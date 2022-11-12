News
US and UK troops train to ‘pacify Russian civilians’ – media – Reuters
Russian speakers allegedly acted as unruly mob stoked by ‘Fakebook’ and ‘Twatter’ messages
US and UK military forces held a joint exercise to practice interoperability and test their latest gadgets and combat techniques in terrain similar to the “Ukrainian Steppe” would have included war games about how they “pacify” crowds of angry Russian-speaking civilians.
The current exercises are taking place in the Mojave Desert in California as part of the Pentagon. “Convergence Project”which has been expanded this year to include participation from allies Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.
Troops, including an elite British infantry regiment, practiced “lessons learned” of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict while training in open desert landscapes “similar to the flat terrain of the Ukrainian steppe”, said the British Times newspaper.
The drills took place at Fort Irwin, a sprawling US Army base that features realistic mock villages built with the help of Hollywood set designers. In years past, Arabic speakers and Afghans have been hired and brought in from the Los Angeles area to play the role of civilians. This time around, with the Russian-Ukrainian conflict raging in Eastern Europe, most of the civilians were played by Russian speakers.
“The fake civilians even have their own social media networks – ‘Fakebook’ and ‘Twatter’ – on which they whip up an unruly crowd by reporting any instances of misbehavior by US troops,” says the Times. “The soldiers must then pacify the crowds.”
The exercise marked the first time members of Britain’s new Ranger Regiment deployed alongside the US 75th Ranger Regiment, according to a UK government statement. It allowed troops to test cutting-edge technologies — such as artificial intelligence, robotics and new drones — while practicing information-sharing procedures with their allies.
For example, swarms of drones identified targets and British rocket launchers fired at enemy positions spotted by US F-35 fighter jets, the Times said. UK Defense Procurement Minister Alex Chalk said the exercise demonstrated the progress made by the UK military as a “a more lethal, agile and expeditionary force, through key collaboration with our longstanding international allies and partners.”
Russia is not alone in attracting the attention of Western military planners. An earlier stage of Project Convergence simulated a conflict breaking out on a Pacific island, after the Pentagon identified China as the main threat to US national security.
Vikings still waiting to find out if Bills will start Josh Allen or Case Keenum at quarterback
Over the past month, the Vikings have faced two former Minnesota quarterbacks: Teddy Bridgewater of Miami and Taylor Heinicke of Washington. Will Case Keenum be next?
On Friday, Buffalo listed star quarterback Josh Allen as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Vikings at Highmark Stadium due to a right elbow injury. If he can’t play, the Bills will turn to Keenum, who played for Minnesota in 2017.
“I know what kind of competitor he is,” Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks, a former teammate, said of Keenum. “I know what he brings to the table. We had it really good with him when he was here.”
Keenum started 14 games in 2017, going 11-3 as a starter as the Vikings made it to the NFC Championship Game. He threw the “Minneapolis Miracle” pass to Stefon Diggs, who is now also with Buffalo, to defeat New Orleans in the playoffs.
Allen was hurt last Sunday against the New York Jets. He didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday before being limited in Friday’s workout. Bills coach Sean McDermott said he will be a game-time decision.
“I’m a huge fan of Case. … He’s going to be able to run their offense as is,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said. “I’m not expecting any difference if Case is indeed the one who ends up starting. I still wouldn’t count out (Allen) either. .. We’re prepared regardless.”
Injury updates
The Vikings ruled out defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson (right calf) and cornerback Cameron Dantzler (left ankle) for Sunday’s game.
Tomlinson will miss his second straight game, but O’Connell is hoping he can return Nov. 20 against Dallas. He was replaced in the lineup for last Sunday’s 20-17 win at Washington by James Lynch, with Khyiris Tonga also seeing some action at the spot.
Dantzler will be replaced by rookie Akayleb Evans, who took over for Dantzler when he was hurt in the second quarter against the Commanders. O’Connell said Evans, a fourth-round draft pick, had “a very good week of practice” and he’s “very confident” in him.
Rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., a second-round draft pick, said Evans was “awesome” at Washington. While Evans has been ahead of Booth on the depth chart since the preseason, Booth said there is “competition every day” and both “go out there and try to win a spot.”
The Vikings on Wednesday designated tight end Ben Ellefson for return from injured reserve after he missed four games with a groin injury and he returned to practice. Ellefson is eligible to be activated to face Buffalo but did not sound optimistic about that happening.
“I’m probably not quite there yet, but we’ll see,” he said.
The Vikings instead could elevate rookie Nick Muse from the practice squad to be a third tight end.
The Bills also listed safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) and cornerback Greg Rousseau (ankle) as out, cornerback Kaiir Elam (ankle) as doubtful, and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel) as questionable.
