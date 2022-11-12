PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — When President Biden arrives here on Saturday for a Southeast Asia summit, he will be greeted by leaders whose nations have largely escaped the turmoil enveloping the world’s largest economies.
Vikings’ Dalvin Tomlinson, Cameron Dantzler ruled out against Buffalo
Vikings defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson and cornerback Cameron Dantzler again didn’t practice Friday, and were ruled out for Sunday’s game Sunday at Buffalo.
Both missed the entire week of practice. Tomlinson will miss his second straight game due to a right calf injury. Dantzler suffered a left ankle injury last Sunday at Washington and during the week was wearing a walking boot.
James Lynch started in place of Tomlinson in the 20-17 win over the Commanders. Rookie Akayleb Evans replaced Dantzler when he was hurt in the second quarter of that game and will start against the Bills.
The Bills listed as out safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) and defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle), as doubtful cornerback Kaiir Elam (ankle) and as questionable quarterback Josh Allen (right elbow) and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel).
Man attempts to flatten tires, steal truck and fend off police dog in Presidio Park
A man was arrested after trying to flatten the tires of a ranger patrol vehicle, steal a work truck and stab a police dog during a bizarre frenzy at Presidio Park on Friday morning, the police said. San Diego Police.
Just after 7:20 a.m., a city park ranger called for help after a man, believed to be homeless and armed with two knives, tried to slash the tires of his patrol truck, said Lt. Chris Tivanian at OnScene TV.
Officers arrived and found the man in the Palm Canyon trailhead parking lot near Taylor Street. They confronted him but he ran into a portable toilet – already occupied by another person, Tivanian said.
This person fled the portable toilet and the suspect locked himself inside. He quickly emerged and confronted police, who once shot him with a beanbag, but it was “ineffective”, the lieutenant said.
The man took off running deeper into Presidio Park, where – still armed with the knives – he clashed with maintenance workers and unsuccessfully attempted to steal their truck.
He fled further into the park, where officers caught up to him and shot him a second time with a bean bag. They also released a police dog.
The suspect stabbed the dog with what Constable David O’Brien described as a garden trowel. OnScene reported that it was a paint spatula.
The police were able to take the man into custody. O’Brien said he was taken to hospital to be treated for dog bites.
Tivanian said the dog will be taken to a veterinarian to be evaluated. O’Brien said the dog was uninjured.
California Daily Newspapers
Saquon Barkley thinks OBJ reunion with the Giants would be ‘great story’
Saquon Barkley has seen the Dallas Cowboys trying to recruit Odell Beckham Jr., who recently hosted Barkley and hundreds more at a star-studded 30th birthday party in Los Angeles.
Barkley smiled Friday and made his own case for the Giants.
“I feel like there’s not really a sales pitch,” he said. “It’s New York. It’s the Giants. Obviously he has familiar faces within this facility and this locker room. Personally, I think it would be a great story to come back to a place where he was at before and continue to help build success … and be a leader and the type of player he can be for this team.”
Barkley said he saw Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons tweet at Beckham urging him to join the Giants’ division rival. The Giants’ running back has a more direct line to OBJ.
“I don’t have to tweet at him,” he said with a smirk.
Beckham is nearing completion of his rehab from last February’s torn ACL, and the free agent is expected to make a decision in November or December between a host of potential suitors.
The Bills, Rams, Giants, Cowboys and Packers are among the teams believed to be in the mix, though a Giant reunion is still more likely next spring than this fall.
Barkley said it’s no surprise to him that Dallas is putting on the full-court press.
“He’s Odell,” he said. “He’s a heck of a player. When he’s healthy, one of the best players in the league. So why wouldn’t anybody want him on his team?”
The Giants remain a team to watch here until Beckham signs somewhere regardless, even though they have limited money.
Beckham unofficially visited the Giants on Oct. 3, stepping back into the building for the first time since being traded to Cleveland in 2019.
And GM Joe Schoen recently admitted he’s been in contact with Beckham’s representatives and said the Giants would consider Beckham when he’s healthy.
ADOREE UP AT PUNT RETURN?
Top corner Adoree Jackson handled primary punt return duties in practice on Wednesday and Friday and he may be in line to replace Richie James there Sunday.
Coach Brian Daboll said Jackson’s prominent role in his defense wouldn’t stop him from using Jackson there.
“No,” Daboll said. “We’ll see how that goes with who we put back there, but that wouldn’t [stop us]. He’s been a good returner in the past, and if we think that’s the best thing for our team, we would use him.”
