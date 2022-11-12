News
Twitter stops giving blue ticks after impersonators hit the platform
Twitter Inc. appears to have stopped offering its paid subscription service after people used it to impersonate companies, brands and celebrities.
In recent days, the company had rolled out an update to the service, Twitter Blue, which allowed any user to pay $7.99 per month for a verified account and other privileges. But the Twitter Blue subscription was not available for purchase on the iOS app on Friday. On his websiteTwitter said accounts created on or after November 9 were “not able to subscribe to Twitter Blue at this time.”
wsj
News
Congresswoman edges out developer in L.A. mayoral seesaw race
LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. Representative Karen Bass established a shaky lead Friday over developer Rick Caruso in their back-and-forth bid to become Los Angeles’ next mayor, with many ballots not counted and the outcome expected. at least until next week.
Returns released by the Los Angeles County Clerk’s Office showed Bass a 4,384 vote advantage over billionaire Caruso – or 50.4% to 49.6%. Earlier, Caruso held a slim lead over the congresswoman.
Nearly 40% of the ballots remained uncounted.
Bass, a progressive Democratic congresswoman, could become the first black woman to hold the position. Caruso, a Republican-turned-Democrat known for building high-end malls, would represent a shift to the political right for the liberal city of nearly 4 million and promises to expand the police department.
The election has historic dimensions, coming as the city council grapples with a racist scandal that led to the exit of its former president and calls for the resignation of two other members, an uncontrolled homelessness crisis, investigations on corruption and a widespread concern over crime that has ranged from daytime robberies on city sidewalks to robberies in luxury stores.
The favorite is Bass, a former state Assembly leader who has the advantage of being a longtime Democrat in a city where Republicans are almost invisible. She is backed by President Joe Biden and the Democratic establishment and has vowed to use her skills as a coalition builder to heal a wounded city.
Caruso is campaigning on an abrupt change in leadership, arguing that Bass and other longtime politicians are part of the problem that has led LA to multiple crises. Along with hiring more police, he promises to quickly remove the ubiquitous homeless encampments from the streets.
The winner will replace beleaguered Democrat Eric Garcetti, who will conclude two bumpy terms with his nomination for US ambassador to India stalled in the Senate, reportedly due to allegations of sexual misconduct against a former top Garcetti adviser.
Copyright © 2022 The Washington Times, LLC.
(function (d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s);
js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.5”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
washingtontimes
News
Gophers freshmen lead way in 72-54 win over St. Francis Brooklyn
Gophers center Pharrel Payne spotted forward Josh Ola-Joseph on a backdoor cut and the native Minnesotans combined for one of the highlights in a 72-54 win over St. Francis Brooklyn on Friday night at Williams Arena.
Payne fed Ola-Joseph a pass in stride and Ola-Joseph threw down a wide open dunk. Payne let out a celebratory scream after the finish.
While the spotlight was on the Gophers’ star-studded incoming recruiting class at midweek, the majority of Gophers’ just-arrived recruiting class showed they can contribute Friday.
Freshman wing Jaden Henley led all scorers with 16 points, while Payne and Ola-Joseph each contributed 12.
But the newcomers also showed it remains a work in progress — including against an opponent picked to finish in the middle of the Northeast Conference. After Henley made a 3-pointer earlier in the second half, he airballed the next trey he took. Henley had four turnovers, Payne three and Ola-Joseph two.
They kept competing, though. Late in the second half, Henley penetrated and fed Ola-Joseph for a tomahawk slam.
The Gophers (2-0) beat Western Michigan 61-60 in the season opener Monday, with upperclassmen and projected leaders Dawson Garcia and Ta’Lon Cooper leading the way. On Friday, Garcia had 11 points and a team-high eight rebounds in only 17 minutes. Cooper contributed eight points and a team-high five assists in 28 minutes.
They could rest while the young guys did the heavy lifting. The three freshmen led Minnesota to 37-28 halftime lead. Ola-Joseph topped all scorers with nine points on 4 of 4 shooting. Payne put up six points and Henley added five.
St. Francis Brooklyn (1-0) blew out Mount St. Mary College Merrimack 94-56 on Monday, but fell behind in Minnesota’s 11-0 run to take a 33-20 lead late in the first half.
Minnesota started the same five players from the opener: Cooper, Garcia, Henley, Treyton Thompson and Will Ramberg.
Fellow freshman Braeden Carrington (ankle) warmed up before the game, but the fourth and final member of the U’s 2022 class will have to wait for his collegiate debut. Minnesota hosts DePaul at 6 p.m. Monday.
News
Trump sues to block January 6 House committee subpoena
Former President Donald Trump is suing to block a subpoena issued by the House committee on Jan. 6 seeking to force him to testify next week.
