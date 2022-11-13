300th bus of migrant asylum seekers arrives in Chicago from Texas border – NBC Chicago

patriots

The Patriots’ projected win total was 8.5 at the start of the season. Mac Jones and the Patriots have a tough road ahead of them.

After a 1-3 start to the season, the Patriots have rebounded in recent weeks to enter their bye week at 5-4 as the NFL season reaches the halfway point.

Although their play rocked in the extreme for most of the first nine games, the Patriots’ record actually reflects slightly better than the projected rating bettors gave them at the start of the season. The majority of sportsbooks listed the Patriots’ win total at 8.5 at the start of the year, down from the 10-7 record they had in 2021.

However, the toughest part of the New England season awaits them, especially after two of its scheduled opponents had better-than-expected starts. The Patriots host the Jets 6-3, who are also bye bye this week, in Week 11 before facing the Vikings 7-1 on Thanksgiving night.

The Patriots schedule remains tough the rest of the way. They face the Bills twice and host the defending AFC champion Bengals and Dolphins 6-3. Even the road matchups against the disappointing Cardinals and Raiders could be tough, with those games taking place back-to-back weeks, likely keeping New England in the Vegas area for the week leading up to Game 2.

All of those factors put together and the Patriots have one of the toughest, if not the toughest, schedules remaining. In terms of winning percentage, the Patriots’ remaining opponents have the second-best in the league (.603 combined).

The Athletic’s Austin Mock calculated how tough the rest of the schedule is for each team using several different variables, making the Patriots’ remaining schedule the toughest in the league. Mock found the Patriots’ remaining opponents would win 54.3% of their games against an average league opponent.

Now the Patriots could get injury breaks along the way. For their part, it looks like center David Andrews will return for the Week 11 game against the Jets after missing the previous two games with a concussion. He trained in New England’s only session during the bye week. Running back Damien Harris missed the Patriots’ Week 9 game against the Colts with illness while wide receiver DeVante Parker and defensive tackle Christian Barmore’s knee injuries are believed to be short-term injuries, this which would also allow them to return right after the goodbye.

However, a few of the Patriots’ next opponents are injured as well. The Jets lost offensive line Alijah Vera-Tucker and running back Breece Hall for the week season before facing the Patriots in Week 8. Their absences weighed heavily as the Patriots defense constantly pressured Zach Wilson, who threw three interceptions in that game.

The Raiders placed a pair of notable offensive players on injured reserve this week in Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow. Typically, both players will be forced to miss the next four games, but this comes close to their matchup with the Patriots in Week 15.

Then there’s Josh Allen. The Bills’ superstar quarterback injured his right elbow at the end of their Week 9 loss to the Jets when his arm was placed in an awkward motion as he attempted to throw the ball. He is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Vikings after missing a pair of practices, but the injury is believed to be one he will likely have to deal with in the coming weeks. The Patriots host the Bills in Week 13.

With all of that considered, can the Patriots make the playoffs? Well, they will probably have to play better than they have in recent weeks as they are ready to face tougher opponents, especially in attack. New England has scored just two offensive touchdowns in its last two games, one of them after a blocked punt put the unit at the 2-yard line.

Mac Jones’ second slump was the storyline for the Patriots’ offensive woes. He threw for 1,140 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions, giving him a league-worst 76 passer rating. The upcoming schedule presents Jones with a mix of opportunities. While they have four games against teams that rank in the top 10 in DVOA in pass defense (Bills 5th; Jets 7th; Bengals 8th), the Patriots also face the two worst teams in DVOA in pass defense. (31st Dolphins; 32nd Raiders).

It’s a similar story for the Patriots defense. New England’s play on this side of the ball has been exceptional over the past two weeks, but they will face tougher opponents along the way. The Patriots defense, which ranks fifth overall in the DVOA, will also play four games against teams that are in the top 10 in the overall DVOA offensive rankings (Dolphins 2nd; Bills 6th; Bengals 9th).

Going into Week 10, the Patriots hold the No. 8 seed in the AFC, leaving them just one spot outside of the playoffs. Of the nine AFC teams with winning records, the Patriots will face four and have five more games against them.

Luckily for New England, two of its top challengers for wildcard spots right now in the Bengals and Chargers have the second and third toughest schedules, respectively, according to The Athletic.

But since they hold +145 chances of making the playoffs (according to DraftKings Sportsbook), there’s no denying the Patriots have a tough hill to climb and need to play better to qualify for the playoffs.