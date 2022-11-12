News
The Russian-Ukrainian War at a Glance: What We Know About Day 262 of the Invasion | world news
Ukrainians in the city of Kherson celebrate after the arrival of Ukrainian soldiers to retake the city. In extraordinary scenes, cheering crowds were seen welcoming soldiers to the southern Ukrainian city, after the continued progress made by the armed forces in recent days. Ukrainian forces liberated 41 settlements as they advanced south, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
A Ukrainian flag was raised in Svobody Square, near the headquarters of the regional administration for the first time since the city fell to Russia on March 2. Another steals in front of the city’s national police headquarters.
Zelensky declared the city “ours” and that it was a “historic” day for the country, after Russia announced the completion of its withdrawal from the regional capital. In a statement on his Telegram page, he said the people of Kherson never lost hope in Ukraine, adding: “Hope for Ukraine is always justified – and Ukraine always gives back.” .
A spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense told the BBC that Ukrainian forces almost in full control of Kherson.
Russia said more than 30,000 military personnel have been withdrawn on the eastern bank of the Dnieper. The Defense Ministry said its evacuation was complete by 5 a.m. Moscow time on Friday. The ministry said there were no more military equipment or soldiers on the west bank of the river.
However, there have been reports of a few Russian soldiers being left behind in Ukraine and put on civilian clothes, or drown trying to escape. The Defense Ministry’s intelligence unit urged the Russian soldiers to surrender.
The Antonivsky Bridge, the only nearby road that connects the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine to the eastern bank of the Russian-controlled Dnieper, exploded. There was significant new damage to the nearby major Nova Kakhovka dam after the pullout, US satellite imagery company Maxar said.
Ukraine’s Prosecutor General investigates three bodies found in Kherson region, which she suspected of having been victims of war crimes.
Russian attacks on electrical installations have a disproportionate effect on civilians in Ukrainehaving an indiscriminate impact on critical functions such as health care and heating, according to the last evaluation by the UK Ministry of Defence.
Ukraine is building a wall on its northern border with neighboring Belarus, a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The concrete wall is already 3 km long.
Forty-five Ukrainian soldiers were freed in a prisoner swap with Russia and the bodies of two killed Ukrainian soldiers have also been repatriated, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office said.
The The United Nations had talks with Russian officials in Geneva on the grain export deal from Ukraine across the Black Sea.
UN nuclear watchdog announces investigation into research plant in the city of Kharkiv found that it was badly damaged, but there were no signs of radiological release or diversion of nuclear materials.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Germany’s priority in helping Ukraine should be to help it defend against Russian air raids on its cities and help rebuild its infrastructure.
High school football playoffs: Lakeville South stops Stillwater in Class 6A quarterfinal
The quest for another title continues.
Defending Class 6A state champion Lakeville South scored on its first six possessions to top Stillwater 37-14 in state quarterfinal action Friday night at Eden Prairie High School.
Senior Carson Hansen, an Iowa State recruit, rushed for three touchdowns and classmate Ryder Patterson added a pair of his own as the Lakeville South running game ground out yards in abundance in the chilly conditions.
The Cougars threw the ball just once the entire first half while building a 23-7 halftime lead.
Lakeville South (9-2) advances to meet Maple Grove in the semifinals at 7 p.m. next Thursday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Crimson beat East Ridge in other quarterfinal action Friday night in Chanhassen.
The game will be a rematch of the Class 6A championship a year ago, when the Cougars beat Maple Grove 13-7.
Stillwater, meanwhile, finished its season 9-2.
After a bad snap on the game’s opening play forced the Ponies to punt from deep in their own territory, Lakeville South got the ball at the Stillwater 30. Two plays later, Hansen scored on a 24-yard run to put the Cougars on top 7-0.
Junior Jack Kimmel hit a 29-yard field goal as time expired in the first quarter to expand that margin to 10-0.
But Stillwater answered back on its next possession when senior quarterback Max Shikenjanski connected with junior Joseph Hoheisel on three straight completions to set up a 1-yard quarterback sneak for a touchdown that cut the gap to 10-7.
Lakeville South, though, increased its lead to 16-7 when Patterson scored on a 13-yard run with 4:55 remaining in the first half.
The Ponies appeared to be on the move on their next drive, but on 3rd-and-3 at the Cougars’ 41, Shikenjanski slid and was ruled just shy of the first down marker. Lakeville South held on fourth down and took over at its own 40.
