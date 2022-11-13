News
Chicago Bulls are struggling to finish games as they come up short in close losses: ‘We’ve got to sharpen up some things’
Barely a month into the season, the Chicago Bulls are setting a high bar for late-game adrenaline.
Almost every game has felt as if it has gone down to the wire — and that’s for a good reason. Besides getting blown out by 32 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers in their third game, the Bulls are dropping losses by a margin of only 8.7 points — 4.8 minus without the the Cavs loss.
“Those are just toss-it-up-in-the-air games,” second-year guard Ayo Dosunmu said.
The Bulls have recorded a 1.6-point scoring margin against opponents through 13 games, a promising sign for the team’s ability to keep games close. Yet they are 6-7.
So what’s keeping the Bulls out of the win column? The key to flipping the team’s record appears to lie in the final minutes of the game, but it often starts much earlier as slow starts have plagued them.
“All those games are coming down to the wire, but a lot of it is where we’re trying to come from behind,” coach Billy Donovan said. “It hasn’t been necessarily the last possession. A lot of it’s been us trying to come from behind where we’ve been down by seven, eight points and there’s been less than five minutes to go and we’re trying to fight our way back in.”
The Bulls often feel as if they hold the ultimate weapon in the fourth quarter: late-game wizard DeMar DeRozan, who earned his nickname “King in the Fourth” years ago with his ability to clinch close games.
But DeRozan’s magic has been confined this season, especially under the pressure of double teams and traps angled to prevent him from taking shots in the fourth.
“You can’t always ask DeMar to shoot the ball all the time,” Donovan said.
When the Bulls enter close-game situations in the fourth quarter, Donovan wants them to buck the impulse to immediately look to DeRozan. In recent games against the New Orleans Pelicans and the Toronto Raptors, Alex Caruso, Dosunmu and Nikola Vučević took the attempts at tying and go-ahead shots in the fourth quarter.
Donovan emphasized the Bulls won’t escape close games if they only rely on All-Stars DeRozan and LaVine. Even when those early/-season attempts weren’t successful, he feels they will build a pattern for future success as the Bulls learn to balance their late-game approach.
“Our guys need to be in those situations,” Donovan said, “because you get later in the season, you get against better teams and they’re going to say, ‘Listen, we’re just not gonna allow this guy to shoot.’ So the other guys have got to be in these situations where they’re asked to step up.”
Still, the Bulls need to improve their performance in clutch situations to avoid slipping further down the Eastern Conference standings. They are five games behind the Milwaukee Bucks entering Saturday as they sit seventh in the East.
With improved execution in the fourth quarter, the Bulls could be a one- or two-loss team. As they navigate the next month of the regular season, flipping the script in the final quarter will be the key to moving back up the ladder in the East.
“We’re getting the shots that we want,” Dosunmu said. “We’re getting the ball in the hands of the players who we feel give us the best chance to win games. We’ve got to sharpen up some things, but I think that us being in that situation is going to continue to help us.”
News
Witold Pilecki’s son sues Polish government over father’s execution
Son of WWII Auschwitz death camp hero Witold Pilecki seeks millions of dollars in compensation from Polish government for his father’s post-war arrest and execution in 1948 by communist authorities of the time.
The case opened in a Warsaw court on Thursday and the next session is scheduled for January. Andrzej Pilecki, 90, claims compensation of 26 million zlotys ($5.7 million) is owed to his father by Polish law that redresses communist-era wrongs.
His father, Cavalry Captain Witold Pilecki, a member of the Polish resistance, volunteered in 1940 to be captured by Nazi Germans and held in Auschwitz to organize the resistance there and collect evidence of German atrocities. . He escaped in 1943 and wrote a report which was the first direct account of Auschwitz made available to the Allies.
After the war, he was arrested, tortured and executed by Moscow-appointed authorities on charges of spying for the Polish government-in-exile in London. His remains have not been found.
In 1990, the Polish democratic government paid Pilecki’s widow and her two children compensation for the material support they had lost due to his execution.
