Twitter stops giving blue ticks after impersonators hit the platform

By MARK PRATT

A deeply personal collection of love letters in which a teenage Bob Dylan tells his high-school sweetheart that he envisions changing his name and selling a million records is going up for sale in Boston.

The Hibbing, Minn. boy — still known then as Bob Zimmerman — wrote the 42 letters totaling 150 pages to Barbara Ann Hewitt between 1957 and 1959. The missives, to be auctioned by RR Auction, have never before been made public and shed light on a period in the folk-rock icon’s life for which not much firsthand information is known.

“This archive is one of the most culturally important of the 20th century we have ever offered,” said RR Auction Executive Vice President Bobby Livingston, a big Dylan fan.

The collection, including a lavish Valentine’s card, is a “first-person account of Dylan’s formative years,” he said.

Hewitt’s daughter found the letters after her mother died in 2020.

According to the auction site, in the letters, which are “wide-ranging in scope and content, the young Dylan reveals his dreams of changing his name and selling a million records, offers bits and pieces of poetry, and professes his never-ending affection.”

In one letter, he asks Hewitt for feedback about changing his name (Little Willie and Elston are mentioned in the letters), and writes about selling a million records (he’s actually sold about 125 million) and appearing on “American Bandstand” in front of throngs of screaming girls.

“They really give an insight into how he’s going to present himself,” Livingston said. “It shows that Dylan dreamed all this up, and it all came true — he foresaw it.”

Dylan, now 81, wrote to Hewitt about the details of his life, such as preparing for the Hibbing High talent show and subjects such as singing, songwriting, recording, cards and clothing and the records he was listening to. He also invited Hewitt to the Buddy Holly show in Duluth.

Every letter is accompanied by its original mailing envelope addressed in Dylan’s own hand, with nearly all also signed on the flap: “Bob.” Also included are a signed Valentine’s Day card and a brief unsigned handwritten note. All are being offered as a single lot with a starting bid of $250,000. Bidding closes on Nov. 17.

Alas, like most teenage romances, it came to an end. In one of the last letters, the future Nobel laureate asks Hewitt to return the photographs he sent her.

But it seems likely Dylan did not forget her. Hewitt’s daughter told RR Auction that Dylan called her mother sometime in the late 1960s after he’d hit the big time and asked her to come to California. She turned him down.

According to the auction site, Barbara Ann Hewitt was born in Minnesota in April 1941 but spent her early years in cities across America, moving with their father’s jobs.

The family settled in Hibbing, Minn. when she was in her early teens. In 1957, as a sophomore at Hibbing High she was in the same history class as Bob Zimmerman. They were friends that autumn, and began dating during in December — just after the Hewitts had moved to New Brighton.

On New Year’s Eve, the two had a date and they fell in love that night.

Their correspondence began in January of 1958 and lasted at least a year.

She kept her letters until her death in 2020.

Hewitt moved on, apparently. She married another Hibbing man, but divorced in the late 1970s after seven years and never remarried, her daughter told the auction house.

Hewitt was a redhead, and Livingston speculates that Dylan’s references to redheaded or auburn-haired women in some songs were inspired by Hewitt, including “Tangled Up in Blue” where in one line he wonders “if her hair was still red.”

Pioneer Press reporter Kristi Belcamino contributed to this report.