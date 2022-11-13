California hospitals use tents to treat overflow of flu cases as positive tests rise 259 PERCENT

Several Southern California hospitals have started using overflow tents outside emergency rooms to deal with increasing numbers of patients with influenza and other respiratory illnesses.

Tents have been set up at Scripps Memorial Hospital in Encinitas, Jacobs Medical Center at UC San Diego Health in La Jolla, and Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa.

The move comes amid an increase in flu symptoms among emergency room patients in San Diego County. The dominant strain, H3N2, seems to cause more serious illnesses than usual.

About nine percent of those patients had flu symptoms last week, up from 7 percent two weeks ago, according to a county report that also noted an increase in the number of patients with COVID-19 symptoms, but not as quickly.

Scripps hospitals and doctor’s offices have reported 1,695 positive flu tests since Sept. 1, up 259% from 471 in the same period a year earlier.

The Centers for Disease Control said influenza and other viral illnesses have become “particularly high” in New York, Washington DC and several southern states – Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Several Southern California hospitals have started using overflow tents outside emergency rooms to deal with a growing number of patients with influenza and other respiratory illnesses

Scripps Memorial Hospital in Encitas. Scripps hospitals and doctors’ offices have reported 1,695 positive flu tests since Sept. 1, up from 471 in the same period a year ago

Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa has also set up tents to care for additional patients.

UC San Diego Health in La Jolla is another hospital that has had to deal with an abundance of flu cases

Health experts said it was not immediately clear whether flu cases would peak earlier than usual in California, which typically sees the bulk of cases from December through February, or a flu season. prolonged.

Cases of the flu also hit the Southern Hemisphere early this year, leading experts to wonder if it will continue through February or die off sooner, the San Diego Union reported- Grandstand.

“The fear is that everything will bounce off everything else and once you’ve been through the flu you could still get hit by COVID or whatever virus you’re going to catch,” said Dr. Ghazala Sharieff, Scripps Health’s chief medical officer. acute care operations and clinical excellence.

The Biden administration will extend COVID-19 status as a health emergency past January and possibly well into the spring, according to a new report Friday, although the president has previously declared the pandemic over.

“I’m hopeful, but we still expect it to be like this until February,” Sharieff said.

The extension comes amid fears of a resurgence in cases this winter when people spend more time indoors. In fact, some experts are worried about a “triple epidemic” of COVID, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services last month renewed the order through Jan. 11 and told states they would receive 60 days notice before the public health emergency was lifted.

A busy flu season is not unexpected. The country has had two mild seasons during the COVID-19 pandemic, and experts fear the flu will return with a vengeance as a COVID-weary public has moved away from masks and other measures that curb the spread of infections. respiratory viruses.

Much of the United States is experiencing a rapid start to flu season. Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said more flu cases were being reported than generally expected at this time.

There may be good news: COVID-19 cases have been trending downward and stabilizing in recent weeks.

Biden administration to extend COVID-19 status as health emergency past January and possibly into spring

And in a few parts of the country, health officials believe they may be seeing early signs that a surge of another respiratory virus could be starting to wane. RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a common cause in children of cold symptoms such as runny nose, cough and fever.

As RSV continues to rise nationwide, preliminary data suggests a decline in the southeast, southwest and in a region that includes the Rocky Mountain states and the Dakotas, CDC officials said. .

Experts believe RSV infections have increased recently because children are more vulnerable now, no longer immune to common insects as they were during pandemic lockdowns. In addition, the virus, which usually affects children 1 to 2 years old, is now making children up to 5 years old sicker.

At the University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital, beds have been full for 54 straight days.

“The curves are all up for RSV and influenza,” said Dr. John Cunningham, Comer’s chief medical officer.

RSV diseases appear to be exceptionally severe, he added.

Comer had to turn down transfer requests from other hospitals because there was no room. Chicago-area hospitals had been able to transfer children to Missouri, Iowa and Wisconsin, but that has stopped. “They don’t have any more beds either,” Cunningham said.

There is not yet a vaccine for RSV, but there are vaccines for influenza and COVID-19. Health officials say flu vaccinations are down among children and adults compared to before the pandemic, although they have increased among children compared to last year.