As Kherson assesses damage, Russia bans maritime traffic in major waterways
Two days after the withdrawal of Russian forces from Kherson, Ukrainian authorities warned that some enemy soldiers could still be locked up in the now liberated southern city, even as citizens continued to celebrate the end of the months-long occupation in the streets.
But amid the joyous celebrations, an official said conditions in the city were “a humanitarian catastrophe”, with citizens left without necessities such as water, medicine and food.
Ukraine’s military took “stabilization measures” near the town on Saturday, assessing the damage in the Black Sea port as residents tore down pro-Kremlin billboards and other symbols placed there from the fall of the city on March 2.
Ukrainian officials were suspicious, however, still concerned that some Russian soldiers were hiding in Kherson, and they warned that the liberated city is likely still hiding atrocities.
“Every time we liberate a piece of our territory, when we enter a city liberated from the Russian army, we find torture rooms and mass graves with civilians tortured and murdered by the Russian army during the war. occupation of these territories,” said the Ukrainian. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in Cambodia, where he was attending a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
Following Russia’s withdrawal, Ukrainian national television and radio broadcasts resumed in the city, while supplies and humanitarian aid began to arrive from the neighboring Mykolaiv region, according to Roman Holovnya, adviser to the mayor of Kherson.
Holovnya called the situation in Kherson a “humanitarian catastrophe”.
“The occupiers and collaborators did everything to ensure that the people who remained in the city suffered as much as possible during these days, weeks, months of waiting” for the arrival of Ukrainian forces, Holovnya said. “The water supply is practically non-existent.”
Meanwhile, Russian authorities on Saturday banned ships loaded outside Russia and Russian-occupied territories from crossing the Kerch Strait from the Black Sea to the Sea of Azov.
The Kremlin’s latest decision to block the Kerch Strait to incoming foreign ships further clouds the future of grain exports from Ukraine, one of the world’s largest exporters of agricultural products, including sunflower cake, oil and seeds, according to the US Department of Agriculture.
Russia remains undecided on an extension of a deal due to expire next week that allows Ukrainian grain exports, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin told reporters on Friday after talks with the United Nations United in Geneva on Friday.
The ban comes a month after the Kerch Strait Bridge, which connects Russia to Crimea, was bombed in an attack that led to the arrest of five Russians and three Ukrainian and Armenian citizens.
“I don’t call people by names”
Republican Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin responded to former President Donald Trump’s political attack, saying he “works hard to bring people together.”
“I haven’t seen it… You all know me. I don’t call people names. I work really hard to bring people together, and that’s what we’re working on here,” Youngkin said of the former president’s social media post: “Young Kin (that’s an interesting take. That sounds Chinese, doesn’t it?) Virginia couldn’t have won without me.
After Republicans underperformed midterm, Trump appears to be targeting potential 2024 presidential rivals, including Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
After receiving a pushback from a reporter saying Trump was calling governors, Youngkin added, “And that’s what I’m saying. It’s not my way of riding and it’s not my way of behaving. … This is a time for us to come together…”
Look:
Youngkin on Trump bashing him: “I haven’t seen him… Y’all know me. I don’t call people names. I work really hard to bring people together… It’s not my way of riding and it’s not my way of behaving…[T]it’s a time to find yourself” (📹 @Jackie8News) pic.twitter.com/ICIPySCMFL
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 11, 2022
Trump’s comment came after a discussion on Fox News touched on the Virginia governor’s political future and that he “could run” in 2024. The former president also touted his endorsement of Youngkin in 2021, saying, “I endorsed him, did a really big Trump Rally for him over the phone, asked MAGA to vote for him – or he couldn’t have come close to winning.
As noted by Breitbart News, Trump was referring to a short speech he gave to promote Youngkin in 2021, saying he was a “fantastic guy” and had a “great” relationship with the current governor.
The former president also targeted DeSantis, who is another potential 2024 presidential rival, on Thursday, calling him an “average Republican” who would have lost his first gubernatorial election without his endorsement, in addition to accusing him of to be disloyal for not publicly denying a run for president in 2024.
Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.
82-foot Christmas tree arrives at Rockefeller Center in New York: NPR
Craig Ruttle/AP
NEW YORK – An iconic sign of Christmas arrived in New York on Saturday as a crane hoisted an 82-foot Norway spruce into place at Rockefeller Plaza, where the 14-ton tree will be adorned with thousands of lights and topped with a star embedded with millions of crystals.
The Christmas tree will be officially lit on November 30.
The roughly 90-year-old tree was cut down on Thursday and then transported on a flatbed truck for its 200-mile journey between Queensbury, New York, and New York.
“We gave it away in the hope that everyone would benefit from it,” said Neil Lebowitz, whose family donated the tree.
Craig Ruttle/AP
“To me, it was just a beautiful tree,” Lebowitz said, as quoted by the New York Post. “Now it’s a special tree. Everyone in the world can enjoy it.”
The tree, whose lower branches span 50 feet in diameter, will be illuminated with 50,000 multicolored lights and topped with a 900-pound star covered in 3 million crystals.
After the holidays, the tree will be turned into lumber to be donated to Habitat for Humanity, officials said.
Online sports betting apps face customer complaints over delays in withdrawing funds
The Better Business Bureau has collected thousands of player complaints in recent years, with some citing long waiting times for withdrawals.
Timberwolves have a decision to make with D’Angelo Russell
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch finally his hit breaking point Friday in Memphis.
The Timberwolves were on defense and trailing the Grizzlies by 11 points with five minutes to play. D’Angelo Russell was defending Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama, a general non-factor on offense, who was standing in the corner. Russell was sagging far off Aldama, potentially thinking he would be in better help position.
But as the possession ensued, Russell entirely lost sight of his man. Aldama cut behind him and was hit for an easy alley-oop to grow Memphis’ lead to 13. Finch, who watched Aldama’s cut take place right in front of him, threw his arms to the sky and immediately pointed to Jordan McLaughlin to enter the game for the first time in the second half.
Watch this play…
And then watch what Chris Finch does… pic.twitter.com/hccAnKn1R1
— Kyle Theige (@KyleTheige) November 12, 2022
“Just was looking for defense, somebody who could get into the paint, just trying things at this point in time,” Finch said after the game.
The defense is the major sticking point. Memphis was obviously targeting Russell at various points in Friday’s game. When Russell was guarding sharpshooter Desmond Bane, the Grizzlies ran Bane off a number of screens that inevitably led to open looks. Russell was eventually moved onto Dillon Brooks, and Brooks subsequently waltzed to the rim for a layup.
Minnesota has a number of issues at the moment that extend far beyond Russell’s play, but the point guard is certainly a part of the problem. Through 13 games, Russell is shooting 37.7 percent from the field and 30 percent from deep. Those struggles make it hard to justify playing time for the guard, given his defensive deficiencies and the fact Russell is currently 18th worst in the NBA in turnover percentage (18.4 percent).
Russell also was the guy who failed to realize which player he was checking in for Wednesday against Phoenix, leading to Minnesota playing a possession 5 on 4, with the Suns burying a three-pointer as Russell remained at the scorer’s table.
This is an all-timer! Russell not realizing he’s supposed to be on the court, Suns play a possession 5-on-4, make a 3-pointer. #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/3hrT51FGKO
— Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) November 10, 2022
Throughout the rough stretch, Finch has continued to say Russell needs to maintain confidence in his game. Russell himself has said he’s in a shooting “slump.” That can be used to write off the first 13 games of this season, but it becomes more difficult to stomach when considering Russell’s poor play over the final two months of last season.
There was a reason Russell was benched at the end of Game 6 of last year’s first-round playoff series loss to Memphis.
Evidence is mounting that perhaps a change needs to be made. Kyle Anderson played a fair amount of point guard Friday. Finch said he hasn’t mapped out the number of minutes he would like to have Anderson running the offense but added it’s “something we’ve been trying and wanting to do more of.”
“Thought he looked pretty good out there,” Finch said of Anderson.
