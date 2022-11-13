News
Class 4A state volleyball: Wayzata turns back Lakeville North to win third straight title
Lakeville North knew its margin was thin.
Facing Wayzata in the Class 4A state volleyball championship match Saturday, the Panthers needed to capitalize on openings when they arose. Against the two-time defending champion Trojans, every opportunity is valuable.
The chance came in the first set. After fending off three set points the Panthers looked to have Wayzata on the ropes, finally drawing even after trailing for most of the set. But two quick and decisive kills by Gophers commit Oliva Swenson promptly ended the hope of any comeback in the set — and in turn the match.
From there Wayzata cruised to a 26-24, 25-12, 25-23 win for its third consecutive state championship at the Xcel Energy Center.
Emily Ramsey led the Panthers with 10 kills and 18 digs. Swenson had a match-high 14 kills.
The Panthers (29-5) fought desperately to keep pace with Wayzata (30-4) in the first set. They never left the deficit stretch past four points, repeatedly rallying to get back within a point or to even the score. But each time Lakeville North sustained a mini-rally, the Trojans had a counter.
That swift change in momentum continued into the opening of the second set as the Trojans scored eight of the first nine points. Wayzata’s lead grew as large as 14 points before closing the second set out 25-12.
Lakeville North remained resilient in the third set, again falling behind by a significant margin before mounting a late charge. The Panthers erased a 18-10 deficit, tying the match at 23, but just like the first set, Wayzata responded with back-to-back kills, the last by Swenson to end the match.
The Panthers made the state tournament in the previous two years it was held (2020 was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic), but fell in the first round each time. The run to the state championship this year was Lakeville North’s runner-up best at the state tournament since winning the title in 2017.
Democrats will keep control of the Senate, NBC News Projects – NBC Chicago
- Democrats will retain control of the Senate in the 2022 midterm elections, NBC News predicted.
- The party will hold at least 50 seats after that senses. Arizona’s Mark Kelly and Nevada’s Catherine Cortez Masto withstood the challenges, and Pennsylvania’s Lt. Gov. John Fetterman toppled the state’s GOP-held seat, NBC predicted.
- Republicans tried to take advantage of economic volatility and public discontent in their bid to win a majority in the House.
The Democrats will hold their wafer-thin majority in the US Senate, NBC News projects, avoiding a huge effort by Republicans to leverage economic volatility and public discontent to take control of the upper house of Congress.
The party will hold at least 50 Senate seats in the next Congress, after incumbents held firm in key races and Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman flipped the seat held by the Pennsylvania GOP. An uncalled race, where Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia defends his seat against Republican Herschel Walker, will be decided in a runoff Dec. 6. Democrats currently control the Senate, which is divided 50-50 by party thanks to the decisive vote of Vice President Kamala Harris.
While the GOP held key advantages over the Democrats throughout the cycle, analysts saw the battle for the Senate as a virtual coin toss before Election Day. Incumbent Mark Kelly of Arizona and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada both prevailed in their hotly contested races, NBC projected after days of counting in both states, winning the House of Democrats.
Republicans had hoped, and many had openly anticipated, a “red wave” that would drive Democrats out of their majorities in both branches of the legislature. A reversal of the leadership of Congress would have threatened the president Joe Bidenlegislative agenda and his ability to advance key appointments for his next two years in office.
But this wave never materialized. Democratic candidates up and down the ballot exceeded the expectations of many analysts who predicted that Biden’s unpopularity, coupled with historic election trends and persistently high inflation, could spell a rout for the ruling party.
Senate Democrats will instead hold their majority — and could even add to it if Warnock defeats Walker. That gives the party another check against the GOP if Republicans return control of the House.
NBC News has yet to project control of the House as states continue to count the votes in tight races.
NBC estimates that Republicans could win 219 House seats once all uncalled races are settled — barely enough for a majority — while Democrats could win 216. The projection carries a margin of error of more or least four seats.
This is breaking news. Please check for updates.
Winderman’s view: Finally, more than a split personality from the Heat
Observations and other notes of interest from Saturday night’s 132-115 victory the Charlotte Hornets:
– This time no split personality.
– The two previous games with the Toronto Raptors? A win and a loss.
– The previous two against the Golden State Warriors? A win and a loss.
– The two against the Sacramento Kings? A win and a loss.
– The two against the Portland Trail Blazers? A win and a loss.
– And now these two against the Charlotte Hornets?
– A win and a win.
