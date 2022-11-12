News
Working Strategies: Testing your limits as a worker with disabilities
Second Sunday Series — Editor’s Note: This is the third of 12 columns on work and disability that will appear in the next 12 months — one on each second Sunday of the month, from September through August. Last month’s column discussed the dilemma of revealing disabilities during job search, and the previous column reviewed concepts of disability in the workplace.
One of the biggest challenges of being a job seeker with disabilities is knowing what or how much you can do.
If your disabilities are new — such as the after-effects of a car accident, or long-haul COVID, for example — you may not know if you can do the same things you used to. Meanwhile, if you’ve lived with disabilities all your life but haven’t had work experiences yet, you can find yourself with no frame of reference.
Luckily there are occupational assessments that can evaluate a person’s abilities. Unluckily, these tools are more of a snapshot, not a reliable guide to ongoing, daily capabilities.
Hobbies and interests can provide clues, but they have limitations, too. As many of us have experienced, it’s one thing to do something well in your personal life — say, cooking a great meal or untangling a computer problem — but it’s quite another to do it over and over, at the level needed by an employer.
This point also matters to parents and others who may be helping someone with disabilities, as they can find themselves confused about which jobs the individual can actually do. Without this knowledge, it’s difficult to judge how much social capital to expend in asking others to help land a particular position.
The frustrating truth is this: The best way to know what a person can do at work is for that person to work. But often the only way to get work is to know (and communicate) what that person can do.
If you’ve found yourself in this closed loop, either as the job seeker or the person helping a job seeker, take heart. There are numerous ways to test abilities, skills, interests and limitations in a work-like setting before committing to a job search path. Here are five to start with.
1. Start out part-time. Especially for someone returning after becoming disabled, part-time or flexible scheduling can be a good way to ease back into a pattern of work.
2. Try temp work. While temporary assignments can sometimes be stressful, they can also provide insight into a variety of work options without commitment. Being straightforward with the temp recruiter will help ensure a good placement.
3. Work for friends or family members. One advantage of trial work with those who know the situation is not needing to explain as much. They may be more willing to flex the work or to offer accommodations, as well.
4. Take specialized training. Hands-on courses are available in numerous vocational areas, and often come with internships as part of the process. In this situation, choosing a program with extreme flexibility might be best, since a fast-paced course with tight deadlines could be overwhelming.
5. Work as a volunteer. Although the enrollment process can sometimes lag, signing on as a volunteer can be an ideal way to acclimate to working. Ranging from relatively simple tasks all the way to professional roles, volunteer opportunities can be found in most nonprofits.
Since the goal at this stage is to test limitations, ideal roles would include supervision, allowing for real-time feedback, as well as support in navigating problems.
If the position works out, it could provide a pipeline to an actual job. But if not, the experience can still be noted on a résumé, with the tasks clearly defined for interviewers to see. Contacts from the role could also prove helpful in connecting to job leads, or by serving as references.
And, if the position doesn’t work out, remember: That’s information, not failure. Regardless of the disappointment, gaining a better understanding was the purpose. Was it too difficult to concentrate? Did working with others become confusing or complicated? Perhaps the schedule was difficult to maintain or the duties were taxing.
Any information is valuable at this point, as it helps clarify which situations are likely to fit in the future, and which are best avoided.
For job seekers with disabilities, gaining a better understanding of capabilities is the gold standard for improving both confidence and future communication with employers.
Amy Lindgren owns a career consulting firm in St. Paul. She can be reached at alindgr[email protected]
Middleton hails beaten England: ‘We couldn’t ask for anything more’ | Women’s Rugby World Cup 2021
England’s Simon Middleton says he will always be proud of his side after their gruesome defeat to New Zealand in a stunning Rugby World Cup final. The Red Roses played over 60 minutes with just 14 players and missed a crucial late attacking opportunity, but Middleton said her side had given their all and helped take the women’s game to another level.
