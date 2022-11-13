News
CM1 student saves choking classmate: ‘I’m glad she’s alive’
A fourth-grader in Racine, Wis., knew exactly what to do when a classmate got into serious trouble on Tuesday.
Essence Collier was having lunch at her elementary school when the situation got dangerous, but that didn’t phase her at all, WISN reported on Saturday.
“I just saw she was holding her neck, and I rushed up there as fast as I could,” the 9-year-old recalled.
A teacher named Samantha Bradshaw saw Essence go into emergency mode when she ran across the room to help.
“I see her go to the other student and put her arms around her and perform the Heimlich maneuver on her,” Bradshaw commented, adding, “I’ve never seen a student react that way before.”
It only took a few seconds for the classmate’s airway to clear and she resumed her normal breathing.
Many people die each year from choking, which is the fourth leading cause of unintentional death, according to Healthline.
“However, there is a simple technique you can use to help expel a trapped object from another person’s airway. You can even use a version of this technique on yourself,” the site reads.
“Abdominal thrusts lift your diaphragm and force air out of your lungs. This causes the foreign body to be expelled from your airways,” he continued.
Essence learned the skill from a children’s video. When asked why she immediately took action to save her classmate, who was choking on a Cheeto, she replied, “I really didn’t think much of it. I’m just glad she’s alive.
This is Essence Collier, 9 years old. Tuesday, during lunch, she saw her classmate choking on a Cheeto. She rushed towards the…
Posted by TMJ4 News on Friday, November 11, 2022
Meanwhile, social media users praised the little girl for her brave efforts, with one person writing: ‘That’s awesome! Good work. One day she will have a caring profession: the sky is the limit, young lady! »
“HERO and a role model for all of us!” another person commented.
Breitbart News
News
Funds vanish at bankrupt crypto exchange FTX; probe underway
By CATHY BUSSEWITZ
NEW YORK (AP) — Collapsed cryptocurrency trading firm FTX confirmed there was “unauthorized access” to its accounts, hours after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Friday.
The embattled company’s new CEO John Ray III said Saturday that FTX is switching off the ability to trade or withdraw funds and taking steps to secure customers’ assets, according to a tweet by FTX’s general counsel Ryne Miller. FTX is also coordinating with law enforcement and regulators, the company said.
Exactly how much money is involved is unclear, but analytics firm Elliptic estimated Saturday that $477 million was missing from the exchange. Another $186 million was moved out of FTX’s accounts, but that may have been FTX moving assets to storage, said Elliptic’s co-founder and chief scientist Tom Robinson.
A debate formed on social media about whether the exchange was hacked or a company insider had stolen funds, a possibility that cryptocurrency analysts couldn’t rule out.
Until recently, FTX was one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges. It was already short billions of dollars when it sought bankruptcy protection Friday and its former CEO and founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, resigned.
The company had valued its assets between $10 billion to $50 billion, and listed more than 130 affiliated companies around the world, according to its bankruptcy filing.
The unraveling of the once-giant exchange is sending shockwaves through the industry, with companies that backed FTX writing down investments and the prices of bitcoin and other digital currencies falling. Politicians and regulators are calling for stricter oversight of the unwieldy industry. Experts say the saga is still unfolding.
“We’ll have to wait and see what the fallout is, but I think we are going to see more dominoes falling and an awful lot of people stand to lose their money and their savings,” said Frances Coppola, an independent financial and economic commentator. “And that is just tragic, really.”
The timing and the extent of access that the assumed hacker appeared to achieve, siphoning money from multiple parts of the company, led Coppola and other analysts to theorize that it could have been an inside job.
FTX said Saturday that it’s moving as many digital assets as can be identified to a new “cold wallet custodian,” which is essentially a way of storing assets offline without allowing remote control.
“It does look as if the liquidators didn’t act fast enough to stop some kind of siphoning off of funds from FTX after it filed for bankruptcy, and that’s bad, but it just shows how complex this thing is,” Coppola said.
Initially, some people were hoping that perhaps all the missing funds were liquidators or bankruptcy administrators trying to move assets to a more secure spot. But it would be unusual for that to happen on a Friday night, said Molly White, cryptocurrency researcher and fellow with the Library Innovation Lab at Harvard University.
