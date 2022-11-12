News
the Commission reconsiders its forecasts and fears “difficult months” for the 27 – RT in French
The EU will go into recession at the end of the year and suffer higher than expected inflation. The energy crisis affecting the 27 is partly linked to a sharp deterioration in relations with Russia since the start of its offensive in Ukraine.
“We have difficult months ahead of us”, declared the European Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, during a press conference on 11 November. Coming from an aristocratic lineage, the one who evolved within Italian social democracy before joining the European Commission today predicts a contraction in activity in the last quarter of 2022 and the first of 2023, and therefore a “recession” both for the EU, the euro zone and “most member states”.
As a result, next year’s GDP growth has been revised sharply downwards, to just 0.3% for countries sharing the single currency, against 1.4% expected so far, even if a return to growth is expected in the spring.
The European Commission admits that it made bad forecasts
The European Commission stressed in a press release that the EU was among “the most affected advanced economies” due to “its geographical proximity to the war zone and its heavy dependence on gas imports from Russia”.
Inflation continues to exceed our forecasts
As AFP reports, the recovery recorded since last year, after the historic recession of 2020, has resisted until this summer even if it has slowed down. The euro zone still recorded 0.2% growth in the third quarter, surprising analysts. Enough to raise the forecast for 2022 by 0.5 points to 3.2%.
“The shock of war is taking over […] Inflation continues to exceed our forecasts, the sharp erosion of purchasing power has caused a drop in consumer confidence, such as that of companies which are facing high production costs, persistent supply difficulties and tightening conditions funding”, lamented Paolo Gentiloni, according to whom “uncertainty remains exceptionally high”.
Brussels has revised its inflation forecast in the euro zone for 2023 sharply upwards, to 6.1%, against only 4% expected so far. However, it expects price increases to begin to decline after a high point expected at the end of 2022. For the whole of 2022, Brussels is now expecting inflation to be stronger than expected at 8.5%, against 7.6% previously.
The economic damage could be much greater than expected
The European Commissioner underlined that gas stocks appeared sufficient for the moment, but, pointing to the almost total halt in Russian deliveries and the difficulty of compensating for this lack by imports from other countries, he predicted a difficult reconstitution of stocks for winter 2023/2024.
“If Europe fails to prepare properly, the economic damage could be far greater than expected,” he admitted. In a pessimistic scenario, GDP could thus fall by 0.9% in 2023 and inflation prove to be much more persistent.
The specter of deindustrialization
Companies are alarmed by energy prices that are much higher in Europe than in the United States or Asia. Factories and investment projects threaten to desert the EU, raising fears of an economic stall.
“This risk of deindustrialization exists […]but it does not lead me to catastrophic predictions, because the choice of industrial locations depends on many factors, not just energy prices”, argued Paolo Gentiloni.
He insisted on the need for the 27 member countries of the EU to remain united. “If, as Europeans, we are able to stay united, we can successfully overcome this difficult period and come out of it stronger,” he said.
Germany, Europe’s largest economy, should record the weakest performance of EU countries next year, with a decline of 0.6% in its GDP, against growth of 0.4% in France, of 1 % in Spain and 0.3% in Italy.
In 2023, inflation is expected to be lowest in Denmark (3.7%). It would be in Germany clearly above the average (7.5%) and almost twice as high as in France (4.4%), according to forecasts from Brussels.
Quoted by AFP, the European commissioner reported a positive note concerning the European labor market which “should remain solid”. The unemployment rate, which is at a historic low, is expected to increase “only marginally”, from 6.8% this year to 7.2% in 2023 in the euro zone.
RT All Fr Trans
News
The 100 year journey to Sgt. Purple Heart of Loyd
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) – General George Washington has established the Purple Heart Award to honor those wounded in combat. However, some soldiers who fought valiantly in the First World War have not received their due more than 100 years later.
Until recently, Sgt. Perry Loyd was one of them.
Loyd’s grandson, Perry James, IV, of Mt. Pleasant, never knew his grandfather, but he promised his mother that he would work to obtain Loyd’s Purple Heart.
James went to the US government to ask for his grandfather’s purple heart and was refused twice.
He involved Senator Tim Scott’s office and eventually the Department of the Army introduced him to Sgt. Perry Lloyd’s Purple Heart
But why did it take 100 years?
“The African-American combat unit faced systematic racism,” Perry said. “It’s a systematic approach to discredit these men. And so, when they prepared to board the ship, they were stripped of anything that could give them a sense of accomplishment.
Perry’s research led him to write a historical novel about his grandfather titled “Sgt. Rawhide: A Fighting Hero of World War I.
After hearing about his success, other WWI veteran families began to reach out to James.