The head coach said he thought his side were close to securing victory in the dying seconds, but paid a generous tribute to the hosts and their coach, Wayne Smith. “I’m extremely positive about what we just witnessed,” he said. “I don’t think we could have asked a single thing more from our players. We have just taken off against a team that had a little more than us. Well done to the Black Ferns, they are worthy world champions. If this World Cup does not move the game forward, there is something wrong.
The Black Ferns’ 34-31 triumph owes much to Joanah Ngan-Woo’s stolen added-time line as England push for the winning score. “I thought someone was going to have a really good 30 seconds,” Middleton admitted. “I supported us to get it, but we didn’t. New Zealand were great, they came up and challenged. Sometimes things are written in the stars and I think this tournament was for the Black Ferns.
“Those are such thin margins, aren’t they? If Caroline Drouin overturns the penalty for France last week, the Black Ferns are not in the final. If we score with the last play, we win the cup. But that’s not how it works. Black ferns deserve the trophy. They weathered the storm – and it’s been a hell of a storm the last eight or nine months – and they came out the other side. For rugby, it’s a good thing. We were really privileged to be in this game, to give everything we could. What an occasion, what a crowd, what an atmosphere.
Striker Abbie Ward also said she thought England had made the right call in opting for the late line-up rather than looking to kick an equalizer penalty. “We used it wisely throughout the game. We had four tries on the lineout in the game and we had to go. We had to support him. Maybe if we had caught it, it would have been a different outcome. It’s something that will stay with us. »
Skipper Sarah Hunter also acknowledged that the pain of defeat would not fade for a long time. “Sport can be cruel, but a game doesn’t define you. It hurts to lose a World Cup final and especially in this way, but I’m incredibly proud of what we did as a team.
Middleton also stressed there was no malice involved in the collision with Portia Woodman which saw Lydia Thompson sent off after just 17 minutes. “She’s quite upset, as you can imagine. But Lydia is one of the best pros and one of the nicest people you will ever meet. She is devastated, as much by what happened to Portia as by what happened to her.
England men’s coach Eddie Jones, meanwhile, was quick to add to the chorus of praise for the Red Roses. “Back here in England, we can feel the impact they’ve had on the game; how many people talk about it and like to watch it. They will inspire even more girls and boys to play rugby. England are set to host the next World Cup in 2025.
Back at Eden Park, Smith said the experience matched anything he had had before in rugby. “It was the most phenomenal rugby moment of my life being there and hearing that crowd chant those girls’ names. Something has ignited this country around women’s rugby and we have to make it count.
AJ Pollock declines his player option with Chicago White Sox. ‘Not shocking if you look at the free-agent market,’ says GM Rick Hahn.
The Chicago White Sox will be searching for outfield depth after AJ Pollock declined a player option and became a free agent Tuesday.
Pollock had a $13 million option, according to spotrac.com. Instead he’ll receive a $5 million buyout, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney, who had the initial report.
“Not shocking if you look at the free-agent market right now,” Sox general manager Rick Hahn said of the move during the GM meetings Tuesday at Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World. “There’s not a ton of right-handed-hitting outfield bats.
“Also it gives him the opportunity to pick the ideal situation for him going into next season. He’s a veteran player and he’s earned the right to that.”
Pollock, 34, slashed .245/.292/.389 with 14 homers and 56 RBIs in 138 games after the Sox acquired him in an April 1 trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers for reliever Craig Kimbrel.
“He was a true pro for us,” Hahn said. “Worked extremely hard. Obviously didn’t have the year that any of us, including him, envisioned, but his future remains bright and it was good to have him.”
The Sox were hit hard with injuries, particularly in the outfield, with left fielder Eloy Jiménez and center fielder Luis Robert missing extended time.
Pollock, who started opening day in right field, was utilized throughout the outfield. He made a team-high 77 starts in left and was second on the team with 35 starts in center. He also made 11 starts in right.
One of his highlights came during Game 1 of a May 22 doubleheader at Yankee Stadium.
The Sox and New York Yankees were tied at 1 heading to the ninth inning. Pollock was the first batter up for the Sox, facing reliever Aroldis Chapman.
