AAP announces constituency of its candidate for Chief Minister of Gujarat
New Delhi:
Putting an end to all speculation over where he will stand in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal today announced that his party’s chief ministerial candidate, Isudan Gadhvi, would run in Jamkhambhaliya constituency.
“Isudan Gadhvi who has been raising his voice for years for farmers, unemployed youths, women, businessmen will be competing from Jamkhambhaliya! Gujarat will have a new and good chief minister from the holy land of Lord Krishna “, Mr. Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.
किसान, बेरोज़गार युवाओं, महिलाओं, व्यापारी के लिए सालों तक आवाज़ वाले इसुदान गढ़वी जाम खम्भालिया से चुनाव! भगवान कृष्ण की पावन भूमि गुजरात को एक नया और अच्छा मिलेगा मिलेगा मिलेगा मिलेगा मिलेगा मिलेगा मिलेगा मिलेगा मिलेगा मिलेगा मिलेगा मिलेगा मिलेगा मिलेगा मिलेगा मिलेगा मिलेगा मिलेगा मिलेगा मिलेगा
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 13, 2022
The AAP had on Saturday declared three more candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, but did not declare the constituency of Isudan Gadhvi.
With the 15th list, which was released on Saturday, the Aam Aadmi party has so far announced the names of 176 candidates for the 182-member Assembly elections.
The AAP had on November 4 declared the 40-year-old former journalist, Mr. Gadhvi, its candidate for the post of chief minister on the basis of a poll.
He recently vowed to act against “high-profile people, not just some security officers” over the October 30 Morbi bridge collapse that killed 135 people.
“I went to the hospital there and saw the body of a 12-year-old girl. I was shaken. There were eight bodies of members of one family,” he said. he told NDTV just after being declared the face of the party for the December elections. .
He also promised tougher action in the event of a fire at a coaching institute in Surat two years ago and the death of more than 70 people after drinking hooch in what is otherwise a dry state.
Gujarat votes in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will resume on December 8.
England beat Pakistan by 5 wickets to claim 2nd T20 World Cup title
St. Paul police investigating Saturday night homicide
The St. Paul police department said on Twitter Sunday morning that it is investigating a homicide that happened overnight in the 200 block of West 9th Street. More information will be released this morning, the tweet said.
I was fired by email – do I have the right to know why?
What about those tech companies that are firing everyone remotely? I received my pink slip from the Meta email with instructions on how to return my gear, badge, collect severance, unemployment, etc., and didn’t speak to any human beings. My exit interview also took place via an automated system. I don’t even know why I was fired. Don’t I have the right to know?
Hello. Welcome to the GoToGreg robot. I can answer most questions you have in our automated system. . . I don’t take the loss of your job lightly, I simply amplify the effect of the lack of human contact you describe. Many companies grew too quickly, betting that their financial performance would support rising hiring, salaries and lavish benefits. And with such scale and dispersion across the globe, it’s difficult and time-consuming to have human interaction, because there are thousands of people they want to get off the payroll ASAP to start saving money as quickly as possible. It doesn’t feel right, it doesn’t feel great, and the impact on culture and employer brand will be felt by surviving employees and potential new hires for years.
I Work at home. I love my job, but it’s stressful, and I need my Marlboro psychics to get through the day. If I smoke a cigarette at home during the workday, is it a violation of company policy? What if I smoke on a Zoom call?
I would question your choice of activity to relieve your stress. Carcinogenic sticks aren’t just bad for looks, but bad for your overall health – read the package. That said, whatever you do in your own home off-camera is your business. Once the camera is on, however, it’s show time, baby – you’re “at work” and your employer has the right to regulate how you present and engage wherever you are. So all the things you wouldn’t do in a regular meeting you shouldn’t do in a Zoom meeting, and that includes smoking, napping, drinking, or chewing gum – my personal pet peeve because chewing on camera is magnified so much that it should be accompanied by moo music.
