Twitter’s hectic overhaul puts regulators on alert – Orange County Register

By Thomas Seal | Bloomberg

Twitter’s frantic overhaul under new owner Elon Musk is attracting the attention of top politicians and regulators around the world, who are telling the world’s richest man they’re ready to entrust his new acquisition to protection data, content moderation and labor law.

In the days after the SpaceX and Tesla CEO took office, Musk ordered thousands of job cuts and changed a series of central policies on San Francisco-based Twitter. There have also been voluntary senior executive departures: since Wednesday, Chief Trust and Safety Officer Yoel Roth, Chief Information Security Officer Lea Kissner, Chief Privacy Officer Damien Kieran and Chief Compliance Marianne Fogarty resigned.

In a rare intervention on Thursday, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said it was following the developments with “deep concern” and said “no CEO or company is above the law.”

The FTC has been regulating how Twitter handles user data and has overseen the company’s privacy and data security compliance since placing the company under a consent order in 2011. which obliges Twitter to undergo independent audits every two years.

Under Musk’s ownership, Twitter is subject to FTC oversight until at least 2042, meaning any new products or changes to privacy and data policies are subject to the agency’s scrutiny.

“All of this is extremely dangerous for our users,” a Twitter employee said in a Slack post seen by Bloomberg. Their identity is not known to Bloomberg. “Furthermore, given that the FTC can (and will!) fine Twitter BILLIONS of dollars pursuant to the FTC’s consent order, extremely detrimental to the longevity of Twitter as a platform. Our users deserve so much better than this.

Europe

Politicians and watchdogs across the Atlantic have also said they are watching closely. It hasn’t gone unnoticed that Twitter offices around the world have suffered rapid layoffs, and daily rule changes have sparked a parade of impersonations and impersonations.

Twitter will meet with the Irish Data Protection Commission next week.

“In light of the media coverage over the past 24 hours of the departure of senior executives, including the Data Protection Officer, we want to establish with Twitter that they will continue to make decisions from their Irish office,” he said. said Graham Doyle, deputy. authority commissioner, told Bloomberg by phone. European GDPR rules state that companies must have a data protection officer.

On Friday, the UK’s Advertising Standards Authority said “at a time when law and regulation are demanding more from these platforms in terms of the protection they offer, we believe it is important that any changes in personnel do not compromise not their ability to protect users”. and advertisers,” according to a spokesperson.

Kevin Bakhurst, director of Ofcom, which is set to regulate Twitter under online safety legislation, said the platform “seems to be losing some of its most important and talented people, including content moderation and public policy teams.”

“I don’t understand the strategy at all, as online safety regulation is imminent in the UK and EU,” Bakhurst said in a LinkedIn post. “These are exactly the kind of people they need.”

UK Business Secretary Grant Shapps told the Prospect union he was following the job cuts closely on Twitter and would write to the company ‘to ensure it meets all relevant legal requirements “.

Texas billionaire Musk has repeatedly said that Twitter will stand up for “free speech”. He will have to do this while navigating a gauntlet of new online safety laws around the world regarding moderation and hate speech.

The European Union recently enacted the Digital Services Act, governing how tech companies moderate content and providing for fines of up to 6% of annual sales for violations.

EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton tweeted to warn Musk hours after he struck the $44 billion deal last month that the company must “play by our rules”. Musk previously told Breton he agreed “with everything” the senior EU official said during a discussion on digital regulations.

Late Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron echoed Breton’s approach, asking Musk on Twitter “will the bird protect our children?” in reference to the logo of the site. Musk replied “absolutely”.