Pollock got ahead in the count 1-0. He hit Chapman’s second pitch, a 95 mph fastball, over the left-field wall to give the Sox the lead in a game they won 3-1.
Pollock’s decision comes a day after the Sox declined their $5.5 million club option on Josh Harrison. The infielder slashed .256/.317/.370 with seven homers, 27 RBIs and 50 runs in 119 games in 2022.
“Josh is absolutely tremendous in the clubhouse,” Hahn said. “And he was the player we basically expected him to be. Solid contributor offensively and defensively at (second base) and good in the clubhouse.
“Ultimately comes down to resource allocation, and we do have some internal options and perhaps there’s a way to balance the lineup a little better by an addition at that spot. We’ll see.”
The team’s estimated 2022 payroll was $196 million, according to Fangraphs.com. As for 2023, Hahn said, “The candid answer is we’re not sure yet.”
“We’re still going through a budgeting process internally,” he said. “My general expectations are that it will be somewhere in the vicinity of where it was in 2022. But I don’t have a firm number in hand just yet.”
Asked if it’s more likely that the Sox would turn things over via trades than free agency, Hahn said, “I think that’s probably the more likely path.”
“Part of it is the position we’ve placed ourselves in contractually with some of our commitments,” he said. “We obviously made these commitments because we believe in the talent that we committed to, and part of the goals for next year is to get some of the guys that underperformed that we expect back to their accustomed levels. A big part of our improvement will come from that area, we hope.
“I wouldn’t read into us closing off any avenues. In an effort to be as transparent as possible, I expect more likely to be active via trade than free agency. Just my expectation. If it turns out to be the opposite, tell me in March I was wrong.”
Jessie James Decker, Dierks Bentley and More Country Music Artists Reveal Their Ultimate Duo Partners
The country music stars are revealing details about who their dream duet partners would be.
When given the option to choose any artist to team up with, some singers opted for other country music artists, while others chose pop stars or late crooners.
Jessie James Decker, Dierks Bentley and more stars spoke with Fox News Digital about who their ideal duet partner would be and why.
“OK, ultimate duet partner? I’d say probably Jimi Hendrix, but someone alive, probably Chris Martin from Coldplay,” singer Lindsay Ell said.
CMAS 2022: LAINEY WILSON ON WINNING FEMALE VICTIM OF THE YEAR, WALKING WITH DAD ON THE CARPET: “A DREAM”
“I love how Chris takes genres and takes them to such a crazy world stage, and so I think musically and production-wise, we could just create something amazing,” she explained. .
Jordan Davis said he would have loved to work with one of his idols in the music industry, the late John Prine.
Prine died in 2020 of complications from coronavirus at the age of 73.
“Ultimate duet partner, oh John Prine,” Davis said. “John Prine is the reason I fell in love with songwriting. He’s the best songwriter that ever lived in my opinion, so that would be John Prine.”
Prine has written many hit songs throughout his illustrious career as a singer-songwriter, including “You Never Even Called Me By My Name”, “Angel From Montgomery”, “Hello In There” and “In Spite of Ourselves”.
Bentley, who has worked with many of the top musicians in the industry throughout his career, also chose a late idol.
“You know, I had so many great partners. I got to sing with Alison Krauss, I did a live duet with Taylor Swift. It was pretty cool,” Bentley said. “I’m a huge Frank Sinatra fan, so he would probably be the guy.”
Tyler Hubbard’s dream collaboration would be a country-pop crossover with former boy band member Justin Timberlake.
“Ooh, ultimate duet partner. All of a sudden I thought of Justin Timberlake,” Hubbard said. “I don’t know why, but I think it would be fun to collaborate with him.”
Timberlake has previously collaborated with fellow country star, Chris Stapleton. The two teamed up for the 2018 song “Say Something” and their 2013 duet “Drink You Away.”
Decker is one of the lucky few in the industry who can say she’s already worked with her dream duet partner, having released a single with him just two weeks ago.
