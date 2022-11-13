52-year-old retiree moved from the US to Portugal – a look at his typical day: ‘It’s pretty affordable’

Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury made history on Friday night in Seattle. What else is new? The soon-to-be-38-year-old led the Wild to a 1-0 victory over the Kraken at Climate Change Arena, shutting out his 28th different team, an NHL record.

“Uhh,” Fleury said with a bashful pause after the game. “I don’t know. I guess it just means I’m old. I’ve been playing for a while.”

Indeed. He’s played 950 games in his NHL career, and despite his early struggles, Fleury doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

“I didn’t change my game,” he said when asked about his turnaround this season. “Just got back on the ice and practiced.”

That’s the only thing Fleury could do amid a disastrous stretch during which he gave up 11 combined goals in back-to-back losses to start the season. He looked completely out of sorts in Game 1 against the Rangers and got pulled in Game 2 against the Kings.

“You don’t want it to last too long,” Fleury said. “You want to get out of that cycle quickly.”

That’s exactly what Fleury did, finding joy in the little moments, and slowly rediscovering his game.

“He admitted he was just trying to do a little bit too much instead of just doing his job,” said coach Dean Evason, who noted that Fleury was being too hard on himself. “When we get back to doing our job, and committing to that like he has, it gives us a chance to win every night.”

As of late the Wild definitely have a chance to win every night Fleury is in net. He is 6-2-1 since his early struggles, posting a 2.08 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage in that span.

“He’s got that swagger,” defenseman Jake Middleton said. “It’s a confidence that he’s had for a long time here. He’s definitely got it back now. It’s really nice to play in front of that.”

Asked about Fleury’s success as of late, winger Mats Zuccarello was adamant that he’s been good all season, even during the rough start.

“We played awful defense,” Zuccarello said. “We didn’t help at all. Overall he’s been really good. He’s a game-changer.”

It’s not surprising that Fleury’s teammates are so complimentary of him considering how complimentary he is of them whenever he gets a chance.

“That’s the type of teammate he is,” Evason said. “He’s just so appreciative when he comes to the bench during timeouts. Just tapping everybody and talking to the ‘D’ about what they did. He’s a leader. He doesn’t wear a ‘C’ or an ‘A’ or whatever, but he’s certainly a leader on our hockey club.”

Not bad for a future hall of famer who many people wrote off a month ago.

“I think a lot of it is up here, right?” Fleury said, pointing to his head. “Making a few saves and being confident out there. Just being relaxed and not tense or mad based on how things were happening. It’s those little things that help me have success.”