TEL AVIV — Benjamin Netanyahu received a mandate on Sunday to launch his political comeback and begin assembling what is expected to be the most right-wing government in Israel’s history and one that is already raising concerns in Washington.
Biggest catch of a day from customs at Mumbai airport
Mumbai:
Customs officers seized 61kg of gold worth Rs 32 crore in separate operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, making it the highest seizure by the department at the airport in a single day, an official said Sunday.
At least seven travellers, five men and two women, were arrested in the seizures made on Friday, the official said.
It is the largest single-day seizure in the history of customs at Mumbai airport, he claimed.
In the first operation, four Indians returning from Tanzania were found carrying 1kg gold bars, which were concealed in specially designed belts with multiple pockets, the official said.
Officials recovered 53kg of UAE-made gold bars worth Rs 28.17 crore from the belts the passengers had been wearing around their torsos, he said.
The belts were handed over to travelers by a Sudanese national at Doha airport during transit time, the official said.
The four travelers were arrested and remanded to 14 days in police custody by a court, he said.
Similarly, customs officers seized 8kg of gold worth Rs 3.88 crore from three passengers who arrived from Dubai, he said.
The trio, including two women, were carrying gold dust in the form of wax, he said.
The gold was ingeniously concealed in the waistline of the jeans the travelers had worn, the official said.
One of the women was in her late 60s and was in a wheelchair, he said, adding that the trio had been arrested and taken into custody.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions: Everything you need to know about the Week 10 game at Soldier Field
The Chicago Bears enter Week 10 hoping to bounce back from consecutive defeats. As the 3-6 Bears welcome the 2-6 Detroit Lions to Soldier Field, here’s what you need to know before kickoff (noon, Fox-32).
The Fields follow-up
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy had the same reaction as most of the rest of the football world Sunday as he watched quarterback Justin Fields’ 61-yard touchdown run unfold against the Miami Dolphins.
“Honestly? It was like, ‘Holy cow.’ But not with that type of talk,” Getsy said. “It was a pretty unbelievable play.”
There’s a balance this week at Halas Hall as Chicago buzzes about how Fields rushed for a regular-season NFL quarterback record 178 yards Sunday in the 35-32 loss to the Dolphins and as local and national talking heads forecast great things for his future.
Changing of the vanguard?
As the Bears prepare to finish their first swing through division opponents Sunday when they play host to the Lions at Soldier Field, it’s a good time to look back on general manager Ryan Poles’ bold declaration during his introductory news conference.
“The most important piece is we’re gonna take the (NFC) North and never give it back,” he said in January.
Poles and coach Matt Eberflus are 0-2 in the division so far, losing to the Packers 27-10 in Green Bay in Week 2 and to the Vikings 29-22 in Minneapolis in Week 5. At the midpoint of the season, it’s worth noting winds could be changing in the division.
The latest in Arlington Heights
Arlington Heights trustees laid another piece of groundwork Monday that would allow the Bears to proceed with their plans for a massive redevelopment of Arlington International Racecourse by approving a zoning change that would allow a sports betting facility in the area.
A sports betting facility is part of the Bears’ $5 billion proposal to create a new NFL stadium and a mixed-use commercial and residential district on the 326-acre Arlington Park site. Trustees also approved a “road map” agreement intended to guide further negotiations around the site, for which the team signed a $197.2 million purchase agreement in 2021.
The right must get rid of Trump or keep losing
Can Donald Trump supporters be honest with themselves?
Trump could be the china shop bull they’ve always wanted. He could speak truths for large swaths of the Republican base. But every election since the 2018 midterms has proven that Trump’s continued influence is counterproductive to the government’s limited, conservative goals.
In 2016, Donald Trump was elected president with Republican control of both houses of Congress. Trump had the best opportunity then to establish who he was as a leader and president.
We saw how it happened.
In 2018, a “blue wave” led to the loss of Republican control of the House of Representatives.
In 2020, not only did Trump lose the presidency, but through his post-election meltdown, the Democrats managed to flip two Republican Senate seats in Georgia, ceding full control of federal politics to the Democrats.
We have all seen and experienced the results of such governance. Republican losses in the Trump era have enabled unprecedented Democratic spending, with predictable and inflationary results.
The last election was to be a “red wave” for the Republican Party. In an era of runaway inflation, economic instability and a plummeting stock market, the advantages were there for the GOP to take over both the House and the Senate in a landslide fashion.
But that didn’t happen. While the GOP will (probably, at the time of this writing) take control of the House, its majority will not be as large as it should be.
In Pennsylvania, Trump-backed Mehmet Oz, an old “Oprah” quack who had no place in the Senate, lost a Republican seat to a very leftist who also couldn’t. chain a sentence for a large part of the year.
And you know the American conservative movement is in trouble when a man with multiple personality disorder who allegedly paid for multiple abortions is the GOP’s best hope for control or at least a 50-50 split in the Senate. Yet he, too, was Trump’s choice.
