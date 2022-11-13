Austin Jones says USC running backs ‘have to step in’ for injured Travis Dye

LOS ANGELES — After Austin Jones catapulted himself into the end zone, bouncing off a defender as he traveled through the air, the USC running back raised two fingers and then moved to six before point to the sky.

As the Trojans put the finishing touches to a 55-17 win over Colorado, it was impossible for Jones to shake the thought of fellow running back Travis Dye. The senior transfer who had enjoyed himself throughout the USC locker room, Dye left the field on a cart in the second quarter on Friday, his left leg in a cast after collapsing under him during a carry.

Before the cart could leave, however, the entire USC sideline crowded around the deceased main boss. Closest to him were quarterback Caleb Williams and the entire back room at USC.

“I know it’s his last year. I had to throw up the 2-6 for him,” Jones said. “He was always cheering me on, I was always cheering him on. We stayed together. Seeing him go out like this hurts me.

Prior to what is expected to be a season-ending injury, Dye had become an irreplaceable part of the USC locker room since transferring from Oregon in January.

Besides being the race leader and a reliable pass blocker, Dye was the Trojans’ voice of reason. The former Norco High star challenged them to work harder in training and strive to improve even amid an unbeaten start.

When head coach Lincoln Riley said USC wouldn’t be sitting there, 9-1 and ranked eighth nationally, without Dye, Williams and defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu nodded firmly at the statement. .

Beyond that, Dye and Jones had developed a close relationship, both transferring to USC together from Pac-12 rivals.

“We always laugh with each other, we always joke with each other every day,” said Jones, a transfer from Stanford. “Even before games, we still go to each other’s hotel rooms, sit, chat and stuff.”

Dye will always be in the squad, as evidenced by his jovial demeanor on the sidelines while on crutches on Friday. But if he can continue to be a leader and a voice in the locker room, USC will have to replace his production on the court.

Jones got the lion’s share of the work after Dye’s injury, rushing 11 times for 74 yards while leading USC with four receptions. Freshman Raleek Brown had plenty of chances – seven carries for 52 yards – while Darwin Barlow came in late and rushed for a touchdown.

“I know what they’re capable of, so it doesn’t surprise me,” Jones said.

But if anyone is ready to fill the workaholic role that Dye filled at the end of the season, it’s Jones.

In his final two seasons at Stanford, Jones completed more than 100 runs each year. In the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, he averaged 21 carries per game.

Early in this campaign, USC initially split running back duties between Dye and Jones, waiting to see who ran away with the job. In Fresno State’s Week 3 win, Dye and Jones each exceeded 100 rushing yards. But Jones’ opportunities dwindled, hitting five carries over the next five games.

Now USC will need him, Brown and Barlow to elevate their games in Dye’s absence.

“We have to step up for him. We have to take what he does so well and keep improving,” Jones said. “We just have to keep working.”