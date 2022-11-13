A bomb hits a main avenue in Istanbul, killing 6 and injuring dozens

A bomb hits a main avenue in Istanbul, killing 6 and injuring dozens
Security and ambulances at the scene after an explosion on Istanbul’s famous pedestrianized Istiklal Avenue, Sunday November 13, 2022. | Francisco Seco/AP Photo

By Associated press

11/13/2022 10:58 AM EST

ISTANBUL — A bomb exploded on a popular pedestrian street in Istanbul on Sunday, killing six people, injuring dozens and sending people fleeing as flames mounted.

Footage posted online showed ambulances, fire engines and police at the scene on Istiklal Avenue, a usually crowded thoroughfare popular with tourists and locals and lined with shops and restaurants. In one video, a loud bang could be heard and flames could be seen, as pedestrians turned and fled. Social media users said shops had been closed and the avenue had been closed.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the blast a “treacherous attack” and said its perpetrators would be punished. In addition to the six dead, Erdogan said 53 others were injured, according to information he received from the governor of Istanbul.