Gregory Giangrande has over 25 years of experience as a human resources manager. Listen to Greg Weds. at 9:35 a.m. on iHeartRadio 710 WOR with Len Berman and Michael Riedel. Email: [email protected] Follow: GoToGreg.com and on
Twitter: @GregGiangrande
War in Ukraine is ‘not in the interest of European countries’
The ongoing war in Ukraine is “not in the interests” of Europe, a French general has said, saying the continent has aligned itself too much with US interests on the issue.
General Pierre de Villiers, former chief of staff of the French armed forces, argued on Wednesday that European nations should push for a de-escalation of the war in Ukraine, saying that a continuation of the conflict is not in the game. European interest.
During an interview with French television channel BFMTV, de Villiers criticized Europe’s collective failure to seek an end to the conflict that does not “disgrace” Ukraine, which he describes as “fighting bravely “after being attacked by Russia.
“The war in Ukraine is not in the interest of European countries, certainly not of France, perhaps of the Americans,” the general told the television channel.
Pierre de Villiers: “The war in Ukraine is not in the interest of European countries, certainly not of France, perhaps of the Americans” pic.twitter.com/0KRmE8LxZ5
— BFMTV (@BFMTV) November 9, 2022
Stating that the war in Ukraine “is not ours”, the official went on to describe how he hoped Europe would rein in its systematic alignment with US military interests and instead seek “a diplomatic solution from above”.
“The challenge from my perspective is to stop the escalation,” he argued. “Since February 24, we have been in a permanent escalation.”
“It is time to find a solution that does not dishonor the Ukrainians who are fighting bravely and who have been attacked,” he continued.
De Villiers also criticized French military spending, arguing that the funding allocated to defense in the country – despite a recent increase of 3 billion euros (~$3 billion) – was not enough.
Ukraine wants $2 billion of European taxpayers’ money in aid every month
— Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondres) October 26, 2022
“Between 2008 and 2015, we reduced military personnel by 20%. It was a mistake compared to what we know today,” he said. “We’ve been talking for 20 years about increasing the capabilities of our reserve forces – we have 40,000 reservists – we haven’t done it.”
Ultimately, the general sees the country as totally unprepared to wage a high-intensity war with another foreign power, a worrying prospect given the current climate of rising tensions around the world.
“[W]When there is a pandemic, we allocate hundreds of billions [to relief]inflation of tens of billions,” he said.
“When you build a model army to protect the French, you have to determine the threat, then determine that model in physics – the equipment, etc. – and then we determine the budget envelope,” he continued. , arguing that it was now necessary for the country to “step up a gear”.
European governments that neglected defense spending face arms shortages after supplying Ukraine
— Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondres) October 23, 2022
Follow Peter Caddle on Twitter: @Peter_Caddle
Follow Breitbart London on Facebook: Breitbart London
Sunday Bulletin Board: No, you are not experiencing déjà vu! There was no vu to déjà!
Dept. of Corrections
BULLETIN BOARD SAYS: Owing to a number of production errors, last Sunday’s Bulletin Board included several posts without the pictures they featured (i.e., needed) and cut short one item without its ending — thereby also deleting the Band Name of the Day! Oh, well.
Without further ado . . .
Our theater of seasons
GRANDMA PAULA: “Subject: Fall colors.
“I went on a short drive around Osceola, Wisconsin, on October 3. The colors were stunning.”
Keeping your eyes open
Mounds View Swede: “During a random drive down a street in Mounds View I had never driven on before, I came across the most elaborate Halloween displays I have ever seen.
“I was amazed at the creativity that went into making such a scene and all the things that must be saved and stored if used from year to year.
“The play on words was fun!
“This scene is more my speed as I age.”
Dept. of Neat Stuff … St. Paul Tchotchkes Division
Dept. of Neat Stuff specialist GREGORY J. of Dayton’s Bluff: “I’m not a big fan of knickknacks, doodads, gewgaws, baubles and other similar items that serve no useful purpose. They just sit around on shelves and collect dust. However, I do make an exception for such items that are somehow related to St. Paul and fit into my totally random definition of Neat Stuff. I call them tchotchkes, which is just another name for the same sort of items, because I like the sound of the word.