Briefly
Tacked above his locker at the TCO Performance Center, Vikings edge rusher Za’Darius Smith has a T-shirt he said a fan sent him. It shows an illustration of Smith sacking Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers and reads, “PURPLE QB EATERS.” … Greg Joseph never has kicked at Buffalo, where the weather can be problematic, but has reached out to some NFL kickers to ask for advice. “We all pick each other’s brains,” he said. “I always do my homework.” He said Buffalo “gets windy” but the “turf seems decent.”
Adani Power reports Rs 696 Crore Q2 profit on higher one-time revenue
New Delhi:
Adani Power on Friday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 696 crore for the September quarter 2022-23, mainly due to higher one-time income.
In the prior year period, it suffered a net loss of Rs 231 crore, according to a statement from the company.
Total revenue was 52% higher at Rs 8,446 crore compared to Rs 5,572 crore in the September quarter 2021-22.
Revenue growth was helped by improved tariffs under long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) due to higher imported coal prices as well as improved merchant tariffs /short term due to increased demand.
Revenue for the quarter includes one-time revenue of Rs 912 crore, mostly in the form of other higher revenue due to a late payment surcharge, it said.
By comparison, revenue for the second quarter of 2021-22 included the recognition of one-time revenue of Rs 141 crore, it said.
“Conventional energy continues to act as the foundation of India’s stable grids, enabling investments in renewable energy to meet the country’s ambitious carbon intensity reduction targets.
Even as the world grapples with the fallout of geopolitical instability in the energy sector, India’s natural resources such as solar, wind and coal have helped protect its economy despite reliance on fossil fuel imports, said Anil Sardana, managing director of Adani Power. .
“We will continue to seize value-added opportunities and pursue our long-term growth strategies to leverage our complementarity with the Adani Group’s energy portfolio and partnerships in natural gas and solar,” he said. -he adds.
The company said that during the quarter, Adani Power and its subsidiaries achieved an average plant load factor (PLF) of 39.2% and a power sales volume of 11 billion units ( BU) compared to a PLF of 48.7% and an electricity sales volume of 12.4%. BU in the second quarter of 2021-22.
The operating performance for the quarter includes the 1,200 MW power station of Mahan Energen Ltd, which was acquired in March 2022.
During the quarter, performance was impacted by high import coal prices leading to grid outages and reserve closures at Mundra and Udupi.
Volumes were constrained at other plants due to fuel availability issues despite higher electricity demand, he said.
From April to September 2022-23, Adani Power and its subsidiaries achieved an average PLF of 48.9% and sales of 27.3 BU, compared to a PLF of 56.7% and a sales volume of 28.6 BU a year ago.
Adani Power, part of the diversified Adani Group, is the largest private thermal power producer in India.
The company has an installed thermal capacity of 13,610 MW spread over seven power plants in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, except for a 40 MW solar power plant in Gujarat. PTI KKS KKS ANU ANU
Twins’ Cody Stashak clears waivers, elects free agency
Right-hander Cody Stashak has cleared waivers after being outrighted by the Twins and has chosen free agency.
Stashak, 28, is 4-1 with a 4.18 earned-run average in 55 major league appearances in parts of four major league seasons, all but one as a reliever. He was limited to 11 appearances (16⅓ innings) in 2022 and required season-ending surgery to repair his right labrum.
Stashak was eligible for his first season of arbitration. Under MLB rules, he had the option to accept an assignment to the minors or become an unrestricted free agent.
The Twins have 36 players on their 40-man roster.
In the United States, the Democrats hardly held the table
Republicans, however, made modest gains. They overthrew the Virginia House of Delegates last year, but not the state Senate, while winning seats in New Jersey. They may have smashed Democratic supermajorities in New York, while winning seats in the Illinois Senate, New Mexico House and a host of red states. They won supermajorities in both houses of the Florida Legislative Assembly, the Iowa Senate, the North Carolina Senate, the South Carolina House and the Wisconsin Senate. In the gubernatorial races, they won impressive victories in Florida, Ohio and Texas, and scared Democrats in Kansas and Oregon.
Who will control Congress? Here’s when we’ll know.
Much remains uncertain. For the second election day in a row, election night ended without a clear winner. Nate Cohn, the Times’ chief political analyst, looks at the state of the races for the House and Senate, and when we might know the outcome:
But in 2022, not a single state legislative chamber has gone from blue to red. A ruling party has not achieved this result in a midterm election year since at least 1934, according to Post.
Democrats say abortion rights have a lot to do with their good year. The closely watched battle over a new state Senate district in Paradise Valley, an upscale Phoenix suburb, is perhaps the starkest example: Christine Marsh, a teacher who ran on the right to abortion, seems to have defeated Nancy Barto, who was the godmother of Arizona’s new law banning abortion after 15 weeks.