New York Post
News
Gophers win third straight, 31-3, over Northwestern, climb into better spot in Big Ten West
The Gophers football team cooked up its traditional meat-and-potatoes recipe on Saturday: the vital protein of Mohamed Ibrahim running the ball, with the fortifying starch of Minnesota’s no-nonsense defense.
Those stick-to-your-bones staples led to a 31-3 victory over struggling Northwestern at a cold, flurry-filled and sparsely attended Huntington Bank Stadium.
The upshot of spice came before kickoff with once-Big Ten West-leading Illinois losing 31-24 to Purdue. The Illini’s losses in the past two weeks creates a bigger opportunity for Minnesota, and others, to get back in the race for the Big Ten Championship Game on Dec. 3.
Minnesota (7-3) is now tied with the Illini and Boilermakers at 4-3 in conference play. Meanwhile, Northwestern (1-9, 1-6) lost its ninth straight game.
To keep up the protein metaphor, if Ibrahim were a protein this Thanksgiving season, he would would be a Turducken — a chicken stuffed into a duck stuffed into a turkey. He’s that savory.
Ibrahim rushed 36 times for 178 yards and three touchdowns in just over three quarters of work and continued to move up Gopher and Big Ten record books in the process. The sixth-year senior also continues to make up for a lackluster passing attack.
With Tanner Morgan ruled out for a second game in a moth, Athan Kaliakmanis made his second career first home start. He wasn’t sharp, going 7 for 13 for 64 yards.
Minnesota defense was able to lock down Wildcats dynamic tailback Evan Hull, limiting the Maple Grove native to 12 carries fro 47 yards and three receptions for 13 yards until garbage time in the fourth quarter.
By the fourth quarter, Northwestern was down to its third-string quarterback. Brendan Sullivan and Ryan Hilinski were knocked out and Carl Richardson was thrust onto the field.
Northwestern wasn’t able to get anything going outside of the final drive of the first half. Sullivan hit top receiver Malik Washington for a 27-yard gain, but the quarterback left mid-drive. Hilinski then hit Washington on a 49-yard completion.
Despite the two explosive plays allowed, Minnesota held Northwestern to a 35-yard field goal. That’s all the Wildcats would get all game.
News
CM1 student saves choking classmate: ‘I’m glad she’s alive’
A fourth-grader in Racine, Wis., knew exactly what to do when a classmate got into serious trouble on Tuesday.
Essence Collier was having lunch at her elementary school when the situation got dangerous, but that didn’t phase her at all, WISN reported on Saturday.
“I just saw she was holding her neck, and I rushed up there as fast as I could,” the 9-year-old recalled.
A teacher named Samantha Bradshaw saw Essence go into emergency mode when she ran across the room to help.
“I see her go to the other student and put her arms around her and perform the Heimlich maneuver on her,” Bradshaw commented, adding, “I’ve never seen a student react that way before.”
It only took a few seconds for the classmate’s airway to clear and she resumed her normal breathing.
Many people die each year from choking, which is the fourth leading cause of unintentional death, according to Healthline.
“However, there is a simple technique you can use to help expel a trapped object from another person’s airway. You can even use a version of this technique on yourself,” the site reads.
“Abdominal thrusts lift your diaphragm and force air out of your lungs. This causes the foreign body to be expelled from your airways,” he continued.
Essence learned the skill from a children’s video. When asked why she immediately took action to save her classmate, who was choking on a Cheeto, she replied, “I really didn’t think much of it. I’m just glad she’s alive.
This is Essence Collier, 9 years old. Tuesday, during lunch, she saw her classmate choking on a Cheeto. She rushed towards the…
Posted by TMJ4 News on Friday, November 11, 2022
Meanwhile, social media users praised the little girl for her brave efforts, with one person writing: ‘That’s awesome! Good work. One day she will have a caring profession: the sky is the limit, young lady! »
“HERO and a role model for all of us!” another person commented.
Breitbart News
News
Funds vanish at bankrupt crypto exchange FTX; probe underway
By CATHY BUSSEWITZ
NEW YORK (AP) — Collapsed cryptocurrency trading firm FTX confirmed there was “unauthorized access” to its accounts, hours after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Friday.