The Cougars then went 60 yards in nine plays – all on the ground – to score on a 6-yard run by Patterson with under 30 seconds to go before halftime.
The second half started in the same fashion as the Cougars continued to grind their way down the field on the ground, scoring on a 10-yard run by Hansen that increased their lead to 30-7.
Hansen added a 1-yard run late in the third quarter. Stillwater finally got on the board again on a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Shikenjanski with 3:18 to play.
Rainn Wilson changes name to Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson to raise awareness of climate change
‘The Office’ star Rainn Wilson has announced that he will be changing his name on social media platforms to Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson to raise awareness about climate change.
The actor announced the news in a video uploaded to Twitter on Wednesday in support of the United Nations climate change conference in Egypt this week.
Wilson changed his name on the Arctic Basecamp website, Arctic Risk Name Generator, where the actor is a board member.
“With the help of my science friends at Arctic Basecamp, I changed my name to Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson,” he said in the video. “It’s no joke, I’m as serious as the Arctic melt, which amplifies global risks, including extreme weather events around the world.”
“I hope this name change will draw attention to this growing problem… er, melting. We need world leaders at COP27 to take notice and act. The Arctic is melting at millions of liters per second , but this issue can’t seem to make a name for itself, so it’s up to us,” Wilson added.
“Go to ArcticRiskName.org and create a name that will draw attention to this issue. Next, and this is the important part, change your social media profile or display name to match your new name “ArcticRisk. And if enough of us do that, then maybe COP27 will be where our world leaders sit down and take notice of the Arctic risks and present a solution.”
In a follow-up tweet, Wilson shared that Twitter wouldn’t allow him to change his name due to Elon Musk’s new corporate policies.
“PS THEY WON’T LET ME CHANGE MY NAME BECAUSE, ELON!” Wilson wrote.
He also called on other Hollywood stars to join the movement. Leonardo DiCaprio, Cardi B, Jack Black and Samuel L. Jackson were a few names he mentioned.
RJ Barrett, Jalen Brunson combine for 56 points in Knicks’ win over Pistons
Losers no more.
The Knicks bounced back on Friday night in their 121-112 win over the Detroit Pistons to get back to .500 with a 6-6 record.
RJ Barrett turned in arguably his best performance of the season. The 22-year-old racked up 30 points on 10 of 17 shooting from the field with five rebounds and five assists. Barrett snapped the Knicks’ streak of poor shooting late in the first quarter as they started 0 for 7 from downtown and dished a corner pass to Immanuel Quickley who delivered the dagger with under a minute to go and seal the victory for the Knicks.
The Pistons made a late push after being down 14 entering the fourth quarter and got the lead down to as few as six points, however, Jalen Brunson straightened out the troops.
Brunson scored back-to-back possessions and assisted on an Obi Toppin three to get the lead back up to 10 and the Knicks never hardly looked back. Brunson registered 26 points while adding four steals and continued his strong play this season.
Julius Randle was the third Knick to score over 20 points on Friday. The forward executed some clutch buckets down the stretch on his way to scoring 21 points on 8 of 18 from the floor.
Isiah Hartenstein and Cam Reddish both found themselves in the starting lineup for Tom Thibodeau. Reddish only registered 18 minutes and continued his stretch of inefficiency as he shot 2 for 6 from the field after his 0 for 7 performance against the Nets on Wednesday.
Hartenstein filled the void left by Mitchell Robinson. The center recorded six points and 12 rebounds in 32 minutes for Thibodeau. The big man has been a pleasant addition to the Knicks as his season averages were 7.5 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
Derrick Rose saw 16 minutes of action on Friday night which is tied for the second most of his season. The 34-year-old gave the Knicks solid action as he recorded eight points and two assists off the bench. Rose has not been certain what his role is this season.
“I’m letting everybody be, man,” Rose said. “I don’t want to have that conversation with him just off the strength that he has a lot on his plate – the team does. So the last guy he wants to hear from is the guy who has been in the league for 15 years going in and complaining and b—tching.
“Just trying to give everybody the space, remain myself, and help the young guys. I think I’ve been doing a good job helping — talking to people when they’re on the floor. That’s what I can do right now. And try not to f—k up the game whenever I get in.
“I’m in the unknown.”
The United States will keep the Covid public health emergency in place until at least mid-January
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra answers questions during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing to discuss reopening schools during the coronavirus disease (COVID -19) on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on September 30, 2021.