On Nov. 7, Mark Edinburgh and his family traveled from Chicago to North Charleston, where they received Purple Heart honors for his grandfather, Sgt. Henry Dokes.
Dokes served in France with the 371st Infantry and lost an eye in action.
James says his work to get the Purple Heart for his grandfather led him to a new mission. A mission to help other families obtain the medals and citations due to their loved ones and to publicize the 371st Infantry Colored Regiment.
For more information or to contact James, you can reach him at [email protected] or 803-351-8111.
Raphael James sits down with Perry W. James, IV, author of Sgt. Rawhide: Apex of the Attacking Salient
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.
Cnn
News
Get De Bruyne to have 1+ shot on target at 1/1 with Sky Bet!
Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City sign with a home game against Brenford midday on Saturday, in their last game before the World Cup break.
Sky Bet and talkSPORT have teamed up to offer improved odds for City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to have a shot on target in the 1/4 game at Evens, which you can add directly to your bet slip here.
Kevin De Bruyne will have 1+ shot on target – CLAIM HERE
The Belgian midfielder has had a typically impressive start to the season, scoring three goals and assisting 13 goals in 18 appearances in all competitions.
In his last three Premier League games, De Bruyne has registered a goal and two assists, and will look to finish the first half of the season on a high before leaving for Qatar to represent tournament hopes in Belgium.
A win for Manchester City on Saturday lunchtime against Brentford would see them top of the table until Arsenal’s night out with Wolves on the same day, when the Gunners would need a win to reclaim top spot.
Pep Guardiola’s side have won their last four games in all competitions, while Brentford are winless in their last five, including being knocked out of the Carabao Cup at home by League Two contenders Gillingham on Tuesday night.
The Bees started the season well but now find themselves in 11th place, which puts them just three points behind runners-up Liverpool last season, but also just four points above the relegation zone.
Man City have won the last three meetings between the two teams by an aggregate score of 7-1.
SKY BET – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets – CLAIM HERE*
Commercial Content Notice: Taking any of the bookmaker offers featured in this article may result in payout to talkSPORT. 18+. The T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org
Remember to gamble responsibly
A responsible player is a person who:
- Set time and money limits before playing
- Only plays with money he can afford to lose
- Never chase their losses
- Don’t play if upset, angry or depressed
- Gamcare – www.gamcare.org.uk
- Gamble Aware – www.begambleaware.org
For help with a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or go to www.gamstop.co.uk to be banned from all UK regulated gambling websites.
*NEW CUSTOMERS ONLY. SINGLE FIRST BET AND E/W ONLY WITH A CHANCE OF 1/1 OR MORE. 3 BET TOKENS OF £10. FREE BET SETS NOT INCLUDED IN RETURNS. FREE BETS USABLE ONLY ON FOOTBALL. FREE BETS ARE NOT WITHDRAWN. NO FREE BET EXPIRATION. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS AND OTHER TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY.
NO CHRISTMAS. 1
Wolves v Arsenal: Jesus, Martinelli and Saka will all have 1+ shots on target – 7/2
best bets
Saturday horse racing tips: daily selections from Cheltenham, Naas and Wetherby
LAUNCH
talkSPORT BET is here! Join now and get £30 free bets with the latest bookmaker
LAST LITTER
Sao Paulo Grand Prix odds, betting overview and free bets
QATAR 2022
World Cup 2022 preview and free bets: Brazil backed to win sixth World Cup title
JUMP START
Cheltenham tips: Edwardstone big favorite for Sunday’s Year 2 hunt
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Month-long operation nets 18-year-old suspect with cache of guns and drugs, San Diego police say
A month-long investigation by San Diego police led authorities to find multiple guns and drugs – including loaded pistols and 1,000 doses of LSD – and led to the arrest of a 18 years old.
The suspect was arrested on Tuesday on firearms and drug charges. He remained jailed on Friday in lieu of $100,000 bond.
San Diego police said two homes were raided — one on E Street in East Village and one on Lake Murray Boulevard in La Mesa.
At the East Village home, authorities said they found a loaded handgun with a 20-round magazine, a high-capacity rifle, and a pistol grip with a loaded high-capacity magazine. They also found prescription drugs and $50,000.
The La Mesa home search uncovered 240 bottles of Xanax, 1,000 shots of LSD, as well as cocaine and ecstasy. Authorities also found a shotgun, seven rifles and 12 handguns.
Police did not say how the man they arrested may have been connected to either house.
San Diego police said their Ghost Weapon Apprehension Team made the arrest and executed the warrants with the help of several other teams such as the Special Operations Unit, as well as the Task Force on the Drug Enforcement Administration.
