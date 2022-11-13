News
Biden’s Border Chief Chris Magnus resigns under pressure from Homeland Security
President Biden’s Borders chief Chris Magnus resigned on Saturday, bowing to pressure from his bosses while exposing the chaos behind the scenes at Homeland Security.
Mr Magnus, who had served as Customs and Border Protection Commissioner for less than a year, had this week resisted an attempt by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to have him resign. But he gave in on Saturday.
“I tender my resignation with immediate effect, but I wish you and your administration the best for the future. Thank you again for this tremendous opportunity,” Mr. Magnus told Mr. Biden in a published resignation letter. by the White House.
CBP, part of Homeland Security, monitors the nation’s borders.
Homeland Security did not respond to an inquiry into the situation on Friday, but Mr. Magnus had told the Los Angeles Times that Mr. Mayorkas said he must resign or risk being fired. Mr. Magnus said he would not resign.
Some reports indicated that Mr. Magnus had lost access to the commissioner’s social media accounts and that his underlings had been ordered to report to the Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security in an effort to put Mr. Magnus on the key.
He said he believed he was doing the job Mr. Biden asked of him in the direction he was taking CBP.
This direction was the worst border count on record, with more illegal immigrants encountered and more fentanyl and terrorism suspects detected than ever before.
Mr. Magnus, who had been chief of police in Tucson, Arizona, took over at CBP when the numbers were already bad. They began to deteriorate early in the Biden administration.
But during 11 months of work, Mr Magnus has made little progress in bringing the numbers down.
Border Patrol agents and Republicans on Capitol Hill blame Mr. Mayorkas — indeed, if the GOP takes control of the House, there will likely be an effort to impeach the secretary.
Mr. Mayorkas, however, seemed to point the finger at Mr. Magnus as the obstacle to better border security.
Mr. Mayorkas is due to appear at the Capitol to testify next week, and the border situation is likely to arise.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Mr Biden had accepted Mr Magnus’ resignation and “enjoyed” his long career in law enforcement.
No mention was made of the appointment of a replacement.
Homeland Security has three immigration agencies: CBP, which monitors borders and ports of entry; US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which deals with detention, deportation and domestic law enforcement; and the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, which handles legal immigration.
Getting people to run the agencies has been tricky, given Capitol Hill’s incendiary immigration policy.
ICE has been without a confirmed director for nearly six years since the end of the Obama administration. Several choices of President Trump and President Biden have not been confirmed in the Senate.
CBP had been without a confirmed commissioner for two and a half years under the Trump administration and for most of Mr. Biden’s first year.
(function (d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s);
js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.5”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
washingtontimes
News
Rangers’ Vitali Kravtsov out for Predators clash with stomach problem
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The streak of bad luck for Vitali Kravtsov continued on Saturday.
Kravtsov, who has played just three full games of Rangers’ first 16 this season due to myriad injuries, was ruled out against the Predators on Saturday – this time with a stomach problem, according to the team. The 22-year-old winger played his best game of the season against the Red Wings on Thursday, registering his first point in the form of an assist and hitting his first two shots on net.
“He struggled,” Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant said after morning training at Bridgestone Arena. “He has the flu today, so I know he’s not feeling too well right now.”
Gallant didn’t know if Kravtsov would be available for the Rangers’ second straight night, Sunday against the Coyotes at the Garden. Kravtsov has been limited to just 52 minutes in total this season, but after his performance on Thursday, it would be beneficial for him to get back into the lineup as soon as possible so he can continue to build on this game.
“I have no idea,” he said. “I just heard he was sick. I’m sure he will come here and the coach will watch him and see how he feels.
After hitting his head on the boards three quarters in Rangers’ season opener against the Lightning and then missing the next four games, Kravtsov suffered an upper-body injury against the Avalanche. on October 25, the very next match after his initial return. to programming. He then missed the season opener with the Islanders on October 26.