And then there’s McLaughlin, who has been effective for Minnesota, yet played just eight minutes Friday.
Finch said Thursday he wasn’t yet looking at a change to Minnesota’s starting lineup. It’s likely the coach didn’t want to push any buttons too early in the season. But Minnesota has now lost six of its last seven games, so change could be warranted, regardless of how it would look in terms of optics or how feelings would be affected.
Last season, it was a starting lineup swap — moving Patrick Beverley into the first five — that played a role in sparking the Timberwolves into the playoffs.
And if a change is to be made, Finch may have tipped his hand as to what it will be.
Wolves vs Arsenal: Premier League – live | premier league
Key events
2 minutes : Arsenal spend the first 90 seconds passing, passing, passing and feeling the ball. But the game stops as Xhaka doubles down. Looks like he’s feeling a little uncomfortable. The trainer arrives.
Arsenal opens the ball. It’s up versus down!
The teams are out! Wolves in old gold, Arsenal in red with white sleeves. Classic look. We’ll be leaving in a few minutes…one of them being dedicated to silent reflection in honor of the dead. The lights go out. The last post. A perfectly observed moment.
Julen Lopetegui doesn’t officially take charge of Wolves until Monday, but he received a sensational welcome after being introduced to the people of Molineux. Sky asks caretaker manager Steve Davis what the Spaniard’s contribution was coming into this game. “None really. He stayed away. I watched a bit of training yesterday. We had a meeting, we talked about the players and general things. He seems like a good guy and a good candidate for the club. The players have done their best, they are working as hard as they can, we just need to reverse our results.
Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta adds: “It’s a big night and we know how difficult it will be here. We have to perform well and deserve the right to win. We are only focused on ourselves.
Newcastle United have just beaten Chelsea 1-0 to reclaim third place from Spurs, who earlier overtook them with a 4-3 win over Leeds. On today’s Premier League results, there were two others which affected Wolves and Arsenal. Nottingham Forest’s 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace means Wolves are now bottom, although they will climb to 18th with a win tonight. Anything else, and they’ll be down by Christmas. Meanwhile, Brentford’s sensational 2-1 victory at Manchester City means that whatever happens here tonight, Arsenal are guaranteed to enter the World Cup break as leaders in the title race. But will they be two, three or five points ahead of the champions? Lots to play for tonight at both ends, yes sir!
Wolves make two changes to the side beaten 3-2 at home by Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend. Toti and Adama Traoré are in the game; Daniel Podence and Hwang Hee-chan are absent.
Arsenal are in If It Ain’t Broke mode. No change in the XI named for the 1-0 win at Chelsea last weekend.
The teams
Wolverhampton Wanderers: Jose Sa, Nelson Semedo, Kilman, Collins, Gomes, Bueno, Boubacar Traore, Neves, Joao Moutinho, Adama Traore, Goncalo Guedes.
Replacements: Ait Nouri, Daniel Podence, Sarkic, Mosquera, Ronan, Matheus Luiz, Hodge, Campbell, Lembikisa.
Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Martinelli.
Replacements: Tierney, Nketiah, Holding, Cédric, Vieira, Nelson, Elneny, Alencar, Turner.
Arbitrator: Stuart Atwell (Warwickshire).
Preamble
The club that owned the 1950s recaptures the dominant force of the 1930s. That’s one way of looking at it anyway. Either way, both clubs approach things from a different angle in the 2020s. Mikel Arteta’s rising mobile side are looking to reaffirm Arsenal as the best in the country. By contrast, Wolverhampton Wanderers, under new boss Julen Lopetegui, are simply hoping to retain their top-flight status. Contrasting objectives, same importance given to the seizure of the three points. The kick-off under the famous floodlights of Molineux is given at 7:45 p.m. GMT. It’s on!
Senate control may come down to Nevada as count nears end
By NICHOLAS RICCARDI and KEN RITTER
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Control of the U.S. Senate may come down to Nevada, where a slow ballot count entered its final act Saturday in the nail-biter contest between Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt.
