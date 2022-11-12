News
Veterans shine on Veterans Day as Gophers men’s hockey rallies to split with Penn State
The Veterans Day holiday officially had nothing to do with what happened on the ice at the Minnesota Gophers’ home rink on Friday. But in desperate need of an offensive spark, the Gophers’ veterans stepped up and helped Minnesota earn a split with red-hot Penn State.
Bryce Brodzinski scored twice, just 66 seconds apart, to break a third-period deadlock, and the Gophers beat the Nittany Lions 3-1 in the finale of their two-game series.
“We were a lot better tonight. When the game was kind of quiet, we hung in there until we could get a power-play goal,” Gophers coach Bob Motzko said. “We’re playing (against) a very veteran, very good hockey team and then our veterans took over. That’s what we needed.”
Mason Nevers added a power-play goal and goalie Justen Close had 33 saves as the Gophers improved to 8-4-0 overall and 4-2-0 in the Big Ten.
It was just the second loss of the season for the Nittany Lions (10-2-0, 4-2-0), who got an outstanding 30-save night from goalie Liam Souliere but saw their early lead disappear. The Lions had won 4-2 on Thursday.
“I liked the way we came out,” Lions coach Guy Gadowsky said. “But obviously if you have to kill that many penalties in a row — especially against a team as talented as Minnesota — you’re going to pay, and that’s what happened.”
After getting caught flat-footed in the opening 20 minutes on Thursday, the Gophers made a more concerted offensive effort in the first period on Friday, but still found themselves trailing after 20 minutes. Christian Sarlo got the Lions on the board after a nice pass from behind the net by Ashton Calder.
The Lions controlled the game for long stretches in the middle period, then ran into penalty trouble which opened the door for Minnesota to tie the game. Nevers got his fifth of the season on the power play by tipping a Mike Koster shot past Souliere.
Brodzinski, the former Minnesota Mr. Hockey winner, scored on back-to-back shifts, both times with Jaxon Nelson feeding him the puck.
“Nellie rose to the challenge and that’s what we needed,” Motzko said. “Our young guys are going to get better from playing this (game), but we weren’t going to rise to the challenge without our older guys.”
The Lions put Souliere on the bench for an extra attacker with more than three minutes to play, but could not get another puck past Close.
Older guys from Omaha
On the surface, Brodzinski and Nelson wouldn’t seem to have much in common. One (Brodzinski) is a suburban kid from a hockey powerhouse (Blaine). The other is a farm boy from a tiny town (Magnolia) that most Minnesotans couldn’t locate on a map.
But in the 2018-19 season, this odd couple found themselves as teammates and linemates for a few games with the Omaha Lancers of the USHL, and an immediate bond formed.
“I think we played in a tournament together when we were maybe 10 years old and we played together in Omaha for a couple games,” Nelson recalled. “We kind of got some chemistry there. The last couple years we haven’t really played together but this year we came back and we’re doing really well now.”
The pair are roommates in an off-campus house, and Brodzinski said they have developed a brother-like bond.
“A couple of times when my mom has asked me who’s my best friend on the team, I’ve always said him,” Brodzinski said. “He’s the guy if something funny happens in my day, I text him and tell him.”
They both said there is also a freedom to “yell at each other” when mistakes are made, knowing that they will be fine eventually.
Motzko’s move to put the two on a line is looking like a chemistry experiment that may have some staying power.
Extra pucks
Healthy scratches from the Gophers lineup on Friday were forwards Carl Fish, John Mittelstadt and Colin Schmidt, and defenseman Matt Staudacher.
The Gophers next head out on the road, where they will play their next six games. The journey begins on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 17-18, with a pair of games at Michigan. Minnesota’s next home game is Dec. 9 versus Wisconsin.
The game was delayed for a little under seven minutes in the third period after a collision between Minnesota’s Logan Cooley and Penn State’s Chase McLane caused a pane of glass in front of Section 22 to shatter. A crew of seven, led by arena manager Craig Flor and Adam Stirn, the rink’s lead ice maker, cleaned up the broken glass and installed a new panel before the game resumed with 7:50 to play.
