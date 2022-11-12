World’s Tallest Woman Rumeysa Gelgi Seeking Bay Area Tech Job Inspires Others To Dream Big

UPDATE: 10:57 p.m. Friday

Vikings fans are on pins and needles waiting to hear the status of Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, but he’s far from the only NFL QB whose status is in doubt for Week 10.

For fantasy purposes, the most significant of these is Arizona’s Kyler Murray, who has a hamstring injury. If he’s unable to go, that will put a damper on the offensive numbers of all Cardinals playmakers.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Tennessee QB Ryan Tannehill are also listed as questionable, but they weren’t great fantasy options to start with anyway.

The Chargers’ Justin Herbert could have another rough day as he’ll be missing again his two top receivers, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Same goes for the Raiders’ Derek Carr, who will not have the services of Darren Waller or Hunter Renfrow. But at least Carr will still have Davante Adams to throw to.

Other players ruled out over the past couple of days include Saints RB Mark Ingram, Chiefs wideout Mecole Hardman, Packers WR Romeo Doubs and Detroit WR Josh Reynolds.

One positive update: Indy RB Jonathan Taylor will return from injury, though he has been far below his No. 1 pick status for a while for the fading Colts.

ORIGINAL POST: 8:57 a.m. Wednesday

Chicago fans could not believe their eyes. Last Sunday at Soldier Field, they witnessed one of the NFL’s true rarities: A bravura performance from a Bears quarterback.

Justin Fields has become the NFL’s sudden superstar after a season-plus of struggles in the Windy City. He set an NFL record last Sunday against Miami with 178 rushing yards, the most ever by a quarterback.

Fields flailed noticeably during the Bears’ three-game losing streak last month, but he flipped the switch in their Monday night upset of New England.

Over the past three games, the former Ohio State standout has six touchdown passes and three TD runs. And his immediate future looks even brighter with his next two games against meager defenses of Detroit and Atlanta.

Fields has a decent shot to be the third QB ever to rush for 1,000 yards, joining Lamar Jackson and Michael Vick.

Here are some others who started the season slow but are proving to be fantasy standouts as the autumn winds blow:

Geno Smith (Seahawks QB) — Expected to be a retread QB of a bad team, The veteran has the surprising Seahawks at 6-3. Smith has accounted for 14 TDs over the past seven games and … stop the presses … is on pace for 4,000 passing yards. Yeah, we can’t believe it, either.

Travis Etienne (Jaguars RB) — He started the season in a timeshare with James Robinson. But after the latter’s trade to New York, Etienne’s last three games have been special. He has 66 rushes for 379 yards and 4 TDs. He’s the top dog in Duval County for the foreseeable future.

Tony Pollard (Cowboys RB) — Ezekiel Elliot’s understudy saw limited action until his Week 8 breakout. He had 15 touches for 147 yards and three TDs against Chicago, and he could be just as busy this week against Green Bay.

Michael Carter (Jets RB) — A nonentity all season behind Breece Hall. Carter has taken over after Hall’s season-ending injury. He had 13 touches for 86 yards and a TD in the Jets’ upset of Buffalo. It looks like he could be the No. 1 runner the rest of the season.

JuJu Smith-Schuster (Chiefs WR) — The former Steeler was scoreless in the first five games, averaging just over 50 yards per game. But he’s become a Patrick Mahomes favorite over the last three, with 22 catches for 325 yards and two touchdowns.

Brandon Aiyuk (49ers WR) — He’s doing much better now that Jimmy Garoppolo is back at quarterback. Aiyul has three consecutive games with 80-plus yards, with 3 TDs. He’ll continue to post good numbers with defenses focused on Deebo Samuel.

Cole Kmet (Bears TE) — He had only 12 receptions in the first seven games, but Kmet has taken off with Field’s renaissance. He has three touchdowns over the past two weeks, with a season-high five catches against the Dolphins.

SITTING STARS

We could lose our shirt over this one, but don’t count on Kirk Cousins celebrating shirtless after the Bills’ bounceback performance Sunday in Buffalo. … Dallas will focus on its running game against Green Bay, so you might have better options at QB than Dak Prescott. …. Indy wide receiver Michael Pittman will continue to struggle against the Raiders … And we expect the Rams’ defense to keep tight reins on Arizona WR Deandre Hopkins.

MATCHUP GAME

Seattle’s Kenneth Walker is arguably the No. 1 running back in the league, and his run will continue against Tampa Bay. … Thursday night should have a fine amount of offensive fireworks, so make sure you start Panthers RB D’Onta Foreman and WR D.J. Moore, and Atlanta tight end Kyle Pitts. … Vikings fans will be focusing on Buffalo WR Stefon Diggs, but Gabriel Davis might have a bigger day Sunday. … Chicago may give Justin Fields a break this week, having Khalil Herbert do most of the running through Detroit’s defense. … Miami may have a new No. 1 running back, so consider Jeff Wilson against Cleveland. … Philly tight end Dallas Goedaert should post strong numbers against Washington. … And based on how Patrick Mahomes toyed with the Tennessee secondary last week, Denver’s Russell Wilson could show some of his old zip, finally.

INJURY WATCH

Vikings fans and fantasy mavens are eager for news on the status of Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, who injured his elbow at the end of last Sunday’s loss to the juggernaut Jets. … Packers fans have similar concerns about running back Aaron Jones, along with a lot of other issues in Green Bay. Like, for example, this week’s status for receivers Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson. … The many problems in Indianapolis include the injury to RB Deon Jackson and the lingering injury to Jonathan Taylor. … Players who could return this week include one running back (Panthers’ Chuba Hubbard), four receivers (Chargers’ Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, Saints’ Jarvis Landry and Commanders’ Jahan Dotson) and one tight end (Raiders’ Darren Waller).

THE DEEPEST SLEEPERS

This isn’t a very deep dive, but Chargers backup receiver Josh Palmer had a coming out of sorts last Sunday with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams out. Eight catches for 106 yards. Palmer doesn’t have a great matchup this week against the 49ers, but Justin Herbert has to throw to somebody. Might be a decent choice for your flex option.

THE THURSDAY PICK

Falcons at Panthers (+2½):

Pick: Falcons by 3

BREAKING NEWS

We’ll be updating our column, based on the latest injuries and innuendo, right up until Sunday’s kickoff. Go to TwinCities.com/theloop.

You can hear Kevin Cusick on Wednesdays on Bob Sansevere’s “BS Show” podcast on iTunes. You can follow Kevin on Twitter — @theloopnow. He can be reached at [email protected]