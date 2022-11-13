Biggest catch of a day from customs at Mumbai airport

Can Donald Trump supporters be honest with themselves?

Trump could be the china shop bull they’ve always wanted. He could speak truths for large swaths of the Republican base. But every election since the 2018 midterms has proven that Trump’s continued influence is counterproductive to the government’s limited, conservative goals.

In 2016, Donald Trump was elected president with Republican control of both houses of Congress. Trump had the best opportunity then to establish who he was as a leader and president.

We saw how it happened.

In 2018, a “blue wave” led to the loss of Republican control of the House of Representatives.

In 2020, not only did Trump lose the presidency, but through his post-election meltdown, the Democrats managed to flip two Republican Senate seats in Georgia, ceding full control of federal politics to the Democrats.

We have all seen and experienced the results of such governance. Republican losses in the Trump era have enabled unprecedented Democratic spending, with predictable and inflationary results.

The last election was to be a “red wave” for the Republican Party. In an era of runaway inflation, economic instability and a plummeting stock market, the advantages were there for the GOP to take over both the House and the Senate in a landslide fashion.

But that didn’t happen. While the GOP will (probably, at the time of this writing) take control of the House, its majority will not be as large as it should be.

In Pennsylvania, Trump-backed Mehmet Oz, an old “Oprah” quack who had no place in the Senate, lost a Republican seat to a very leftist who also couldn’t. chain a sentence for a large part of the year.

And you know the American conservative movement is in trouble when a man with multiple personality disorder who allegedly paid for multiple abortions is the GOP’s best hope for control or at least a 50-50 split in the Senate. Yet he, too, was Trump’s choice.

Trump remains committed to keeping the Republican Party as Trump’s party. Following the loss of Trump-backed New Hampshire Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc, who once peddled Trump’s cheating stories in 2020 until he changed his mind and said the election of 2020 was fair, Trump said Bolduc’s problem was that he wasn’t loyal enough to Trump.

“Don Bolduc was a very nice guy, but he lost tonight when he disavowed, after his big primary victory, his longstanding stance on voter fraud in the 2020 presidential primary… If he had stayed strong and faithful, he would have won, easily,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Yes, in Trump’s delusional mind, the path to success in American politics is to believe and doggedly peddle the idea that the 2020 election was fraudulent.

Trump’s narcissism was also on display just before midterms, when he began attacking Florida Governor Ron DeSantis with the very shoddy nickname “Ron DeSanctimonious”, one of the country’s only Republican leaders. who has not only amassed an impressive record in power, but actually garnered political support over the past four years.

After narrowly winning the governorship of Florida by just 30,000 out of 8 million votes in 2018, DeSantis was reelected Tuesday by more than 1.5 million votes.

Unlike Trump or Trump-backed congressional candidates, DeSantis was able to do this because he was, in fact, a capable leader who delivered tangible results for Florida residents (while moonlighting as a culture next door).

Republicans need to get rid of their own form of Trump Derangement Syndrome, which has led the GOP to center Trump’s ego above all other considerations and blinded them to the simple fact that Trump has been a consistent loser for their party.

President Joe Biden’s hysterical chatter about endangering democracy has only worked to the extent that it has because Trump continues to pretend to have won the 2020 presidential election and regurgitate this belief by his henchmen candidates.

As long as Trump remains on the national political stage and as long as the Republican base remains attached to the absurd myth of a stolen election, Republicans will underperform even under optimal conditions.

I say all of this not because I’m a Republican (I’m not) but because it’s obvious that the Republican Party today is reduced to a silly cult of personality. In a two-party system (especially in an ostensibly advanced superpower like the United States), it is best if both parties have some level of basic common sense (regardless of the correctness of their specific political ideas). As long as Republicans remain afflicted by Trumpism, that is simply not possible.

There are signs Republicans are waking up to this, especially in light of DeSantis’ performance on Tuesday compared to Republicans’ disappointing performance nationally. Here’s hoping more Republicans start coming to terms with reality.

Sal Rodriguez can be reached at [email protected]

