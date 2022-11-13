News
Cartel gunmen attempt to hang victim from overpass in Mexican border state
A group of cartel gunmen attempted to hang a man from an overpass in the Mexican border state of Nuevo Leon. The attempt failed and cartel members left the body tied up at the scene. Hanging bodies is a common tactic used by drug cartels to instill fear in their rivals.
The incident happened Friday morning along the highway that connects the metropolitan area of Monterrey to the border town of Nuevo Laredo. Authorities initially received a call about a man hanging from an overpass near the city limits between the towns of Cienega de Flores and Salinas Victoria.
Authorities say the victim was not suspended from the overpass but had been placed in a grassy area next to the overpass. It remains unclear if the gunmen hung the body and if it was later moved.
The victim had his hands and feet tied up and appeared to have had his pants pulled down; moreover, his pink shirt had been pulled over his head. Authorities have not publicly identified the victim or revealed which criminal organization is responsible for the crime.
The gruesome crime scene comes as the Sinaloa Cartel battles with other groups, including the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas and some independent groups, for control of local drug distribution as well as control of hallways lucrative drug deals at the Texas border, Breitbart Texas reported. This fierce turf war has led to hundreds of gruesome murders and executions in recent months.
Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels that silence their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in these regions, including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas, if a pseudonym was not used. Chronicles of the Breitbart Texas Cartel are published in English and in their original version Spanish. This article was written by “JP De La Garza” from Nuevo Leon.
LAWRENCE JONES: Soccer champion wins Florida State Senate seat
Republican state senator-elect Corey Simon, whose background includes a football championship, took to “Lawrence Jones Cross Country” to discuss his bid for the state senate, saying his race is about what the families want for their future.
LAURENT JONES: [Corey Simon] entered another realm: politics. Corey [Simon] is the newly elected state senator from Florida’s 3rd District and becomes the first Republican to represent the district in decades.
MID-TERM ELECTIONS 2022: LIVE UPDATES
…
We get these election results tonight, all this breaking news, and it doesn’t look as strong of a Republican victory. But you managed to win a seat that Republicans hadn’t had for decades. So what could you have done differently? What did you tell the voters to come and vote for you, sir?
EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT SENATE MID-TERMS, CANDIDATES AND IMPORTANT RACES
COREY SIMON: I think in the end, I stayed true to the things that our worried families safest. Put food on the table, keep the lights on, and put gas in the car. And those are the things that we focused on.
CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
We also had a hard work message with our career and technical training article. And so those are the things that have really affected people here in District 3.
Take-off memorial: Drake and Justin Bieber among VIPs celebrating the rapper’s life
Atlanta
CNN
—
The State Farm Arena was turned into a church on Friday as family and fans gathered to celebrate Takeoff’s earthbound departure from Migos.
The three-hour send-off was a superstar affair, with performances from Justin Bieber, Chloe Bailey and Yolanda Adams, plus a poem by Drake and words of remembrance from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and the label’s founders. Migos, Quality Control Music. .
Cousin Offset, who together with Takeoff’s uncle Quavo formed the successful platinum factory known as Migos, struggled to pull himself together as he remembered his bandmate, who he grew up with and whom he considered a brother. Head bowed, dreadlocks obscuring his face, he repeatedly apologized.
“I love you, dog. I love you,” he said.
Offset was unable to sleep or eat after the November 1 murder, he told the several thousand people in attendance, most of them dressed in black. Every time he dozes off, he says, he wakes up hoping the news of his 28-year-old cousin’s fatal shooting in Houston was a terrible dream.
“I wish we could laugh again,” he said. “I wish I could smoke one with you.”
He concluded by saying how Migos changed the future of music – “You did that, Take” – and called for more brotherhood and camaraderie around the world before asking the crowd to pray with him.
The ceremony opened with about an hour of gospel music. White roses covered the stage and Takeoff’s coffin sat at the foot of mother-of-pearl-like stairs. Acrobats in angel garb danced in the back corners, suspended from white ribbons as a choir sang. An infinity symbol with Takeoff’s signature rocket emblem at its center surrounded the arena, a nod not only to his latest productions, but also to how he will be remembered – forever. .
Bieber took to the stage in a dark slide, as candles on stadium screens bathed the arena floor in a soft glow. Perched on a stool with only a piano to support him, the two-time Grammy winner performed “Ghost.”
“What if you can’t be next to me/Your memory is in ecstasy/I miss you more than life,” he crooned.