Jackson was electric with the ball at USC in college. He was the Tennessee Titans’ primary punt returner as a rookie in 2017, with 34 returns for 290 yards. But the Titans gradually fazed him out of that role. Jackson also muffed the first punt of Friday’s practice.
He has never done it in a game as a Giant, but that looks like it will change Sunday.
WARD: I’M GONNA KEEP RIDING MY DIRT BIKE
Giants edge rusher Jihad Ward said he was not with Xavier McKinney in Cabo, although Ward does love riding dirt bikes and ATVs in his spare time at his home in Texas.
“I’m gonna need everybody to stop rubbing on Xavier McKinney,” Ward said at his locker this week. “It’s a lesson learned and we still got his back regardless. We love him and s—t happens.”
McKinney’s hand injury during the bye week is a cautionary tale for NFL players. It violates the standard contract, which can cost players money, not to mention jeopardize their careers.
But Ward said riding is what he does to relax and calm his mind. He knows the risks. And he’s going to keep doing it.
“I’m gonna keep riding my dirt bike,” he said. “I’m gonna keep riding my ATVs. That brings peace of mind … I could be out here being a f—king knucklehead, going to clubs, getting in trouble doing all the stupid s—t. But I like to be in a big-ass house of mines and just ride bikes all day and chill.”
“I take responsibility,” Ward continued. “This ain’t [my] first rodeo. The only reason [it’s getting attention] is [this] the Giants. [But] everybody knows, every player and every coach knows I ride dirt bikes. So when they see s—t like [McKinney’s injury], now there’s more pressure on me. Because they see me riding bikes on a daily basis … But now with situations like that, everybody’s looking at me [like] was I there.”
Biden’s Asian summit partners hit by U.S. rate hikes, Chinese slowdown
Over the past month, the central banks of Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia each raised interest rates, following a series of similar moves by the Federal Reserve. Higher borrowing costs are intended to calm inflation and discourage capital flight, but they will also slow ASEAN’s economic growth. An impending drop in Chinese orders for goods produced in the region will compound the damage, economists have said.
“The environment is getting worse,” said Trinh Nguyen, senior economist at investment firm Natixis in Hong Kong.
Economic relations with China take a back seat to national security
Rising interest rates in the United States divert investment from countries like Southeast Asia, while the strong dollar makes imported goods like oil more expensive. Over the past year, the dollar has risen around 14% against a basket of other currencies.
Since the Fed began raising rates, ASEAN’s largest economy, Indonesia, has suffered net capital outflows in five of the past seven months, according to data from the Institute of International Finance. , an industrial group. Investors have withdrawn funds from Malaysia in each of the past three months.
Highly indebted countries could also struggle as the Fed continues to raise interest rates. Thailand’s external debt, for example, has soared to nearly $195 billion, from around $166 billion before the pandemic, according to the Bank of Thailand. The country has borrowed heavily to make up for lost revenue from tourism, with only a quarter of the number of pre-pandemic foreign visitors expected this year.
“If the Fed continues to persist in raising rates, Thailand is in a very difficult position,” Nguyen said.
Thailand could be faced with a lose-lose decision: raise interest rates and make debt repayment more onerous for businesses and consumers or allow its currency to fall further against the dollar, which would make more expensive imports and aggravate inflation.
Yet even with the recent increase in consumer prices in the region, inflation is lower in many fast-growing ASEAN countries than in the United States. In October, Vietnam reported that prices rose at an annualized rate of 4.3%, while US prices rose 7.7% over the past year.
As a result, interest rates in ASEAN countries are not expected to rise as much as in Latin America or Eastern Europe, according to the International Monetary Fund. In Brazil, where annual inflation topped 12% earlier this year, the central bank has raised borrowing costs by more than 10 percentage points since the spring of last year.
Senate race in Ohio is at ground zero to hope for more manufacturing jobs
Despite growing challenges, economic conditions are unlikely to figure prominently at Saturday’s ASEAN summit or a separate meeting between Biden and a broader group of Asian leaders on Sunday. The ASEAN president’s talks will focus on global governance, human rights and the ongoing crisis in Myanmar, US officials said.
In particular, ASEAN leaders are unlikely to complain about dollar strength to Biden, as the president has no direct control over the value of the currency.
“It’s not something the leaders will raise among themselves,” said Josh Lipsky, an analyst with the Atlantic Council.
The region’s central banks are now in a better position to weather the financial turmoil than they were during previous episodes of market turmoil, including the 2013 “crisis crisis”, when the efforts of the Fed to reduce its balance sheet by selling US government securities sparked a bond market revolt.
