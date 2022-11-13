ISTANBUL — An explosion Sunday in one of the busiest shopping thoroughfares in this Turkish city killed at least four people and injured 38 others, officials said.
At least 4 dead and 38 injured in downtown Istanbul blast
Ali Yerlikaya, the regional governor of Istanbul, shared the preliminary toll in a tweet. He previously said an explosion occurred shortly after 4 p.m. local time on Istiklal Street in the Beyoglu district, causing “deaths and injuries”.
Unverified videos shared on social media showed people running after the sound of an explosion. Some footage appeared to show bodies lying on the ground.
Ambulances could be seen running from the scene shortly after the blast, through crowds of tourists. Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu called for calm on social media and called on people to help authorities at the site.
Turkish authorities did not immediately release information about the cause of the explosion.
Istiklal Street, sometimes called Istanbul’s Champs-Elysées, was the scene of a suicide bombing in March 2016 that killed five people, including two US nationals, and injured dozens more.
Timsit reported from London.
At least 4 dead and 38 injured in explosion on Istanbul’s famous Istiklal Avenue
The explosion rocked a busy street in Istanbul, Turkey on November 13, 2022. Twitter/@pushholder
New Delhi: At least four people were killed and 38 injured in an explosion in Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city, on Sunday, local officials were quoted by local media as saying.
Turkish media reported that the blast occurred on the city’s popular pedestrianized Istiklal Avenue.
Video posted online showed erupting flames and a loud bang, as pedestrians turned and fled.
Other footage showed ambulances, fire engines and police at the scene. The cause of the explosion is not yet clear. Social media users said shops had been closed and the avenue had been closed.
The avenue is a crowded thoroughfare popular with tourists and locals, lined with shops and restaurants. The explosion occurred around 4:20 p.m. local time, PA reported.
The area was evacuated AFP reported.
Footage shared on social media at the time of the explosion indicated that it could be heard from afar and that there was also flames.
A large black crater is also visible in the images along with several nearby ground bodies.
Turkey was hit by a series of deadly attacks between 2015 and 2017 by the Islamic State and banned Kurdish groups.
BYJU’S expects 3X revenue growth in FY22
New Delhi:
Edtech major BYJU expects to triple revenue and halve losses in fiscal 2022, according to a senior company official.
BYJU Founder and CEO Byju Raveendran at a kick-off event on Friday also defended soccer star Lionel Messi as a global ambassador amid job cuts at the company, saying the decision was taken six months ago.
“Speaking to a gathering of entrepreneurs and investors at Tech Sparks 2022, Byju Raveendran said the company, which has more than 150 million learners, is on the right path to profitability as it expects 3x revenue growth and more than halving losses in FY22, according to a clip from the event shared by BYJU’s with PTI.
BYJU’s had recorded a loss of Rs 4,588 crore and revenue of Rs 2,428 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2021.
BYJU co-founder Divya Gokulnath had announced the layoff of about 2,500 people from the company as it carves its way to profitability by March 2023 and hires 10,000 more teachers over the course of the year. coming year, adding to its current staff of 20,000 teachers.
Byju Raveendran said India deserves over 75,000 startups and he sees potential for one million entrepreneurs in the country.
He further argued that if each of these million startups only employs 100 people, there will be 100 million new jobs in India.
“When pressed to discuss the company’s current environment, Byju alluded to the fact that 261 of the company’s 300 founding employees are still with the company and committed to BYJU’S mission.
“He further stated that four of the five integrations, i.e. acquisitions, are proceeding seamlessly and working well. Aakash, since integrating with BYJU’S, has tripled,” the company’s memo reads.
On hiring Lionel Messi as his global brand ambassador, he said the announcement coincided with the layoffs and the decision was made six months ago.
“It is insane to even think that one can hire Lionel Messi in 5-7 days. The decision to bring Lionel Messi on board was taken 6 months ago and the announcement could not have been delayed , due to the World Cup window and rules.
“Lionel Messi would not be allowed to make any brand announcements during the World Cup. It’s just a coincidence that the news, streamlining and integration of Messi coincided,” he said.
Hinkley Point C nuclear power station construction worker dies after ‘traffic incident’
Hinkley Point C nuclear power station construction worker dies after ‘traffic incident’
- Hinkley Point C in Somerset will be the site of two new nuclear reactors
- Emergency services were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
- The site, managed by EDF, employs 8,000 people to participate in the construction of the plant
A worker at the Hinkley Point C construction site in Somerset died on Sunday morning after a “traffic incident on the site”, EDF Energy announced.
Hinkley Point C is the name of a nuclear power station which is currently under construction after Hinkley Point A and B.
Hinkley Point C is an environmentally controversial project, with some campaigners saying the government should fund renewable fuels instead.
The circumstances leading up to the incident and the exact nature of the incidents themselves are currently unknown.
Avon and Somerset Police said emergency services were called at around 8.30am to reports that a man had been injured by machinery at Hinkley Point C.