Drake, who in 2013 catapulted the rising stars into a whole new world when he remixed and added a verse to their hit, “Versace”, relied on British artist Joyce Grenfell and writer Maya Angelou in his eulogy.
He quoted Grenfell: “If I were to go before all of you / Not break a flower or inscribe a stone / Or when I’m gone speak in a Sunday voice / But be the usual selves I’ve known.
He then paraphrased Angelou’s “When Great Trees Fall,” a poem about how it’s understandable to be sad when great trees are felled or when great souls pass by, but it’s wise to remember, “They have existed. They existed/We can be. Be and be better / Because they existed.
The hip-hop superstar who just released an album with Atlanta’s 21 Savage then recited his own poem, ‘We Should Do That More’, recalling how he met Migos on their tour of 54 cities in 2018. He cried as he recalled the Swiss wristwatch, an Audemars Piguet, which Takeoff gave him as a gift
“I miss playing with my brothers,” he said. “We should do it more.”
Takeoff will always be remembered as the Migo silencer. But several speakers warned the crowd not to confuse their silence with a lack of things to say. He is considered by many to be the best rhymer of the trio, and Jesse Curney III, pastor of the Lilburn church that Takeoff’s family attends, shared a story Quavo once told him about Takeoff’s sobriquet.
Where Quavo and Offset needed multiple takes to put their verses on tracks, picking up and picking up until they were successful, Takeoff – the youngest of the three – walked over to the mic and dropped his lyrics in one. perfect grip. “He was an introvert,” the pastor said, “but he trusted God” not to hold back.
Between Bailey’s moving rendition of Beyonce’s “Heaven” and Adams’ performance of the gospel song, “The Battle is Not Yours,” Takeoff’s family members took to the podium to offer fond memories of the Humble, wise and peaceful young man who always wanted to be a rapper but never worried about credit or the spotlight. Even as a baby, he had a unique voice, said his mother, Titania Davenport-Treet.
“I could tell his cry from any other child,” she said, adding that God must have given him that voice because he always knew what he wanted to be.
He was calm but always attentive, family members said, and he never bothered anyone. He was the funniest guy in the room, and no matter his fame, he never stopped putting family first and making sure their needs were met, they said.
“He was hugging so tight you could feel the love going through him,” his mother said.
State Farm was a fitting place for Takeoff’s farewell. The rapper was often courtside — usually with Quavo and Offset — for Atlanta Hawks games, icy and dripping wet. For years, his music roared through the PA system during downtime and replays.
Although the doors didn’t open until noon, fans began lining up outside the arena around 8:30 a.m., despite a constant cool drizzle. Around 10 a.m., a woman stuck her arm out of a passing silver Mazda and barked, “Rest in peace, takeoff.” Fans online responded.
Kalandrick Woods, 24, and his girlfriend Kailey Allen, 20, from Covington were second. Woods took the day off as a sandblaster operator and they drove about 45 minutes to get downtown.
Woods grew wistful when asked about his favorite song — “Last Memory” from Takeoff’s 2018 debut solo effort — and said it’s always hard to talk about his favorite Migo. He cried when he heard the news, he said.
“I’m still depressed about it,” he said.
Woods likes the fact that Takeoff was known for keeping to himself, but that in no way meant he was the bottom third of the group. With each new song, he appeared more developed as a lyricist, able to switch from rapid rapping to deliberate bursts of four or five words that painted vivid scenes. He gave stunning displays of lyricism on 2014’s “Cross the Country” and more recently on “Integration” with Quavo, staying on the beat like a metronome as he flipped the styles on the tracks.
“Deadshot (brrt)/AK make that head rock (brrt)” is the start of Fifi Solomon’s favorite verse for Takeoff, although she had to think about it for a few seconds. From the 2017 Migos hit, “Slippery,” Takeoff goes last – after Quavo, Offset and fellow ATLien Gucci Mane – and features his band’s Quentin Tarantinoesque cartel characters.
“He said a lot in a few words,” Solomon said. “He was the quietest, but I think he was the deepest lyrically.”
Solomon, 25, and his friend, Nani Kidane, 28, traveled from Migos’ former home base in Gwinnett County for the funeral. The group’s impact has reached far beyond Atlanta, they said. They were fashion trendsetters and influenced the way rappers inject improvisation into their music.
They also led by example with their work ethic, Kidane said. Takeoff will be greatly missed, she said.
“I’m a huge fan,” Solomon said. “He was my favorite lyrically in the band, and he’s from where I’m from, so it hit harder.”
