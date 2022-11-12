Tiktok Launches In-App Shopping To Directly Compete With Amazon

Days before the midterm elections, former President Donald Trump appeared to be walking to the edge of officially announcing his 2024 presidential campaign.

“I ran twice, I won twice, and I did a lot better the second time than the first,” Trump said, erroneously, at a rally in Iowa. “And now, in order to make our country prosperous, safe and glorious, I will very, very, very likely do it again.”

But that was last week – when political forecasters and pundits were widely predicting a “red wave” that would lead Republicans to strong majorities in Congress.

While control of the House and Senate is still up in the air, it’s clear the red wave never came as Republicans underperformed expectations up and down the ballot in key states. That weak showing prompted some conservatives to lash out at Trump, who had boosted losing candidates in many high-profile races.

Trump was quick to react, launching a series of social media salvoes at his perceived enemies in media and politics – including Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, who is widely seen as Trump’s greatest potential challenger. for the GOP nomination in 2024.

“Despite picking so many winners, I have to put up with fake news,” Trump lamented Thursday on Truth Social.

“Big Victory, don’t be stupid,” Trump wrote in another post Friday morning. “Stand up on the rooftops and shout it loud!”

This is not the first time that Trump has been accused of sabotaging Republican election hopes. But the midterm results put Trump on the defensive just days before he makes a “very big announcement” on November 15 – widely expected to kick off his 2024 presidential campaign.

Trump retained his status as de facto Republican Party leader even after losing to President Joe Biden in 2020. After January 6, 2021, when a violent mob spurred by Trump’s false claims that the election was stolen stormed the US Capitol, top GOP figures continued to tie themselves to Trump and ostracize the few Republicans willing to openly criticize him.

Meanwhile, many GOP candidates have sought Trump’s midterm endorsement, and polls have consistently shown him as the clear favorite to win the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

After the red wave failed to materialize on Tuesday night, Trump initially claimed that the candidates he supported had performed well. “While in some ways yesterday’s election was somewhat disappointing, from my personal perspective it was a very big win,” he wrote in a social media post.

Trump claimed that the vast majority of his picks won their elections. But his endorsement didn’t seem to help in some of the cycle’s most competitive races.

His favorite Senate candidates in Pennsylvania, Dr. Mehmet Oz, and in New Hampshire, Don Bolduc, lost to their Democratic opponents, according to NBC News projections. Trump-backed Republican challenger Blake Masters trailed incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly by nearly 6 percentage points in the Arizona Senate race, where Kelly is the predicted winner.

Trump’s pick Adam Laxalt had a 0.1 percentage point advantage, less than 1,000 votes, in Nevada over Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto with 94% of the vote Saturday morning, according to NBC News. In Georgia, Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker came in just behind Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, with the race heading for a runoff in December.

Trump also endorsed dozens of winning House candidates, but many of those Republicans were in shoe races. In the three dozen elections that Cook Political Report has called “Toss Up,” Trump has endorsed just six Republicans — and five of them have lost, according to CNBC’s analysis. (The sixth, competing for Arizona’s 1st congressional district, has yet to be called by NBC, but the Democrat appears to hold a slight lead with 80% of the vote.)

Trump also endorsed Representative Lauren Boebert, a highly visible MAGA candidate who was expected to easily win re-election in her Colorado red district. With 99% of the vote, she was barely ahead of her Democratic rival, according to NBC projections.

Trump’s picks also lost high-profile gubernatorial races in New York, Michigan and Pennsylvania, among other key states. And some of Trump’s GOP opponents, including DeSantis and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, won by wide margins.

With the figure of Trump hanging over the midterms, some conservative voices were quick to point the finger at him.

“The surest way to lose those midterms was to be a Trump-endorsed politician,” John Podhoretz wrote in the New York Post, along with a cover page that ridiculed the former president as from “Trumpty Dumpty”. “Trump is the Republican Party’s biggest loser,” read the headline of a post-election opinion piece by the Wall Street Journal editorial board.

“So sad to see the Republicans stupidly attacking and tarnishing the Midterms results,” Trump posted in response to his conservative critics, while suggesting without evidence that the still-undecided elections in Arizona and Nevada are “rigged.”

Trump also repeatedly slammed the New York Times, a longtime target, for denying that he blamed those in his inner circle for endorsing Oz in Pennsylvania.

“So many people I endorsed won on Tuesday night, no one was even close, and they are literally making up a story by refusing to write the facts,” Trump wrote in an article for The Times.

But even as Trump clashed with his own party, he appeared to be rushing to announce his candidacy for the GOP presidential nomination.

“We’ve had huge success – why would anything change?” Trump told Fox News on Wednesday.

Longtime Trump aide Jason Miller said Friday morning that Trump would likely announce his campaign next Tuesday.

“I spoke with President Trump this morning. He was on the golf course and I talked to him about Tuesday, which is really his focus,” Miller said on the podcast by Steve Bannon, a former senior adviser to Trump, NBC reported.

“He said, ‘There’s no need to have a question. Of course, I run. I’m going to do it and I want to make sure people know I’m excited and we need to get homecoming,” Miller said.

Trump’s announcement is scheduled for next Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET at his Mar-a-Lago vacation home, according to an invitation sent Thursday evening.