In the next game, against the Stars on October 29, Kravtsov put himself in a bad position on a run for the puck against Dallas defenseman Jani Hakanpaa and suffered the consequences. He was sidelined for four more games before returning to the lineup against the Islanders earlier this week.
Ryan Reaves has retired from the Rangers line-up after being a solid takedown in the previous three games. The veteran winger found himself in his usual fourth row spot.
Goaltender Jaroslav Halak got the go-ahead to start against the Predators, marking his fifth appearance of the season, in which he was 0-3-1 going into Saturday. The 37-year-old Slovak went 15-4-6 with a 1.99 goals-against average and .927 save percentage during his career against Nashville.
Following the consecutive streak, Igor Shesterkin will likely be in goal on Sunday.
New York Post
News
Ex-Playboy model signs plea deal for murder of psychiatrist
A former Playboy model charged with the murder of a child psychiatrist has accepted a plea and faces 10 to 25 years behind bars.
“Kelsey Turner, 29, pleaded Alford to second-degree murder – meaning the defendant pleaded guilty, but still maintains his innocence, according to online court records,” People reported Friday.
The woman had previously pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
Former Playboy model reaches plea deal in murder of child psychiatrist pic.twitter.com/v07AbhTVQk
— New York Post (@nypost) November 11, 2022
Authorities arrested Turner in 2019 following the death of 71-year-old Thomas Burchard when his body was found stuffed in the trunk of an abandoned car outside Las Vegas. The man died of blunt force trauma to the head.
A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigation later determined the model and two other people were involved in the case, according to a report.
The woman’s former boyfriend, Jon Kennison, eventually pleaded guilty to murder and conspiracy with a woman named Diana Pena, who pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting murder.
Ex-Playboy and Maxim model Kelsey Turner pleads Alford for the murder of 71-year-old Dr Thomas Burchard. Look at my @LawCrimeNetwork cover here⬇️pic.twitter.com/3ePZWFsMZ4
— Sierra Gillespie (@sierragillespie) November 10, 2022
“Authorities said Turner and Burchard had an intimate relationship prior to the brutal murder and had known each other for approximately two years. An arrest warrant previously obtained by PEOPLE showed that Burchard paid rent for Turner’s Las Vegas apartment for the months of March, April and June,” said the People says the article.
According to Pena, Kennison swung a baseball bat at the victim while she was inside a Las Vegas home, which allegedly happened when Turner got angry about things she said. views on the elderly man’s phone.
Burchard, from Salinas, Calif., reportedly visited the young woman in Las Vegas to break up their relationship and the money flow.
Turner and Kennison reportedly planned to take the victim to the hospital for medical attention after the assault, but the young woman later told him to knock the man out.
Police later found blood on the door and in the garage of the former model’s home, along with “evidence of a cleanup,” Inside Edition reported in April 2019.
The psychiatrist’s longtime girlfriend told the outlet that her boyfriend informed her that he was traveling to Las Vegas to meet Turner and “take care of business,” adding that he gave Turner over $300,000 in the past two years.
According PeopleTurner is due to be sentenced on January 10.
Breitbart News
News
Chris Magnus, Head of Customs and Border Protection, Resigns : NPR
Patrick Semansky/AP
WASHINGTON — The head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection has resigned as head of the nation’s largest law enforcement agency as officers encounter record numbers of migrants entering the states States from Mexico.
Chris Magnus tendered his resignation to President Joe Biden on Saturday, saying it had been “a privilege and an honor” to serve in the administration.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden had accepted Magnus’ resignation. “President Biden appreciates Commissioner Magnus’ nearly forty years of service and the contributions he made to police reform during his tenure as police chief in three U.S. cities,” she said.
Two people who were briefed on the matter told The Associated Press on Friday that Magnus had been ordered to resign or be fired less than a year after his confirmation. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to address the issue publicly.