Trump remains committed to keeping the Republican Party as Trump’s party. Following the loss of Trump-backed New Hampshire Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc, who once peddled Trump’s cheating stories in 2020 until he changed his mind and said the election of 2020 was fair, Trump said Bolduc’s problem was that he wasn’t loyal enough to Trump.
“Don Bolduc was a very nice guy, but he lost tonight when he disavowed, after his big primary victory, his longstanding stance on voter fraud in the 2020 presidential primary… If he had stayed strong and faithful, he would have won, easily,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Yes, in Trump’s delusional mind, the path to success in American politics is to believe and doggedly peddle the idea that the 2020 election was fraudulent.
Trump’s narcissism was also on display just before midterms, when he began attacking Florida Governor Ron DeSantis with the very shoddy nickname “Ron DeSanctimonious”, one of the country’s only Republican leaders. who has not only amassed an impressive record in power, but actually garnered political support over the past four years.
After narrowly winning the governorship of Florida by just 30,000 out of 8 million votes in 2018, DeSantis was reelected Tuesday by more than 1.5 million votes.
Unlike Trump or Trump-backed congressional candidates, DeSantis was able to do this because he was, in fact, a capable leader who delivered tangible results for Florida residents (while moonlighting as a culture next door).
Republicans need to get rid of their own form of Trump Derangement Syndrome, which has led the GOP to center Trump’s ego above all other considerations and blinded them to the simple fact that Trump has been a consistent loser for their party.
President Joe Biden’s hysterical chatter about endangering democracy has only worked to the extent that it has because Trump continues to pretend to have won the 2020 presidential election and regurgitate this belief by his henchmen candidates.
As long as Trump remains on the national political stage and as long as the Republican base remains attached to the absurd myth of a stolen election, Republicans will underperform even under optimal conditions.
I say all of this not because I’m a Republican (I’m not) but because it’s obvious that the Republican Party today is reduced to a silly cult of personality. In a two-party system (especially in an ostensibly advanced superpower like the United States), it is best if both parties have some level of basic common sense (regardless of the correctness of their specific political ideas). As long as Republicans remain afflicted by Trumpism, that is simply not possible.
There are signs Republicans are waking up to this, especially in light of DeSantis’ performance on Tuesday compared to Republicans’ disappointing performance nationally. Here’s hoping more Republicans start coming to terms with reality.
Sal Rodriguez can be reached at [email protected]
Netanyahu, who campaigned with far-right, to form new government
“Our many challenges require consideration and national unity,” Netanyahu said in a joint statement with Herzog at the president’s residence in Jerusalem.
Analysts say Netanyahu, who campaigned on a promise to return to a “full-right” government with backing from the far-right religious Zionism bloc, will have to strike a balance to maintain Israel’s international standing. Support from Israel’s allies, especially the United States, will be essential as the country increasingly faces Iran, its main regional foe, which has a foothold in both Ukraine and Syria.
“Netanyahu must minimize the far-right’s impact on his politics and maintain an effective relationship with Joe Biden, his friend of many years,” said Eran Lerman, who served as deputy national security adviser under Netanyahu from 2015. to 2019. He is fully aware that he has to operate in the international environment, which could become more complicated with the Iranian presence.
Members of the Biden administration, in an unprecedented move, have signaled that they will not engage with one of Netanyahu’s far-right coalition partners, Itamar Ben Gvir, according to reports in the Israeli media.
“The whole world is worried,” Herzog said over a hot microphone during a meeting with the ultra-Orthodox Shas party last week, referring to Ben Gvir’s inclusion in the government.
Since winning a decisive victory, Netanyahu’s plans to quickly usher in a new government have been thwarted by the demands of Religious Zionism, the far-right bloc that has surged to power and is now the world’s second largest. of the expected coalition and the third largest in the Knesset.
Ben Gvir, a once fringe politician who has advocated for the expulsion of “disloyal” citizens and spent decades defending Israeli settlers accused of attacking Palestinians, has asked to lead the Public Security Ministry. The office would give him control of police, prisons and law enforcement in and around the al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, a decades-long flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Clashes at the site were among the catalysts for a May 2021 war between Israel and Hamas, the ruling Islamist group in Gaza.
Bezalel Smotrich, the leader of Religious Zionism who was arrested on suspicion of planning a terror attack and is now championing Israeli annexation of the West Bank – the land the Palestinians see as part of their state – wants the Ministry of Defense. The appointment would spell “major disaster”, Amos Gilad, a former senior Defense Ministry official, told a press conference in Beersheba on Saturday.
The coalition talks coincided with Israel’s commemoration of the 1995 assassination of Yitzhak Rabin, the Israeli Prime Minister who was shot dead by a far-right Israeli settler who accused him of “treason” for sought peace with the Palestinians.
The pivotal event, which has since frozen Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, is still widely contested in Israel. Many far-right settlers, including Smotrich as recently as last week, promoted conspiracy theories that the Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security service, was in fact responsible for the killing.
