“She’s tough; like, physically tough. She’s strong,” Whalen said. “And you can see she wants to lead the team and have a great year.”
In the Mountain Hawks’ opener against Stonehill — a former Division III team recently reclassified to Division I — Hottinger had 21 points and 18 rebounds.
“That’s incredible,” Whalen said. “I’ve seen enough of her to know it’s a huge matchup for us and we have our work cut out for us.”
Hottinger is joined by fellow Minnesotans Anna Harvey, a senior guard from Lakeville South; Mackenzie Kramer, a junior guard from St. Michael-Albertville; freshman wing Katie Hurt from Rochester John Marshall; sophomore guard Kaylee Van Eps from Chaska; and freshman forward Lily Fandre of Eagan.
Van Eps won a Class 4A state championship with Gophers freshman forward Mallory Heyer in 2020.
“I think that will be a pretty good test about what kind of team we are at this time of the season, because they’re a good team — and they have some veterans on the team,” Gophers freshman guard Amaya Battle said.
Battle was one of three freshmen to play well in the Gophers’ opener, coming off the bench for six points and a game-high nine assists. Classmate Mara Braun led the team with 21 points and seven rebounds, and Heyer finished with eight points and eight boards.
The Gophers pulled down 54 rebounds against Western Illinois.
“We know it’s not going to be easy, and we’re a new team — we’re full of a bunch of young people. So, we’re going to take some hits this year,” Battle said. “… Just because we had a great win (on Monday) doesn’t mean it’s always going to happen like that. We have to stay focused for the next game.”
Whalen said she wants to see the Gophers focus on playing better when in transition defense, noting that Lehigh threw up 34 3-pointers against Stonehill.
“For a first game, and a team that’s a relatively new group, they were a cohesive bunch that played well together for the most part,” Whalen said.
The Mountain Hawks were scheduled to play Friday night at South Dakota State, which last year finished 29-9 and won the NIT championship — beating Minnesota on the way, 78-57 in the second round.