She hopes she and Billy Currington will return to the CMA Awards next year as nominees for their collaboration on the song “I Still Love You.”
“My ultimate duet partner is my partner right now on a duet I just started two weeks ago called ‘I Still Love You’ with Billy Currington, my favorite artist,” Decker told Fox. News Digital on the CMAs red carpet.
“He’s had 13 No. 1 songs. He’s my favorite singer in this town, and being able to sing with him, put out a video, I manifest we’ll be celebrating that single here next year this time.”
Mike Lupica: Yankees never should have let it get here with Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge might very well stay, be a Yankee for life the way Lou Gehrig was, and Joe D., and The Mick, and Yogi and Whitey and Derek Jeter and Mo Rivera. But there is a chance now, and a real one, that he might walk right out one of the gates on 161st St., down the steps in front of Yankee Stadium, past the sign for Babe Ruth Plaza, and just keep going. And it never should have come to this.
The Yankees should never have put themselves in a position where Judge could put other teams into play, and that means even before he tied Ruth at 60 and then finally passed Roger Maris to get to 62 home runs; before he had one of the surpassing seasons that any Yankee hitter has ever had, with the 62 homers and the 131 RBI and the .311 batting average and an OPS of 1.111, on his way to the Hank Aaron Award as the best offensive player in his league.
Before we even find out if he wins the MVP award, he hits a Ruthian number of home runs, and wins an award named after Mr. Aaron.
Of course, nobody saw this kind of season coming from Judge. Not even Judge himself could have imagined numbers like these. No matter. Now his walk year might actually be a walk year.
And it never should have come to this, if Hal Steinbrenner and Brian Cashman don’t realize it by now their fans certainly do. We know what Steinbrenner and Cashman thought Judge was worth to them in the spring, $213 million over seven years. This is what they thought they could offer him against all that bad money they have put on the books in the recent past, starting with the day they absorbed a contract for Giancarlo Stanton even bigger than he is, and bigger than Judge is. It’s the Yankee version of Freakanomics.
Understand something: What has happened with Judge and the Yankees hasn’t happened in a vacuum. Now the Yankees are where they are with Judge. Even if they throw enough money at him and convince him to stay, it is going to cost them about $100 million more than they offered No. 99, the offer he turned down on Opening Day, one then broadcast by the Yankees for all the world to see and hear. Hey, Cashman seemed to be saying, we did our best. Sure they did. They offered to pay the biggest homegrown position player they’ve had since Jeter over $100 million less than they paid Gerrit Cole.
“We’re all disappointed right now that we can’t be talking about a contract extension today. Not now, but hopefully later,” Cashman said in April. “… Both sides would like to be here. I think Aaron Judge doesn’t want to be anywhere but here, and we’d love to make that happen as well.”
In the history of free agency, exactly one MVP — Barry Bonds — played out his contract and was playing somewhere else by the next Opening Day. Bonds left the Pirates and went to the Giants, who we keep hearing are extremely interested in Judge, and promptly won another MVP award in San Francisco. Now Judge, if he so chooses — and if the Giants or somebody else choose to bowl him over with an offer that might average out to $40 million for as many as eight years — has the opportunity to do the same.
I got this email the other day from my friend Pete, a great Yankee fan who follows his team as closely as anybody covering it. He was a young guy when Jeter and Mo and the rest of the Core Four were young guys.
Here is what he said about a situation that the Yankees created for themselves with their best player and one of the best players in baseball even before he knocked the ball around like Mickey Mantle in his Triple Crown season of 1956:
“This cannot be said enough — there is no excuse for an organization of the New York Yankees stature and means to be in the position they are in right now with Aaron Judge. He didn’t suddenly become their franchise player in 2022, no matter how historic his season was.”
He is absolutely right. Judge didn’t become their franchise player when they were pushing their best offer to the middle of the table. But when they had the chance to swing for the fences themselves, they were the ones who struck out. Looking. Now they can lose him. Ruth left the Yankees when he was old and broken down. No great player has ever walked away from the Yankees in his prime. Only now the Yankees have opened the door wide to that possibility.