World’s Tallest Woman Rumeysa Gelgi Seeking Bay Area Tech Job Inspires Others To Dream Big
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — The tallest woman in the world is currently in the Bay Area, not only looking for a job in technology, but also to educate others about a rare disease and inspire confidence in others.
For Rumeysa Gelgi, 25, the past few weeks in the Bay Area have been filled with new experiences.
“I visited Apple Park which was the highlight of my trip so far!” she was beaming.
Rumeysa, originally from Turkey, is visiting her family in San Jose and the United States for the first time. She is anything but your average tourist. A video on her Instagram shows her explaining how she holds five titles for Guinness World Records, including the longest hands on a woman and the tallest at just over seven feet.
VIDEO: All-female team breaks world record by sailing 2,400 nautical miles from San Francisco to Hawaii
Its height however, came with a lifetime of challenges.
“I have Weaver syndrome which is a very rare genetic condition,” she says. “There are only 150 cases in the world and I am the first case diagnosed in Turkey.”
Rumeysa’s visit, in collaboration with Guinness, is not just about seeing the sites and shooting videos for the organization. She sends a message of determination to others. She shows the world that anything is possible.
“Lack of muscles that does not allow me physical independence, which is why I am a physically disabled person who spends most of my time in a wheelchair. I am one of those people who thinks, even if you were born, or having something that seems negative at first – anyone can turn it into something positive for themselves.”
VIDEO: Texas dog “Zeus” named “world’s tallest living dog” by Guinness World Records
Trained as a web developer, Rumeysa also hopes to land her first full-time tech job in the coming months.
“The Bay Area is the most perfect place for all tech workers in the world!” she says.
Until then, she credits her super supportive parents for her success so far and leaves us this message to the world.
“I want to say to anyone who is struggling to be different, never, ever give up and never stop believing in yourself. I’m pretty sure you can make a difference in this world.”
We have a feeling that the positive mindset and confidence will go a long way in achieving his American dreams.
Timberwolves fall to Memphis for sixth loss in seven games
Anthony Edwards was asked where the Timberwolves’ sense of urgency was after Minnesota’s uninspiring loss to Phoenix on Wednesday.
The guard said the time to act was now, then pointed to the next game on the schedule.
“I think we’ll turn it around in Memphis, for sure,” he said. “I think Memphis will bring it out of us.”
Why wouldn’t he think that? Memphis has always brought the best out of Minnesota. Every time the two teams met last season — including their thrilling postseason series — the Wolves got up for the fight. Surely, that would happen again.
But Edwards may need to realize what everyone else is quickly finding out — this is not the same Timberwolves team from a year ago. Last year’s rules need not apply to the 2022-23 edition. The Timberwolves were better in some areas Friday in Memphis, but worse in others in a 114-103 loss to the Grizzlies.
On Friday, the issue was an inability to box out on the offensive end. That was the exact struggle for Minnesota (5-8) in last year’s first-round playoff series, which was a big reason for the acquisition of Rudy Gobert. That was supposed to be the salve for that issue.
Instead, the Timberwolves continue to get blitzed on the boards, never more so than Friday. The Grizzlies (9-4) grabbed 15 offensive rebounds, which they turned into 32 second-chance points — and that was without Jaren Jackson Jr., who will miss the first two-plus months of the year as he works his way back from offseason surgery.
It’s another effort area where Minnesota again continues to come up short.
Memphis radio host Chris Vernon may have described it best with his in-game tweet Friday.
“The Grizzlies just played terribly in 3rd but still extended lead. Seeing Wolves in person is jarring,” he said. “That spirit they had when last saw ’em in playoffs is gone. They hardly speak to one another, and when do its usually met (with) an eye-roll.”
ESPN analyst Doris Burke wasn’t much kinder. When Minnesota fell down 15 midway through the fourth, Burke noted,
“This is where you feel a little bit of concession from Minnesota, where it pulls apart,” Burke said.
What an indictment of a professional basketball team, and her point is inarguable at this juncture. The rotations are consistently in flux, and the Wolves are indecisive and unenergetic on a nightly basis.
Edwards actually showed up Friday, tallying 28 points, six assists and six rebounds. And it wasn’t close to enough to matter. Memphis shot poorly from the field and yet coasted to a double-digit victory. Minnesota was slightly better than it had been, and it still wasn’t good enough.