“It looked very different from what a liquidator might do if they were trying to secure the funds,” she said.
White also said there are signs of possible insider involvement. “It seems unlikely that someone who is not an insider could have pulled off such a massive hack with so much access to FTX systems.”
The collapse of FTX highlights the need for cryptocurrency to be regulated more like traditional finance, Coppola said.
“Cyrpto isn’t in the very early stages anymore,” she said. “We’ve got ordinary people putting their life savings into it.”
News
Lisbon climate protesters storm building, urge minister to resign | Portugal
Hundreds of protesters angry over the climate crisis took to the streets of Lisbon on Saturday, and dozens stormed a building where Portuguese Economy Minister António Costa e Silva was speaking, demanding the resignation of the former oil executive.
Holding banners and chanting slogans, protesters demanded climate action. When protesters burst into the building, those outside shouted, “Out Costa e Silva!
The police dragged the protesters out of the building. Portuguese broadcaster RTP reported that the minister left the building through a back door.
The Economy Ministry declined to comment.
The protest in Portugal came as world leaders, policymakers and delegates from nearly 200 countries gathered at the UN Cop27 climate summit in Egypt, where they hope to keep alive the goal of averting the worst effects of climate change.
But some activists don’t believe COP27 will solve the problem.
“The cops are not designed to deal with climate change because it would take more involvement from civil society, less involvement from fossil industry lobbyists,” said Pedro Franco, a 27-year-old student.
Joao Duarte, 23, also pointed the finger at governments for favoring the “monetary interests” of big business instead of putting climate change at the top of the political agenda.
“There will be no change until governments stop being the best friends and allies of big business,” he said.
UN experts said in a report on Tuesday that pledges by companies, banks and cities to achieve net-zero emissions often amount to little more than greenwashing.
“The situation is serious and urgent,” said Marta Leandro, vice president of Portuguese environmental group Quercus, at the protest in Lisbon. “What we do or don’t do in this decade will have a big impact on climate security.”
theguardian
News
Class 5 football state quarterfinal: Corey Bohmert’s heroics lead Mahtomedi past St. Thomas Academy
As St. Thomas Academy’s last-gasp overtime pass attempt on fourth-and-15 hit the ground, Mahtomedi’s Corey Bohmert unexpectedly broke into tears.
“It just started,” he said. “Like ‘Wow, we just beat the Cadets in the state tournament, we’re going to the Bank.’ ”
The Zephyrs knocked off the previously unbeaten Cadets 20-14 in overtime at Woodbury High School in the Class 5A state tournament quarterfinals. They did so on the back of their star running back.
While Mahtomedi coach Dave Muetzel led a jubilant postgame team huddle, Bohmert was off to the side with the team’s trainer, assessing his body after four-plus quarters in which the senior carried the ball 46 times for 276 yards and three scores, while also playing the majority of the defensive snaps — even recovering a fumble from his safety spot.
“My wrist is a little bit puffy, my neck is …,” he said with his voice trailing off. “But I could run another 45 (times) if that’s what it takes to beat the Cadets.”
It indeed took everything to get past the Zephyrs’ rival Saturday.
A rematch of a regular-season meeting won 28-14 by St. Thomas Academy, Saturday’s game had the look of a track meet early. Both teams scored on their opening possessions, with Bohmert scoring from 20 yards out to put Mahtomedi (10-1) in front, before the Cadets (10-1) responded with a 15-yard run from Savion Hart.
But the defenses tightened up from there. Bohmert did give Mahtomedi a 14-7 advantage in the second quarter with a 14-yard touchdown run. That was where the score stood with two minutes to play.
Mahtomedi was punting away on 4th down from its own 27 yard line with 1 minute, 49 seconds to play. The Cadets were out of timeouts and staring down the need to drive the length of the field with an ineffective passing game. Then chaos struck.
The Mahtomedi snap went over the punter’s head. As the ball rolled toward the end zone, it was scooped up by Cadets’ senior Jonny Miller for the score. St. Thomas Academy lined up to go for two to take the lead, but a false start caused the Cadets to instead tie the game with an extra point.
Bohmert led Mahtomedi down the field in short order on the ensuing drive to set up a 37-yard field goal try at the end of regulation that went awry and off to overtime the game went.