The incident happened at Hinkley Point C in Somerset early on Sunday morning
Hinkley Point C is under construction and is owned by EDF, which owns the UK’s eight nuclear power stations
The site has been a construction hive for months, with EDF previously saying construction was going well
The force said: ‘Unfortunately, despite the efforts of the ambulance service, the man died a short time later.
“His loved ones have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.
“We are in contact with the Health and Safety Executive and our investigations into the incident are ongoing.”
According to EDF, around 8,000 people are currently working on the Somerset site, which is to house two brand new nuclear reactors.
The French company EDF operates Britai’s eight nuclear power plants, which supply around 13% of the country’s electricity.
Hinkley Point A Generating Station is currently being decommissioned and consultation on the decommissioning of Generating Station B has been opened.
EDF has been contacted for comments.
Russians ‘destroyed all critical infrastructure’, left explosives across Kherson: Ukrainian official
Ukrainians raced to restore electricity and drinking water services in the recaptured city of Kherson on Sunday, with local officials describing a “humanitarian catastrophe” caused by the withdrawal of Russian troops.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday evening that troops had already removed nearly 2,000 mines, tripwires and other explosives left by Russian troops across the city. Russian forces also intentionally destroyed as much infrastructure as possible before fleeing Kherson and retreating across the Dnieper, officials said.
“Occupiers destroyed all essential infrastructure – communication, water supply, heating, electricity,” Zelenskyy said in a televised address. “But we will restore everything. Believe me. Although it will take time, it is already clear to everyone that the result will be ours, Ukraine’s.
Officials in Kherson and its outlying villages said they had prioritized restoring electricity and clean water to residents of a city scarred by nearly nine months of war.
Russian troops captured Kherson in late February, just days after the war began. Their withdrawal from Kherson marks arguably the greatest humiliation of the entire conflict for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who claimed just two months ago that Moscow was “annexing” the entire province of Kherson to Russia.
Instead, his troops abandoned the city, fueling hopes in Kyiv and among Ukraine’s western allies that the tide has completely turned in Ukraine’s favor.
“The Ukrainians have just won an extraordinary victory where the only regional capital that Russia captured in this war is now back under a Ukrainian flag. And that’s a pretty remarkable thing,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said over the weekend.
Indeed, Mr. Zelenskyy promised that Ukrainian troops would press the advantage and seek to drive Russian forces out of all Ukrainian territory, including Crimea, which Russia and its proxy forces seized in 2014.
But Ukraine’s leaders also face the daunting task of rebuilding war-torn cities. In Kherson, authorities are reportedly maintaining a strict 5 p.m. curfew as a safety measure and to allow crews to work around the clock to begin restoring vital services.
“The enemy has mined all critical infrastructure objects,” Yaroslav Yanushevych, governor of the Kherson region, said on Sunday, according to Reuters.
Other local officials said most homes had no electricity or running water. Mobile phone service was also largely wiped out.
Kherson and its surrounding villages also face severe shortages of food and medicine. A Ukrainian official told The Associated Press on Sunday that the situation inside the city was nothing short of a “humanitarian catastrophe”.
This article is based in part on reports from the telegraph services.
6 dead after vintage plane crashes at Dallas Air Show
Newsreel footage from the scene showed the crumpled wreckage of planes in a grassy area inside the airport perimeter.
DALLAS (AP) — Six people were killed after two historic military planes collided and crashed into the ground Saturday afternoon during an air show in Dallas, officials said.
“According to our Dallas County Medical Examiner, there were a total of 6 fatalities in yesterday’s Wings over Dallas air show incident,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted Sunday. He said authorities were continuing to work to identify the victims.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of the crash at Dallas Executive Airport, about 10 miles from downtown. Newsreel footage from the scene showed the crumpled wreckage of planes in a grassy area inside the airport perimeter. Dallas Fire-Rescue told the Dallas Morning News that no injuries were reported among those on the ground.
Anthony Montoya saw the two planes collide.
“I just stayed there. I was completely shocked and in disbelief,” said Montoya, 27, who attended the air show with a friend. “Everyone around was panting. Everyone was bursting into tears. Everyone was in shock. »
Officials did not say how many people were inside each plane, but Hank Coates, president of the company that organized the air show, said one of the planes, a B-17 Flying bomber Fortress, usually had a crew of four to five. The other, a P-63 Kingcobra fighter jet, has a single pilot.
No paying customers were on the plane, said Coates of Commemorative Air Force, which also owned the planes. Their planes are flown by highly trained volunteers, often retired pilots, he said.
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said the National Transportation Safety Board took control of the crash scene, with local police and firefighters in support.
“The videos are heartbreaking,” Johnson said on Twitter.
The planes collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The collision happened during the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show.
Victoria Yeager, the widow of famed Air Force test pilot Chuck Yeager and a pilot herself, was also present at the show. She did not see the collision, but did see the burning wreckage.
“He was pulverized,” said Yeager, 64, who lives in Fort Worth.
