The Russian-Ukrainian War at a Glance: What We Know About Day 262 of the Invasion | world news

The quest for another title continues.

Defending Class 6A state champion Lakeville South scored on its first six possessions to top Stillwater 37-14 in state quarterfinal action Friday night at Eden Prairie High School.

Senior Carson Hansen, an Iowa State recruit, rushed for three touchdowns and classmate Ryder Patterson added a pair of his own as the Lakeville South running game ground out yards in abundance in the chilly conditions.

The Cougars threw the ball just once the entire first half while building a 23-7 halftime lead.

Lakeville South (9-2) advances to meet Maple Grove in the semifinals at 7 p.m. next Thursday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Crimson beat East Ridge in other quarterfinal action Friday night in Chanhassen.

The game will be a rematch of the Class 6A championship a year ago, when the Cougars beat Maple Grove 13-7.

Stillwater, meanwhile, finished its season 9-2.

After a bad snap on the game’s opening play forced the Ponies to punt from deep in their own territory, Lakeville South got the ball at the Stillwater 30. Two plays later, Hansen scored on a 24-yard run to put the Cougars on top 7-0.

Junior Jack Kimmel hit a 29-yard field goal as time expired in the first quarter to expand that margin to 10-0.

But Stillwater answered back on its next possession when senior quarterback Max Shikenjanski connected with junior Joseph Hoheisel on three straight completions to set up a 1-yard quarterback sneak for a touchdown that cut the gap to 10-7.

Lakeville South, though, increased its lead to 16-7 when Patterson scored on a 13-yard run with 4:55 remaining in the first half.

The Ponies appeared to be on the move on their next drive, but on 3rd-and-3 at the Cougars’ 41, Shikenjanski slid and was ruled just shy of the first down marker. Lakeville South held on fourth down and took over at its own 40.

The Cougars then went 60 yards in nine plays – all on the ground – to score on a 6-yard run by Patterson with under 30 seconds to go before halftime.

The second half started in the same fashion as the Cougars continued to grind their way down the field on the ground, scoring on a 10-yard run by Hansen that increased their lead to 30-7.

Hansen added a 1-yard run late in the third quarter. Stillwater finally got on the board again on a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Shikenjanski with 3:18 to play.