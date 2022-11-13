News
ASK IRA: Is Heat winning streak a sign of things to come?
Q: Ira, watching Saturday’s Heat-Hornets game raises the question: Who are the Heat really? Was it the second-quarter Heat or the third-quarter Heat? – Bill, Palm Beach Gardens.
A: I’m not sure I would put too much stock into either of those two periods, considering it came against the league-worst Hornets, who are on an eight-game losing streak and were without Gordon Hayward, Cody Martin and Dennis Smith Jr. (let alone being unable to re-sign Miles Bridges due to his legal issues). And it was with LaMelo Ball making an uneven season debut. So I would probably reserve judgment until Monday against the Suns. Basically, what Saturday showed was that when the Heat hit shots, it gets everything else into a flow. And it’s not like the Hornets still didn’t score 25 in that third period (when the Heat scored 45). The Heat are not there yet, but also have not been whole very often, when considering the time missed by Tyler Herro and, before that, Jimmy Butler. So we wait. But I would not put too much stock into the struggles being over simply because there is a two-game winning streak that came solely against the Wembanyama-hunting Hornets.
Q: Ira, is it simply luck that has put the Heat in this situation with two of their main rotation players out for who knows how long? I just can’t believe we could be the rest of the season without these guys with no compensation whatsoever. – Brent, Wellington
A: First a couple of things. There is nothing definitive about either Victor Oladipo or Omer Yurtseven being out for the season. Certainly nowhere near that point with Vic. And I think including Omer as a rotation player is a bit of a stretch. As for Vic, it was always caveat emptor when it came to his injury situation. It’s not as if the Heat had guarantees he would be healthy for this two-year, $18 million deal that includes a player option on the second year. Yes, no one could have seen this coming with Omer. But with Vic, it has been about nothing but injuries for years.
Q: Free Nikola Jovic! – Ant.
A: I’m not sure we’re at the “Free Eddie House!” stage yet with 19-year-old Nikola Jovic. How about we allow him to turn 20?
()
News
What does the fall statement have in store for us? A poison pill for work | Larry Elliott Business Writer
Liz Truss is about to be removed, like Leon Trotsky, from the history books. Just as Joseph Stalin removed mention of his rival from accounts of the Russian Revolution, Thursday’s fall statement will do its best to highlight Truss’ brief stint as prime minister.
It will fall to Jeremy Hunt to deliver the latest in a series of mini-budgets, but there is no doubt that this is a joint operation between neighbors at 10 and 11 Downing Street. It’s the kind of fall statement Rishi Sunak would have made if he hadn’t been thwarted by Boris Johnson during his time as chancellor, or beaten by Truss in the summer leadership race.
To say Hunt and Sunak face a tricky balancing act is an understatement. The economy contracted in the third quarter and could continue to contract for some time to come. There is little time left to change things before the next election. Hunt has repeatedly warned he has bad news to deliver on Thursday, with reports he will raise taxes and cut spending by £50-60billion.
In short, the Treasury is about to announce a set of measures that will deepen the recession, even if time is running out before the government must visit the country. The only real comparison is with Sir Geoffrey Howe’s budget of 1981, which withdrew support for households and businesses through the tax system and spending, even though the economy was in recession. At least at the time, the austerity program was accompanied by lower interest rates from the Bank of England. This time the risk is that Threadneedle Street and the Treasury turn the screw at the same time.
Hunt thinks he has no alternative. This is partly because financial markets expect spending cuts and tax hikes. But it’s also because the Treasury thinks going against the grain would be counterproductive, as it would add to inflationary pressure and lead to even bigger rate hikes from the Bank.
Hunt and Sunak say rate increases must be kept to a minimum if the Conservatives are to have any chance of winning a fifth election. Already, there are signs of a weakening housing market. Mortgage approvals are down, reflecting weaker demand from buyers.
Some easing in the housing market was inevitable once the Bank began raising interest rates from their record low of 0.1%. The affordability of a mortgage is a function of two things: house prices and the cost of borrowing, and as interest rates rise, the cost of servicing a home loan also rises. Mortgage rates above 6% are incompatible with the constant rise in real estate prices. Given the importance of the housing market to the economy, the last thing Hunt wants is to turn a house price correction into a full-blown crash. The fall statement is designed to give Threadneedle Street a reason to take it easy.