The Yankees absorbed what had been a $300 million contract that Stanton had signed with the Marlins. They signed Cole, a starting pitcher, to a $324 million contract. They brought in Josh Donaldson this year and $21 million on his previous deal went on the books. Did any of this influence the budget under which Cashman is operating? It had to. Only Steinbrenner and Cashman know how much. What we all know for sure is how much dead money there is around the Yankees.
Everybody knows there were injury concerns about Judge. He missed 50 games one year and 60 another and didn’t even play half the Yankees’ games in the COVID-shortened season of 2020. But he didn’t turn 30 until a couple of weeks after he turned down the extension that the Yankees had presented him. He had set the all-time rookie home run record until Pete Alonso broke it when he hit 52 homers in 2017. In the process he became one of just five players to ever hit more than 50 home runs for the New York Yankees: Ruth, Mantle, Maris and the captain of the Biogenesis All-Stars, Alex Rodriguez.
The Yankees became the Yankees because of baseball’s first home run star. That means Babe Ruth. Now here came this big young guy out of northern California and out of their farm system. Stanton had hit 59 home runs, but he’d done that in Miami. Yankee fans didn’t look at Stanton as one of their own. Aaron Judge, though, he is one of their own, all day.
He placed that big bet on himself and hit 62 and became the biggest star in baseball this season. Do I think he’ll leave? I don’t. But I also don’t know that he’ll stay, and neither do you. And neither do the bosses at Yankee Stadium who never should have let it come to this.
We used to hear that money was no object around the Yankees. It is now. The biggest guy in town might go find himself another town.
WHO’S RUNNING THE KNICKS, CARROLL’S FINEST WORK & A VETERAN’S DAY SALUTE …
Nic Claxton said the other day that he’d spoken with Kyrie Irving and that Irving was in great spirits, so that means all Nets fans can call off the prayer vigil.
My pal Barry Stanton is wondering how the Utah Jazz, who traded away Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, still have a better roster than the Knicks.
You want to know how?
The Jazz have Danny Ainge running their basketball operation and the Knicks have a former CAA agent.
Well, that’s not the whole answer, but not a bad place to start.
Just when you were ready to send Touchdown Tom Brady to the home, he up and gives you a fourth quarter like the one he gave you against the Rams last Sunday.
It made you wonder, all over again, if he and the Bucs might have won another Super Bowl last season if the Bucs hadn’t ignored Cooper Kupp flying down the middle of the field in what turned out to be the biggest moment of their season.
Is the Murdoch media still waiting for that red wave they kept telling us was going to come crashing through our front doors?
Oh, and one more thing:
Has anybody broken it to them that Zeldin lost?
Pete Carroll has won titles at USC and with the Seahawks, and still hasn’t ever done a better coaching job than he’s done so far this season with Geno Smith.
It has reached the point with the Packers where it’s hard for anybody, Aaron Rodgers included, to sustain the narrative that this is all about B-list receivers.
When Zach Wilson absolutely had to make a throw last Sunday against the Bills, he sure stuffed in that slant pass to Denzel Mims, 12 yards in the red zone when he needed five, didn’t he?
Wilson still looks young enough to play the lead in a “Friday Night Lights” remake, and flings the ball around like a Favre on training wheels way too often.
But he is one very tough out.
OK, you need to read the new Alex Cross, “Triple Cross,” by my friend (and occasional writing partner) James Patterson, just because it’s the best Cross yet, which is saying plenty.
And while you’re at the bookstore, you need to pick up “Racing the Light,” by Robert Crais, the latest in the fine, fine series about Elvis Cole and Joe Pike.
I give, and I give, and I give.
Finally:
On Veterans Day, I celebrated the service of my Pops, Bene Lupica, 465th Bombardment Group, 783rd Bombardment Squadron, who was flying in B24s over Europe before he turned 21, a kid who grew up in Sherrill, N.Y. and had never been further away from home than Albany.
