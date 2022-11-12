The loss of the city of Kherson shatters the political aims of Putin’s war in Ukraine

A cruise ship with 800 Covid-infected passengers on board has docked in Sydney.

The Majestic Princess arrived at Circular Quay with 3,300 guests and 1,300 crew around 6am on Saturday.

Those on board who have been stricken with the virus have isolated themselves in their rooms but will be allowed to leave the ship after uninfected passengers have disembarked.

Passengers have been told that if they are infected they must arrange private transport so they can self-isolate at home, but positive cases do not need to self-quarantine after the suppression of mandatory isolation on October 14.

Ambulance crews waited nearby as the cruise ship docked with the first wave of uninfected guests leaving the ship wearing face masks.

NSW Health has rated the ship as a ‘level three’ Covid risk level, which is the highest categorization on a cruise ship, meaning there is a ‘high level of transmission’.

Nearly one in four guests have been infected with the virus, making it the biggest outbreak on a cruise ship since the Ruby Princess in 2020, which resulted in more than 600 positive cases and 28 deaths.

Holidaymaker Sharon Leslie and her husband Steven said cruise ship workers acted quickly when the first passengers were infected.

“We felt safe most of the time…they were cleaning all the time,” Ms Leslie said.

“It’s just disappointing for the cruise industry…and towards the end it kinda ruined things.”

As Covid infections have spiked in Australia recently, former Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Coatsworth declined to comment on the latest wave, saying it was time to ‘move on’ from the pandemic .

Passengers on board the Majestic Princess who are not infected were asked to wear face masks when disembarking the ship.

Princess Cruises has confirmed that some guests have tested positive on the 12-night trip to New Zealand.

The Majestic Princess arrived at Circular Quay with 3,300 guests and 1,300 crew around 6am on Saturday

“These guests are mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic and self-isolating in their cabins,” the company said in a statement.

“We have proactively prepared for and managed the implications of Covid-19 and continue to work closely with NSW Health, including adhering to their guidelines.”

Rules for cruise ships on the East Coast state that those who test positive on board ‘must self-isolate for five full days from the date of their positive test result’.

Those on board who tested positive received medical attention while those disembarking first have already taken a rapid antigen test.

Princess Cruises senior vice president Stuart Allison said the company is helping positive cases arrange transportation and accommodation so they can self-isolate.

“We have also put in place a range of strict and robust measures to guarantee the safety of our guests and our crew, as well as to ensure that we limit the exposure of current cases in the community,” she said. declared.

It comes after NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant urged Australians to make sure they were up to date with their vaccinations.

She said there was a ‘fourth wave’ of Covid infections sweeping the country, but infections were expected to peak and then drop within weeks.

‘The [new Covid] wave takes off with a certain trajectory, it will be quite a steep wave and hopefully the decline will be just as steep,’ Dr Chant told the ABC.

“That’s why it’s important for the community to take these protective measures now and I can’t stress the urgency – if you’re going to get vaccinated, do it immediately.”

Ms Chant added that she expects the fourth wave of Covid to fall before December 25.

“The surge could well peak before Christmas and we could be on the decline,” she said.

Cases have increased in New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland, with the Sunshine State recommending the wearing of masks in some indoor settings.

The state has also recommended residents get tested every other day if they live with someone who has tested positive for Covid.

The ABC’s chief health correspondent, Dr Norman Swan, said Australia had moved “to the next wave” and issued a grim warning of further deaths.

‘[Cases are] up, Victoria and NSW 20% last week, South Australia 27%, Tasmania 40%,’ he told RN Breakfast on Friday.

“It’s really hard to say the death statistics at the moment, unfortunately they will follow.”

But Dr Coatsworth urged Australians to ‘move on’ from the pandemic while Deakin University epidemiology chair Catherine Bennett said ‘fear is not the answer’ when he it was an influx of infections.

“Go and do your normal things,” she told Daily Mail Australia.

“Panic never helps, that’s my view. Being aware of, responding to, and managing changing risk is the best thing you can do.

Professor Bennett acknowledged that residents should be aware of the latest wave.

“We are seeing numbers, especially hospitalizations, increasing across the country,” she said.

“We know from data from abroad that adding Covid variants to the mix increases transmission rates. What this means for individuals is that their risk of exposure increases.

Professor Bennett said it was important for residents to listen to the advice of healthcare professionals, get their reminders, but not to make drastic changes to their lives.