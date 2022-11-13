Chris Magnus, Head of Customs and Border Protection, Resigns : NPR

After an extraordinary Rugby World Cup final, Ruby Tui of the winning New Zealand Black Ferns team started singing a waiata (song) known to all New Zealanders.

Under the bright lights of the sold-out Eden Park stadium in Auckland, with glittering golden ribbons behind her, a beaming Tui sang Tūtira mai ngā iwi (Come together as one) to the crowd, and more than 40,000 adoring voices took to the streets. replied: – ‘tatou tatou e!’ the stadium was screaming: ‘all of us, all of us!’.

It was an emotional and fitting end to a tournament that has sparked a new fever for women’s rugby. Record crowds and viewers, wall-to-wall media coverage and packed bars – the fandom for the women’s tournament was unprecedented.

“If you like sports, take the sex out,” Tui said, urging people to ask themselves what amuses them. “Because I guarantee you, that semi-final and that final – it was fun, baby. That’s sport.”

Lily, a fan who flew in from Wellington to watch the game at Auckland’s Eden Park with her whānau [family] said she had never experienced a sports game like this, “where the crowd is so, so invested in every step of the game, from the start… it felt like a lot more was at stake “.

“The collective tension was incredible,” she said. “People were on the edge of their seats minute by minute – there was absolute euphoria at Eden Park.”

The connection with te ao Māori [the Māori world] was palpable, she added, noting that she had never seen so much use of Maori language songs, the Maori flag waving and tens of thousands of fans swinging poi in support.

“The haka brought tears to people’s eyes and through every high and low the crowd was there – it was electric and proud.”

Women’s rugby was as good as I always told you #RWC2021 No bloody investment in these champions and all those you have just inspired today. —Alice Soper (@alicesoapbox) November 12, 2022

In a jam-packed sports bar in Wellington, two friends – one Maori, one Briton – took turns celebrating and despairing as their respective teams moved forward and backward through the game towards the eye-popping last minute.

As the 80th minute ticked away and victory for New Zealand was assured, long-time rugby fan Marnie (of Ngā Puhi origin) leapt from her chair. “I’m upset, I want to cry,” she said.

“I feel really good, I’m so proud. Women have worked so hard – they are mana wāhine toa [strong women] – as a Maori woman, I am so proud.

Marni paid tribute to the England team: “The Kiwis felt the pressure, they played us hard until the end – but hey, the Kiwis love rugby, it’s in our blood.”

Marni’s friend Charlie – a former rugby player – thought she was the only Brit in the bar but “love to see the New Zealanders playing hard”. Charlie, who lives in New Zealand, felt torn over who to stand for in the final but said “both teams put in an incredible performance”.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who was traveling to Cambodia during the match, praised the Black Ferns on social media.

“As we boarded the NZDF plane for the East Asia summit this afternoon, I asked the crew if they expected any updates on the Black Ferns game while we were in the air,” she wrote.

“Not only did they update us on the score, but we got an injury update. We landed with enough time to make up the last 20 minutes…and I’m so glad we did. There are no words for this game, just like there are almost no words for the Black Ferns. But for now, I’ll go with “legends.”

It’s a sentiment shared by fans – young and old – across the country, and a tournament that is sure to inspire a new generation of fans and players. As the cameras filmed the Eden Park crowd, a young girl held up a sign: “They’re not girls, they’re legends.”