Perhaps that’s as much a cause for concern as any.
The new captives of the Tower of London: its famous crows
A highly contagious strain of bird flu has prompted the UK government to order precautions.
LONDON — As Britain experiences its biggest bird flu outbreak to date, the government this week ordered all poultry and captive birds to be housed to limit the spread of the disease.
This includes the crows of the Tower of London, whose very presence, legend has it, holds the country together.
The nine crows, which are a popular tourist attraction on the tower grounds, are currently isolated in their enclosures, a spokesperson for Historic Royal Palaces, which manages the Tower of London, said in a statement.
“As a result, we are in the process of expanding their enclosures to provide them with a little more space throughout this period,” said the person concerned. “We will continue to monitor the situation closely and follow government guidelines.”
Visitors can still see the crows from afar, the person said. The isolation of the birds was reported earlier by The Evening Standard.
The tower served as a prison for parts of its long history and was home to notable figures including Sir Walter Raleigh and Anne Boleyn, Henry VIII’s second wife. A prophecy from the time of King Charles II in the 17th century claims that the kingdom and the tower will fall if there are not at least six crows on the ground. The crows usually roam – with their feathers clipped so they can’t fly away – under the watchful eye of the tower’s crow master, Christopher Skaife.
Ravens are perhaps Britain’s most recognizable birds, but the danger posed by the highly contagious strain of bird flu has become a major threat to all birds in the country. According to the Financial Times, Britain has lost 40% of its free-range turkey flock to influenza and subsequent culling, which has put a strain on the poultry industry. (Experts say the virus currently poses little risk to humans.)
The UK government order requires birdwatchers to confine their birds indoors and to ‘implement strict biosecurity measures’. Over 200 cases of bird flu have been confirmed since October 2021.
“Introducing these on-farm measures is the most effective way to reduce the risk of spreading the disease,” the government said in its announcement this week. “The disease could kill your birds if these measures are not taken.
Britain is not alone in dealing with record outbreaks of bird flu. The 2021-22 epidemic season is the biggest on record in Europe, with 2,467 outbreaks and 48 million birds slaughtered in more than 37 countries, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control announced in early October.
The United States is nearing record numbers, with more than 49 million birds dead from disease outbreaks or culling, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last week. The record was set in 2015 with 50.5 million birds affected.
Outbreaks have spread to nearly every state, forcing birders to move vulnerable birds indoors and cancel public programs. Experts have said they expect the virus to persist through at least the winter.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
The Loop Fantasy Football Update Week 10: Bills’ Allen not the only questionable QB
UPDATE: 10:57 p.m. Friday
Vikings fans are on pins and needles waiting to hear the status of Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, but he’s far from the only NFL QB whose status is in doubt for Week 10.
For fantasy purposes, the most significant of these is Arizona’s Kyler Murray, who has a hamstring injury. If he’s unable to go, that will put a damper on the offensive numbers of all Cardinals playmakers.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Tennessee QB Ryan Tannehill are also listed as questionable, but they weren’t great fantasy options to start with anyway.
The Chargers’ Justin Herbert could have another rough day as he’ll be missing again his two top receivers, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Same goes for the Raiders’ Derek Carr, who will not have the services of Darren Waller or Hunter Renfrow. But at least Carr will still have Davante Adams to throw to.
Other players ruled out over the past couple of days include Saints RB Mark Ingram, Chiefs wideout Mecole Hardman, Packers WR Romeo Doubs and Detroit WR Josh Reynolds.
One positive update: Indy RB Jonathan Taylor will return from injury, though he has been far below his No. 1 pick status for a while for the fading Colts.
ORIGINAL POST: 8:57 a.m. Wednesday
Chicago fans could not believe their eyes. Last Sunday at Soldier Field, they witnessed one of the NFL’s true rarities: A bravura performance from a Bears quarterback.
Justin Fields has become the NFL’s sudden superstar after a season-plus of struggles in the Windy City. He set an NFL record last Sunday against Miami with 178 rushing yards, the most ever by a quarterback.
Fields flailed noticeably during the Bears’ three-game losing streak last month, but he flipped the switch in their Monday night upset of New England.