The lawsuit, filed in federal court in West Palm Beach on Friday evening, argues that the subpoena infringes the executive’s privilege still guaranteed to him by the Constitution, even though he left office more than a year ago. of 21 months. The prosecution also challenges the committee’s authority on other grounds.
“Former President Trump looks to the courts to preserve his rights and the independence of the executive branch consistently upheld by the courts and endorsed by the Department of Justice,” Trump’s attorneys wrote in the 41-page complaint.
Politices
News
‘Love Sick’: Trove of Bob Dylan’s teenage love letters for sale
By MARK PRATT
A deeply personal collection of love letters in which a teenage Bob Dylan tells his high-school sweetheart that he envisions changing his name and selling a million records is going up for sale in Boston.
The Hibbing, Minn. boy — still known then as Bob Zimmerman — wrote the 42 letters totaling 150 pages to Barbara Ann Hewitt between 1957 and 1959. The missives, to be auctioned by RR Auction, have never before been made public and shed light on a period in the folk-rock icon’s life for which not much firsthand information is known.
“This archive is one of the most culturally important of the 20th century we have ever offered,” said RR Auction Executive Vice President Bobby Livingston, a big Dylan fan.
The collection, including a lavish Valentine’s card, is a “first-person account of Dylan’s formative years,” he said.
Hewitt’s daughter found the letters after her mother died in 2020.
According to the auction site, in the letters, which are “wide-ranging in scope and content, the young Dylan reveals his dreams of changing his name and selling a million records, offers bits and pieces of poetry, and professes his never-ending affection.”
In one letter, he asks Hewitt for feedback about changing his name (Little Willie and Elston are mentioned in the letters), and writes about selling a million records (he’s actually sold about 125 million) and appearing on “American Bandstand” in front of throngs of screaming girls.
“They really give an insight into how he’s going to present himself,” Livingston said. “It shows that Dylan dreamed all this up, and it all came true — he foresaw it.”
Dylan, now 81, wrote to Hewitt about the details of his life, such as preparing for the Hibbing High talent show and subjects such as singing, songwriting, recording, cards and clothing and the records he was listening to. He also invited Hewitt to the Buddy Holly show in Duluth.
Every letter is accompanied by its original mailing envelope addressed in Dylan’s own hand, with nearly all also signed on the flap: “Bob.” Also included are a signed Valentine’s Day card and a brief unsigned handwritten note. All are being offered as a single lot with a starting bid of $250,000. Bidding closes on Nov. 17.
Alas, like most teenage romances, it came to an end. In one of the last letters, the future Nobel laureate asks Hewitt to return the photographs he sent her.
But it seems likely Dylan did not forget her. Hewitt’s daughter told RR Auction that Dylan called her mother sometime in the late 1960s after he’d hit the big time and asked her to come to California. She turned him down.
According to the auction site, Barbara Ann Hewitt was born in Minnesota in April 1941 but spent her early years in cities across America, moving with their father’s jobs.
The family settled in Hibbing, Minn. when she was in her early teens. In 1957, as a sophomore at Hibbing High she was in the same history class as Bob Zimmerman. They were friends that autumn, and began dating during in December — just after the Hewitts had moved to New Brighton.
On New Year’s Eve, the two had a date and they fell in love that night.
Their correspondence began in January of 1958 and lasted at least a year.
She kept her letters until her death in 2020.
Hewitt moved on, apparently. She married another Hibbing man, but divorced in the late 1970s after seven years and never remarried, her daughter told the auction house.
Hewitt was a redhead, and Livingston speculates that Dylan’s references to redheaded or auburn-haired women in some songs were inspired by Hewitt, including “Tangled Up in Blue” where in one line he wonders “if her hair was still red.”
Pioneer Press reporter Kristi Belcamino contributed to this report.
News
Butler, Kentucky, mayor’s race determined by coin toss
The mayor of a town in Kentucky lost his candidacy for re-election out of hand.
The rudimentary method was used in the town of Butler to break a tie between incumbent Greg McElfresh and his 25-year-old challenger Mason Taylor – who both garnered 55 votes in Tuesday’s mayoral election.
Pendelton County Sheriff Edwin D. Quinn assigned heads to McElfresh and tails to Taylor before reversing the fateful draw.
“The coin went around the floor about three times and spun around and then it went tails and I had this big exhale of relief,” Taylor told WCPO.
Kentucky law states that split votes in an election must be divided by “batch” or randomly.
According to Taylor, this is the second time Butler has turned to a draw to choose a head of government. In 2018, the city council used the method to break a tie for its own election.