In the extra session, Bohmert broke the plane on fourth and goal from the 1-yard line on the Zephyrs’ opening possession. But Mahtomedi missed the extra point, meaning the Cadets were a score and an extra point away from advancing.
All the bounces late were going the Cadets’ way.
“We had a chance,” St. Thomas Academy coach Dan O’Brien said. “It was one of those deals where I’m like, ‘Hey, you know what? This thing is setting up. The football gods are with us.’ ”
But Mahtomedi responded to every piece of adversity in strong fashion. The defense took the field on the final possession and delivered, as it had done much of the game.
Love Adebayo and Hart, St. Thomas Academy’s talented running back duo, each went over 100 yards on the ground. But in overtime, Mahtomedi stuffed the Cadets’ first two rushing attempts. Then St. Thomas Academy tossed a pair of incompletions, sending Mahtomedi to the state tournament semifinals. The defending Class 5A runner-up will meet Elk River at 2 p.m. Friday in Minneapolis.
“That’s what impressed me the most,” Muetzel said. “As a 50-year old, my heart is stopping, but you’ve got 16-, 17-, 18-year-old kids, but there wasn’t a letdown. They kept confidence and they kept battling. That was the neatest part for me to see.”
Asked if he was heading for an eight-hour ice bath after the game, Bohmert smiled.
“Yeah, something like that, I’d assume,” he said.
Muetzel noted the Zephyrs coaching staff asked the star back — who is now up to 2,210 yards and 27 touchdowns this season — every possession if he needed a break. The answer was consistent throughout: “No.”
“It’s tough mentally, but my teammates obviously do it for me, so I have to do it for them,” Bohmert said. “We’ve worked hard all year, so I just do it for them. That’s why I push myself, because I’ve played with them my whole life, and it’s what I love to do.”
News
13-year-old Maryland boy shot and killed while raking leaves
A 13-year-old from Maryland died after being shot while raking leaves.
The shooting took place Tuesday night in Hillcrest Heights, Md., and officers located the teen with gunshot wounds, according to FOX 5.
He was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
The teenager’s mother, Juanita Agnew, said her son died after the shooting.
ALABAMA COUNCILOR ARRESTED AFTER CUTTING MAYOR OVER ‘VULGAR AND DISGUSTING COMMENTS’
Agnew said she has seen other mothers suffer gun violence before.
“He doesn’t hit home until he hits home,” Agnew said. “I’ve seen gun violence before, and I’ve seen where other moms go through that, but it doesn’t hurt as long as you’re not really the one getting that kind of call.”
MARYLAND COUPLE CONVICTED OF SELLING SECRET DATA ON NUCLEAR WARSHIP
No suspects are in custody, police said.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
People with information about the incident are asked to call 1-866-411-TIPS.
Fox
News
High school football roundup: Rogers rallies past Robbinsdale Armstrong in Class 5A quarters
CLASS 5A
Rogers 34, Robbinsdale Armstrong 23
Rogers trailed Robbinsdale Armstrong 23-7 in the third quarter before Anthony Powell got busy. Powell delivered a pair of long touchdown runs — one from 50 yards out, the other from 57 — to key the Royals’ come-from-behind victory in which Rogers (9-3) scored the game’s final 27 points.
Powell finished with three rushing scores, while Thomas Dickerson returned a fumble 19 yards for a late touchdown to put the game on ice.
Robbinsdale Armstrong (8-3) got three scores from Jamen Malone, a 24-yard rushing score and pair of long passing touchdowns.
Elk River 44, Moorhead 20
Gavin Schmidt ran for three touchdowns as Elk River (11-0) went over the 40-point mark for the ninth time in 11 games this season. The Elks have not scored fewer than 30 points in any contest.
Gavin Quade threw three touchdown passes for Moorhead (5-6). The Spuds struck first before Elk River responded by scoring the next 20 points.