It was unclear whether the 18-year-old had retained a lawyer on Friday. He is due in court Monday in San Diego Superior Court.
California Daily Newspapers
News
Elon Musk on Crypto Exchange FTX Hack Reports
Bahamas cryptocurrency exchange FTX announced that it had been hacked and advised users not to install future updates and remove all FTX apps, according to a report by Coindesk.
According to the report, more than $600 million in cryptocurrency leaked from bankrupt FTX wallets on Friday night, after which the company claimed it was hacked.
“FTX has been hacked. FTX apps are malware. Delete them. Chat is open. Do not go to FTX site as it may download trojans,” an account admin wrote in the chat FTX Support Telegram. The post was pinned by FTX General Counsel Ryne Miller.
Mr. Miller tweeted that he was “investigating portfolio movement anomalies related to the consolidation of FTX balances on exchanges.”
Investigate anomalies with portfolio movements related to consolidation of fx balances on exchanges – facts unclear as other movements are unclear. We will share more information as soon as we have it. @FTX_Official
— Ryne Miller (@_Ryne_Miller) November 12, 2022
In another tweet, Mr. Miller wrote: “Following Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Filings – FTX US and FTX [dot] com has taken precautionary measures to move all digital assets to cold storage. The process was expedited tonight – to mitigate the damage when observing unauthorized transactions.”
Following Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Filings – FTX US and FTX [dot] com has taken precautionary measures to move all digital assets to cold storage. The process was sped up tonight – to mitigate the damage when observing unauthorized transactions.
— Ryne Miller (@_Ryne_Miller) November 12, 2022
The transfers, which were not formally addressed by FTX management, came the same day the company formally filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after it reportedly lost billions of dollars in investment funds. users, Coindesk reported.
Elon Musk also commented on the fall of FTX and the hacking incident. He wrote on his personal Twitter account that the collapse and rampage of FTX is being followed in real time on Twitter.
FTX’s collapse/trail is being followed in real time on Twitter
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 12, 2022
Meanwhile, regulators froze some assets of struggling cryptocurrency exchange FTX and its industry peers rushed to limit losses on Friday amid worsening solvency issues for the company. and increased control from its chief executive, Sam Bankman-Fried.
The week-long saga that began with a run on FTX, one of the biggest crypto exchanges, and a failed takeover deal by rival Binance has hit already struggling bitcoin and other tokens.
FTX is scrambling to raise around $9.4 billion from investors and competitors, a source said Thursday, as the exchange urgently seeks to bail out after a wave of customer withdrawals.
Bitcoin fell 4% to $16,858 on Friday, with losses totaling 17% this month. FTX’s token, FTT, fell 27% to $2.7, with losses of 89% for the month.
Trading volumes on bitcoin futures and exchange-traded funds have skyrocketed.
Featured Video of the Day
India will strengthen ties with US with more vigour: Nirmala Sitharaman
ndtv
News
Hurricane Nicole kills four, forces evacuation of unstable buildings
The large disorderly system caused damage in many parts of the state. More than 500 homes in Port Orange, south of Daytona Beach, were at risk of flooding after a critical dam was washed away by the storm, Port Orange Mayor Donald O. Burnette said, adding the city was recovering more flood damage. Ian.
In Vilano Beach, on a barrier island north of St. Augustine, the A1A state road, a major north-south coastal road, collapsed or flooded, stranding residents. Mark Fetz, 43, a resident since 2007, said Ian had compromised many dunes that protected A1A, the only way in and out of town.
“All the dunes – all the shoreline – that protected that highway are gone and the ocean is basically colliding with the highway,” he said, adding that he was concerned about his older neighbors who couldn’t leave their house and had no electricity.
As far south as Lauderdale-by-the-Sea in Broward County, Hurricane Nicole washed away much of a well-known pier. As far north as Jacksonville, the St. Johns River caused flooding. There were downed tree branches, debris and rivulets of water on the streets of Orlando, which suffered major flooding six weeks ago from Hurricane Ian. But Nicole moved at a faster pace, lessening the amount of precipitation over the area.
Nicole made her first landfall Wednesday in the Bahamas. Abaco Island suffered extensive flooding but minimal damage, officials said. The storm is expected to bring heavy rain from the Carolinas to New England throughout the weekend.
The patchy storm season, with calm July and August, a busy September and now a storm making landfall in November, struck a strange note to Brian McNoldy, a hurricane researcher at the University of Miami.
“We had more storms in November than in August,” he said. “That seems very crazy to me.”