Another obvious risk for Hunt is that austerity locks the UK into a low-growth, high-deficit cycle in which slowing activity leads to lower tax revenues and pressure for even more cuts. CBI Director General Tony Danker fears there is nothing in the autumn statement to encourage business investment, and he is right to be concerned. Low levels of investment – both public and private – have been a long-standing weakness for the UK and the Treasury should resist the temptation to cut capital spending. He could also announce a replacement for the two-year super deduction, which expires in April, which gives businesses tax relief on productivity-boosting investments.
So what can we expect from Hunt on Thursday? The wording of the autumn statement will be about getting Britain’s cost of living crisis under control. The inflation figure for October will be released on Wednesday and is expected to show a further increase in the annual rate from 10.1% in September to somewhere near 11%.
This will probably be the peak and – unless something unexpected happens – inflation will fall rapidly next year. Hunt wants the fall statement to be judged on what happens to inflation, because he knows inflation is going to come down anyway. Already, some of the factors driving the 2021 inflationary surge have begun to subside. To take one example, the shortage of computer chips turned into a glut and prices fell sharply. It’s a similar story with wholesale gas prices.
Two other things are worth looking for. First, Hunt is likely to increase state pensions and benefits in line with inflation so he can claim his actions are inevitable but fair. In truth, cutting financial support provided during the pandemic means those on benefits will be even worse off, even with a 10% increase, but the headlines will still be about how the Chancellor has protected the poor.
Second, much of the fiscal pain from spending cuts and tax hikes will be postponed. There is an economic and political justification for this. The economic argument for postponing the tightening is that it avoids imposing more pain when the economy is already vulnerable. The Treasury hopes the boost from its energy price support program will help activity through the winter and that the economy will emerge from recession before most of its measures take effect.
Politically, it also makes sense to delay the worst of spending cuts and personal tax increases until after 2025. Hunt and Sunak can then be rewarded by the markets for their tough action while putting Labor on the spot. Delaying implementation of the measures until the next parliament means the Tories can pressure Sir Keir Starmer to commit to the plans.
Clearly, a poison pill is being prepared for the Leader of the Opposition. He must be careful not to swallow it.
theguardian
News
Editorial: Now is the time for the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act
Local journalism is a cornerstone of democracy and a vital source of information for communities across the country, with newsrooms covering local politics, high school sports, local business openings, cultural events, and other matters that help a community remain vibrant and connected. But the industry is facing an existential crisis because of the unyielding power of Big Tech platforms such as Google and Facebook.
With less than four weeks left in this Congress, now is the time for the Senate to pass the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA) (S. 673 and H.R. 1735). The JCPA was favorably reported out of Committee on Sept. 22 with strong bipartisan support and now must head to the floor for a vote. The JCPA will hold tech giants accountable and provide a necessary lifeline for local papers, requiring Big Tech to compensate small and local outlets for the use of their content.
Big Tech benefits tremendously from journalism content, yet they refuse to pay local publishers fairly for the journalistic content that fuels their platforms. As a result, local papers are being replaced by tech platforms using black box algorithms designed to keep users inside their walled gardens – all while charging exorbitant ad fees – up to 70 percent of every advertising dollar.
Since 2000, U.S. newspaper circulation has dropped by half, with 31 million fewer daily newspapers in circulation in 2020. The vast majority of U.S. counties with no regular newspaper – “news deserts” – are in rural areas. Despite record audiences, since news outlets transitioned to digital, revenue has drastically declined.
The tech giants have built their empires by profiting off the hard work of journalists without fairly compensating them. And as local publications struggle to stay afloat, Big Tech has only doubled down on their anticompetitive practices, further consolidating their control over the flow of information.
This is fundamentally unfair, and the JCPA will bring about much-needed change.
The JCPA will benefit small and local publishers exclusively and impose severe penalties if the tech platforms do not negotiate with them in good faith. The bill has a limited scope of six years to address a broken marketplace, while the broader competitive landscape is fixed through other legislation and the courts. The JCPA also incentivizes publishers to hire more journalists and protects our Constitutional freedoms of speech and the press. The bill’s scope is limited to compensation and does not allow for negotiations around up/down ranking or display – it serves only to ensure fair compensation for local news outlets. The JCPA has strict transparency requirements on the terms of each agreement reached between tech platforms and journalism providers and establishes clarity in how news outlets spend the funds they receive.