And this coming Thursday we will celebrate another birthday for my mom, Lee Lupica, who continues to be the beating heart of our family, two months away from welcoming her first great-grandchild into this world.
I could tell you which birthday it is.
But my mom takes pride in not having raised no fools.
Trump attacks DeSantis and Youngkin
Former U.S. President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speak during midterm campaign rallies, in Dayton, Ohio, U.S. on November 7, 2022 and in Tampa, Florida, U.S. on November 8, 2022 in a combination of file photos.
Gaelen Morse | Reuters
WASHINGTON — As former President Donald Trump prepares for Tuesday’s scheduled launch of his 2024 presidential campaign, he released fresh criticism of two Republican governors who emerged as early frontrunners to challenge him for his party’s nomination: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Virginia Governor Glenn Young.
Trump’s attacks came as dozens of Republican officials across the country placed the blame for their party’s disappointing results in Tuesday’s election on Trump’s doorstep.
“‘You are fired!’ That’s the message Republicans need to get to Donald Trump. ASAP!” said New York Republican Rep. Pete King, a longtime Trump supporter. “He held massive rallies where he talked endlessly about himself, complained about the 2020 election, and attacked other Republicans. It was Trump’s ego first, last, and always” , King said in a tweet on Thursday.
Republican Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Trump’s support for candidates did not help them in the general election. “Trump’s endorsement comes at a cost. The cost is that it minimizes your ability to attract independents and win in November,” Hutchinson said Friday on PBS’s “Firing Line with Margaret Hoover.”
Trump even appears to have lost the support of influential conservative blogger Mike Cernovich, who told his one million Twitter followers that Tuesday’s losses meant “at least no one has to suck Trump anymore.”
Trump and his team responded to the blame in part by showing his record of endorsing hundreds of winning candidates.
“President Trump has racked up more than 215 wins for his sponsorships — a truly unprecedented achievement and something only possible because of President Trump’s ability to pick and elect winners,” Trump’s spokesperson said. Taylor Budowich, to CNBC.
Trump-backed candidates have indeed won hundreds of midterm races, although many of them were in districts that were not considered competitive and by Republican-endorsed candidates of all parties. .
“There’s no question this was a bad election for Donald Trump,” said Asher Hildebrand, associate professor at Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy. “With the possible exception of [gubernatorial candidate] Lake Kari in Arizona and [Senate candidate] Herschel Walker in Georgia, every governor and Senate candidate he backed in the five major battleground states appears to have lost.”
“That, combined with DeSantis’ strong showing in the race for governor of Florida, is increasing the pressure among Republican elites to find another flag bearer in 2024,” he added.
DeSantis won re-election in a landslide, beating former Florida Governor Charlie Crist by 19 points and winning praise from conservative media and Republican officials.
In a lengthy statement Thursday, Trump sought to take credit for bringing DeSantis out of relative obscurity in 2017, posting on his Truth Social site that DeSantis “came to me in a desperate state in 2017 – he was politically dead…low approval, bad polls, and no money, but he said if I backed him he could win.”
Trump also made a startling claim that he “sent the FBI and U.S. prosecutors” to Florida immediately after the 2018 election there, and “fixed” what he claimed was voter fraud in the county of Broward, which he said was costing DeSantis. and now-Sen. Rick Scott tens of thousands of votes per day.
If the claim were true, it would amount to an extraordinary admission by Trump, who was president at the time, that he personally interfered in a state election.
But on Friday night, NBC News and other major outlets found no indication that it ever happened. Sarah Isgur, who served as Trump’s Justice Department spokeswoman in 2017, tweeted Friday that the alleged intervention “never happened.”
DeSantis, for his part, has remained focused this week on the damage and recovery efforts from Hurricane Nicole, which hit his state on Wednesday.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference to update information on ongoing efforts to help people after Hurricane Ian hit the area October 4, 2022 in Cape Coral, Florida.
