Us And Uk Troops Train To 'Pacify Russian Civilians' - Media - Reuters

Over the past month, the Vikings have faced two former Minnesota quarterbacks: Teddy Bridgewater of Miami and Taylor Heinicke of Washington. Will Case Keenum be next?

On Friday, Buffalo listed star quarterback Josh Allen as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Vikings at Highmark Stadium due to a right elbow injury. If he can’t play, the Bills will turn to Keenum, who played for Minnesota in 2017.

“I know what kind of competitor he is,” Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks, a former teammate, said of Keenum. “I know what he brings to the table. We had it really good with him when he was here.”

Keenum started 14 games in 2017, going 11-3 as a starter as the Vikings made it to the NFC Championship Game. He threw the “Minneapolis Miracle” pass to Stefon Diggs, who is now also with Buffalo, to defeat New Orleans in the playoffs.

Allen was hurt last Sunday against the New York Jets. He didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday before being limited in Friday’s workout. Bills coach Sean McDermott said he will be a game-time decision.

“I’m a huge fan of Case. … He’s going to be able to run their offense as is,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said. “I’m not expecting any difference if Case is indeed the one who ends up starting. I still wouldn’t count out (Allen) either. .. We’re prepared regardless.”

Injury updates

The Vikings ruled out defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson (right calf) and cornerback Cameron Dantzler (left ankle) for Sunday’s game.

Tomlinson will miss his second straight game, but O’Connell is hoping he can return Nov. 20 against Dallas. He was replaced in the lineup for last Sunday’s 20-17 win at Washington by James Lynch, with Khyiris Tonga also seeing some action at the spot.

Dantzler will be replaced by rookie Akayleb Evans, who took over for Dantzler when he was hurt in the second quarter against the Commanders. O’Connell said Evans, a fourth-round draft pick, had “a very good week of practice” and he’s “very confident” in him.

Rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., a second-round draft pick, said Evans was “awesome” at Washington. While Evans has been ahead of Booth on the depth chart since the preseason, Booth said there is “competition every day” and both “go out there and try to win a spot.”

The Vikings on Wednesday designated tight end Ben Ellefson for return from injured reserve after he missed four games with a groin injury and he returned to practice. Ellefson is eligible to be activated to face Buffalo but did not sound optimistic about that happening.

“I’m probably not quite there yet, but we’ll see,” he said.

The Vikings instead could elevate rookie Nick Muse from the practice squad to be a third tight end.

The Bills also listed safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) and cornerback Greg Rousseau (ankle) as out, cornerback Kaiir Elam (ankle) as doubtful, and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel) as questionable.

Briefly

Tacked above his locker at the TCO Performance Center, Vikings edge rusher Za’Darius Smith has a T-shirt he said a fan sent him. It shows an illustration of Smith sacking Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers and reads, “PURPLE QB EATERS.” … Greg Joseph never has kicked at Buffalo, where the weather can be problematic, but has reached out to some NFL kickers to ask for advice. “We all pick each other’s brains,” he said. “I always do my homework.” He said Buffalo “gets windy” but the “turf seems decent.”