News publishers around the world are being compensated by Big Tech. Australia passed a similar policy to the JCPA, the News Media Bargaining Code, for media organizations to bargain for payment, which has produced significant revenue (billions of dollars, if translated to the U.S. market) for hundreds of publications of all sizes. One Sydney journalism professor noted that she hadn’t seen her industry so financially robust in decades. There are so many open positions for reporters, they cannot all be filled, a signal of the improved economic health of the industry. The swift and clear successes of the Australian Code – and efforts in other countries such as Canada, the UK, European Union, and more – should serve to encourage the passage of the JCPA in the United States.
Thousands of hometown papers from across the political spectrum, as well as both Democrats and Republicans in Congress, support the JCPA. Moreover, in these highly polarized times, polling data found that 70 percent of Americans support the JCPA. The JCPA has such broad support because ultimately, it is about basic fairness.
Local papers cannot afford to endure several more years of Big Tech’s use and abuse, and time to take action is dwindling. If Congress does not act soon, we risk allowing social media to become America’s de facto local newspaper. The Senate must advance the JCPA to the Senate floor for a vote before the end of the year to rein in Big Tech and restore fairness to local journalism – one of the most important checks and balances we have against corporate power and government corruption – before it’s too late.
— The News/Media Alliance, a nonprofit association based in Washington, D.C., that advocates on behalf of journalism and news businesses
News
Iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is coming to New York: ‘It’s a special tree’
As of Saturday, the holiday season is officially underway in New York after the iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrived in the Big Apple on Saturday after a 200-mile hike.
Despite light rain on Saturday, about 100 people watched the 82-foot Norway spruce tree being hoisted into place at Rockefeller Plaza on Saturday afternoon.
The tree is approximately 90 years old and comes from Queensbury, NY.
Its lighting ceremony is scheduled for November 30.
ROCKEFELLER CENTER CHRISTMAS TREE: 8 LITTLE KNOWN FACTS ABOUT THE FAMOUS TREE
Neil Lebowitz, whose family donated this year’s tree, told the New York Post that the tree was donated “in the hope that everyone would enjoy it.”
“To me, it was just a beautiful tree,” Lebowitz said. “Now it’s a special tree. Everyone in the world can enjoy it.”
TWITTER USERS TROLL ROCKEFELLER CENTER CHRISTMAS TREE, LIKE IT TO ‘CHARLIE BROWN’
The lower branches of the tree are said to be 50 feet in diameter.
When fully decorated, the tree will be covered in 50,000 multicolored lights and topped with a Swarovski star covered in three million crystals.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
After Christmas, the tree will be turned into lumber to be donated to Habitat for Humanity, according to the Associated Press.
Fox
News
Skywatch: Holiday telescope buying guide
If you’ve got a stargazing fan on your holiday gift-giving list and you’re considering a telescope for that special someone, even if that someone is you, I want you to buy right and buy smart. Unfortunately, like everything, prices have gone up sharply in the last couple of years — all the more reason to get the best telescope bang for your buck. The best advice I can give is to shop for a scope as soon as possible. Stargazing became a very popular hobby during the pandemic and there’s still quite a demand for telescopes and accessories. I don’t want you to get stuck on a backorder list.
The most important thing any telescope can do for you is to gather light. That will determine how clear the astronomical target will be. Light-gathering ability is determined by the aperture of the telescope. The wider the aperture is, the more light you’re able to collect.
Magnification is clearly in second place to light-gathering ability. Magnification is an expression of how many times larger your target will look through the telescope compared to the size it appears to your naked eye. For example, 100 power means the moon will appear 100 times larger through the scope than without it. Magnification values are often displayed as the value followed by “x.” In other words, 100x equals 100 power. The magnification value for a telescope is determined by the size of the eyepiece you’re using. Most telescopes you purchase come with at least two or three eyepieces, and you can also buy additional higher-quality eyepieces. I seldom use much more than 200x for my viewing. Even with my large telescopes, 200x is more than adequate for most celestial objects.