Kidane added, “It hit close to home being from Gwinnett.”
Maliyah Tindall, 22, of Riverdale, and Sequoia Thomas, 20, of Atlanta also cited Takeoff’s “Slippery” verse as one of their favorites. The couple set off from Clayton State University in Morrow, about 30 minutes away, to pay their respects.
“He’s huge for the culture,” Thomas said ahead of the funeral. “They paved the way for a lot of rappers who are going to be here today.”
“He was quiet but had a big impact,” Tindall said, prompting Thomas to add, “Like a tame lion.”
Migos was part of Tindall and Thomas’s teenage years, they said, and it didn’t always get the recognition it deserved, but it appeared on every track.
“He would even cover people’s songs outside of Migos,” Thomas said of his characteristics with other artists, including Lil Wayne, Roddy Rich and Travis Scott.
Takeoff seemed aware of his notoriety as a moderate Migo, but the Lawrenceville-born rap star also seemed poised to shake up the reputation, eerily telling the “Drink Champs” podcast last month: “Time to pop it, you know what i mean? It’s time to give me my flowers, you know what I mean? I don’t want them later when I’m not there. I want them right now, so…”
After more than a dozen Migos mixtapes and four studio albums — including two platinum records — Takeoff and Quavo recently announced they’ll be performing as Unc & Phew. Last month, the pair released “Only Built for Infinity Links,” with Offset noticeably absent. Although the band didn’t officially break up, there were rumors of some kind of beef among the trio.
From Friday’s recollection, it was abundantly clear that Offset would give a lot to speak with his cousin one more time. Migos fans are hoping Takeoff’s tragic murder might help Quavo and Offset reconsider everything that made them move in different directions.
“I hope they can put aside their differences,” Solomon told CNN. “You know, get together for Takeoff.”
‘Too slow to act’: Ofgem ‘failures’ cost energy consumers billions, say MPs | Ofgem
MPs questioned whether energy regulator Ofgem was fit to control the industry after it was accused of costing British households billions of pounds as suppliers went bankrupt.
Politicians on the powerful Public Accounts Committee said Ofgem had failed to govern the sector “at considerable cost to bill payers” in a damning report on the regulation of energy suppliers.
The regulator has been accused of failing to prevent the collapse of 29 energy suppliers since July 2021, affecting around 4 million homes. The failures are costing consumers around £2.7bn, or an additional £94 each, through charges on their bills to recoup the cost of handling customer transfers to a new provider.
This figure does not include the billions the government spent bailing out Bulb Energy, which was by far the largest supplier to collapse, with 1.5 million customers. Bulb was taken over by rival Octopus Energy late last month after nearly a year in government-run administration.
A wave of suppliers collapsed during the energy crisis due to soaring wholesale gas prices last year, which was then exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. The MPs’ report accused Ofgem of being ‘too slow to act’ to ensure suppliers were financially resilient even before the crisis.
The regulator had tried to increase competition by opening the energy market to new suppliers. However, the introduction of a cap on energy bills under Theresa May’s government, combined with a spike in wholesale petrol prices, has exposed the weakness of many companies’ balance sheets.
MP Dame Meg Hillier, chair of the committee, said: ‘It is true that global factors have caused the unprecedented gas and electricity prices which have caused so many energy supplier failures over the past year, at such terrible cost to households. But the fact remains that we have regulators to set the framework that will allow us to protect ourselves from bad times. »
She added: “The problems in the energy supply market were apparent in 2018, years before the unprecedented price spike that triggered the current crisis, and Ofgem has been too slow to act. Households will pay dearly, with the cost of bailouts adding to record and rising bills. The committee wants to see a plan, within six months, of how the government and Ofgem will put customer interests at the heart of a reformed energy market, driving the transition to net zero.
The committee said it was “unconvinced that Ofgem still has the skills and capacity it needs to play a more proactive role in regulating the energy supplier market”. The report showed that Ofgem, led by chief executive Jonathan Brearley, increased the size of its workforce from 816 staff in 2018 to 1,400 now and asked the Treasury for more resources.
The committee made a series of recommendations, including a review of the “supplier of last resort” process, which ensures continuity of supply in the event of supplier failure.
He also wants Ofgem to show how it has increased its ability to assess the financial risk of suppliers and has called for a review of its price cap.
The cap was waived by the Energy Price Guarantee, a policy introduced by Liz Truss to limit the average household bill to £2,500 for six months. However, Ofgem’s price cap will come back into effect for those who no longer receive support from April.
