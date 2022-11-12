the Commission reconsiders its forecasts and fears “difficult months” for the 27 – RT in French

The EU will go into recession at the end of the year and suffer higher than expected inflation. The energy crisis affecting the 27 is partly linked to a sharp deterioration in relations with Russia since the start of its offensive in Ukraine.

“We have difficult months ahead of us”, declared the European Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, during a press conference on 11 November. Coming from an aristocratic lineage, the one who evolved within Italian social democracy before joining the European Commission today predicts a contraction in activity in the last quarter of 2022 and the first of 2023, and therefore a “recession” both for the EU, the euro zone and “most member states”.

As a result, next year’s GDP growth has been revised sharply downwards, to just 0.3% for countries sharing the single currency, against 1.4% expected so far, even if a return to growth is expected in the spring.

The European Commission admits that it made bad forecasts

The European Commission stressed in a press release that the EU was among “the most affected advanced economies” due to “its geographical proximity to the war zone and its heavy dependence on gas imports from Russia”.

Inflation continues to exceed our forecasts

As AFP reports, the recovery recorded since last year, after the historic recession of 2020, has resisted until this summer even if it has slowed down. The euro zone still recorded 0.2% growth in the third quarter, surprising analysts. Enough to raise the forecast for 2022 by 0.5 points to 3.2%.

“The shock of war is taking over […] Inflation continues to exceed our forecasts, the sharp erosion of purchasing power has caused a drop in consumer confidence, such as that of companies which are facing high production costs, persistent supply difficulties and tightening conditions funding”, lamented Paolo Gentiloni, according to whom “uncertainty remains exceptionally high”.

Brussels has revised its inflation forecast in the euro zone for 2023 sharply upwards, to 6.1%, against only 4% expected so far. However, it expects price increases to begin to decline after a high point expected at the end of 2022. For the whole of 2022, Brussels is now expecting inflation to be stronger than expected at 8.5%, against 7.6% previously.

The economic damage could be much greater than expected

The European Commissioner underlined that gas stocks appeared sufficient for the moment, but, pointing to the almost total halt in Russian deliveries and the difficulty of compensating for this lack by imports from other countries, he predicted a difficult reconstitution of stocks for winter 2023/2024.

“If Europe fails to prepare properly, the economic damage could be far greater than expected,” he admitted. In a pessimistic scenario, GDP could thus fall by 0.9% in 2023 and inflation prove to be much more persistent.

The specter of deindustrialization

Companies are alarmed by energy prices that are much higher in Europe than in the United States or Asia. Factories and investment projects threaten to desert the EU, raising fears of an economic stall.

“This risk of deindustrialization exists […]but it does not lead me to catastrophic predictions, because the choice of industrial locations depends on many factors, not just energy prices”, argued Paolo Gentiloni.

He insisted on the need for the 27 member countries of the EU to remain united. “If, as Europeans, we are able to stay united, we can successfully overcome this difficult period and come out of it stronger,” he said.

Germany, Europe’s largest economy, should record the weakest performance of EU countries next year, with a decline of 0.6% in its GDP, against growth of 0.4% in France, of 1 % in Spain and 0.3% in Italy.

In 2023, inflation is expected to be lowest in Denmark (3.7%). It would be in Germany clearly above the average (7.5%) and almost twice as high as in France (4.4%), according to forecasts from Brussels.

Quoted by AFP, the European commissioner reported a positive note concerning the European labor market which “should remain solid”. The unemployment rate, which is at a historic low, is expected to increase “only marginally”, from 6.8% this year to 7.2% in 2023 in the euro zone.