Investors sold Treasuries, sending bond yields soaring and forcing investors out of Asian markets. As regional currencies slumped against the dollar, central banks were forced to raise rates to penalizing levels.
Today, many ASEAN central banks have enough financial firepower to defend their currencies.
Bank Indonesia, Indonesia’s central bank, announced earlier this month that its financial reserves exceeded $130 billion. This is enough to finance 5.8 months of imports, nearly double the international norm, or 5.6 months of imports plus interest payments on the government’s external debt.
The global economic picture, meanwhile, looks increasingly bleak. Europe is suffering from a major energy crisis, resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The UK, now in its third prime minister since September, is in the early months of a recession that the Bank of England predicts will be the longest in a century. And the United States is grappling with its highest inflation in nearly 40 years.
Even China, which has been an engine of global growth for decades, is expected to grow just 3% this year, compared to more than 8% in 2021, according to the IMF.
“The global economy itself is heading into some pretty murky waters,” said Neil Shearing, chief economist for Capital Economics in London. “I still think ASEAN will be a relative bright spot. But if the global economy slows down, Southeast Asia can’t keep sailing. It’s not immune.
The IMF said last month that ASEAN’s annual economic growth – which exceeds the global average – will slow next year to 4.7%, from 5% this year. The group of 10 developing countries includes commodity producers such as Indonesia and Malaysia as well as fuel importers such as Thailand and the export powerhouse of Vietnam.
But if the global slowdown worsens, the economic toll – particularly in Vietnam, Singapore and Cambodia – would be more severe, with each country’s growth rates declining by up to an additional percentage point, according to the IMF.
Falling global food and fuel prices offer little respite to poor countries
For much of this year, ASEAN members such as Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam have avoided the worst of the fallout from the woes of major economies.
Government subsidies have shielded consumers from the full effects of rising energy costs. And Chinese manufacturers have continued to purchase many ASEAN-made parts for use in manufacturing consumer and industrial electronics equipment for customers in the United States and Europe.
Now these two relationships are changing.
Government subsidies for energy products are proving unaffordable. As oil prices soared after Russia invaded Ukraine, Indonesia spent an estimated $34 billion on fuel, natural gas and electricity subsidies in the first eight months this year, compared to $14 billion last year.
In September, the government cut subsidies and allowed a 30% hike in retail prices, a move that sparked widespread protests.
The region’s exports to China – ASEAN’s largest trading partner – are also expected to fall. With Europe in recession and the US economy likely to weaken next year, Chinese exporters will need fewer parts from ASEAN suppliers, Nguyen said.
Already, Chinese factories in September shipped fewer products to the United States and Germany. If this decline continues, as economists predict, China will soon start cutting orders from suppliers in countries like Vietnam and Malaysia.
“Every part of the global economy is expected to slow in the coming months,” Shearing said. “Everyone faces headwinds.”
Reliance Industries will develop a multimodal logistics park in… : Government
New Delhi:
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has been awarded the development works for the first Multimodal Logistics Park (MMLP) at Mappedu in Thiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu, the government announced on Friday.
MMLP Chennai in Mappedu is under development on an area of 184.27 acres.
“MoRTH has made significant progress under this National Master Plan and is moving in the same direction, MMLP Chennai in Mappedu being developed on 184.27 acres is the 1st MMLP awarded to Reliance Industries Ltd for which the Prime minister laid the cornerstone,” the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said in a statement.
Under the “PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP)”, the Ministry of Road Transport is developing 35 multimodal logistics parks, of which 15 MMLPs are prioritized over the next three years.
According to the statement, the MMLPs of the Ministry of Roads also lay the foundation for the development of such large-scale infrastructure projects in public-private partnership mode, for which the Center and the State have come together and an ad hoc vehicle has been formed between National Highways Logistics Management Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Chennai Ports Authority and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation.
“The estimated cost of the project is Rs 1,424 crore. The total concession period is 45 years,” the statement said.
The special purpose vehicle will provide four lane road connectivity of 5.4 kilometers at an estimated cost of Rs 104 crore and a new railway siding to the MMLP site at a length of 10.5 kilometers at an estimated cost at Rs 217 crore.
MMLP in Chennai, which is strategically located 52 kilometers from Chennai Port, 80 kilometers from Ennore Port and 87 kilometers from Katupalli Airport, will be a logistics hub in the southern region.
India cannot be developed until it is corruption-free: Union Bank
Obama Center suspends construction after noose found on site
CHICAGO (SCS) — Construction on the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park was halted Thursday after a noose was discovered on the construction site.
