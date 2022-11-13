News
13-year-old Maryland boy shot and killed while raking leaves
A 13-year-old from Maryland died after being shot while raking leaves.
The shooting took place Tuesday night in Hillcrest Heights, Md., and officers located the teen with gunshot wounds, according to FOX 5.
He was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
The teenager’s mother, Juanita Agnew, said her son died after the shooting.
Agnew said she has seen other mothers suffer gun violence before.
“He doesn’t hit home until he hits home,” Agnew said. “I’ve seen gun violence before, and I’ve seen where other moms go through that, but it doesn’t hurt as long as you’re not really the one getting that kind of call.”
No suspects are in custody, police said.
People with information about the incident are asked to call 1-866-411-TIPS.
High school football roundup: Rogers rallies past Robbinsdale Armstrong in Class 5A quarters
CLASS 5A
Rogers 34, Robbinsdale Armstrong 23
Rogers trailed Robbinsdale Armstrong 23-7 in the third quarter before Anthony Powell got busy. Powell delivered a pair of long touchdown runs — one from 50 yards out, the other from 57 — to key the Royals’ come-from-behind victory in which Rogers (9-3) scored the game’s final 27 points.
Powell finished with three rushing scores, while Thomas Dickerson returned a fumble 19 yards for a late touchdown to put the game on ice.
Robbinsdale Armstrong (8-3) got three scores from Jamen Malone, a 24-yard rushing score and pair of long passing touchdowns.
Elk River 44, Moorhead 20
Gavin Schmidt ran for three touchdowns as Elk River (11-0) went over the 40-point mark for the ninth time in 11 games this season. The Elks have not scored fewer than 30 points in any contest.
Gavin Quade threw three touchdown passes for Moorhead (5-6). The Spuds struck first before Elk River responded by scoring the next 20 points.
Parents call for systemic reform after their son was killed in a crash by a driver for multiple crimes
Nicole Byrd and Jackie Peer suffer after their son was killed in a car accident on October 5
Nicole Byrd and Jackie Peer suffer after their son was killed in a car accident on October 5
“I miss his smile. I miss sitting in the back talking to him, late at night,” Peer said. “I just miss his growth as a person, you know. Seeing the different stages and now not being able to see what was next for him. I just miss my son.”
“He was so silly and funny and he brought out the awkwardness in both of us,” Byrd said.
Their son Danari Peer died on October 5 in a car accident. His friend Jaiquann McMurtry was driving.
Police said McMurtry was driving another car on Appleton Avenue near Lancaster, crashing into a tree at 109 miles per hour. Peer died of blunt force trauma.
“Every day I usually tell him, ‘I love you, Pooh,’ or I say, ‘Pooh, I love you,’ but I can’t remember if I said that to him,” Byrd said tearfully .
At the time of the crash, records show McMurtry was already charged with crimes in three separate cases involving firearms or possession of cocaine.
In these cases, the judge granted a signature bond of $1,000 and a cash bond of $500. The district attorney’s office tells us that his prosecutors recommended a higher bail amount than the judge ultimately set.
After the fatal crash, the prosecutor charged McMurtry with second-degree reckless homicide, which he recommended, and the judge granted $50,000 bail.
Records show McMurtry posted that bond a week later.
“You give this person chance after chance after chance and he’s shown you that he’s reckless in his behavior and disobeying the law,” Peer said.
Peer’s family said the whole system was broken and called for top-down reform.
“I’ll be honest with you, I definitely and wholeheartedly blame Attorney Chisolm’s office for this,” Byrd said.
“They give someone probation or no time at all. It’s ridiculous,” Byrd said. “It’s a problem that other families have contacted us to experience something very similar, where the bond has been set so low, $3,000, $5,000, $10,000 where these people are back in the street in a few hours or a few days.”
“Of course we want justice for Danari, but that won’t stop once Danari’s case is closed,” Peer said. “We’re going to keep pushing. We can’t keep allowing families to go through this.”
The prosecutor’s office told WISN 12 News that the judge or commissioner in each case determines the amount of bail. The DA may simply offer recommendations.