Ofgem said: “The scale and pace of this once-in-a-generation global energy price shock has led to supplier defaults around the world. However, the supplier of last resort scheme acted as a vital safety net for UK consumers, ensuring they continued to receive power when their supplier went bankrupt and retained their credit balances. This safety net has inevitably generated costs.
“Looking ahead to this winter, prices remain volatile, but the market is now in a much more resilient position, thanks in part to the robust measures we have taken to reduce the risk of future supplier defaults and to raise the bar against entry of new suppliers. . And our proactive compliance reviews have dug deep into the practices of all energy providers, enabling us to demand improvements where they have proven insufficient.
Biden wants to extend COVID emergency until spring
Joe Biden’s administration will extend COVID-19 status as a health emergency past January and possibly well into the spring, according to a new report Friday, although the president has previously declared the pandemic over.
The extension comes amid fears of a resurgence in cases this winter when people spend more time indoors. In fact, some experts are worried about a “triple epidemic” of COVID, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.
Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services last month renewed the order through Jan. 11 and told states they would receive 60 days notice before the public health emergency was lifted.
The lack of notice to states means the public health emergency may drag into the spring, The Wall Street Journal reported.
“The Covid-19 public health emergency remains in effect and as HHS committed to earlier, we will provide 60 days notice to states prior to any potential termination or expiration,” said Sarah Lovenheim, Assistant Secretary for HHS Public Affairs. newspaper.
Leaving COVID-19 a public health emergency offers some benefits, including the suspension of eligibility renewals for people on Medicaid — making it easier to maintain the federal program — and the prescription of controlled substances via telehealth.
Biden administration to extend COVID-19 status as health emergency past January and possibly into spring
The United States recorded a weekly average of 289,000 new COVID cases as of November 9, compared to a weekly average of about 265,000 for the week ending October 12, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Biden administration also continues to push Congress for more funding for COVID mitigation measures. In August, the administration stopped sending free tests, citing lack of federal funding.
The White House is asking for about $22.4 billion to develop longer-lasting vaccines, buy tests and other items.
The Republicans, who are preparing to take control of the House, however refuse to disburse the money.
Many of them cite Biden’s previous statement that the pandemic is over.
In September, Biden told the CBS 60 Minutes that the pandemic was over.
“The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We are still working on it a lot. … But the pandemic is over,” he said.
The president received his third COVID reminder in late October as part of the administration’s campaign to encourage all Americans to get vaccinated before the holidays.
“The truth is that not enough people are getting” their reminder, the president said at the time. ‘Get the shot.’
He warned that with cases rising in Europe as the cold weather arrives, the death rate could climb in the United States.
‘Let me be as clear as possible. We still have hundreds of people dying every day from covid in this country. Hundreds. This number is expected to increase this winter. But this year is different from the past. This year almost all deaths are preventable,” he said.
“New variants are emerging here in the United States and around the world,” he noted, adding that it was important to get updated shots because “the weather is getting colder; people will spend more time indoors.
Amid fears of a spike in COVID cases this winter, the administration has launched a public service campaign to urge Americans to get the latest protection from Omicron’s BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.
There is a slew of new national and local television, radio and print ads aimed at reaching black and Latino audiences, which are communities that have historically been underserved.
Additionally, Medicare sends email reminders to the 16 million people on its mailing list; and the president also called on employers and school leaders to spread the word about vaccination.
Despite calls for everyone to be vaccinated by Halloween, barely 20 million people – just 8.5% of those eligible more than a month into the campaign – had secured the job.
Health chiefs recommend updated boosters for all under-5s who are already fully immunized.
Many European countries are seeing an increase in cases. But there is no evidence that these new variants are more likely to cause serious illness or death than other versions of Omicron.
President Joe Biden received his third COVID booster shot
Biden received his updated reminder about three months after testing positive for the virus in July – matching the time frame by which health chiefs should be left after an infection.
His last shot came on March 30 this year, when he got his second booster shot to boost immunity for the summer.
Biden’s first inoculations were on December 21, 2020 and January 11, 2021. He also received his first booster on September 20 last year.
Despite getting all the shots, however, Biden tested positive for the disease in July last year.
He initially had a mild illness and was put on the antiviral drug Paxlovid which saw his infection virtually clear up in five days.
But four days later he tested positive again in what is known as a ‘rebound infection’.
He was again cleared of the virus on August 7 this year.