“This particular tchotchke appears to be Atlas, or maybe some other random strong guy, carrying the world on his back. It looks impressive in photos, but looks are deceiving. It is actually only 3 inches tall and weighs 1.5 ounces, so it wouldn’t even make a decent paperweight. As usual, I found it on eBay, where it proved to be slightly less than priceless, costing me only $6.50 after waiting seven days for the end of an auction where there were no other bidders. As is often true for the treasures I purchase online, shipping cost more than the item itself.
“Of course what makes it Neat Stuff is that printed on the globe are the words ‘St. Paul Book & Stationery Co., St. Paul, Minn,’ a company which had a long history in St. Paul dating back to 1851. I assume this was a promotional item, because the globe was probably never a good educational tool even when it was current. The base of the tchotchke is made of metal, and the thin metal globe is glued onto the poor guy’s back. It was made in Germany. That’s all I know about it.
“However, I can take a guess at when it was made by looking at the globe and noting some of the countries it includes, such as: the British Dominion of Canada, the Turkish Empire, Persia, Arabia, Siberia and the separate Russian Empire. My guess is that it was manufactured prior to World War I, when America was still doing business with Germany.
“Here is a bonus J of J: I have a postal scale that I bought decades ago. When I got it out to weigh this tchotchke, I noticed the box had a price sticker from, you guessed it, St. Paul Book & Stationery. Not surprisingly, the scale cost more than the tchotchke being weighed.”
It happens every Fall!
RUSTY of St. Paul reports: “Every year in November, I need to run the gas out of my lawn mower for winter storage. And every year, I subscribe to Murphy’s Law for how long it will take for the machine to shut off. I’m thinking ‘A short time,’ and Murphy just chuckles.
“This year, and I’m sure most past years in October when cutting the grass, I gassed up the mower with a minimal amount of fuel, so in November I wouldn’t have so much gas to burn off for winter storage.
“Today is November 4th. I wish to winterize the mower, and I need to cut my grass to the low winter length to ward off snow mold — plus, I want to mulch some leaves still falling from my maple to amend the lawn. I lower the blade to the B setting. I look into the tank to see how much October gas is left. I can see the bottom of the tank through a thin layer of gas, so it appears to be just enough for one pass of the lawn before the machine craps out.
“I push the mower and run, hurry, run to get the lawn cut, but once I’m done . . . the mower is still going. And going. And going. Just like the last 30 end-of-seasons. I tie a piece of twine to the baler to keep the machine running while I excuse myself and engage early in my end-of-work-cycle martini.
“I alert the wife that I will need her help to spot the mower, once the tank is dry, when I tip it to drain the oil.
“She is watching the ‘News Hour’ and periodically asks: ‘Are you ready?’ I am not. And not. And not.
“It’s like the Loaves and Fishes gas.”
The Permanent Sisterly Record . . . Including: Live and learn (responsorial)
DRAGONSLAYER of Oakdale: “Subject: BB-inspired memories.
“ZOO LOU’s story of squirt guns and St. Pascal’s grade school [Sunday BB, 10/30/2022] brought back memories.
‘I, too, attended St. Pascal’s grade school, starting in 1950. I entered the fifth grade, in the newly opened grade school.
“The fifth and sixth grades shared the same nun, Sister Alice Gertrude. I was fortunate to have her as my teacher for the four years I attended, until my graduation from eighth grade. Sister Alice Gertrude was one of the most influential people in my life. She seemed to like the boys, as they could get away with more than the girls could.
“Raasch’s store played a role in my time at St. Pascal’s. I think of the Yo-Yo salesman demonstrating Yo-Yos outside the store. A youthful fad at the time. I do not remember how it was accomplished, but I got one; being the good boy I was, it was acquired honestly. Later in life, my woodworking hobby brought me to making Yo-Yos for my grandkids.
“Sister Alice Gertrude’s influence spanned a wide array of memories. Occasionally she’d have to leave the room. On her way out, her comment to us, to ensure decorum while she was gone, was: ‘Empty cans make the most noise.’ She would regale us with stories of her family — namely her sister, who once told Sister Alice Gertrude: ‘My vocabulary is too copious for your diminutive comprehension.’ She also had music-appreciation time in class, fostering my interest in classical music — namely chamber music and Baroque music.
“Funny how memories are triggered by casual encounters. I sometimes have things come out of my mouth that haven’t seen use in decades. As for Yo-Yos: I still have one, but it has been relegated to a dusty shelf.”
Maroon and Gold(en) Domers?
JOHN IN HIGHLAND: “Subject: Gophers Versus the Irish? Not bloody likely!
“I chuckle each year as football prognosticators come up with likely participants in bowl games. Apparently Sporting News and Bleacher Report have our Gophers picked to face Notre Dame in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. This might be a good way to get these two teams together after having not played each other for 84 years. Some say the absence is the result of a long-standing grudge.
“My dad, Ed, always had ties to Notre Dame. He was on the freshman football team, Class of 1933. He quickly decided that he could not play football and also tend to his studies. One of the friends he made was future Athletic Director ‘Moose’ Kraus, who saw to it that Ed could always buy football tickets. We would go down to South Bend for the weekend,and Ed would lead a tour of the campus. One day we were going through one of the old administration buildings, and Ed pointed out a small office that was not much bigger than a broom closet. ‘That was Rockne’s office,’ he said.
“In the 1930s, Minnesota and Notre Dame would schedule each other on a ‘home-and-home’ basis. In 1937, Notre Dame beat Minnesota 7-6 in a hard-fought game at Memorial Stadium. Ed was in the stadium the next year when Notre Dame beat the Gophers 19-0 in South Bend. According to Notre Dame faithful, Bernie Bierman was so mad that he ran his team off the field and snubbed coach Elmer Layden, not shaking his hand.
“I give credit to P.J. Fleck, who has said: ‘I always shake the other coach’s hand!’”
Where we live
THE HAPPY MEDIUM: “Subject: Only in Fly-Over Country.
“A few weeks ago, I stopped at the Tin Shed restaurant in Frederic, Wisconsin, to have lunch with my college roommate. The tables were all occupied except for one long table next to a window. I took a place at the end of it and waited for my friend to arrive.
“I always have a book with me, so I took it out and began to read. When I looked up, two gentlemen sat down at the end of my table. One said: ‘Is it OK if we join you?’ I smiled and said: ‘Of course. The chairs were saved especially for you.’ (I think my white hair told them I would do them no harm, so they felt safe.) One fellow did say that there were five others who would be joining them. I assured them that by then I could find another table. They said I didn’t have to move. So I stayed and continued reading.
“Then came the other five. One fellow came and sat right next to me, and we began a fun, friendly conversation as if we had known each other for years. I learned these seven were from Texas, Oklahoma and Minnesota, and each year they came to the Frederic area to go fishing for an entire week.
“We were laughing and visiting when my friend walked in. I introduced her to these new friends. Long story short: The waitress took our orders, and when our food came we all continued visiting. There was much laughter and good fish stories told, as well as stories of travel, health and family.
“Time came for them to continue their day’s adventure. They were heading to the Burnett Dairy Cooperative in Alpha, Wisconsin, to buy the best cheese in the U.S.A. Then they asked about a good place for supper. I mentioned the Cozy in Grantsburg, Wisconsin, a restaurant noted for its broiled chicken. They thanked me for that information and went to pay their tabs.
“As they were leaving, my friend asked me who these fellows were. From the way we were laughing and talking when she came into the restaurant, she thought they were long-lost friends. I laughed and told her that I had just met them a few minutes before she arrived.
“She and I visited a while longer, when the waitress came and told us that the fellow at the end of the table had paid our bill because I had let them stay at the table. I was stunned. She said those seven fishermen had sat at that table each day for the entire week. So I was the interloper, not those seven vacationing fishermen.
“After enjoying time with these fellows, I realized I had no idea about their political or religious affiliations. I only knew we enjoyed our brief time together and appreciated what the day had to offer.
“Dear reader: I’m going to refer to my calendar and find the weekend when I met those fellows, and I will visit the Tin Shed a year later, hoping to see them and start over from where we left off.
“Only in Fly-Over Country.”
Band Name of the Day: The Random Strong Guys
President Biden and Xi Jinping to clarify priorities and red lines at Bali meeting
US and Chinese leaders are set to meet face to face on Monday for the first time since Mr Biden became president
‘Medicine Year’: Poet Thomas R. Smith writes about surviving pandemic’s crises with his wife
“Ever since learning of ‘The Year of My Life’ by the classical Japanese haiku poet Issa, I’ve entertained the idea of doing such a collection myself, and 2020 was my year for it if ever there was one.” — Thomas R. Smith in “Medicine Year”
It was the day before Christmas Eve, 2019, when Thomas R. Smith was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Emotionally shocked, he began to nod off after dinner and his wife, Krista Spieler, drove him to the emergency room from their home in River Falls, Wis. The next morning, Smith realized there was something wrong with his lethargic wife.
“Struggling her into coat and boots, an awkwardly new catheter night-bag hooked to my belt under my long winter coat, I drove us back to the ER where after hours of waiting and testing on the busy holiday it was determined that Krista had suffered a hemorrhagic stroke in her right frontal lobe,” Smith writes in his new book of poems, “Medicine Year” (Paris Morning Publishing ($15).
After Smith had surgery and Krista came home from 44 days in the hospital, COVID locked down the country through 2020.
“I was writing like crazy,” Smith recalls of the pandemic year. “I wrote 260 rough poems, which is probably twice my normal output in a year. I kept writing and hoping quality was consistent. I decided some weren’t bad. By the fall I realized I had a book.”
“Medicine Year,” which Smith describes as “our dual crises,” tells the story of those 12 months in the couple’s lives, but it is not really about medicine; these are love poems, written by a man who will do anything for his wife.
In “You Don’t Know What Love is,” Smith watches tenderly as his wife carefully eats mashed potatoes while learning to recover basic motor skills:
“Those eyes send you back
to all that wishful talk in your teens
and twenties about ‘love,’ to which your pretended
knowledge…”
Smith’s publisher, Julie Pfitzinger, saw “Medicine Year’ as love poetry as soon as she read the manuscript.
“When we think of a love story in a book or poetry we think of young people,” Pfitzinger says. “Thomas tells a story lots of couples go through when they get older and face challenges like uncertainty, loneliness. He and Krista lifted one another up and came out relatively unscathed. The way Thomas tells the story is hopeful without sugar-coating. He’s a beautiful writer. He’s talking about how when people are young and in love it’s golden, but you don’t know what love is until you are here in this space, watching your wife eating mashed potatoes.”
“Medicine Year” was brought to Pfitzinger’s attention by award-winning St. Paul baker/poet Danny Klecko, whom she also publishes. Klecko used one of Smith’s poems in his collection “Lincolnland,” but the poem has nothing to do with Old Abe. It’s about the Beatles, one of Smith’s passions along with the Beat poets – Ginsberg, Kerouac, Corso, and Ferlinghetti.
“So many poets write from ego. Thomas writes from beauty,” Klecko says. “I believe his work is more honest than that of those Beats he admires. Words can’t express the benefit I’ve received from his kindness and willingness to take me under his wing.”
For love of nature
Living away from the Twin Cities literary community means Smith, an admitted introvert who likes to work quietly, is not as well known as he should be. Too often he’s recognized as Robert Bly’s secretary for almost 30 years.
Even poetry-lovers may not know that Smith, who is 74, is an internationally published poet, essayist and editor, currently teaching at the Loft Literary Center in Minneapolis.
He’s the author of nine previous books of poems including “Windy Day at Kabekona: New and Selected Poems,” and “Storm Island.” Both shine with his love of the inhabitants of the environment, fed by daily walks along the Kinnickinnic River alive with wildlife and birds – cormorants, herons, and eagles.
Smith explores the relationship of the poet to nature in his other new book, “Poetry on the Side of Nature,” which incorporates parts of his lectures at the Loft. Subtitled “Writing the Nature Poem as an Act of Survival,” (Red Dragonfly Press, $18), he calls the book “a long essay about the Western nature poem as environmental protest.”
For instance, how many of you have heard of French poet Francis Ponge’s `The Oyster?” Smith tells you about Ponge, among others, and why his poem is important in nature writing.
Making his case for the importance of the poet and nature, Smith writes:
“The Swedish poet Harry Martinson … wrote that if we ‘view nature as omnipresent, central and universal … Nature writing can then become the most central of all literary genres.’ By revisioning the nature poem as more versatile in its style and approach than we have generally granted it, I hope to support that central position Martinson claimed for it.”
A long and winding path
“My serious time as a poet began when I was 30,” Smith recalls. “That’s practically what’s known as a late bloomer. So I had to make up for lost time. My first collection, ‘Keeping the Star’ (New Rivers Press) came out in 1988 when I was 40. I thought it would change my life, and it did in certain ways. It didn’t turn into a big seller, but it did all right. It was special to me because it was my first and I learned the process leading up to publication – fraught, trial and error. It’s easier now.”
Smith grew up near Chippewa Falls, Wis., a few miles from beautiful Brune Island State Park, another place that fed his love of nature. His parents, too, appreciated the outdoors.
“My origins are strongly working class,” he says. “For much of my childhood, my father Pete owned and operated the town’s bowling alley.” His mother, Myra, was a housewife and later worked as a secretary.
Writing was an important part of Smith’s youth. When he was 13, he wrote fan letters to a couple of professional writers he admired, Wisconsin-based August Derleth, author of more than 100 books in many genres, including a series set in the fictional town of Sac Prairie, Wis., and Robert Bloch, who wrote “Psycho” among others.
“I was young and foolish and uninhibited,” Smith says with amusement of writing to Big Name authors. “They wrote back and both kept our correspondence going for a few years. This was important to me. They seemed to like my writing efforts and that gave me confidence to project myself toward a life of writing. I couldn’t have done it without these long-distance mentors.”
In the spring of 1970 Smith dropped out of the University of Wisconsin at River Falls because he felt he was on the wrong career path.
“It was the time of Kent State (student killings), bombings of Cambodia, student strikes,” he recalled. “I already knew I was headed toward a writing life. Education, as I saw it, was heading me toward a teaching career and I didn’t want that. I was a fairly disciplined writer by then and I kept writing. I spent my hippie years in my 20s roaming. At 29, I bought a one-way ticket to Europe and spent a year rambling around various countries.”
Krista, an artist, came into Smith’s life in 1978 when he had returned to River Falls from Europe, where he’d been inspired by the young people who knew so much more about their national literature than Americans know about theirs.
Thomas and Krista met at the local food coop and married in 1985.
“We met at a time when we were still young,” he recalls. “I was 30, she was four years younger. We did lots of crazy things. After we married we quit our jobs, put our whole household in somebody’s basement and took a long honeymoon in Europe.”
When they returned, they lived in Minneapolis’ Prospect Park and decided they would try to work only part-time jobs to subsidize their artwork.
“We pretty much did that,” Smith recalls. “There were stretches when we took on full-time, ordinary jobs.” Among Smith’s was working at Natural Resources Corp., which contracted with Hennepin County suburbs in a low-income weatherization program.
He had just quit a job when Robert Bly was looking for an assistant. It was a match made in literary heaven.
A mighty influence and friend
Smith first heard of Bly from his English teachers at River Falls, one of whom was well-known Minnesota poet Jim Lenfestey. They gathered in a van in 1969 and drove to the University of Minnesota to hear Bly and a “moveable troop of poets flying around the country doing anti-Vietnam war readings,” Smith recalls. “We ended up at a party on West River Road, all sitting under a table in the living room and playing guitars and singing.”
The men met on a more personal basis five years later in River Falls and got to know one another socially in the 1980s.
In 1990 Bly’s book about the men’s movement, “Iron John,” became a bestseller.
“Suddenly, Robert was swamped with correspondence,” Smith says. “He needed a regular assistant. I was free of employment and the right person for the job.”
Smith worked with Bly until the internationally-known poet and translator, who changed American poetry with his publications “The Fifties” and “The Sixties,” died in November, 2021.
“Robert was exciting to be around,” Smith says. “He was continually inspiring, the way he was always changing, adventurous, writing a new kind of poem.”
Smith describes his mentor as being “a very big figure, with a large public persona, partly because of his energy and generosity. As a person, he was so robust, with many acts of personal generosity. He had foibles and contradictions like everyone, but that made him more human and more interesting.”
The pair sat side by side while Smith typed Bly’s poems, took care of correspondence and kept track of Bly’s work.
“Frequently Robert would ask me whether a line or an image in a poem worked,” Smith said. “That was tremendously flattering. Here I am, an apprentice poet, being asked my opinion by Robert Bly. I took this seriously as an education.”
Mike Hazard, who made a film about Bly, remembers shooting a scene with Bly and Smith:
“Robert was dictating a complicated legal letter and Thomas’ fingers were just flying over the keyboard. I never saw anyone type so fast. This was when there were no computers and he had to get it right the first time.”
Smith agrees he and Bly worked very fast, “like there was an electric current between us.”
Ruth Bly, Robert’s widow, said her husband was grateful to Smith for years of dedicated service to the family.
“Thomas has been and is a huge part of our lives,” she said. “Robert was lucky to have him. He made sure that whatever was planned for Robert was carefully and thoroughly thought out. Robert kept everything in his head so it was a relief for him to have Thomas so familiar with his work.”
Ruth recalled how, when her husband became sick, Smith was important to the process that produced Bly’s “Collected Poems” (Norton, 2018).
“Thomas brought in every version of a single poem, where it appeared and when. Robert would read aloud all the versions and decide which was best,” she said. “If Thomas hadn’t had a notion of these details, Robert could not have put the book together. After Robert died, Thomas came to visit. It was a wonderful experience, that kindness in him.”
A mature poet
When Smith is asked about how he has grown as a poet, he says he can’t be objective. But he gives a thoughtful answer:
“When most of us are starting out, we have a kind of base that we work out of, usually involving some poet who has inspired us. We don’t write poetry unless we see something in it as an opportunity for expression. Bly was my base. Eventually, as we get older and more experienced in the world, we realize our sphere of consciousness is larger than our base. There are areas of our interests and personality that hadn’t gotten into our poems. Then we expand our range. Today I say and tell things I wasn’t able to 25 years ago. The beauty of poetry is it can touch on and develop all subject matters. None is off-limits.”
Lighthouse
So much has happened to us and around
us since Christmas surgeries and viruses,
so much has changed in us and in the world,
we might easily forget if we didn’t
take special care to remember that,
fear and turmoil not withstanding, today
is the anniversary of that first
morning we woke together in the same
bed and found in our love a lighthouse
throwing its beam over the waves of our lives
to guide us home on seas placid or
stormy to this sun-lit harbor in a
summer land where hearts seek shelter and
come at last to anchor in each other.
— Thomas R. Smith’s entry for July 4, 2020, in “Medicine Year.” Used with permission; Paris Morning Publications.
If You Go
What: Thomas R. Smith hosts a free reading celebrating publication of “Medicine Year” and “Poetry on the Side of Nature.”
When/where: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, SubText Books, 6 W. Fifth St., St. Paul
Publisher/price: Paris Morning Publications ($15)
Information: subtextbooks.com