Over the past three games, the former Ohio State standout has six touchdown passes and three TD runs. And his immediate future looks even brighter with his next two games against meager defenses of Detroit and Atlanta.
Fields has a decent shot to be the third QB ever to rush for 1,000 yards, joining Lamar Jackson and Michael Vick.
Here are some others who started the season slow but are proving to be fantasy standouts as the autumn winds blow:
Geno Smith (Seahawks QB) — Expected to be a retread QB of a bad team, The veteran has the surprising Seahawks at 6-3. Smith has accounted for 14 TDs over the past seven games and … stop the presses … is on pace for 4,000 passing yards. Yeah, we can’t believe it, either.
Travis Etienne (Jaguars RB) — He started the season in a timeshare with James Robinson. But after the latter’s trade to New York, Etienne’s last three games have been special. He has 66 rushes for 379 yards and 4 TDs. He’s the top dog in Duval County for the foreseeable future.
Tony Pollard (Cowboys RB) — Ezekiel Elliot’s understudy saw limited action until his Week 8 breakout. He had 15 touches for 147 yards and three TDs against Chicago, and he could be just as busy this week against Green Bay.
Michael Carter (Jets RB) — A nonentity all season behind Breece Hall. Carter has taken over after Hall’s season-ending injury. He had 13 touches for 86 yards and a TD in the Jets’ upset of Buffalo. It looks like he could be the No. 1 runner the rest of the season.
JuJu Smith-Schuster (Chiefs WR) — The former Steeler was scoreless in the first five games, averaging just over 50 yards per game. But he’s become a Patrick Mahomes favorite over the last three, with 22 catches for 325 yards and two touchdowns.
Brandon Aiyuk (49ers WR) — He’s doing much better now that Jimmy Garoppolo is back at quarterback. Aiyul has three consecutive games with 80-plus yards, with 3 TDs. He’ll continue to post good numbers with defenses focused on Deebo Samuel.
Cole Kmet (Bears TE) — He had only 12 receptions in the first seven games, but Kmet has taken off with Field’s renaissance. He has three touchdowns over the past two weeks, with a season-high five catches against the Dolphins.
SITTING STARS
We could lose our shirt over this one, but don’t count on Kirk Cousins celebrating shirtless after the Bills’ bounceback performance Sunday in Buffalo. … Dallas will focus on its running game against Green Bay, so you might have better options at QB than Dak Prescott. …. Indy wide receiver Michael Pittman will continue to struggle against the Raiders … And we expect the Rams’ defense to keep tight reins on Arizona WR Deandre Hopkins.
MATCHUP GAME
Seattle’s Kenneth Walker is arguably the No. 1 running back in the league, and his run will continue against Tampa Bay. … Thursday night should have a fine amount of offensive fireworks, so make sure you start Panthers RB D’Onta Foreman and WR D.J. Moore, and Atlanta tight end Kyle Pitts. … Vikings fans will be focusing on Buffalo WR Stefon Diggs, but Gabriel Davis might have a bigger day Sunday. … Chicago may give Justin Fields a break this week, having Khalil Herbert do most of the running through Detroit’s defense. … Miami may have a new No. 1 running back, so consider Jeff Wilson against Cleveland. … Philly tight end Dallas Goedaert should post strong numbers against Washington. … And based on how Patrick Mahomes toyed with the Tennessee secondary last week, Denver’s Russell Wilson could show some of his old zip, finally.
INJURY WATCH
Vikings fans and fantasy mavens are eager for news on the status of Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, who injured his elbow at the end of last Sunday’s loss to the juggernaut Jets. … Packers fans have similar concerns about running back Aaron Jones, along with a lot of other issues in Green Bay. Like, for example, this week’s status for receivers Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson. … The many problems in Indianapolis include the injury to RB Deon Jackson and the lingering injury to Jonathan Taylor. … Players who could return this week include one running back (Panthers’ Chuba Hubbard), four receivers (Chargers’ Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, Saints’ Jarvis Landry and Commanders’ Jahan Dotson) and one tight end (Raiders’ Darren Waller).