Magnus’ removal is part of a larger upheaval expected at Homeland Security as it struggles to handle migrants from more countries, including Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua. It comes as Republicans are likely to take control of the House in January and are expected to launch border investigations.
Migrants were stopped 2.38 million times at the Mexican border in the fiscal year that ended September 30, up 37% from the previous year. The annual total topped 2 million for the first time in August and is more than double the highest level of Donald Trump’s presidency in 2019.
The Los Angeles Times was the first to report the ultimatum. In a statement to the newspaper, Magnus said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas had asked him to resign or be fired.
NPR News
News
‘Come together’: Black Ferns World Cup triumph unites nation | sport
After an extraordinary Rugby World Cup final, Ruby Tui of the winning New Zealand Black Ferns team started singing a waiata (song) known to all New Zealanders.
Under the bright lights of the sold-out Eden Park stadium in Auckland, with glittering golden ribbons behind her, a beaming Tui sang Tūtira mai ngā iwi (Come together as one) to the crowd, and more than 40,000 adoring voices took to the streets. replied: – ‘tatou tatou e!’ the stadium was screaming: ‘all of us, all of us!’.
It was an emotional and fitting end to a tournament that has sparked a new fever for women’s rugby. Record crowds and viewers, wall-to-wall media coverage and packed bars – the fandom for the women’s tournament was unprecedented.
“If you like sports, take the sex out,” Tui said, urging people to ask themselves what amuses them. “Because I guarantee you, that semi-final and that final – it was fun, baby. That’s sport.”
Lily, a fan who flew in from Wellington to watch the game at Auckland’s Eden Park with her whānau [family] said she had never experienced a sports game like this, “where the crowd is so, so invested in every step of the game, from the start… it felt like a lot more was at stake “.
“The collective tension was incredible,” she said. “People were on the edge of their seats minute by minute – there was absolute euphoria at Eden Park.”
The connection with te ao Māori [the Māori world] was palpable, she added, noting that she had never seen so much use of Maori language songs, the Maori flag waving and tens of thousands of fans swinging poi in support.
“The haka brought tears to people’s eyes and through every high and low the crowd was there – it was electric and proud.”
In a jam-packed sports bar in Wellington, two friends – one Maori, one Briton – took turns celebrating and despairing as their respective teams moved forward and backward through the game towards the eye-popping last minute.
As the 80th minute ticked away and victory for New Zealand was assured, long-time rugby fan Marnie (of Ngā Puhi origin) leapt from her chair. “I’m upset, I want to cry,” she said.
“I feel really good, I’m so proud. Women have worked so hard – they are mana wāhine toa [strong women] – as a Maori woman, I am so proud.
Marni paid tribute to the England team: “The Kiwis felt the pressure, they played us hard until the end – but hey, the Kiwis love rugby, it’s in our blood.”
Marni’s friend Charlie – a former rugby player – thought she was the only Brit in the bar but “love to see the New Zealanders playing hard”. Charlie, who lives in New Zealand, felt torn over who to stand for in the final but said “both teams put in an incredible performance”.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who was traveling to Cambodia during the match, praised the Black Ferns on social media.
“As we boarded the NZDF plane for the East Asia summit this afternoon, I asked the crew if they expected any updates on the Black Ferns game while we were in the air,” she wrote.
“Not only did they update us on the score, but we got an injury update. We landed with enough time to make up the last 20 minutes…and I’m so glad we did. There are no words for this game, just like there are almost no words for the Black Ferns. But for now, I’ll go with “legends.”
It’s a sentiment shared by fans – young and old – across the country, and a tournament that is sure to inspire a new generation of fans and players. As the cameras filmed the Eden Park crowd, a young girl held up a sign: “They’re not girls, they’re legends.”