Beware of telescopes that claim magnification of up to 500x or 600x. That’s just asking for trouble! Even though you’ll see astronomical targets at 500 power, your image will be a fuzzy mess and you’ll be disappointed. I’ve seen those claims on some telescopes sold in department and big-box stores. I’ve also noticed those claims on some telescopes you see for sale online, including the big online outlets. It’s best to purchase a telescope from an outlet that specializes in astronomy and telescopes, both online and brick-and-mortar. I’ll have some specific recommendations toward the end of this column.
The least-expensive telescope to purchase in most cases is a small refracting telescope. These are the kind of telescopes most people think of when they think of a telescope. Light is collected by the objective lens at one end of the scope and bent toward the eyepiece at the other end. The wider the objective lens is, the more light-gathering ability you’ll have. The minimum diameter for the objective lens should be about 60mm. Anything less than that, and you have a toy. Refracting telescopes are sold by the width of their objective lens. A 60mm refractor has a 60mm objective lens, a 90mm refractor has a 90mm objective lens, and so on.
You can buy a decent refractor telescope in the $200 to $400 range, and anything less than that isn’t worth the money unless it’s for a really young stargazer.
My favorite telescopes for viewing are Newtonian Reflectors, invented by none other than Isaac Newton. Generally, you’ll spend a little more money, but I think they’re worth it. They collect light from celestial objects with a concave parabolic mirror in the rear of an open tube. The collected light bounces back to a focal point at the front of the tube, and a smaller secondary flat mirror directs the light to the eyepiece mounted on the side of the tube. As with any telescope, different eyepieces give you higher or lower magnification. The easiest reflectors to use are the ones with Dobsonian mounts. They’re often referred to as “Dobsonians.” The minimum-size reflector telescope you should get is one with an eight-inch diameter mirror, otherwise known as an eight-inch reflector or Dobsonian telescope. You can purchase a nice one for $600 to $700.
If you’re looking for a first telescope for a child from about 6 to 10 years old, I have a very specific Dobsonian telescope recommendation. It’s the Celestron First Scope. It sits on a tabletop and is very easy to use. You can get nice views of the moon, planets, and more, and you can buy one for less than $100.
Schmidt Cassegrain telescopes are also outstanding performers. They’re more or less a hybrid of reflector and refractor telescopes. They’re generally more expensive but more portable and do a great job, especially on planets. Most have terrific navigation capability. After a reasonably simple alignment process, the navigation system will automatically direct your telescope to any astronomical object you’re looking for in the night sky. Its nickname is “Go-To,” and it can save you so much time trying to find deep space objects like nebulae, galaxies, and more. Without Go-To, locating these celestial treasures, especially in light-polluted skies, can be difficult. Most Schmidt Cassegrain scopes have an internal library of thousands of celestial treasures it can take you to. Not only will the scope point to your intended target, it’ll keep it in view with motors that compensate for Earth’s rotation. You can sync some of them to a smartphone.
An important rule to remember for any telescope is to let the scope sit outside for half an hour before you use it. That allows all the lenses and mirrors to stabilize with the outside temperature so you can see clearer images. Never poke your telescope out of an open window. Make sure you pass these tips on to whoever receives the telescope.
As far as astrophotography with a telescope, it’s not an easy process and certainly not cheap. I will say this, though: It’s amazing what you can do with your cellphone camera, at least for bright objects like the moon and the planets. There are even mounting devices to latch your phone on the eyepiece of your scope, but just holding the phone over the eyepiece can produce some beautiful images! For serious astrophotography, you’ll need a good Schmidt Cassegrain scope, a sophisticated astronomical camera, and very specialized software.
There are many good brick-and-mortar astronomy/telescope retailers across the U.S. My personal favorite is Starizona in Tucson, Arizona, which has terrific customer service and a great website at starizona.com. If you’re ever in Tucson, stop in. They’re so informative and very friendly. I’ve been doing business with them for years!
My favorite strictly online telescope site is telescopes.com. It’s the official site for Orion telescopes. I think their Newtonian and Dobsonian Reflector selection is the best. They also have wonderful customer service.
Happy shopping!