Jill Biden tested positive for covid a few weeks later, on August 16, as the family wrapped up their vacation in South Carolina.
Sembcorp Industries to Acquire Vector Green for Rs 2,780 Crore
New Delhi:
Sembcorp Industries will acquire Vector Green Energy for Rs 2,780 crore to expand its renewable energy footprint in India to 3 gigawatts (GW), the company announced on Sunday.
The completion of the acquisition will bring the Singapore-based group’s gross renewable energy capacity to 8.5 GW, closer to its 2025 target of 10 GW of gross installed renewable energy capacity.
“Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp) announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sembcorp Green Infra Limited, has signed an agreement with India Infrastructure Fund II, a fund managed by Global Infrastructure Partners India Pvt Ltd, to acquire a 100% stake in Vector Green Energy Private Limited (Vector Green) for a base capital consideration of approximately Rs 2,780 crore,” it said in a statement.
Vector Green is an independent power producer with renewable energy generation assets in 13 Indian states. The portfolio includes 495 megawatts (MW) of solar capacity and 24 MW of wind capacity in operation, with 64 MW of solar projects under development.
“Including Vector Green, Sembcorp’s gross renewable energy portfolio installed and under development in India will total 3 GW, comprising 1 GW of solar assets and 2 GW of wind assets,” he said.
The acquisition will be financed with internal cash and external borrowings.
Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected by the first quarter of 2023.
Wong Kim Yin, Group President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sembcorp Industries, said, “Sembcorp remains committed to growing its renewable energy portfolio in India, one of the fastest growing renewable energy markets. fast in the world. With the completion of this acquisition, Sembcorp’s gross renewable energy capacity will increase to 8.5 GW, bringing us closer to our 2025 target of 10 GW.”
Vipul Tuli, CEO South Asia, Sembcorp Industries, added: “This acquisition brings significant utility-scale solar capacity to our India business, which will complement our existing wind portfolio. It also broadens and deepens our renewable energy capabilities and presence in all states. in India, and positions us well to pursue green growth in the country.”
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Featured Video of the Day
India set to become world’s third largest economy by 2030: report
Republicans rally around Walker’s imperiled candidacy
But the GOP has no choice but to double down on its support for Walker — a flawed candidate party operatives say remains one of their last hopes of overthrowing control of the tightly-divided Senate chamber this year in middle of a shrinking map.
“When Democrats lose, as they are right now, they lie, cheat and smear their opponents,” the senator said. Rick Scott, the chairman of the Republican National Senate Committee said on Tuesday, echoing in his statement similar comments from other Republicans who dared to publicly weigh in on the allegations, although most incumbents remained silent on the issue at home for Senate recess. The claims were reported by the Daily Beast on Monday; POLITICO has not independently verified the Daily Beast’s reporting.
Walker denied the charges.
“That’s what’s happening right now,” Scott continued. “They know they’re about to lose the Senate, and they know Herschel Walker is winning, so they started the smear machine.”
Scott, putting on a brave face — similar to Republicans’ Senate chairman super PAC — said the Senate committee remained fully engaged in the race in Georgia, where the NRSC announced last week that it was sharing a new ad buy from $8.5 million with the Walker campaign. Scott compared the situation to the sexual assault and harassment allegations made against Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas, and suggested he believed Walker’s denial of the claim that he paid the abortion of the woman 13 years ago.
While admitting that the latest allegation presented a public relations problem, in interviews with more than a dozen Republican strategists, officers downplayed its likely effect. They suggested a wait-and-see approach and largely avoided admitting that Georgia’s first upset in October ended Walker’s chances.
A top Republican strategist working on the Senate races said it remains to be seen how much the new revelation will matter, noting extensive media coverage of Walker’s alleged domestic abuse and TV ads that have already attacked him. On the question.
“The reality is that Democrats have been running ads for two months saying Herschel tried to murder his ex-wife,” the strategist said of Cindy Grossman’s claims that Walker was pointing a gun at her head. “I don’t know if that moves the needle.”
Through a spokesperson, the Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — who has repeatedly expressed concern about the GOP’s “quality of nominees” this year — did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A recent poll shows that Walker and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock constantly swapping leads in a race with room for error. Walker was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, who defended his ally in a statement: “They are trying to destroy a man who has true greatness in his future, just like he had athletic greatness in his past. It is very important to our country and the great state of Georgia that Herschel Walker wins this election.
