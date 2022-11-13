Biden’s Border Chief Chris Magnus resigns under pressure from Homeland Security

President Biden’s Borders chief Chris Magnus resigned on Saturday, bowing to pressure from his bosses while exposing the chaos behind the scenes at Homeland Security.

Mr Magnus, who had served as Customs and Border Protection Commissioner for less than a year, had this week resisted an attempt by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to have him resign. But he gave in on Saturday.

“I tender my resignation with immediate effect, but I wish you and your administration the best for the future. Thank you again for this tremendous opportunity,” Mr. Magnus told Mr. Biden in a published resignation letter. by the White House.

CBP, part of Homeland Security, monitors the nation’s borders.

Homeland Security did not respond to an inquiry into the situation on Friday, but Mr. Magnus had told the Los Angeles Times that Mr. Mayorkas said he must resign or risk being fired. Mr. Magnus said he would not resign.

Some reports indicated that Mr. Magnus had lost access to the commissioner’s social media accounts and that his underlings had been ordered to report to the Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security in an effort to put Mr. Magnus on the key.

He said he believed he was doing the job Mr. Biden asked of him in the direction he was taking CBP.

This direction was the worst border count on record, with more illegal immigrants encountered and more fentanyl and terrorism suspects detected than ever before.

Mr. Magnus, who had been chief of police in Tucson, Arizona, took over at CBP when the numbers were already bad. They began to deteriorate early in the Biden administration.

But during 11 months of work, Mr Magnus has made little progress in bringing the numbers down.

Border Patrol agents and Republicans on Capitol Hill blame Mr. Mayorkas — indeed, if the GOP takes control of the House, there will likely be an effort to impeach the secretary.

Mr. Mayorkas, however, seemed to point the finger at Mr. Magnus as the obstacle to better border security.

Mr. Mayorkas is due to appear at the Capitol to testify next week, and the border situation is likely to arise.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Mr Biden had accepted Mr Magnus’ resignation and “enjoyed” his long career in law enforcement.

No mention was made of the appointment of a replacement.

Homeland Security has three immigration agencies: CBP, which monitors borders and ports of entry; US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which deals with detention, deportation and domestic law enforcement; and the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, which handles legal immigration.

Getting people to run the agencies has been tricky, given Capitol Hill’s incendiary immigration policy.

ICE has been without a confirmed director for nearly six years since the end of the Obama administration. Several choices of President Trump and President Biden have not been confirmed in the Senate.

CBP had been without a confirmed commissioner for two and a half years under the Trump administration and for most of Mr. Biden’s first year.