Chief Justice Mary Triggiano told WISN 12 News the courts could not comment on pending cases.
Tommies’ 23-0 win over Stetson clinches share of Pioneer Football League title
St. Thomas coach Glenn Caruso’s usual postgame address to the team at midfield featured some extra words on Saturday at O’Shaughnessy Stadium following the Tommies’ 23-0 victory over Stetson. In essence, it focused on the program’s embarrassment of riches.
The victory assured the Tommies (9-1, 7-0 Pioneer Football League) at least a share of the conference title. They can win the title outright with a win at Butler next Saturday. The Tommies saluted 21 seniors prior to the game, and those who will not be returning next season will leave the program having never lost a home game.
“When winning a share of our conference championship in your 15th month is the second-most important thing that happens on the day, that’s pretty awesome,” Caruso said. “The most important was getting the chance to thank and honor our seniors.”
Center Matt Weimann and linebacker Trent Meyer, who represented the senior class in postgame interviews, celebrated the fact that it has never known defeat on its home field. The Tommies have won 25 home games in a row.
“We’re so comfortable playing here,” Meyer said. “The alumni that comes back for games, that just gives us a good feeling to know that they care so much about us to come back and watch us play.”
Added Weimann: “We have a goal to win all our games, but especially all the games here.”
As Caruso pointed out, the group has been through a lot, from being part of Division III championship teams, to being kicked out of the MIAC for being too dominant to losing a season because of COVID to transitioning to Division I.
“Before they played their first game (at Division I) they weren’t getting any credit and were ranked 128 out of 128 (schools),” Caruso said. “But they kept pounding the rock and staying with it and believing in each other. They are guys whose names we have been saying forever, and they are going to leave some pretty big shoes to fill.”
Sophomore running back Shawn Shipman, who started in place of the injured Hope Adebayo, rushed for 169 yards and a touchdown. The Tommies defense held Stetson (3-6, 1-5) to 52 yards of offense in the first half and 113 for the game in earning its first shutout of the season.
The Tommies controlled the game from start to finish. After coming up short on a fake field goal from inside the red zone on their first possession, the Tommies took a 7-0 lead on their next possession when Shipman carried in from the 3-yard line.
St. Thomas took advantage of a Stetson fumble midway through the second quarter to take a 10-0 lead on a 34-yard field goal by Stephen Shagen. The lead grew to 17-0 late in the first half when quarterback Cade Sexauer carried for the touchdown from two yards out. The touchdown was set up by Shipman’s 57-yard run to the Stetson 5-yard line.
A 10-yard touchdown pass from Sexauer to freshman tight end Matthew Rink gave the Tommies a 23-0 lead late in the third quarter.
The Tommies’ defense never gave the Hatters room to breath, completely shutting down the running game and putting constant pressure on the quarterback.
“It seems like we should have had a couple of more shutouts because our defense has been so stalwart,” Caruso said. “(Defensive coordinator) Wallie Kuchinski, who professionally is my everything, I could not do anything I do without him. When you can stop the run like we did today (38 yards for an average of 1.5 yards per carry) you can do a lot of different things, so your offense doesn’t have to take on a lot of risk.
“Frankly, the offense didn’t produce tremendously well today but was able to move the ball when we needed to. When the wind got stronger and it got colder, it was nice to know you could run the ball on offense and know that the defense could produce in the manner we did.”
On camera, a B-17 bomber collides with another aircraft in flight at a US airshow
United States:
Two planes – a Boeing B-17 bomber and a smaller plane – collided mid-air during an air show at Dallas Executive Airport in Texas on Saturday, immediately falling to the ground and bursting into flames.
The condition of the pilots in both aircraft has not yet been determined, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.
Dramatic visuals captured by people attending the air show show the larger B-17 bomber flying, not very high off the ground, in a straight line, while the smaller plane – a Bell P-63 Kingcobra, hurtles in its direction from left. The smaller plane crashes over the B-17, a World War II plane, and immediately the two planes separate into pieces, as seen in the visuals.