Eric Adelson reported from Wilbur-by-the-Sea, Florida, and Orlando, Florida; Abigail Geiger reported from Vero Beach, Florida and Melbourne, Florida; Remy Tumin reported from New York and Patricia Mazzei from Miami. Reports were also provided by Joe Capozzi, Johnny Diaz, Isabella Grullon Paz, Mike Ives, Judson Jones, McKenna Oxenden, Derrick Bryson Taylor, Daniel Victor and Jasper Williams Ward.
nytimes
News
‘I’m hesitant to walk my dog:’ AOC says his ‘life has been in danger’ since 2019
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she feared for her life as a congresswoman, saying she could rarely relax in public and was even afraid to walk from her car to her front door.
The New York congresswoman, 33, told CNN’s Chris Wallace that the attack on Paul Pelosi only heightened her concern.
Pelosi, 82, fractured his skull when an intruder broke into the San Francisco home he shares with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at 2:30 a.m.
Ocasio-Cortez has been open about seeking therapy after the Jan. 6 riot and told The New York Times this fall that her office is struggling to keep up with the “astronomical” number of threats she receives each day. .
When asked if she felt her life was in danger, she replied: “Absolutely, I felt my life was in danger from the moment I won my primary election in 2018.
“And that especially intensified when I was first introduced to Congress in 2019.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 33, told Chris Wallace that she felt her life was in danger since joining Congress after the 2018 election.
The New York MP said there was a threat every time she walked from her car to her front door
Ocasio-Cortez is pictured on October 25, 2020 with her French bulldog, Deco and boyfriend Riley Roberts
Ocasio-Cortez is pictured with Deco at a Halloween celebration in New York last year
“It’s a very real dynamic and very unfortunately and tragically, we’ve seen political violence play out,” she told Wallace, in an episode of her chat show airing Friday on HBO Max.
She added: ‘When I wake up in the morning I hesitate to walk my dog.
“That means when I get home I have to ask my fiancé to come to where my car is to just walk me from my car to my front door.”
“It means there’s just – a general layout where you feel like there’s almost static electricity around you.”
“And you’re still looking around, your head is just on a pivot, you’re going to a restaurant, you’re walking down the street.”
The former Tesla driving bartender turned congresswoman says she disagrees with the move to make the Democrats a more centrist party and away from the progressive politics she promotes .
She denied being an extremist.
“It’s important for us to dig deeper into what that actually means,” she told Wallace.
“As someone often referred to as ‘extreme’, I would of course object to that.
“I don’t believe I’m extreme like Marjorie Taylor Greene on the Republican side is extreme.”
She said she felt her policies were not on par with those of Taylor Greene.
The congresswoman is seen with her boyfriend Riley Roberts in November 2018, shortly after winning the election
“The idea that there is an equivalence between someone who believes in the guarantee of universal health care in the United States and someone who believes that undocumented people should suffer physical harm – are somehow on the same extreme level – is something I would object to,’ she said.
The 33-year-old said she knew her progressive politics had made her a target and as a result she moved on to make her job “as solid and urgent as possible”.
She added, “I don’t want to take the time I have for granted. I don’t know if I’ll be there to see us get guaranteed health care in the United States.
“So I have to defend it very thoroughly right now,” she said.
“Similar to a full journey to citizenship for millions of people in this country. I just have to be out there and say it and at least leave a ticket if I’m not there.
She also hinted that she wouldn’t support Joe Biden for a second term and said she wants a different type of Democrat to run in 2024.
“I believe we need to have not just generational changes, but also potentially substantial changes,” she said.
“I think and I hope what we’ve seen, whether people think it’s too left or too right, or up or down or whatever, it may be that we We are moving in a direction where the leadership of the Democratic Party is less reliant on big donors and corporations and sponsorship, because that has a defining effect on our legislative priorities.
dailymail us
the Commission reconsiders its forecasts and fears “difficult months” for the 27 – RT in French
John Ray III Takes Over as CEO of Bankruptcy Filed FTX
The 100 year journey to Sgt. Purple Heart of Loyd
Get De Bruyne to have 1+ shot on target at 1/1 with Sky Bet!
Crypto.com Preliminary Audit Reveals 20% Of Assets in SHIB
Month-long operation nets 18-year-old suspect with cache of guns and drugs, San Diego police say
Elon Musk on Crypto Exchange FTX Hack Reports
Hurricane Nicole kills four, forces evacuation of unstable buildings
‘I’m hesitant to walk my dog:’ AOC says his ‘life has been in danger’ since 2019
Big Tech’s Green Card Giveaway, Backed by NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer, Could Be Spotlighted at Lame Duck Convention
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News7 days ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News1 week ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
News2 weeks ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
Finance3 weeks ago
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Pro and Con List For Deciding Whether to Sue For a Car Accident
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?