The 25-year-old mayor-elect works as a firefighter and paramedic in addition to his duties as a city councillor.
“I want to reassure people that, going forward, my visions for the city will remain [the same as] the campaign promises I ran on,” Taylor told WCPO, adding that he aims to increase revenue growth by expanding geographically and attracting new businesses.
“But I also want to make the town of Butler a place where my kids can grow up and my kids’ kids can grow up,” he said.
New York Post
News
Minnesota Senate Democrats, Republicans name new leadership
Senate Democrats have tapped Minneapolis Sen. Kari Dziedzic to lead their caucus after regaining control of the chamber from Republicans in Tuesday’s election.
Dziedzic will lead what the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party says is the “most diverse Senate caucus in Minnesota history” when the party takes complete control over state government at the beginning of 2023.
The 34-member Senate DFL caucus selected Dziedzic and four other leaders after closed-door deliberations Thursday at the hall for the Carpenters Local Union 322 in St. Paul. Addressing reporters late Thursday afternoon, Dziedzic explained how she hoped to approach the job.
“My goal is to be very inclusive and to unify us. We were elected to move forward and let Minnesota move forward,” Dziedzic said. “Voters told us they don’t want gridlock and so they gave us a trifecta, and so my goal is to keep us unified together and move stuff forward to improve Minnesotans’ lives.”
Republicans controlled the Senate for six years, but in January, DFLers will have a “trifecta” — control over the Senate, House and governor’s office — meaning they can move forward with their agenda without making major compromises with the GOP. Their priorities include creating a paid family leave program and increasing education funding. They could also move forward with legalizing recreational marijuana and codifying abortion rights protections in state law.
It’s just two days after the election, so legislative Democrats and Republicans are still organizing their respective caucuses and have not yet offered many specifics on their policy priorities.
Dziedzic and the three other leadership positions announced Thursday all hail from the Twin Cities Metro area, though Dziedzic said she expects the remaining leadership positions will include senators from greater Minnesota. The incoming Senate majority is the first in Minnesota legislative history to be majority-woman, the DFL said. It includes the youngest woman ever elected to the Senate as well as the first Muslim and Black woman elected to the state Senate.
DFL senators named North Minneapolis Sen. Bobby Joe Champion the president of the Senate. He is the first Black man to serve in that role and will replace Sen. David Osmek, R-Mound. The Senate president presides over Senate business and ensures members follow parliamentary procedures.
John Marty, a longtime senator from Roseville, will lead the finance committee and the tax chair will be Sen. Ann Rest of New Hope. Their work will be front and center as the Legislature produces a budget in the 2023 session, as is required in odd-numbered years.
Meanwhile, Minnesota Senate Republicans selected East Grand Forks Sen. Mark Johnson to lead their 33-member caucus in that chamber. Previously, Jeremy Miller of Winona led the Senate Republican majority.
Johnson said Senate Republicans will continue to push for getting the record $9.25 billion surplus back to Minnesotan taxpayers, investing in public safety and permanent ongoing tax relief. Asked which issues he could see Republicans compromising on with the new DFL majority, Johnson said they’d have to approach each issue individually.
“We all care about Minnesotans, and so where those interests overlap and the priorities overlap, we’re going to try very, very hard to be working with them and be a real team with them,” he said.
Sens. Julia Coleman, R-Waconia, Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids, Karin Housley, R-Stillwater, and Bill Weber, R-Luverne, will also serve on the minority leadership team in the Senate.
The Minnesota House Republican Caucus had not announced any changes to its leadership as of Thursday night. Former House Speaker Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, has been the minority leader since 2019 after the GOP lost the majority in the House.
The Minnesota House DFL met to caucus Thursday, but as of 8 p.m. had not released any updates on the upcoming session. The current House Speaker is Melissa Hortman, a DFLer from Brooklyn Park.
Twitter stops giving blue ticks after impersonators hit the platform
Congresswoman edges out developer in L.A. mayoral seesaw race
Gophers freshmen lead way in 72-54 win over St. Francis Brooklyn
Trump sues to block January 6 House committee subpoena
‘Love Sick’: Trove of Bob Dylan’s teenage love letters for sale
Butler, Kentucky, mayor’s race determined by coin toss
Minnesota Senate Democrats, Republicans name new leadership
US and UK troops train to ‘pacify Russian civilians’ – media – Reuters
Vikings still waiting to find out if Bills will start Josh Allen or Case Keenum at quarterback
Adani Power reports Rs 696 Crore Q2 profit on higher one-time revenue
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News7 days ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News1 week ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
News2 weeks ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
Finance3 weeks ago
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Pro and Con List For Deciding Whether to Sue For a Car Accident