Celestial happening this week
The annual Leonid Meteor shower should be halfway decent this year, peaking the night of Nov. 17-18 and possibly the next night on Nov. 18-19. After midnight is generally the best time to look for meteors or “shooting stars.” Lie back in a lawn chair or on a blanket, and roll your eyes all around the sky. Despite some moonlight, you may still see over 20 meteors an hour and possibly more!
Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and retired broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He is the author of “Stars: a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications and available at bookstores and adventurepublications.net. Mike is available for private star parties. You can contact him at [email protected]
News
Dave Chappelle talks about Kanye, anti-Semitism and Trump in ‘SNL’ monologue
CNN
—
Dave Chappelle addressed several controversial topics in his latest “Saturday Night Live” monologue, focusing primarily on Kanye West’s recent anti-Semitic comments.
In a long series of stand-ups, Chappelle checked the name of former President Donald Trump and Senate candidate Herschel Walker – and may have also alluded to the backlash over the jokes he made about the transgender people.
Before starting his routine, he unfolded a small sheet of paper and read: “’I denounce anti-Semitism in all its forms. And I stand with my friends in the Jewish community. And that, Kanye, is how you save time.
About West, Chappelle said he usually approached the rapper when West was embroiled in controversy — but this time, Chappelle said, he waited to watch the response to West’s anti-Semitic statements. Chappelle also joked that ‘Kanye got in so much trouble, Kyrie got in so much trouble’, referencing the NBA star who was suspended by the Brooklyn Nets for comment after sharing a link to an anti-Semitic movie on social media. .
Chappelle said he could see how West would ’embrace the illusion that Jews run show business’, saying it’s ‘not a crazy thing to think about – but it’s a crazy thing to say out loud. in a climate like this.
He continued, “I know Jewish people have been through terrible things all over the world, but you can’t blame black Americans. You simply cannot.
In an apparent nod to the backlash some comics receive when audiences find their jokes offensive, Chappelle ended the monologue by admitting to the audience that he no longer enjoys performing in front of large crowds, saying “this doesn’t shouldn’t be so scary to talk about anything, it makes my job incredibly difficult.
“I hope they don’t take anything away from me,” he said. “Whoever they are.”
Chappelle has made explicit jokes about trans women’s bodies and gender-neutral trans people in several stand-up specials released in recent years. Criticism of his comments grew rapidly in 2021 after the release of his multimillion-dollar Netflix special, “The Closer,” offending LGBTQ advocates and causing some Netflix employees to protest against the company and demand the removal of the special.
Netflix backed the special, which was subsequently nominated for two Emmys. Chappelle responded to criticism on tour shortly after the release of his special, telling his audience that he was open to speaking with trans critics but was “not pandering to anyone’s requests”.
Cnn
News
Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw: Why book bans and voter suppression go hand in hand
In the lead-up to the midterm elections, mainstream media attention focused some — though not enough — on voter suppression efforts, but too little attention was paid to the book bans that are metastasizing in states across the country. The same factions that have tried to gerrymander their way into power are trying to gerrymander our education, suppressing the ideas and lessons that hold the keys to what we have long endeavored to become: a fully inclusive multiracial democracy.
The links between these book bans and the efforts to block Black and brown voters from the polls are as connected as the interstate routes that connect the dots on a map of our country.
Of the more than 21 states that have enacted voter suppression measures, nearly all of them have introduced measures to suppress the very ideas that have emerged from the monumental expansions of democracy since the mid-20th century.
PEN America reports that between July 2021 and June 2022, nearly 1,700 book titles have been banned across the country — with books written by or about people of color and queer people disproportionately singled out. The magnitude of this assault on our children’s right to learn cannot be overstated. But most voters who tune into politics once every two or four years for an election are not likely to be aware that the classics of their childhood, written by Black authors like Toni Morrison or Zora Neale Hurston, or works by a new generation of brilliant writers like Ta-Nehisi Coates and Jason Reynolds, are being removed from the shelves of school libraries.
At first glance, the act of suppressing “freedom knowledge” might not feel as urgent as the reimposition of racist voter restrictions. When bad actors try to change the rules at the ballot box to extend their power, we can see how democracy suffers. But when they go after the stories and experiences of traditionally marginalized citizens, when they try to separate “Black history” from “American history” — ignoring how violence and repression in our past have weakened our entire democracy — it can be harder to see how these actions leave us at risk of losing the democratic experiment.