Greg Nash | Swimming pool | Reuters
The US Covid public health emergency will remain in place after Jan. 11 after the federal government did not notify states or health care providers on Friday of any intention to lift the declaration.
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra has promised to give stakeholders 60 days notice before lifting the emergency declaration so they can prepare for a return to normal operations. In October, HHS extended the public health emergency until January 11.
HHS did not provide 60 days’ notice on Friday, which was the deadline for alerting states and health care providers if the federal government planned to lift the declaration on Jan. 11, according to a spokesperson for the HHS. Health and Social Services. Since HHS did not provide notification, the emergency will remain in place for at least another 60 days until mid-January.
Public health officials expect another Covid surge this winter as more people congregate indoors where the virus spreads more easily. The future also remains uncertain, as more immune-evasive omicron subvariants become dominant in the United States.
How the United States fares against Covid this fall and winter will help determine whether the emergency should be renewed in the future, Becerra told reporters in October.
The public health emergency, first declared in January 2020 and renewed every 90 days since, has had a significant impact on the US healthcare system. The declaration significantly expanded public health insurance through Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program. Enrollment in these programs increased 26% during the pandemic to a record high of more than 89 million people in June.
HHS has estimated that up to 15 million people could lose Medicaid or CHIP once programs resume normal operations.
The emergency declaration has also given hospitals and other healthcare providers more flexibility in how they operate.
Correction: HHS clarified that the public health emergency remains in place for at least another 60 days, which is mid-January.
Amid divorce rumours, Shoaib Malik’s pictures with Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar go viral
Amid divorce rumours, Shoaib Malik’s pictures with Pakistani actress Ayesha Omaro go viral
NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing rumours of divorce with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik’s pictures with model and actress Ayesha Omar have gone viral on social media.
As per multiple media reports, all is not well between Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik for quite some time now and they are heading toward divorce.
The reports also claim Ayesha Oman is the reason for the breakdown of Shoaib and Sania’s marriage.
However, to date, both Sania and Shoaib, who have been married for 12 years and have a son, have maintained a stoic silence about their personal lives.
As per a Bollywood Life report, the 35-year-old Sania, winner of six Grand Slam doubles titles, has been reportedly living separately and is co-parenting her son Izhaan.
Notably, model Ayesha and Shoaib worked with each other for a photo shoot almost a year back and they developed proximity during that. Later, the Pakistan cricketer also praised Ayesha during an interview, saying that she helped him a lot during their shoot. And now those pictures have gone viral on social media.
As far as Ayesha is concerned, she is a Pakistani actress and popular Youtuber. She has long been a well-known face in the entertainment industry and is also one of the most fashionable actresses in her country. Reportedly, she is one of the highest-paid actresses in Pakistan.
The 41-year-old is known for her leading roles in several television serials including ‘Kollege Jeans’, ‘Kuch Lamhe Zindagi Kay’, ‘Meri Zaat Zara e Beneshan’, ‘Dil Ko Manana Aya Nahi’, ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’, ‘Bulbullay’, ‘Meri Gudiya’ and ‘Mera Dard Bezuban’.
She made her film debut in the lead role in the successful romantic-comedy ‘Karachi Se Lahore’ in 2015, followed by supporting characters in a war film ‘Yalghaar’ (2017) and the drama ‘Kaaf Kangana’ (2019).–(IANS)
Michelle Obama shares insightful post about her ‘fear mind’
michelle obama understands that fear is something you have to grab by the reins.
The former first lady recently addressed the vulnerable subject covered in her upcoming book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Timesspeaking candidly about the “monster” in her mind that she is striving to overcome.
In an exclusive preview of his interview with ABC News’ Robin Robert airing on November 13, Michelle shared, “To put that quote into context, it’s in the chapter called Decode fear because this monster I’m talking about is my fearful mind.”
But the Become The author knows that living without hesitation is dangerous, explaining that she feels that fear has two sides.
“Fear, as I explore it, is an important tool. It’s an important emotion because when used correctly, it protects us. It sets off a warning bell that says, ‘Don’t go there.’ Do not do that. ‘” she explained. “But the other side of fear, if we don’t really understand it, is that fear can keep us stuck. And it’s that fearful mind of getting stuck and not being able to get out of your comfort zone that I call it Gotta fight it.”