In 1995, Ben Gvir appeared on Israeli television and threatened Rabin, three weeks before his assassination. Last week, he attended a memorial service for Rabbi Meir Kahane, an American-Israeli politician whose Kach party was disqualified from Israeli politics and designated by the United States as a terrorist organization for being anti-Arab and undemocratic.
“Celebrating the legacy of a terrorist organization is abhorrent,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a press conference on Thursday, adding that he would not comment on the Israeli government until after. its formation.
“We remain concerned about the legacy of Kahane Chai and the continued use of rhetoric among violent right-wing extremists,” Price said, using Kahane’s political party name after his own assassination in 1990.
Assaf Sharon, a philosophy professor at Tel Aviv University and a former West Bank settler, said Netanyahu, who was Israel’s longest-serving politician and is now tasked with curbing his far-right partners, will likely allow symbolic victories, such as the legitimization of Israeli outposts in the West Bank, while blocking larger political changes, such as annexation of this area.
“Or maybe,” Sharon said, “Netanyahu has lost his mind and the pressure will be too much.
AAP announces constituency of its candidate for Chief Minister of Gujarat
New Delhi:
Putting an end to all speculation over where he will stand in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal today announced that his party’s chief ministerial candidate, Isudan Gadhvi, would run in Jamkhambhaliya constituency.
“Isudan Gadhvi who has been raising his voice for years for farmers, unemployed youths, women, businessmen will be competing from Jamkhambhaliya! Gujarat will have a new and good chief minister from the holy land of Lord Krishna “, Mr. Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.
किसान, बेरोज़गार युवाओं, महिलाओं, व्यापारी के लिए सालों तक आवाज़ वाले इसुदान गढ़वी जाम खम्भालिया से चुनाव! भगवान कृष्ण की पावन भूमि गुजरात को एक नया और अच्छा मिलेगा मिलेगा मिलेगा मिलेगा मिलेगा मिलेगा मिलेगा मिलेगा मिलेगा मिलेगा मिलेगा मिलेगा मिलेगा मिलेगा मिलेगा मिलेगा मिलेगा मिलेगा मिलेगा मिलेगा
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 13, 2022
The AAP had on Saturday declared three more candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, but did not declare the constituency of Isudan Gadhvi.
With the 15th list, which was released on Saturday, the Aam Aadmi party has so far announced the names of 176 candidates for the 182-member Assembly elections.
The AAP had on November 4 declared the 40-year-old former journalist, Mr. Gadhvi, its candidate for the post of chief minister on the basis of a poll.
He recently vowed to act against “high-profile people, not just some security officers” over the October 30 Morbi bridge collapse that killed 135 people.
“I went to the hospital there and saw the body of a 12-year-old girl. I was shaken. There were eight bodies of members of one family,” he said. he told NDTV just after being declared the face of the party for the December elections. .
He also promised tougher action in the event of a fire at a coaching institute in Surat two years ago and the death of more than 70 people after drinking hooch in what is otherwise a dry state.
Gujarat votes in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will resume on December 8.
St. Paul police investigating Saturday night homicide
The St. Paul police department said on Twitter Sunday morning that it is investigating a homicide that happened overnight in the 200 block of West 9th Street. More information will be released this morning, the tweet said.
I was fired by email – do I have the right to know why?
What about those tech companies that are firing everyone remotely? I received my pink slip from the Meta email with instructions on how to return my gear, badge, collect severance, unemployment, etc., and didn’t speak to any human beings. My exit interview also took place via an automated system. I don’t even know why I was fired. Don’t I have the right to know?
Hello. Welcome to the GoToGreg robot. I can answer most questions you have in our automated system. . . I don’t take the loss of your job lightly, I simply amplify the effect of the lack of human contact you describe. Many companies grew too quickly, betting that their financial performance would support rising hiring, salaries and lavish benefits. And with such scale and dispersion across the globe, it’s difficult and time-consuming to have human interaction, because there are thousands of people they want to get off the payroll ASAP to start saving money as quickly as possible. It doesn’t feel right, it doesn’t feel great, and the impact on culture and employer brand will be felt by surviving employees and potential new hires for years.
I Work at home. I love my job, but it’s stressful, and I need my Marlboro psychics to get through the day. If I smoke a cigarette at home during the workday, is it a violation of company policy? What if I smoke on a Zoom call?
I would question your choice of activity to relieve your stress. Carcinogenic sticks aren’t just bad for looks, but bad for your overall health – read the package. That said, whatever you do in your own home off-camera is your business. Once the camera is on, however, it’s show time, baby – you’re “at work” and your employer has the right to regulate how you present and engage wherever you are. So all the things you wouldn’t do in a regular meeting you shouldn’t do in a Zoom meeting, and that includes smoking, napping, drinking, or chewing gum – my personal pet peeve because chewing on camera is magnified so much that it should be accompanied by moo music.
Gregory Giangrande has over 25 years of experience as a human resources manager. Listen to Greg Weds. at 9:35 a.m. on iHeartRadio 710 WOR with Len Berman and Michael Riedel. Email: [email protected] Follow: GoToGreg.com and on
Twitter: @GregGiangrande