To date this cycle, Republicans have spent $67 million on ads in Georgia, according to ad-tracking firm AdImpact, a state they’ve seen as one of their best opportunities to flip a Senate seat. . The GOP still has $34 million in ads reserved during the election, putting Democrats on track to spend them more than $20 million.
Ralph Reed, founder and chairman of the conservative evangelical Faith & Freedom coalition, which in recent months has defended Walker and his commitment to his Christian faith, continued to do so on Tuesday, saying that “a 13-year-old anonymous allegation is little likely”. to resonate with Georgian voters.
“Voters are much more likely to vote based on inflation, the economy, high gas prices and the failure of Biden’s policies, which Raphael Warnock has backed 96% of the time,” he said. said Reed, naming Walker’s Democratic opponent. He added that “Warnock is linked to Biden.”
“That will matter more than the personal attacks on Herschel, which haven’t materially changed the dynamics of this campaign.”
Kevin Bell, a volunteer with several local GOP groups in Georgia, said he doesn’t think voter sentiment will change as a result of this week’s development.
“It will only fuel the fire for those who didn’t want to vote for him in the first place,” said Bell, who plans to continue his door-to-door canvassing for Walker. “That’s it. And those on the fence, they might have to think about it a little more. But at the end of the day, those strong supporters will always vote for Herschel Walker. I guarantee.”
While expressing concerns about the lack of large-scale state-level operations to secure the vote, Republicans are encouraged by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s own voter mobilization efforts. Kemp, who is up for re-election and voting well ahead of Walker, was keen to target GOP voters who sat in 2020 and the state Senate runoff in January 2021 following Trump’s refuted claims. of a rigged election.
But Republicans expect Democrats to seize on Walker’s latest scandal in a fresh barrage of ads, including highlighting scathing criticism from Walker’s own 22-year-old son after the abortion news broke.
“What I would do if I was a Democrat is I would call it a fraud,” said a GOP consultant who has worked on Senate races. “Voters hate the lack of authenticity. He built his entire post-NFL life on being a Christian and being a good person.
GOP consultant Chris Mottola noted voter polarization in Georgia, a state that, unlike Nevada, Arizona and other major battlegrounds, does not have a large share of swing voters. and independents.
“Given the surprise nature of the October attack, voters will raise questions about the validity — think of it as Hunter Biden’s laptop in utero,” Mottola said.
A possible sign of the media attention given to the news, the Republican Party of Georgia’s website, which was functioning Tuesday morning, was no longer accessible as of 10:30 a.m., resulting in a “502 Bad Gateway” error. It included contact information for party and county presidents.
Danielle Repass, press secretary for the Republican Party of Georgia, said the site “just experiences a server error, it wasn’t taken down intentionally” and that the state GOP “hopes to have it restored by the end of the day.” end of the day”.
She added that the Republican Party of Georgia is “fully committed to having Herschel Walker defeat Raphael Warnock in November.”
Senate Leadership Fund Chairman Steven Law said Tuesday morning that the super PAC is moving “full speed in Georgia,” where it has earmarked $23 million in television and radio ads through Election Day.
The top Republican spending group, closely aligned with McConnell, has already spent $15.5 million on the race, according to AdImpact.
“This election is about the future of the country,” Law said in a statement. “Herschel Walker will make it better, Raphael Warnock makes it worse. Everything else is a distraction.
And leading anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony List, which backed Walker and went door-to-door on his behalf, also continues to support him.
Mallory Carroll, spokesperson for the group’s Women Speak Out super PAC, said Walker had “denied these allegations in the strongest terms possible.”
“To date, our Georgia field team has visited more than 310,000 homes across the state in support of pro-life candidates like Herschel and against extremism Senators Warnock and Stacey Abrams, and we will continue until Election Day,” Carroll said.
A Republican strategist, however, predicted the chances of a leak between Walker and Warnock were rising amid the latest scrutiny. Another noted that Democrats have thrown tens of millions “of punches and attacks at Herschel so far, and Warnock still can’t hit 50% in any poll.”
Sen. John Corny (R-Texas), a former NRSC chairman who also backs Walker, called the “personal attacks – all too common in political campaigns” a “deflecting threats to the economic, personal and national security of Georgians, which the Democratic majority got worse, not better.
Barring dramatic swings in the polls, which Republicans don’t expect, the party is likely to continue pumping resources into the state, rather than diverting money to other major battlegrounds.
“You have to play in Georgia,” said the Republican strategist who suggested Democrats should call Walker a fraud. “You have to do it to get to 51.”
Holly Otterbein and Brittany Gibson contributed to this report.