As for the judiciary, about two dozen states have held elections for their high courts this year, but there has been no major shift in power despite record spending on both sides. Republicans swept three races in Ohio and added a seat on the North Carolina State Supreme Court, cementing a 5-2 conservative majority. Both of those results could have consequences: Justices in both states have rejected heavily modified maps this year. Republicans failed in Illinois, where they hoped to end the Democrats’ decades-old majority.
What’s left? The Democrats could still flip the State House in Pennsylvania and could tie the Arizona State Senate. Races for governor and state attorney general in Arizona and Nevada remain too close to call.
Predictions for 2023: A wild and wild West
When the dust settles, there could be a few swing states where a divided government means a relentless fight over the ground rules of democracy.
In Arizona, Kari Lake, a former Republican TV presenter, could edge Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state, by the time all the votes are counted. On Friday afternoon, Hobbs was still in the lead with around 27,000 votes, but several hundred thousand votes have yet to be counted. In the race for attorney general there, Kris Mayes, a Democrat, clung to a slight lead over Abraham Hamadeh, a Republican.
nytimes
No Minnesota United players were selected in MLS expansion draft
No Minnesota United players were selected by St. Louis City in the MLS expansion draft on Friday night.
MNUFC protected 12 players, but left available midfielder Wil Trapp, goalkeeper Tyler Miller and defender Alan Benitez among 14 others. Trapp and Miller had been named on a few best-available lists and in some mock drafts.
St. Louis City, which will begin play in MLS in February, selected: 1. Nico Gioacchini (Orlando City) 2. Indiana Vassilev (Inter Miami); 3. Jon Bell (New England); 4. John Nelson (FC Cincinnati) 5. Jake LaCava (New York Red Bulls).
The Loons had their expansion draft before the 2017 season and had Abu Danladi taken off their unprotected list by Nashville in 2019.
Elderly couple die in house fire after grandfather tells ‘I’m not leaving my wife’
An elderly couple, married for 63 years, died in a house fire after the grandfather told dispatchers he ‘wouldn’t leave my wife’.
Kenneth and Phyllis Zerr, both 84, of New Melle, Minnesota, died around 1 a.m. Thursday from a suspected electrical fire at their Tall Cedar Court home, where they lived for 18 years.
The New Melle Fire Protection District said the fire started on the ground floor of the house, eventually ascending to both bedrooms.
The couple had been hiding in the master bedroom and when firefighters arrived the whole upstairs floor started to collapse.
Kenneth had tried to help his wife, who had fallen in the bathroom, out of the house when dispatchers encouraged him to get out as quickly as possible, but he refused Phyllis and soon after they were trapped.
“My dad said, ‘I’m not leaving my wife,’ and he stayed with her until the end,” their son Andy told 5 On Your Side.
Kenneth allegedly pushed wet towels under the door and prayed that the fire department would arrive soon.
By the time firefighters pushed through the thick black smoke, the couple was already dead, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
“The house was full of smoke. They couldn’t see. No visibility,” Fire Chief Dan Casey told the Post-Dispatch.
The firefighters “felt around the bed, under the bed, on the bed”, but as the ground gave way they had to leave.
“The ground started to give way so they had to step back. They did it in no time,” Casey said.
When emergency personnel arrived they did not know how many people were in the house as their eldest daughter Brenda and her husband also lived in the house and dispatchers were unable to get much information from Kenneth .
Brenda and her husband were vacationing in Alabama when police contacted her after Kenneth hung up on the dispatcher.
She immediately called Andy who rushed over, but by the time he got there the fire department informed him they had died of smoke inhalation.
The home of the parents of three has always been the center of family gatherings, where their children, six grandchildren and a dozen great-grandchildren have enjoyed each Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“My dad said ‘I’m not leaving my wife’ and he stayed with her until the end,” their son Andy (pictured) said.
“Everyone wanted to be like them and everyone wanted to be with them. My mum and dad were salt of the earth,’ Andy told 5 On Your Side. ‘We will miss them very much. They were a pillar of the community. They were our rocks. They were our foundation. They were our wisdom.
Kenneth, a retired vice president of computer services at Community Federal Bank, had just celebrated his 84th birthday on Tuesday and the couple celebrated 63 years of marriage in September.
Phyllis was a retired receptionist for Prairie Farms.
Upon retirement, the couple loved to travel and had taken several trips together, Andy told the Post-Dispatch.
“They loved being together. They loved life.
Andy remembers traveling with his two sisters and parents as a child, spending three weeks exploring the South West.
The couple were also devout Catholics and had a strong marriage.
“You wanted your wedding to be like theirs. Always there for each other. Fat and thin,’ their granddaughter Ashley Kozlowski, 32, said.
dailymail us