“We just hoped they were all out, but we knew they weren’t,” she said of those on board.
The B-17, the cornerstone of American air power during World War II, was a huge four-engined bomber used in daylight raids against Germany. The Kingcobra, an American fighter aircraft, was used primarily by Soviet forces during the war. Most B-17s were scrapped at the end of World War II and only a handful remain today, widely displayed in museums and air shows, according to Boeing.
Multiple videos posted on social media showed the fighter jet appearing to fly into the bomber, causing it to quickly crash to the ground and unleash a large ball of fire and smoke.
“It was really horrible to see,” Aubrey Anne Young, 37, of Leander. Texas, who saw the crash. His children were inside the shed with their father when it happened. “I’m still trying to make sense of it.”
A woman next to Young can be heard crying and screaming hysterically in a video Young uploaded to her Facebook page.
Airshow safety – especially with older military aircraft – has been a concern for years. In 2011, 11 people were killed in Reno, Nevada, when a P-51 Mustang crashed into onlookers. In 2019, a bomber crashed in Hartford, Connecticut, killing seven people. The NTSB then said it had investigated 21 crashes since 1982 involving World War II bombers, resulting in the deaths of 23 people.
Wings Over Dallas bills itself as “America’s premier WWII airshow,” according to a website advertising the event. The show was scheduled for November 11-13, Veterans Day weekend, and guests were expected to see more than 40 World War II aircraft. Its Saturday afternoon flight demonstration program included the “Bomber Parade” and “Fighter Escorts” which featured the B-17 and P-63.
Arthur Alan Wolk is an aviation attorney from Philadelphia who has been in air shows for 12 years. After watching video of the air show and hearing the maneuvers described as “bombers on parade,” Wolk told The Associated Press on Sunday that the P-63 pilot violated the basic rule of formation flying.
“He went belly to the leader,” Wolk said. “It prevents him from judging distance and position. The risk of collision is very high when you cannot see who you are supposed to be training with and this type of closeness is not allowed.
He added: “I don’t blame anyone and as far as possible the air shows, the pilots and the planes who fly there are safe. Air shows are one of the biggest spectator events in America and it is rare for a tragedy like this to occur.
Wolk said it takes extensive training and discipline to fly in an air show setting. The P-63 pilot’s air show qualifications are not known.
The FAA has also launched an investigation, officials said.
Bleeding reported from Little Rock, Arkansas. Bobby Caina Calvan in New York, Ken Miller in Oklahoma City and Dave Kolpack in Fargo, ND contributed to this report.
‘The Crown’ actor James Murray says he had ‘great fun’ playing the disgraced Prince Andrew
James Murray, the actor who plays the disgraced Prince Andrew in season 5 of The crowncommented on what it was like to play the role in the Netflix series.
Among the many controversies that gripped the British royal family during the 1990s was one that came to light nearly two decades later, when Prince Andrew’s friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his partner Ghislaine Maxwell (who was convicted of sex trafficking last December) was finally exposed in the press.
Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s victims, sued Prince Andrew in civil court for sexual assault, destroying his public reputation. His mother, Queen Elizabeth II, stripped him of his many patronages and military titles before her death and, although he denied any wrongdoing and eventually settled down with Giuffre, Andrew is still effectively banished from life. public.
Despite Prince Andrew’s public fallout, Murray says there was no fear in stepping into the shoes of the disgraced royal. “My thoughts were, ‘Awesome, fantastic,’” he told Variety. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
“The hardware is brilliant,” Murray added. “And the apprehension of what is happening with Andrew in the press? Not really, because the first thing I had to do was separate myself from it all and treat it like white noise and crack up with the material that was put in front of me. I am very honored and privileged to have been offered the role. And it was very fun to play there.
Murray says that when he received an email from his agent asking him to audition for the role, he replied, “I think you sent it to the wrong person.” After being persuaded that he was indeed the right recipient, Murray filmed his audition tape.
“The tape still exists,” laughs Murray. “It’s actually very funny. We did it and I showed it to Robson and the first thing he said was, ‘You rang the bell there, mate.’ You will be asked to go to London by the end of the week. And he was right.
Season 5 of The crown remains entirely aloof from Andrew’s misadventures, except for a conversation he has with Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) discussing his failed marriage to Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York. He warns his mother that the press has photos of Sarah having her toes sucked by her “financial adviser”.
If Peter Morgan had decided to dramatize Andrew’s controversies, Murray said he would be up for the challenge. “I mean, don’t judge me on that, but I do like playing difficult or polarizing roles, or certainly scenes that might divide an audience, because I think it’s fun,” he says. “And I think, from an actor’s perspective, in my career, when I’ve been given scenes that have been shocking or divisive or will cause controversy or backlash, those are the fun scenes. But I know it’s not for all actors.
“So if I had been given those scenes, or even if those scenes show up in Season 6, I’d appreciate them. I’m going to savor them,” he adds. It’s not a documentary, so from an actor’s point of view, it’s a joy to play.