– Which is what a good team does.
– And maybe this finally is trending there after so many shaky moments.
– Yes, the first half was uneven.
– Yes, they allowed the Hornets to still make a game early in the fourth.
– But Erik Spoelstra’s team showed the ability to take it to another level against the worst team in the East.
– Now they need to do it Monday against one of the best in the West, when they host the Phoenix Suns.
– Because 7-7 would feel a lot more comforting going into a four-game trip that includes the Cleveland Cavaliers, and then the height of the Minnesota Timberwolves on the second night of a back-to-back.
– Max Strus again stepped in for Tyler Herro in the starting lineup.
– Strus has now started six of the Heat’s 13 games.
– Rounding out the Heat first five were Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Caleb Martin.
– The game was Lowry’s 800th career regular-season start.
– The Hornets opened with LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre, PJ Washington and Mason Plumlee.
– Duncan Robinson, Dewayne Dedmon and Gabe Vincent again entered together as first three off the Heat bench.
– Inactive for the Heat were Herro, Victor Oladipo, Omer Yurtseven and Dru Smith, who is on G League assignment.
– Jamal Cain was active upon his return from the G League.
– It was the fourth time Cain was active this season, allowed to be active a maximum of 50 games on his two-way contract.
– Butler’s second free throw was the 3,800th of his career.
– Strus’ seventh 3-point attempt moved him past Antoine Walker for 24th on the Heat all-time list.
– Herro missed his third game due to a sprained ankle.
– “He’s done work at shootarounds and everything behind the scenes,” coach Erik Spoelstra said. “Sometimes those things just take a little bit more time than what you want it to. And that’s where we are right now. But he’s doing everything he needs to do to give himself a chance.”
– Spoelstra also spoke pregame of the Hornets getting LaMelo Ball back in their mix for the first time this season, raising one comparison to Lowry.
– “He’s one of the very best in just changing the speed, pace of a game,” Spoelstra said. “And regardless of whether he’s 100 percent or not, he and Kyle are best pitch-ahead guys in the league.”
– Of his instructions going in, in what was his first game coaching Ball, Hornets coach Steve Clifford said, “What I’ve talked to him about is setting a tone on every possession.”
– While the Hornets were measuring Ball’s minutes, that task became simpler when Ball was called for his third foul with 8:59 left in the second period.
– The Heat’s G League affiliate won 124-114 Saturday night over Fort Wayne.
– Smith, on loan to the Sioux Falls Skyforce, had 18 points and 11 rebounds in that win.
Democrats will retain control of the Senate in 2023 as Senator Catherine Cortez Masto is declared the winner in Nevada
Democrats will retain control of the Senate next year, with Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto projected as the winner of a close race in Nevada on Saturday night.
Ms. Cortez Masto narrowly beat Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, according to CNN and NBC projections.
His victory gives Democrats at least 50 Senate seats next year.
The outcome of the only remaining Senate race, in Georgia, will be decided in a runoff next month between incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.
Democrats currently hold the deciding vote in the Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris.
The victory is a stunning outcome for Democrats and President Biden in midterm elections, as the party holding the White House typically loses seats in Congress. Republicans were already pointing the finger at their disappointing performance before Ms. Cortez Masto was declared the winner.
Nevada’s vote tally has dragged on for four days since Tuesday’s election, drawing heavy criticism amid predictions from many Republicans that Mr Laxalt would win.
Control of the House is still undecided, though Republicans currently lead in seats, 211 to 204, according to CNN.
Catherine Cortez Masto expected to win Nevada race
Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was expected to win her re-election bid on Saturday night, which would strengthen Democratic control of the chambers.
The Associated Press was among the media to call the race late Saturday for incumbent against Republican challenger Adam Laxalt.
Laxalt, a former state attorney general, was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
With 97% of the constituency reports, Cortez Masto leads with a tight 0.5% lead. The difference is less than 5,000 votes.
Cortez Masto’s victory guarantees that the Senate will be controlled by Democrats in 2023.
Cortez Masto tweeted a single, “Thank you, Nevada!” after several media outlets called the race in his favour.
Two planes collide mid-air during an air show in Dallas
Two planes crashed mid-air during the Wings Over Dallas Air Show at Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday afternoon, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials confirmed.
The planes collided at 1:25 p.m. local time, and air show attendees quickly uploaded videos of the crash to social media.
