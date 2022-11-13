An entire Spanish village is on sale for Rs 2.1 Crore

Dexter Lawrence’s eyes and ears are open, because he is a Giants captain, as voted by his teammates, and vigilance is part of the responsibility that comes with honor.

It must detect any irregularity during the work week; try to spot any slippages in the way the giants run their business; see if he can sense the failures lurking around the corner and, if he does, eliminate them before they materialize.

This means Lawrence was particularly focused last week. The team comes out of a bye, and it is sometimes difficult to restart the engines. The Giants lost a key player, safety Xavier McKinney, in a freak accident, which may turn things around. And, more menacingly, the Giants will play in the cozy surroundings of MetLife Stadium on Sunday, hosting the Texans, who have the worst record in the league.

So Lawrence looked for clues that would alert him that the Giants might not be in the right headspace.

Dexter Lawrence points out that the Giants’ attention has remained high. Getty Images

“I think guys here, we take every week seriously,” Lawrence told the Post. “I didn’t have to say, ‘OK, come on, let’s go.’ We take every game seriously and the same, so there’s not a lot of ‘Be serious, be serious, lock yourself in.’ We know what we have to do and we want to do it.’

What the Giants want to do is take care of business for the next two games – they will stay home to host the Lions in Week 11 – before retreating to one of the most demanding schedules in the NFL.

At 6-2, they’re brimming with possibilities, even though they’re technically third in the NFC East behind the Eagles (8-0) and Cowboys (6-2) as they lost to Dallas. The Giants have a cushion in the race for NFC wildcards. First-year head coach Brian Daboll has so far been able to shield his team from such projections.

“We just live in the moment,” Daboll said. “Every week is its own week in the NFL, and you try to pile on as many [wins] as you can together. And at the end of the year, wherever you are, you are.

“If you get too far ahead of yourself, it brings you back to reality very quickly.”

Daboll has yet to experience a truly low moment to take his team out – both losses have been tightly contested, frustrating but not agonizing. Losing this week or the next would be considered a step backwards.

The Texans aren’t doing anything particularly well. They are 29th in total offense – 26th in passing offense, 25th in running and 25th in scoring, averaging 16.6 points per game. They’re 30th in total defense — 19th in pass defense, dead last at 32nd in run defense and 19th in goal defense, allowing 22.9 points per game.

Davis Mills has been intercepted eight times, tied for second in the league behind only Colts bench Matt Ryan with nine. The Texans are mediocre against the run, giving up 180.6 yards per game, and the Giants have every intention of adding to that misery, with Saquon Barkley and also Daniel Jones, who was pinned down as a running threat in the loss. in Seattle before the goodbye.

Brian Daboll speaks to the media on Friday. Robert Sabo for NY POST

“You look on the tape, I think they’re a good team,” Jones said. “They do a lot of good things on the defensive side of the ball. They have a lot of good players, a good sound scheme. Everyone in this league is good. I think it’s something you learned, it’s something I learned, in those early years. It’s a good team. They have good players and we will have to play our best game.

The Giants might be able to get by with something less than their best game, but maybe not.

“We treat every game as an important game,” Lawrence said. “I don’t think a game we play is not important. We keep the attitude that we still have to go out and play and beat this team. No matter their record, we’re all pros. Any team can be beaten any day. It’s about going out there and playing hard, playing for each other, trying to win for each other.