Within seconds, the planes are on the ground, covered in a ball of fire.
The crash happened during the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show, the Associated Press reported, adding that the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating.
The B-17, a four-engine bomber, played a major role in winning the air war against Germany in World War II. With a reputation as a workhorse, it became one of the most produced bombers of all time. The P-63 Kingcobra was a fighter aircraft developed during the same war by Bell Aircraft but used in combat only by the Soviet Air Force.
One of the last major B-17 crashes occurred on October 2, 2019, when seven people died in a crash at an airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut.
Magic’s Chuma Okeke locks down elite scorers Luka Dončić, Devin Booker
Coach Jamahl Mosley’s mantra has been simple when the Orlando Magic have dealt with injury-related absences: Next man up.
It’s the cliché response nearly every coach gives but has been especially true for the Magic (4-9), who’ve had 5-7 players sidelined because of injuries for each game.
With rookie forward Paolo Banchero, the team’s leading scorer, sitting the last two games because of a sprained left ankle, that’s meant more playing time — and a starting role — for third-year forward Chuma Okeke.
He’s capitalized, especially defensively, and was a key reason the Magic slowed down star wings Luka Dončić and Devin Booker in Wednesday’s win over the Dallas Mavericks and Friday’s victory over the Phoenix Suns.
“You talk about a young man who’s willing to step in and be as versatile and guard any position — he’s done that,” Mosley said. “He’s taken on the challenge. He’s done a great job of stepping into his role.”
It isn’t a coincidence Dončić and Booker had their worst shooting performances against the Magic with Okeke as their primary defender.
His defensive versatility helped him remain a positive contributor even when his offensive production waned.
“With him having long arms, very mobile, really good moving his feet, I think that’s what gives him that advantage,” Magic big man Wendell Carter Jr. said of Okeke. “He’s big enough to guard guys who like to post up but quick enough to guard some of the guards. He has a really good defensive IQ. He knows guys’ tendencies and makes them do things they don’t want to do.”
The Magic’s gameplan against Dončić was simple even if the execution isn’t easy.
“Pressure him,” Okeke said, “and make nothing easy.”
The mission was accomplished, with Okeke being a significant reason why.
Okeke spent 25.9 partial possessions guarding Dončić, according to the league’s official matchup data, which was the most on the team.
Although Okeke’s individually credited with holding Dončić to 2 points on 1-of-4 shooting, the stats don’t fully capture his impact.
Okeke guarded Dončić full court and picked up the 1-on-1 pressure once they crossed half court, forcing him to work and use energy to get to his spots which also took time off the shot clock.
At 6-foot-7 and 229 pounds with a wingspan of 7 feet, Okeke has the physical tools to match Dončić’s physicality. That helped Okeke not give up an inch of space in the post or on the perimeter without being blown by on drives.
Okeke does well with shadowing players’ movements and being active with his hands, poking the ball loose, cutting off potential passing lanes and making ballhandlers uncomfortable.
This was evident when Okeke knocked the ball out of Dončić’s hands on a dribbling sequence in the fourth quarter with 5 seconds remaining on the shot clock and 4:19 remaining on the game clock with the Magic leading 89-83.
Off the ball, Okeke navigated through screens well so Dončić wasn’t comfortable on the initial catch, forcing him to work more to create an advantage.
The result was Dončić, who averages 33.6 points, scoring 24 points on 9-of-29 shooting to go with 6 rebounds and 6 assists against the Magic to end his streak of consecutive games scoring at least 30 points to start the season at nine.
“He has a great knack for getting after the basketball,” Mosley said, “so he keeps guys a little bit off balance and guessing.”
The Magic’s gameplan for Okeke was similar against Booker: Provide full-court pressure, stay attached on screens and don’t let him get comfortable.
It worked again, with Booker, who averages 26.7 points, being held to 17 points on 6-of-19 shooting.
“Chuma has the size, he moves well, he’s strong — the combination of those things help make him a really good defender,” Terrence Ross said. “Makes him very versatile. His activity and energy slowed everybody down. He played great on Booker. He made it a point to get him uncomfortable and he did it. That was big time.”
