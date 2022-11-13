18 Month Girl Organ Donation at AIIMS Delhi, 3rd Child in 6 Months

Mahira is the third child in the past six months to donate his organs to AIIMS. (Representative)

The family of an 18-month-old girl, who was declared brain dead at the Indian Institute of Medical Sciences here, donated her organs, giving new life to two patients.

Mahira, from Mewat in Haryana, had fallen from the balcony of her home on November 6 and was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Center in an unconscious state with signs of severe brain damage.

“She was declared brain dead on the morning of November 11,” AIIMS professor of neurosurgery Dr. Deepak Gupta told PTI.

He said his liver was transplanted into a six-month-old child at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Science (ILBS), while his two kidneys were successfully transplanted into a 17-year-old boy at the Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). ).

His corneas and heart valves were saved for later use, Gupta said. After Master Rishant (16 months), Mahira is the second youngest Delhi/NCR child whose organs have been donated by the family.

Mahira is the third child in the past six months to donate his organs to the AIIMS Trauma Center.

“Rolly was the first child followed by Rishant, 16 months, whose organs were donated by his family in August. save other people’s lives. They then agreed to donate his organs,” Dr. Gupta said.

The parents of 6-year-old Rolly, who was declared brain dead from a gunshot wound, had donated his vital organs – heart, liver, kidneys and corneas – in April this year.

The professor noted that falling from height is the biggest killer of children in India and suggested that the height of the balcony should be twice that of the children in each house.

“Children often end up climbing the railing of the house onto the balcony unprotected and fall. Many of these children die or sustain serious head injuries. Such deaths and injuries are completely preventable,” he said. he told PTI.

He also said that awareness of organ donation in rural areas is not adequate and most rejections come from older members (grandparents/elders) who have not heard of this concept. “The law of our country needs to be reviewed and changed to ‘exclusion law’ (anyone who encounters an accident is presumed to be an organ donor) as opposed to ‘option in law’ (current law where consent of the family is required.) A majority of families refuse organ donation out of ignorance or their inability to understand the urgent need for organs to save the lives of those suffering from terminal illnesses”, underlined the Dr Gupta.

India has an organ donation rate of 0.4 per million population (the lowest in the world). The United States and Spain have an organ donation rate of 50 per million population. In India, on average, 700 organ donors donate organs after brain death, he said.

The United States recently completed 1 million organ donations in September of this year.

AIIMS Delhi has recently made changes to the organ procurement activities under the new management, which has resulted in a significant increase in organ donations over the past six months. Fourteen organ donations have taken place at AIIMS Delhi this year, the highest number since 1994, Dr Gupta added.