What a truthful accounting of history would teach us about the current political moment is that suppression of votes and the silencing of voices have always been deeply intertwined. What we know from the overthrow of Reconstruction and from every battle since over who is a legitimate stakeholder in this democracy is that violence, changing the rules and placing some voters under threat and suspicion are the staples of racial tyranny in our country.
This is the uncomfortable truth about the Jan. 6 insurrection: The election lies that drove so many to believe that someone had stolen something from them weren’t colorblind. They were racial. As Cliff Albright of Black Voters Matter pointed out, it was voters in Atlanta, Milwaukee, Detroit and Phoenix who got the insurgents’ blood boiling. Yet these dangerous patterns of racial resentment are exactly what those who seek to ban anti-racist education want us to ignore. Of course, if we cannot call out white supremacy, we will never be able to overcome it. When honest discussions and examination of racism are made unspeakable, then a truly inclusive democracy is unattainable.
Telling truths about who we Americans are includes grappling with who we have been. That so many communities and states would ban the truth of this nation’s history reveals something terrifying about the current state of our politics.
Voting is essential in any democracy. But so is memory. Maybe you, like me, remember the images of Black voters standing in outrageously long lines in the 2020 election. And perhaps that stuck with you as a profound visualization of how right-wing politicians feel about Black voters.
But I want to tell you of a more recent image that stuck with me, one I witnessed when I traveled with the African American Policy Forum to pass out 6,000 banned books in a get-out-the-vote tour with other organizations around the country last month. When our bus pulled into Wilmington, North Carolina, we stopped at the site of the 1898 Wilmington race riots, which has been recognized by historians as both a coup d’etat and a massacre of leading Black lives in the community. On Nov. 10, 1898, a mob swarmed the offices of the Black-run newspaper the Daily Record, seeking retribution against its editor for editorializing against lynching. Then, under the guise of a “White Declaration of Independence,” white supremacists took over the city’s government, expelling both white and Black elected officials and replacing them with unelected white insurrectionists.
Wilmington would never, ever be the same. Nor would our country.
Yet at the site of the Daily Record, there was no marker of this event, no tribute there to the 60 to 250 people (depending on estimates) who died as a result of the attacks, no cautionary acknowledgment of the horrors that happen when racial aggression is manufactured by demagogues, amplified by media and ultimately erased by those who celebrated the coup as righting the wrongs of a multiracial democracy.
This toxic brew of racial aggression and historical erasure is what we are facing today.
Standing at this historic site, we were only blocks away from the nearest polling place, the Martin Luther King Jr. community center. A few blocks connected this critically important past to a polling place in this democracy. It struck me that this proximity to our past, to our continuing need for racial reckoning, is why opponents of democracy want to stand in the way of our children learning their true history.
This truth, this proximity, this connection is what made the simple act of distributing banned books so profound. When extremist school boards tell our children that they cannot read about the story of Ruby Bridges, they are not just banning books. They are erasing the very real stakes we all have in deepening the fight against anti-democratic factions that have long relied on racist incitement to enhance their agendas.
Suppressing these histories, like vote suppression, are assaults on people, on communities, and on the tattered bonds that hold us together.
We have to connect these dots if we’re to carry on the fight to defend our stake in this democracy.
Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw is a professor at the Columbia University and UCLA law schools and executive director of the African American Policy Forum. She wrote this for the Los Angeles Times.
ASK IRA: Is Heat winning streak a sign of things to come?
What does the fall statement have in store for us? A poison pill for work | Larry Elliott Business Writer
Editorial: Now is the time for the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act
Iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is coming to New York: ‘It’s a special tree’
Skywatch: Holiday telescope buying guide
Dave Chappelle talks about Kanye, anti-Semitism and Trump in ‘SNL’ monologue
Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw: Why book bans and voter suppression go hand in hand
Democrats keep Senate – POLITICO
Letters: Beginning of life, end of life, what makes us us?
Damage to key dam from Ukrainian strikes revealed – RT Russia and the former Soviet Union
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News3 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News2 weeks ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
News2 weeks ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
Finance3 weeks ago
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Why online slots are popular casino games
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Pro and Con List For Deciding Whether to Sue For a Car Accident