The embattled company’s new CEO John Ray III said Saturday that FTX is switching off the ability to trade or withdraw funds and taking steps to secure customers’ assets, according to a tweet by FTX’s general counsel Ryne Miller. FTX is also coordinating with law enforcement and regulators, the company said.
Exactly how much money is involved is unclear, but analytics firm Elliptic estimated Saturday that $477 million was missing from the exchange. Another $186 million was moved out of FTX’s accounts, but that may have been FTX moving assets to storage, said Elliptic’s co-founder and chief scientist Tom Robinson.
A debate formed on social media about whether the exchange was hacked or a company insider had stolen funds, a possibility that cryptocurrency analysts couldn’t rule out.
Until recently, FTX was one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges. It was already short billions of dollars when it sought bankruptcy protection Friday and its former CEO and founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, resigned.
The company had valued its assets between $10 billion to $50 billion, and listed more than 130 affiliated companies around the world, according to its bankruptcy filing.
The unraveling of the once-giant exchange is sending shockwaves through the industry, with companies that backed FTX writing down investments and the prices of bitcoin and other digital currencies falling. Politicians and regulators are calling for stricter oversight of the unwieldy industry. Experts say the saga is still unfolding.
“We’ll have to wait and see what the fallout is, but I think we are going to see more dominoes falling and an awful lot of people stand to lose their money and their savings,” said Frances Coppola, an independent financial and economic commentator. “And that is just tragic, really.”
The timing and the extent of access that the assumed hacker appeared to achieve, siphoning money from multiple parts of the company, led Coppola and other analysts to theorize that it could have been an inside job.
FTX said Saturday that it’s moving as many digital assets as can be identified to a new “cold wallet custodian,” which is essentially a way of storing assets offline without allowing remote control.
“It does look as if the liquidators didn’t act fast enough to stop some kind of siphoning off of funds from FTX after it filed for bankruptcy, and that’s bad, but it just shows how complex this thing is,” Coppola said.
Initially, some people were hoping that perhaps all the missing funds were liquidators or bankruptcy administrators trying to move assets to a more secure spot. But it would be unusual for that to happen on a Friday night, said Molly White, cryptocurrency researcher and fellow with the Library Innovation Lab at Harvard University.
“It looked very different from what a liquidator might do if they were trying to secure the funds,” she said.
White also said there are signs of possible insider involvement. “It seems unlikely that someone who is not an insider could have pulled off such a massive hack with so much access to FTX systems.”
The collapse of FTX highlights the need for cryptocurrency to be regulated more like traditional finance, Coppola said.
“Cyrpto isn’t in the very early stages anymore,” she said. “We’ve got ordinary people putting their life savings into it.”
News
Lisbon climate protesters storm building, urge minister to resign | Portugal
Hundreds of protesters angry over the climate crisis took to the streets of Lisbon on Saturday, and dozens stormed a building where Portuguese Economy Minister António Costa e Silva was speaking, demanding the resignation of the former oil executive.
Holding banners and chanting slogans, protesters demanded climate action. When protesters burst into the building, those outside shouted, “Out Costa e Silva!
The police dragged the protesters out of the building. Portuguese broadcaster RTP reported that the minister left the building through a back door.
The Economy Ministry declined to comment.
The protest in Portugal came as world leaders, policymakers and delegates from nearly 200 countries gathered at the UN Cop27 climate summit in Egypt, where they hope to keep alive the goal of averting the worst effects of climate change.
But some activists don’t believe COP27 will solve the problem.
“The cops are not designed to deal with climate change because it would take more involvement from civil society, less involvement from fossil industry lobbyists,” said Pedro Franco, a 27-year-old student.
Joao Duarte, 23, also pointed the finger at governments for favoring the “monetary interests” of big business instead of putting climate change at the top of the political agenda.
“There will be no change until governments stop being the best friends and allies of big business,” he said.
UN experts said in a report on Tuesday that pledges by companies, banks and cities to achieve net-zero emissions often amount to little more than greenwashing.