Workers told CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar that the noose was found in the basement or foundation of the construction site. We are told that the construction workers have been gathered for a meeting. then quickly told to lay down their tools until further notice.
A Chicago police officer left the construction site of the Obama presidential center Thursday afternoon with a plastic bag that appeared to contain a rope.
The group of minority-owned construction companies behind the $500 million project, Lakeside Alliance, said a noose was found earlier in the day on Thursday. The company said it called the police as soon as it was informed.
“This morning we were informed that an act of hate had been discovered at the project site. We have reported the incident to the police and will provide all necessary assistance to identify those responsible,” Lakeside Alliance said in a statement. a statement.
Construction worker Rico Pineda believes the noose was found in the foundations of the site.
“They found a noose in the basement,” Pineda said. “I’m very upset – very angry, you know.”
Workers left work early as construction was halted until additional anti-bias training was completed.
The job site is secure, so Pineda wonders how the vice got in.
“There’s 24-hour security, there’s cameras, and you need ID to get in — you have to log in and everything,” Pineda said. “The only other way in is to jump through the door – that’s it. So those are the only two possible ways for me to see him.”
The cornerstone of the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park was laid in September 2021. In June, former President Barack Obama visited the site to thank the workers – and he even praised the diversity of the hand -work.
“Not only outstanding contractors, but also one of the most diverse workforces we’ve ever seen on a major project,” Obama said in June.
In a statement Thursday evening, the Obama Foundation said: “This brazen act of cowardice and hatred is designed to draw attention and divide us. Our priority is to protect the health and safety of our staff. We have informed the authorities investigating the incident.”
Lakeside Alliance said it was “horrified” by what happened and is offering a $100,000 reward to help find those responsible.
“Lakeside Alliance remains committed to providing a work environment where everyone can feel safe, perform at their best, and be treated with dignity and respect,” the company said.
Pineda noted that the incident caused several levels of problems.
“Everyone is a union worker here, and now just because someone’s mistake – a mistake – now everyone is fired,” Pineda said.
The Chicago Police Department says it is aware of the incident.
Argentina ace Lionel Messi selected for fifth World Cup in deadly attack alongside Paulo Dybala, Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez with five Premier League players named in 26-man squad
Lionel Messi will form a lethal attack alongside Paulo Dybala, Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez after being named in his fifth World Cup squad in Argentina.
The 35-year-old will likely be at his last World Cup after making his tournament debut in 2006, and he’s yet to win one.
Reigning Copa America champions Argentina enter the World Cup as one of the favorites after going unbeaten in the South American qualifying draw.
Incredibly, Lionel Scaloni’s side are unbeaten in their last 35 matches – a streak dating back to 2019 when Brazil knocked them out of the Copa America.
They are just two games away from equaling the Italian record of 37 games set between October 2018 and October 2021.
And it is believed that Argentina can finally lift the World Cup for the first time since 1986.
Few would argue against it due to their current form and the star squad they will bring to Qatar.
Skipper Messi approaches the World Cup in stunning form having netted 12 goals and 14 assists in 18 outings in all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain.
He is joined by compatriot Dybala, who has scored seven goals in 11 games since joining Roma in the summer.
Inter Milan ace Martinez has eight goals to his name, while Manchester City starlet Alvarez has scored seven under Pep Guardiola.
Alvarez is one of five Premier League players included in the Argentina squad.
Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been named, along with Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero, Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez and Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.
Argentina squad for the 2022 World Cup
- Guardians: Emiliano Martinez, Franco Armani, Geronimo Rulli
- Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuna, Nicolas Tagliafico, Juan Foyth
- Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Guido Rodriguez, Rodrigo De Paul, Exequiel Palacios, Alexis MacAllister, Enzo Fernandez, Angel Di Maria, Nico Gonzalez
- Attackers: Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala, Papu Gomez, Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez, Joaquin Correa
Former City defender Nicolas Otamendi and United flop Angel Di Maria also make the squad.
Just like former Spurs defender Juan Foyth who has reinvented himself since leaving north London for Villarreal.
England legend John Barnes tipped Argentina to win the World Cup, while backing Messi to win the Golden Boot.
He told talkSPORT: “You should be looking at the usual suspects. You have [Harry] Kane, [Kylian] Mbappe, Lionel Messi in Argentina.
“I wouldn’t say they are black horses because they are among the favourites.
“But I think based on England’s performance, Harry Kane should be up there.
“Mbappe is obviously going to be up there too, but Lionel Messi is my favorite modern-day player. I have a small feeling about Lionel.