Even when Dončić or Booker got the best of Okeke — which all great players will no matter the defender — they had to work hard for those shots.
“It’s so important — wearing guys down, picking them up full court, getting into their bodies early [and] applying a ton of pressure,” Mosley said. “Chuma’s done a great job of that.”
Although he was the primary defender, Okeke wasn’t the only reason for the Magic’s success against Dončić and Booker.
They switched most ball screens they were involved in, often resulting in Carter, Jalen Suggs, R.J. Hampton or Bol Bol finishing possessions on Dončić or Booker — and doing a good job of it — after Okeke contained them early.
Individual defensive stats don’t show the full significance of the early 1-on-1 pressure Okeke brought Dončić and Booker this past week, but his impact was reflected in their scoring numbers and efficiency.
“You’re not necessarily playing one-on-one,” Mosley said. “Guy’s got to feel 1-on-5 and that’s a lot of what the switching provides.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_pri
Kerrod Frahm accused of not taking his son’s snakebite complaints seriously, Murgon, Qld
EXCLUSIVE: Chilling new details on death of 11-year-old boy who collapsed and died after being bitten by snake: How dad allegedly let son lie in bed after attack – as family defended him saying, ‘There’s more to the story’
- Tristian Frahm, 11, playing with his brother on a property in Murgon, Queensland
- Bitten by a snake and complained, but dad wouldn’t seek medical help
- Tristian died alone and outside near a shed, after getting up at night
- Kerrod Frahm has been charged with manslaughter and will appear in court in December
- Frahm, who has another young son, is expecting a baby with his girlfriend
Pictured: Tristian Frahm, who was 11 when he died of a snakebite
A father charged with manslaughter in the death of his 11-year-old son allegedly let him lie down after complaining of a fatal snakebite.
Tristian Frahm was playing with his brother at a property near their home in Murgon, in Queensland’s South Burnett region, on November 20 last year when he was attacked by a snake.
His father Kerrod Frahm, 31, reportedly ignored his son’s pleas for help, with the family going to bed that night as usual.
However, the schoolboy woke up hours later to vomit before dying alone near a shed.
Police arrested Frahm on Tuesday night and charged him with manslaughter, following a lengthy investigation into Tristian’s death.
Frahm was too upset to leave his bedroom when he was approached at home by Daily Mail Australia on Thursday, and his heavily pregnant girlfriend declined to comment.
Sources close to the family say media reports of Tristian’s death are “only half the story”, but do not elaborate on how their version of events differs from police allegations.
Tristian’s mother (pictured together) recently celebrated the birth of her third child with her new husband
Kerrod Frahm (pictured left) with Tristian a few years before the boy died of a snakebite
Frahm and his girlfriend have been together for over a year and are expecting their first child together in about six weeks.
A source who did not want to be named said the couple were devastated when Tristian died last year, but barely spoke to locals about it and stopped going to town for days after it happened .
Another said the boy must have been in “excruciating pain” when he died.
Tristian’s mother lives about three hours southeast of Murgon with her new husband and recently celebrated the birth of their first child together.
It is understood that tensions between Tristian’s parents were high long before the boy’s death, with disputes over custody and the boy’s well-being.
Tristian was bitten by a snake last year. Pictured left: Tristian dressed as Harry Potter for School Book Week
Tristian is pictured with his brother. His dad is also expecting a new baby with his girlfriend
Police launched Operation Uniform West a year ago to investigate Tristian’s sudden death last year, which resulted in charges being brought against the father.
His devastated aunt, Gemma Thorley, wrote a heartbreaking tribute to the boy on Facebook last November, a day after his body was discovered.
‘My little hero. I am so lost for words and the grief is unimaginable. I am still in disbelief. Couldn’t be luckier to have had a nephew like you,” she wrote.
‘Thank you for making me an aunt.
“I love you more than I ever thought possible, I miss you more and more every minute, there will be a hole your size in my heart forever.”
Frahm will appear in Murgon Magistrate’s Court on December 6.