“The situation is serious and urgent,” said Marta Leandro, vice president of Portuguese environmental group Quercus, at the protest in Lisbon. “What we do or don’t do in this decade will have a big impact on climate security.”
theguardian
News
Class 5 football state quarterfinal: Corey Bohmert’s heroics lead Mahtomedi past St. Thomas Academy
As St. Thomas Academy’s last-gasp overtime pass attempt on fourth-and-15 hit the ground, Mahtomedi’s Corey Bohmert unexpectedly broke into tears.
“It just started,” he said. “Like ‘Wow, we just beat the Cadets in the state tournament, we’re going to the Bank.’ ”
The Zephyrs knocked off the previously unbeaten Cadets 20-14 in overtime at Woodbury High School in the Class 5A state tournament quarterfinals. They did so on the back of their star running back.
While Mahtomedi coach Dave Muetzel led a jubilant postgame team huddle, Bohmert was off to the side with the team’s trainer, assessing his body after four-plus quarters in which the senior carried the ball 46 times for 276 yards and three scores, while also playing the majority of the defensive snaps — even recovering a fumble from his safety spot.
“My wrist is a little bit puffy, my neck is …,” he said with his voice trailing off. “But I could run another 45 (times) if that’s what it takes to beat the Cadets.”
It indeed took everything to get past the Zephyrs’ rival Saturday.
A rematch of a regular-season meeting won 28-14 by St. Thomas Academy, Saturday’s game had the look of a track meet early. Both teams scored on their opening possessions, with Bohmert scoring from 20 yards out to put Mahtomedi (10-1) in front, before the Cadets (10-1) responded with a 15-yard run from Savion Hart.
But the defenses tightened up from there. Bohmert did give Mahtomedi a 14-7 advantage in the second quarter with a 14-yard touchdown run. That was where the score stood with two minutes to play.
Mahtomedi was punting away on 4th down from its own 27 yard line with 1 minute, 49 seconds to play. The Cadets were out of timeouts and staring down the need to drive the length of the field with an ineffective passing game. Then chaos struck.
The Mahtomedi snap went over the punter’s head. As the ball rolled toward the end zone, it was scooped up by Cadets’ senior Jonny Miller for the score. St. Thomas Academy lined up to go for two to take the lead, but a false start caused the Cadets to instead tie the game with an extra point.
Bohmert led Mahtomedi down the field in short order on the ensuing drive to set up a 37-yard field goal try at the end of regulation that went awry and off to overtime the game went.
In the extra session, Bohmert broke the plane on fourth and goal from the 1-yard line on the Zephyrs’ opening possession. But Mahtomedi missed the extra point, meaning the Cadets were a score and an extra point away from advancing.
All the bounces late were going the Cadets’ way.
“We had a chance,” St. Thomas Academy coach Dan O’Brien said. “It was one of those deals where I’m like, ‘Hey, you know what? This thing is setting up. The football gods are with us.’ ”
But Mahtomedi responded to every piece of adversity in strong fashion. The defense took the field on the final possession and delivered, as it had done much of the game.
Love Adebayo and Hart, St. Thomas Academy’s talented running back duo, each went over 100 yards on the ground. But in overtime, Mahtomedi stuffed the Cadets’ first two rushing attempts. Then St. Thomas Academy tossed a pair of incompletions, sending Mahtomedi to the state tournament semifinals. The defending Class 5A runner-up will meet Elk River at 2 p.m. Friday in Minneapolis.
“That’s what impressed me the most,” Muetzel said. “As a 50-year old, my heart is stopping, but you’ve got 16-, 17-, 18-year-old kids, but there wasn’t a letdown. They kept confidence and they kept battling. That was the neatest part for me to see.”
Asked if he was heading for an eight-hour ice bath after the game, Bohmert smiled.
“Yeah, something like that, I’d assume,” he said.
Muetzel noted the Zephyrs coaching staff asked the star back — who is now up to 2,210 yards and 27 touchdowns this season — every possession if he needed a break. The answer was consistent throughout: “No.”
“It’s tough mentally, but my teammates obviously do it for me, so I have to do it for them,” Bohmert said. “We’ve worked hard all year, so I just do it for them. That’s why I push myself, because I’ve played with them my whole life, and it’s what I love to do.”