For instance:
NOW – A B-17 bomber and a smaller plane collide at the Dallas Airshow.pic.twitter.com/BmJgnxBnrb
— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 12, 2022
BREAKING: 2 planes, including a B-17 Flying Fortress, collide at Dallas Airshow pic.twitter.com/hdieiJuqvX
— BNO News Live (@BNODesk) November 12, 2022
Because attendees watched the air show from different locations, they took multiple angles of the crash. A large cloud of black smoke formed after the collision of the two planes.
⚠️ VIDEO GRAPHIC: A mid-air collision involving two planes near Dallas Executive Airport today. The crash took place during the Wings Over Dallas WWII airshow at 1:25 p.m., according to Dallas Fire-Rescue. A @FOX4 viewer took this video. @FOX4 works for details. pic.twitter.com/jdA6Cpb9Ot
— David Sentendrey (@DavidSFOX4) November 12, 2022
Language disclaimer:
and another pic.twitter.com/CUiNjih9SK
— Jessica O’Donnell 🏈 (@heckyessica) November 12, 2022
“What? No”, shocks a witness said when the accident happened.
— Giancarlo (@GianKaizen) November 12, 2022
A plane in the crash was first identified as a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) later revealed that the other plane was a Bell P-63 Kingcobra. It is not yet known how many people were on board the plane at the time of the collision and whether any injuries were reported.
FAA published the following statement:
A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow at Dallas Executive Airport in Texas around 1:20 p.m. local time on Saturday. At this time, it is not known how many people were on board the two planes. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation and provide additional updates. After investigators verify aircraft registration numbers at the scene, the FAA will post them (usually the next business day) to this webpage. You can search for aircraft by their registration numbers on this webpage. Neither agency identifies those involved in plane crashes.
Dallas-based FOX 4 News’ David Sentendrey share a photo of a photographer capturing one of the planes after the crash.
A photographer’s perspective @kdfw_u11in the crosshairs of one of the planes that crashed during the Wings Over Dallas Airshow event at Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday. @FOX4 works for details. pic.twitter.com/xJNDkkqIlZ
— David Sentendrey (@DavidSFOX4) November 12, 2022
The Commemorative Air Force, an organization dedicated to the preservation of World War II aircraft based at Dallas Executive Airport, hosts the Wings Over Dallas Air Show, the Dallas Morning News reported. Saturday was supposed to be the second of three event-packed days held over Veterans Day weekend, but bad weather forced the organization to cancel Friday’s events.
Debris from the collision ended up on nearby Route 67, which closed northbound and southbound lanes after the crash.
Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter.
Democrats hold Senate, after Cortez Masto defeats Laxalt: NPR
Gregory Bull/AP
Despite very close races, the Democrats maintained their slim majority in the US Senate.
The chamber was decided on Saturday night after Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Republican nominee Adam Laxalt, a former state attorney general, according to a call for the race from The Associated Press.
That gives Democrats 50 Senate seats, which is enough for a majority with Vice President Harris’ deciding vote.
The U.S. House remains up for grabs, with Republicans maintaining a narrow domestic path to a majority.
Nevada was a top Republican target, and Cortez Masto’s re-election was a blow as the election approached. She was running neck and neck with Laxalt, the former Nevada attorney general who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
When the AP race was called, Cortez Masto had a lead of about 5,000 votes.
Democrats could add to their margin in the Senate, if incumbent Raphael Warnock defeats Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff in Georgia on Dec. 6.
If Republicans take the House, the two chambers are unlikely to find common ground, and the dynamic causes clashes over government funding bills and raising the debt ceiling. A Democratic sway in the House would mean President Biden’s party would maintain its trifecta for another two years.
In the Senate, the question of whether to change the filibuster will likely take center stage as well, as Democrats still haven’t reached the 60-vote supermajority and should bypass the filibuster if they want to. adopt the main legislative priorities.
A secure Democratic majority in the Senate also preserves Democrats’ ability to endorse Biden’s nominees, including any future U.S. Supreme Court vacancies.
Earlier this cycle, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell predicted there was “a greater likelihood that the House will tumble than the Senate,” citing, in part, “the quality of the nominees.”
Another factor that has played a role in the defense of Democrat majorities is the issue of abortion rights. After the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade in June, researchers found a marked increase in voter registration among women and youth. While national polls indicated that the economy and inflation were at the forefront, there is no doubt that the issue of abortion rights played a crucial role in motivating voters and increasing fundraiser for Democratic candidates.
NPR News