“Women’s rugby was as good as I always told you,” super fan and rugby commentator Alice Soper posted on Twitter, followed by a call for New Zealand rugby: “[Now] invest in these champions and all those you have inspired today.
theguardian
News
Pakistan vs England Final : When And Where To Watch Online, TV — JK Breaking News
Pakistan vs England Final : When And Where To Watch Online, TV — JK Breaking News
Pakistan will take on England in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on Sunday. Here are the Live Streaming details of the PAK vs ENG final match.
When will Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match be played?
The Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match will be played on November 13, 2022, Sunday.
What time will Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match of the T20 World Cup 2022 start?
The Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match will start at 1:30 PM IST.
What time does the toss between Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match take place?
The toss of the Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match will take place at 1:00 PM IST.
Where will Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match be played?
The Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.
Which TV channel will telecast Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match?
Star Sports Network will telecast the Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match in India.
When and where to watch Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match online?
Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match.
Download Our Android App And Get Quick Updates On Your Phone Absolutely Free
The post Pakistan vs England Final : When And Where To Watch Online, TV — JK Breaking News appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Sydney Sweeney rips internet trolls for tagging family in captured nude scenes: ‘Disgusting’
Sydney Sweeney battles internet trolls.
The 25-year-old actress has slammed netizens who took screenshots of her nude scenes in “Euphoria” and tagged her family members on social media.
“My cousins don’t need this. It’s completely disgusting and unfair,” the Emmy nominee said in an interview with British GQ.
SYDNEY SWEENEY SAYS THE DECOR AT HER MOTHER’S MAGA-LIKE BIRTHDAY PARTY WAS ‘WILDFIRE’
Sweeney spoke candidly about her popular role on “Euphoria” as high schooler Cassie Howard and said the internet trolls who sent her family members explicit photos of her on the show are an example of the sexualization at that women face in society.
“EUPHORIA” STAR SYDNEY SWEENEY ON BEING A SEX SYMBOL, WHY SHE “WON’T STOP” DOING NUDE SCENES
“You have a character reviewing being a sexualized person in school and then an audience doing the same thing,” the ‘White Lotus’ star explained.
‘EUPHORIA’S’ SYDNEY SWEENEY FACES THE HEAT FOR MOM’S DAY IN MAGA HATS, ‘BLUE LIVES MATTER’ SHIRT
Despite earning two Emmy nominations for her roles in HBO’s “White Lotus” and “Euphoria,” Sweeney has opened up about her experience and maintained that those heinous acts wouldn’t stop her from doing nude scenes.
“I think it’s ridiculous. I’m an artist, I play characters. It makes me want to play characters that piss people off even more,” Sweeney remarked.
She continued to discuss her childhood insecurities and noted that she was constantly trying to prove to others that she was more than her body.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
“I had boobs before other girls and I felt ostracized for it,” Sweeney added.
“I was embarrassed and never wanted to change in the locker room. I think I took on this weird persona that other people had of me because of my body.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“I’ve played every sport and studied really hard…I’ve done everything people wouldn’t think I would, to show them that my body doesn’t define who I am.”
Fox
Biden’s Border Chief Chris Magnus resigns under pressure from Homeland Security
Rangers’ Vitali Kravtsov out for Predators clash with stomach problem
Ex-Playboy model signs plea deal for murder of psychiatrist
Chris Magnus, Head of Customs and Border Protection, Resigns : NPR
‘Come together’: Black Ferns World Cup triumph unites nation | sport
Pakistan vs England Final : When And Where To Watch Online, TV — JK Breaking News
Sydney Sweeney rips internet trolls for tagging family in captured nude scenes: ‘Disgusting’
Tiffany Trump is married: Donald Trump’s daughter marries Michael Boulos
Robert Griswold: Paralympic gold medalist swimmer accused of raping and abusing his teammate
Running back Mo Ibrahim continues climb up Gophers, Big Ten record books
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News2 weeks ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
News2 weeks ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
Finance3 weeks ago
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Why online slots are popular casino games
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Pro and Con List For Deciding Whether to Sue For a Car Accident