THE DEEPEST SLEEPERS
This isn’t a very deep dive, but Chargers backup receiver Josh Palmer had a coming out of sorts last Sunday with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams out. Eight catches for 106 yards. Palmer doesn’t have a great matchup this week against the 49ers, but Justin Herbert has to throw to somebody. Might be a decent choice for your flex option.
THE THURSDAY PICK
Falcons at Panthers (+2½):
Pick: Falcons by 3
BREAKING NEWS
We’ll be updating our column, based on the latest injuries and innuendo, right up until Sunday’s kickoff. Go to TwinCities.com/theloop.
You can hear Kevin Cusick on Wednesdays on Bob Sansevere’s “BS Show” podcast on iTunes. You can follow Kevin on Twitter — @theloopnow. He can be reached at [email protected]
Nevada Republican Adam Laxalt’s Senate campaign gears up for recount: report
As Republican Adam Laxalt’s lead in the Nevada Senate race dwindles with 93% of the votes counted, his campaign is said to be “prepped for defeat” and weighs in to seek a recount.
Laxalt is ahead of incumbent Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto by just 800 votes after 23,000 mail-in ballots were tabulated in Clark County on Friday. The results of the mail-in ballots favor Cortez Masto at a 2-1 ratio. Clark County, home to Las Vegas, would still have about 27,000 absentee ballots to count.
“The mood isn’t great,” a Laxalt campaign adviser told the Daily Mail, adding that staffers were looking for someone to blame.
“I will say this, internally the knives are out,” the person said, explaining that publicly the campaign is projecting confidence while behind the scenes staffers are “preparing for loss.”
The Laxalt campaign is apparently evaluating whether or not to seek a recount in the event of a loss, which would require the Laxalt team to cover the costs involved.
“There is currently an internal discussion about whether or not to request a statewide recount,” the adviser told the Daily Mail. “And that would obviously involve fundraising… so they’re working on identifying fundraisers.”
In a tweet on Friday, Laxalt denied claims that his campaign is anticipating a loss.
“This is totally and completely untrue,” the former Nevada attorney general wrote in a tweet, linked to the report.
“Absolutely nothing has changed since our interview with Tucker or my tweet last night. We expect the results tonight and expect his percentages to continue to remain below what [Cortez Masto] Needs. We still remain confident,” concluded Laxalt.
However, the Daily Mail also reports that text messages allegedly between a Laxalt campaign staffer and someone linked to the campaign further corroborate the grim insider outlook.
“Clark and Washoe [counties] postal votes will overwhelm [the Laxalt campaign’s] small advance,” one post read. “They thought there were a lot fewer votes left.”
“The Trump world wants them to declare fraud before they continue to ‘find votes,’” another post said, suggesting the campaign is using rhetoric frequently used by Trump about stolen elections.
The Nevada Senate race is key to determining which party will control the upper house of Congress. Republicans must win two of the three outstanding Senate races in Georgia, Arizona and Nevada to advance to the Senate.
House will investigate Hunter Biden, Fauci and the border debacle
Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the ranking Republican on the oversight committee, said Friday on “Jesse Waters Primetime” that when he becomes panel chair in January, his top priority will be to investigate Hunter. Biden, the treatment of Dr. Anthony Fauci. of the COVID-19 pandemic and the “debacle” at the US-Mexico border.
Guest host Pete Hegseth said: “There is so much to oversee on the Oversight Committee. Where does this rank in priority? If you were to watch “Here are the top three things we want to tackle,” what would they be, Congressman?
Comer said, “Obviously the Biden family influence peddling because we think it’s a national security risk. We believe that many of the bad decisions Joe Biden has made are due to the fact that he compromised himself because of the shady business dealings of Hunter and his brother.
He continued: “We also want to get to the bottom of the origin of Covid-19. We believe that Dr. Fauci and Dr. Collins took steps to hamper investigations early on. We don’t think they were honest with how much taxpayer money they spent, especially when they went to the lab in Wuhan.
Comer added, “And then the border, the border debacle. We already have whistleblowers who have come forward from Border Patrol who have told us of specific conversations they had with Mayorkas where he specifically told them to stand down. These will therefore be the three main investigations of the Republican Congress and the House Oversight Committee. »
Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN
