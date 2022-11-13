News
An entire Spanish village is on sale for Rs 2.1 Crore
Most of us dream of buying a house or a villa, but have you ever dreamed of buying an entire village? In interesting news, a Spanish village that has been uninhabited for over 30 years is currently up for sale for 227,000 Euros (Rs 2,16,87,831), according to a report by the BBC.
The village, Salto de Castro, is located on the border with Portugal in the province of Zamora and a three-hour drive from Madrid, Spain. It includes 44 accommodations, a hotel, a church, a school, a municipal swimming pool and even a barracks which once housed the Civil Guard, the newspaper added.
In the early 2000s, the owner bought the village with the aim of making it a popular tourist destination. The eurozone crisis, however, made it difficult for the plan to succeed. Ronnie Rodriguez, who works for Royal Invest, the company representing the owner, said BBC“The owner had the dream of having a hotel here but everything has been put on the back burner. He would still like the project to come true.”
The property was listed on Idealista, a Spanish property retail website. The website mentions that the owner said, “I’m selling because I’m a city dweller and can’t deal with inheritance or donation.”
“The investment necessary to make the village 100% exploitable and profitable would not exceed 2 million euros”, further specifies the real estate site.
The retail page reportedly received over 50,000 views. It has also attracted interest from over 300 parties from Britain, France, Belgium and Russia. “A potential buyer has already put in the money to book it,” Rodriguez said. BBC.
Since the 1950s, Iberduero, a power generation company, had housed employees building a reservoir nearby at Salto de Castro. However, once the work was completed, the employees left the village and it was totally abandoned in the 1980s.
California hospitals use tents to treat overflow of flu cases as positive tests rise 259 PERCENT
Several Southern California hospitals have started using overflow tents outside emergency rooms to deal with increasing numbers of patients with influenza and other respiratory illnesses.
Tents have been set up at Scripps Memorial Hospital in Encinitas, Jacobs Medical Center at UC San Diego Health in La Jolla, and Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa.
The move comes amid an increase in flu symptoms among emergency room patients in San Diego County. The dominant strain, H3N2, seems to cause more serious illnesses than usual.
About nine percent of those patients had flu symptoms last week, up from 7 percent two weeks ago, according to a county report that also noted an increase in the number of patients with COVID-19 symptoms, but not as quickly.
Scripps hospitals and doctor’s offices have reported 1,695 positive flu tests since Sept. 1, up 259% from 471 in the same period a year earlier.
The Centers for Disease Control said influenza and other viral illnesses have become “particularly high” in New York, Washington DC and several southern states – Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.
Several Southern California hospitals have started using overflow tents outside emergency rooms to deal with a growing number of patients with influenza and other respiratory illnesses
Scripps Memorial Hospital in Encitas. Scripps hospitals and doctors’ offices have reported 1,695 positive flu tests since Sept. 1, up from 471 in the same period a year ago
Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa has also set up tents to care for additional patients.
UC San Diego Health in La Jolla is another hospital that has had to deal with an abundance of flu cases
Health experts said it was not immediately clear whether flu cases would peak earlier than usual in California, which typically sees the bulk of cases from December through February, or a flu season. prolonged.
Cases of the flu also hit the Southern Hemisphere early this year, leading experts to wonder if it will continue through February or die off sooner, the San Diego Union reported- Grandstand.
“The fear is that everything will bounce off everything else and once you’ve been through the flu you could still get hit by COVID or whatever virus you’re going to catch,” said Dr. Ghazala Sharieff, Scripps Health’s chief medical officer. acute care operations and clinical excellence.
The Biden administration will extend COVID-19 status as a health emergency past January and possibly well into the spring, according to a new report Friday, although the president has previously declared the pandemic over.
“I’m hopeful, but we still expect it to be like this until February,” Sharieff said.
The extension comes amid fears of a resurgence in cases this winter when people spend more time indoors. In fact, some experts are worried about a “triple epidemic” of COVID, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.
Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services last month renewed the order through Jan. 11 and told states they would receive 60 days notice before the public health emergency was lifted.
A busy flu season is not unexpected. The country has had two mild seasons during the COVID-19 pandemic, and experts fear the flu will return with a vengeance as a COVID-weary public has moved away from masks and other measures that curb the spread of infections. respiratory viruses.
Much of the United States is experiencing a rapid start to flu season. Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said more flu cases were being reported than generally expected at this time.
There may be good news: COVID-19 cases have been trending downward and stabilizing in recent weeks.
Biden administration to extend COVID-19 status as health emergency past January and possibly into spring
And in a few parts of the country, health officials believe they may be seeing early signs that a surge of another respiratory virus could be starting to wane. RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a common cause in children of cold symptoms such as runny nose, cough and fever.
As RSV continues to rise nationwide, preliminary data suggests a decline in the southeast, southwest and in a region that includes the Rocky Mountain states and the Dakotas, CDC officials said. .
Experts believe RSV infections have increased recently because children are more vulnerable now, no longer immune to common insects as they were during pandemic lockdowns. In addition, the virus, which usually affects children 1 to 2 years old, is now making children up to 5 years old sicker.
At the University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital, beds have been full for 54 straight days.
“The curves are all up for RSV and influenza,” said Dr. John Cunningham, Comer’s chief medical officer.
RSV diseases appear to be exceptionally severe, he added.
Comer had to turn down transfer requests from other hospitals because there was no room. Chicago-area hospitals had been able to transfer children to Missouri, Iowa and Wisconsin, but that has stopped. “They don’t have any more beds either,” Cunningham said.
There is not yet a vaccine for RSV, but there are vaccines for influenza and COVID-19. Health officials say flu vaccinations are down among children and adults compared to before the pandemic, although they have increased among children compared to last year.
Developing countries demand that rich countries pay for climate change — RT Business News
Western economies are blamed for being the world’s biggest polluters while calling for emissions cuts
Developing country leaders have blamed rich countries and the energy industry for triggering climate change and demanded compensation for the damage it has inflicted on their economies.
While oil and gas companies reap the benefits, small island states are being devastated by ocean storms caused by rising sea levels, they say.
Speaking at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt on Tuesday, the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, noted that “The oil and gas industry continues to generate nearly $3 billion in profits per day,” while “the planet is burning.”
“It is high time these companies were forced to pay a global carbon tax on their profits as a source of funding for loss and damage,” Browne added.
Poor countries point to the hypocrisy of their wealthier counterparts, who are the staunchest advocates of cutting emissions while themselves being the biggest polluters after a century of fossil fuel-based industrialization. Developing countries are now wondering how they will be compensated for floods and droughts attributed to climate change.
“I am not here to ask any of you to love the people of my country with the same passion as I do”, said Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis. “I ask what it means to you that millions of climate refugees turn into tens of millions, putting pressure on political and economic systems around the world.”
Meanwhile, Senegalese President Macky Sall admitted his country’s economy was unable to immediately shift away from fossil fuels, but said Africa’s poorest developing nations needed increased funding for rich countries to adapt to a deteriorating climate.
“Let’s be clear, we are in favor of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. But we Africans cannot allow our vital interests to be ignored,” he said.
Heat finally find their easy button, rout Hornets 132-115 as Strus tears away – The Mercury News
It was a reminder that Miami Heat games can be more than thrill rides decided in the nerve-wracking final seconds.
Saturday night’s 132-115 victory over the visiting Charlotte Hornets was actually – dare we say it? – fun.
While the record remains south of .500, at 6-7, Saturday night offered 25 Heat points in the first five minutes of the third quarter, an 11-of-11 shooting start in the second half and enough of a cushion that Kyle Lowry didn’t have to attack all the way for a triple-double.
But that wasn’t the only cushion on a night of frivolity against the Eastern Conference’s worst team, one now on an eight-game losing streak, either.
There was also the pink pad at DJ Khaled’s feet as he sat next to the Heat bench on the north sideline, showing off his new limited-edition Jordan Brand trainers.
And the celebration began even before the final buzzer, with the Heat honoring point guard Tim Hardaway at halftime for his September Basketball Hall of Fame induction with a warm and passionate ceremony.
Heck, even Jamal Cain got to make his NBA debut and score his first NBA points. And Nikola Jovic played too.
“It was a step to get us to .500.” Adebayo center said.
As for the game, the Heat made their statement when they came out of intermission to beat the Hornets 45-25 in the third quarter.
“Things definitely worked in our favor in that second half,” coach Erik Spoelstra said. “I still think we have a few more levels to reach.”
Guard Max Strus led the Heat with 31 points, shooting 8 of 14 from 3-point range. Adebayo provided the power play, with 24 points and 15 rebounds.
As for filling out the boxscore, Jimmy Butler closed with 20 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for the Heat, with Lowry having 12 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.
“It was awesome,” Butler said, “I had to take my shoes off and put them on my pillow like DJ Khaled.”
Five degrees of heat from Saturday’s game:
1. Closing time: The Heat led 34-33 at the end of the first quarter, trailed 59-57 at halftime, then led 102-84 going into the fourth.
Even then, there was a degree of trepidation for a team that had already squandered a pair of 15-point leads earlier in the week on Monday in a loss to the visiting Portland Trail Blazers and then making even Thursday against the visiting Hornets before recovering for an overtime victory.
Charlotte, in fact, cut the deficit to 102-91 less than two minutes into the fourth quarter.
But this time, there was no need to play to the last tick, as the Heat pushed the lead to 19 with 7:20 to play, cruising from there.
“I mean it was really great to have that one without everyone having to be there in the last few seconds,” Adebayo said. “I feel like that’s how we’re supposed to play.”
2. New perspectives: The Heat came out of the intermission percolating, making their first 11 shots, including 4 of 4 from 3-pointers. The streak didn’t end until Lowry went on a 3-point attempt with 4:48 left in the third quarter.
The Heat finished that third period 16-of-21 from the field, 6-of-9 from 3-pointers and 7-of-8 from the line, while outscoring Charlotte 15-5 in the period.
The Hornets shot 1 of 8 on 3-point range in the third.
Spoelstra said even before the third period that he felt things were going in the right direction.
“For the most part I thought it was pretty good energy,” he said of the first half.
And, no, no fiery talk at halftime to set the tone for the third quarter.
“To be honest, I didn’t say anything at half-time,” Spoelstra said.
3. Loose strus: As much as 3-point shooting was a struggle for the Heat, including their 6 of 21 in the first half, Strus helped smooth things over in the third, converting all three of his 3-pointers in the period.
“Max was on fire,” Butler said.
He continued from there, with his seventh 3-point attempt moving him past Antoine Walker for 24th on the Heat’s all-time list.
“I started it early and my teammates were looking for me,” Strus said. “It’s easy when it happens like that.”
Strus finished one point and one 3 points off his career high.
“We made some shots tonight,” Adebayo said. “That’s the deciding factor.”
4. Herro again: Tyler Herro missed his third straight game with a sprained ankle suffered Nov. 9 against the Indiana Pacers.
“He did work on sets and everything behind the scenes,” Spoelstra said. “Sometimes these things just take a little longer than you want them to. And that’s where we are now. But he does whatever it takes to give himself a chance.
Strus again started in place of Herro, making it Strus’ sixth start in the Heat’s 13 games, at a time when he was set to transition into the sixth man role held by Herro last season.
5. Always FTX: While the goal remains to cleanse the former naming rights holder’s name from the arena, there was still a significant FTX presence, including the failed cryptocurrency exchange’s logo prominently displayed. on either side of the field.
Although not an official policy, the team has taken to calling the facility “The Heat’s House” when identification is needed.
Biden cuddles with Asian allies over NKorea, China threat
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — President Joe Biden is due to meet with the leaders of Japan and South Korea on Sunday to coordinate their response to North Korea’s threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as to seek feedback on the management of the assertive posture of the China in the Pacific region on the eve of its scheduled face-to-face with President Xi Jinping.
Biden will hold separate meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. The three leaders will then take their place together on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Cambodia.
The meetings come as North Korea has fired dozens of missiles in recent weeks, including an intercontinental ballistic missile 10 days ago that triggered evacuation alerts in northern Japan, and as allies put in place guard against an imminent risk that the isolated country will carry out its seventh nuclear test in the coming weeks.
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on Saturday that Biden intended to use the meetings to bolster the three countries’ joint response to the dangers posed by North Korea, officially known as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
“What we would really like to see is enhanced trilateral security cooperation where the three countries come together,” he said. “This is particularly true with regard to the DPRK because of the common threat and challenge we all face, but it is also true, more broadly, with regard to our ability to work together to build peace. and overall stability in the region”.
Tensions on the Korean peninsula have skyrocketed in recent months as the North continues its weapons demonstrations and the United States and South Korea have launched intensified joint defense drills. Earlier this month, the South Korean military said two B-1B bombers trained with four US F-16 fighter jets and four South Korean F-35 jets during the final day of drills. air force spouses “Vigilant Storm”. It was the first time since December 2017 that the bombers had been deployed to the Korean Peninsula. The exercise involved a total of around 240 combat aircraft, including advanced F-35 fighter jets from both countries.
North Korea responded with its own show of force, flying large numbers of warplanes inside its territory.
The Biden administration said it sent repeated requests to negotiate with North Korea without preconditions on curbing its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, but Kim Jong Un’s government did not respond.
Biden said on Monday he planned to pressure Xi to use China’s unique influence over North Korea to limit its aggressive behavior, in what is expected to be a high-profile bilateral meeting. on the sidelines of the Group of 20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia. .
China “has an interest in playing a constructive role in limiting North Korea’s worst tendencies,” Sullivan said on Saturday. “Whether they choose to do so or not is of course up to them.”
Biden told reporters on Sunday that he had “always had direct discussions” with Xi, and that had prevented either of them from “miscalculating” their intentions. Their meeting comes weeks after Xi strengthened his grip on China’s political system with the conclusion of the Community Party Congress in Beijing that earned him a groundbreaking third term as leader.
“His situation has changed, to state the obvious, back home,” Biden said of Xi.
Monday’s meeting will be the first face-to-face meeting between the leaders since Biden was elected to the White House. In the past, US officials have expressed frustration that lower-level Chinese officials have proven unable or unwilling to speak on Xi’s behalf, and hope the face-to-face summit will lead to progress on areas of interest. commonality – and, more importantly, a shared understanding of each other’s limitations.
“I know him well, he knows me,” Biden said. “We just have to figure out where the red lines are and what are the most important things for each of us, over the next two years.”
Sullivan said Biden would also ask the leaders of Japan and South Korea what issues they wanted him to discuss with Xi, although that was not the main discussion at their trilateral meeting.
“One thing that President Biden certainly wants to do with our closest allies is to preview what he intends to do,” Sullivan said, “and also ask the leaders (of South Korea) and from Japan, ‘What do you want me to lift? What do you want me to go with?’”
Kim reported from Nusa Dua, Indonesia. AP writer Josh Boak contributed from Baltimore.
Giants concentration is high as they start saying stretches
Dexter Lawrence’s eyes and ears are open, because he is a Giants captain, as voted by his teammates, and vigilance is part of the responsibility that comes with honor.
It must detect any irregularity during the work week; try to spot any slippages in the way the giants run their business; see if he can sense the failures lurking around the corner and, if he does, eliminate them before they materialize.
This means Lawrence was particularly focused last week. The team comes out of a bye, and it is sometimes difficult to restart the engines. The Giants lost a key player, safety Xavier McKinney, in a freak accident, which may turn things around. And, more menacingly, the Giants will play in the cozy surroundings of MetLife Stadium on Sunday, hosting the Texans, who have the worst record in the league.