Saturday is the last day that mail ballots can arrive and be counted under the state’s new voting law. Election officials were hustling to get through a backlog of tens of thousands of ballots to determine the race’s winner.
The Nevada race took on added importance after Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly was declared the winner of his reelection campaign in Arizona on Friday night, giving his party 49 seats in the chamber. Republicans also have 49.
If Cortez Masto wins, Democrats would maintain their control of the Senate given Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote. If Laxalt wins, the Georgia Senate runoff next month would determine which party has the single-vote Senate edge.
Cortez Masto was only a few hundred votes behind Laxalt, with most of the remaining uncounted ballots in heavily Democratic Clark County, which includes Las Vegas. Democrats were confident those ballots would vault their candidate into the lead.
Laxalt has said he expects to maintain his advantage and be declared the victor. But on Saturday he acknowledged in a tweet that the calculus has changed because Cortez Masto had performed better than Republicans expected in Clark County ballots counted over the past few days.
“This has narrowed our victory window,” he tweeted, acknowledging the race comes down to the final Clark ballots.
“If they are GOP precincts or slightly DEM leaning then we can still win,” Laxalt tweeted. “If they continue to trend heavy DEM then she will overtake us.”
If the race remains too close to call after Saturday, a few thousand more ballots could be added to the totals early next week. Mail ballots with clerical errors can be “cured” by voters until the end of the day Monday, and then added to the totals. And a few thousand provisional ballots also remain, votes that election officials must double-check are legally countable by Tuesday before they can be tallied.
“We know that this is a serious count. There are people nationwide who are looking to these results,” Joe Gloria, the registrar in Clark County, said at a press conference Saturday. “We know that people need to see that count. We’re not going to delay it any further.”
Gloria said all 22,000-plus remaining ballots would be tabulated by Saturday evening. There are also 7,100 ballots being “cured” and 5,555 provisional ballots. Clark County accounts for three-quarters of Nevada’s population.
Gloria noted that it takes a couple of cycles to adjust ballot-counting to the all-mail system that Nevada switched to during the 2020 pandemic. He also noted that state law requires him to accept ballots until Saturday. “We couldn’t be done any earlier, even if we wanted to,” Gloria said.
In another key race, Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak lost his reelection bid to his Republican challenger, sheriff Joe Lombardo, on Friday night.
Nevada, a closely divided swing state, is one of the most racially diverse in the nation, a working class state whose residents have been especially hard hit by inflation and other economic turmoil.
Roughly three-fourths of Nevada voters said the country is headed in the wrong direction, and about 5 in 10 called the economy the most important issue facing the country, according to AP VoteCast, a survey of 2,100 of the state’s voters.
Voters viewed the economy negatively, with VoteCast finding nearly 8 in 10 saying economic conditions are either not so good or poor. Only about 2 in 10 called the economy excellent or good. And about a third of voters said their families are falling behind financially.
But that didn’t necessarily translate into anger at President Joe Biden or his party. About half considered inflation the most important issue facing the U.S., but they were evenly split over whether they think higher prices are due to Biden’s policies or factors outside his control.
According to VoteCast, 7 in 10 voters in Nevada wanted abortion kept legal in all or most cases, and Cortez Masto and other Democrats made preserving the right a centerpiece of their campaigns.
Republicans, however, relentlessly hammered the economic argument, contending it was time for a leadership change. They also sought to capitalize on lingering frustrations about pandemic shutdowns that devastated Las Vegas’ tourist-centric economy in 2020.
On Thursday morning, The Associated Press declared Republican Stavros Anthony the winner in the lieutenant governor race, while Republican Andy Mathews was elected state controller.
The state’s lone Republican congressman, Mark Amodei, easily won reelection in his mostly rural district in northern Nevada. The state’s three Las Vegas-area Democratic members of the House were also reelected.
New York man steals a subway passenger’s bag and slits the face of the victim who confronted him
Pat Leonard’s NFL Notes: Colts’ Jim Irsay makes mockery of NFL coaching profession with Jeff Saturday hiring
Most Expensive ZIP Codes in the United States
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