Joe Raedle | Getty Images
In addition to DeSantis, Trump took aim at Virginia’s Youngkin on Friday, in this case going so far as to mock his name, spelling it “Young Kin” and saying “[s]It looks Chinese, doesn’t it?
Like DeSantis, Youngkin is a rising GOP star. His upset victory over former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in 2021 is widely seen as having written a new playbook for Republicans on how to win statewide elections in swing states.
Trump posted that Youngkin “couldn’t have won without me. I supported him, did a really big Trump rally for him on the phone, asked MAGA to vote for him – or he won’t couldn’t have come close to winning. But he knows it, and admits it.”
Youngkin responded to Trump’s comments on Friday in a statement shared by his spokesperson, saying, “I work very hard to bring people together, I don’t call people. This is a time for us to come together. “
The statement also included a subtle take on Youngkin’s own ability to rule in a purple state, a message he would likely amplify if he ran for president in 2024.
“We’re potentially going to have a divided government in Washington and just like we divided the government in Virginia, we’ve proven that we can come together and get things done.”
Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin speaks during his election night at a hotel in Chantilly, Virginia, U.S. November 3, 2021.
Jonathan Ernest | Reuters
Both DeSantis and Youngkin have been playing coy about whether they plan to run for president, but DeSantis is further along in the process and has far more national recognition after Tuesday than Youngkin.
Yet none of them are anywhere near where Trump is proceeding, namely within days of an expected announcement.
“President Trump is going to announce on Tuesday that he’s running for president, and it’s going to be a very professional, very buttoned-up announcement,” Trump adviser Jason Miller said on Trump’s television show The War Room. former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon. .
Miller said more than 250 media would be in attendance and there would already be “1,000 people with the signs.”
Trump’s PAC executive, Save America, also used the upcoming announcement to launch a fundraiser, sending out raffle offers to win a free trip for two to Palm Beach on Tuesday “to be the very first person to meet [Trump] at Mar-a-Lago after my big announcement.”
Trump’s fundraising appeals are famous for their hyperbole, and this was no exception, telling potential donors “this announcement may be the most important speech delivered in the history of the United States of America.” ‘America”.
But even as Trump faces critics within his party, inside Trump’s camp, his advisers see an American political landscape that has been fundamentally changed by the former president, and millions of voters who remain loyal to its America First program.
As House and Senate Republican leaders grappled with the changing face of their caucuses and the challenges of their own positions, Trump’s influence was clearly visible.
Current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who has been loyal to Trump, has faced potential challenges to his leadership from more conservative members of his caucus.
Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, meanwhile, faced his own problems, as four members of his caucus circulated a letter calling for the leadership election to be postponed until after the second round of the Senate. Georgia Senate Dec. 6. The letter amounted to outright rebellion against the most powerful Republican figure in the Senate in the past 20 years.
“As a party, we found ourselves constantly navigating the power struggle between Trump and anti-Trump factions in the Party, primarily within the donor class,” the Michigan Republican Party chief of staff wrote. , Paul Cordes, in a memo obtained by the Detroit Free Press. . “This power struggle ended with too many people on the sidelines and hurt Republicans in key races.”
But for Trump’s team, the theory behind the case is simple. “As President Trump looks to the future, he will continue to defend his America First agenda which won overwhelmingly at the polls,” Budowich told CNBC.
Groupie Turns Messy As Kodak Black Fights With Instagram Model Over Leftover Barbeque She Refused To Eat After ‘Booking’ Her
Another incoming trashy relationship interestingly did not live past the first date. Kodak Black started a virtual relationship with a supposed Instagram model. However, on their very first date in his mansion, the red flags were enormous, including her flight diversion due to Hurricane Ian which caused her nearly 2 hours journey to last for… Read More »Groupie Turns Messy As Kodak Black Fights With Instagram Model Over Leftover Barbeque She Refused To Eat After ‘Booking’ Her
The post Groupie Turns Messy As Kodak Black Fights With Instagram Model Over Leftover Barbeque She Refused To Eat After ‘Booking’ Her appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