So Lawrence looked for clues that would alert him that the Giants might not be in the right headspace.
“I think guys here, we take every week seriously,” Lawrence told the Post. “I didn’t have to say, ‘OK, come on, let’s go.’ We take every game seriously and the same, so there’s not a lot of ‘Be serious, be serious, lock yourself in.’ We know what we have to do and we want to do it.’
What the Giants want to do is take care of business for the next two games – they will stay home to host the Lions in Week 11 – before retreating to one of the most demanding schedules in the NFL.
At 6-2, they’re brimming with possibilities, even though they’re technically third in the NFC East behind the Eagles (8-0) and Cowboys (6-2) as they lost to Dallas. The Giants have a cushion in the race for NFC wildcards. First-year head coach Brian Daboll has so far been able to shield his team from such projections.
“We just live in the moment,” Daboll said. “Every week is its own week in the NFL, and you try to pile on as many [wins] as you can together. And at the end of the year, wherever you are, you are.
“If you get too far ahead of yourself, it brings you back to reality very quickly.”
Daboll has yet to experience a truly low moment to take his team out – both losses have been tightly contested, frustrating but not agonizing. Losing this week or the next would be considered a step backwards.
The Texans aren’t doing anything particularly well. They are 29th in total offense – 26th in passing offense, 25th in running and 25th in scoring, averaging 16.6 points per game. They’re 30th in total defense — 19th in pass defense, dead last at 32nd in run defense and 19th in goal defense, allowing 22.9 points per game.
Davis Mills has been intercepted eight times, tied for second in the league behind only Colts bench Matt Ryan with nine. The Texans are mediocre against the run, giving up 180.6 yards per game, and the Giants have every intention of adding to that misery, with Saquon Barkley and also Daniel Jones, who was pinned down as a running threat in the loss. in Seattle before the goodbye.
“You look on the tape, I think they’re a good team,” Jones said. “They do a lot of good things on the defensive side of the ball. They have a lot of good players, a good sound scheme. Everyone in this league is good. I think it’s something you learned, it’s something I learned, in those early years. It’s a good team. They have good players and we will have to play our best game.
The Giants might be able to get by with something less than their best game, but maybe not.
“We treat every game as an important game,” Lawrence said. “I don’t think a game we play is not important. We keep the attitude that we still have to go out and play and beat this team. No matter their record, we’re all pros. Any team can be beaten any day. It’s about going out there and playing hard, playing for each other, trying to win for each other.
Cartel gunmen attempt to hang victim from overpass in Mexican border state
A group of cartel gunmen attempted to hang a man from an overpass in the Mexican border state of Nuevo Leon. The attempt failed and cartel members left the body tied up at the scene. Hanging bodies is a common tactic used by drug cartels to instill fear in their rivals.
The incident happened Friday morning along the highway that connects the metropolitan area of Monterrey to the border town of Nuevo Laredo. Authorities initially received a call about a man hanging from an overpass near the city limits between the towns of Cienega de Flores and Salinas Victoria.
Authorities say the victim was not suspended from the overpass but had been placed in a grassy area next to the overpass. It remains unclear if the gunmen hung the body and if it was later moved.
The victim had his hands and feet tied up and appeared to have had his pants pulled down; moreover, his pink shirt had been pulled over his head. Authorities have not publicly identified the victim or revealed which criminal organization is responsible for the crime.
The gruesome crime scene comes as the Sinaloa Cartel battles with other groups, including the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas and some independent groups, for control of local drug distribution as well as control of hallways lucrative drug deals at the Texas border, Breitbart Texas reported. This fierce turf war has led to hundreds of gruesome murders and executions in recent months.
Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels that silence their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in these regions, including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas, if a pseudonym was not used. Chronicles of the Breitbart Texas Cartel are published in English and in their original version Spanish. This article was written by “JP De La Garza” from Nuevo Leon.