News
Parents call for systemic reform after their son was killed in a crash by a driver for multiple crimes
Nicole Byrd and Jackie Peer are suffering after their son was killed in a car accident on October 5. “I miss her smile. I miss sitting in the back talking to her late at night,” Peer said. “He just misses his growth as a person, you know. Seeing the different stages and now not being able to see what was next for him. I just miss my son.” “He was so silly and funny and he brought out the awkwardness in both of us,” Byrd said. Their son Danari Peer died on October 5 in a car accident. His friend Jaiquann McMurtry was driving. Police say McMurtry was driving another car on Appleton Avenue near Lancaster, crashing into a tree at 109 miles per hour. Peer died from blunt force trauma. “Every day I usually tell him, ‘I love you, Pooh,’ or say, ‘Pooh, I love you,’ but I just can’t remember if I said that to him,” Byrd said. , crying. At the time of the crash, records show McMurtry was already charged with crimes in three separate cases involving firearms or possession of cocaine. In these cases, the judge granted a $1,000 signature bond and a $500 cash bond. The district attorney’s office tells us that its prosecutors recommended a higher bail amount than the judge ultimately set. After the fatal crash, the prosecutor charged McMurtry with second-degree reckless homicide, which he recommended, and the judge granted $50,000 bond. Records show McMurtry posted that bond a week later. “You give this person chance after chance after chance and he’s shown you that he’s reckless in his behavior and disobeying the law,” Peer said. Peer’s family said the whole system was broken and called for top-down reform. “I’ll be honest with you, I definitely and wholeheartedly blame Attorney Chisolm’s office for this,” Byrd said. “They give someone probation or no time at all. It’s ridiculous,” Byrd said. “It’s a problem that other families have contacted us to experience something very similar, where the bond has been set so low, $3,000, $5,000, $10,000 where these people are back in the street in a few hours or a few days.” “Of course we want justice for Danari, but that won’t stop once Danari’s case is closed,” Peer said. “We’re going to keep pushing. We can’t keep allowing families to go through this.” The prosecutor’s office told WISN 12 News that the judge or commissioner in each case determines the amount of bail. The DA can simply offer recommendations. Chief Justice Mary Triggiano told WISN 12 News that the courts cannot comment on pending cases.
Nicole Byrd and Jackie Peer suffer after their son was killed in a car accident on October 5
“I miss his smile. I miss sitting in the back talking to him, late at night,” Peer said. “I just miss his growth as a person, you know. Seeing the different stages and now not being able to see what was next for him. I just miss my son.”
“He was so silly and funny and he brought out the awkwardness in both of us,” Byrd said.
Their son Danari Peer died on October 5 in a car accident. His friend Jaiquann McMurtry was driving.
Police said McMurtry was driving another car on Appleton Avenue near Lancaster, crashing into a tree at 109 miles per hour. Peer died of blunt force trauma.
“Every day I usually tell him, ‘I love you, Pooh,’ or I say, ‘Pooh, I love you,’ but I can’t remember if I said that to him,” Byrd said tearfully .
At the time of the crash, records show McMurtry was already charged with crimes in three separate cases involving firearms or possession of cocaine.
In these cases, the judge granted a signature bond of $1,000 and a cash bond of $500. The district attorney’s office tells us that his prosecutors recommended a higher bail amount than the judge ultimately set.
After the fatal crash, the prosecutor charged McMurtry with second-degree reckless homicide, which he recommended, and the judge granted $50,000 bail.
Records show McMurtry posted that bond a week later.
“You give this person chance after chance after chance and he’s shown you that he’s reckless in his behavior and disobeying the law,” Peer said.
Peer’s family said the whole system was broken and called for top-down reform.
“I’ll be honest with you, I definitely and wholeheartedly blame Attorney Chisolm’s office for this,” Byrd said.
“They give someone probation or no time at all. It’s ridiculous,” Byrd said. “It’s a problem that other families have contacted us to experience something very similar, where the bond has been set so low, $3,000, $5,000, $10,000 where these people are back in the street in a few hours or a few days.”
“Of course we want justice for Danari, but that won’t stop once Danari’s case is closed,” Peer said. “We’re going to keep pushing. We can’t keep allowing families to go through this.”
The prosecutor’s office told WISN 12 News that the judge or commissioner in each case determines the amount of bail. The DA may simply offer recommendations.
Chief Justice Mary Triggiano told WISN 12 News the courts could not comment on pending cases.
Cnn
CM1 student saves choking classmate: ‘I’m glad she’s alive’
Funds vanish at bankrupt crypto exchange FTX; probe underway
Lisbon climate protesters storm building, urge minister to resign | Portugal
Class 5 football state quarterfinal: Corey Bohmert’s heroics lead Mahtomedi past St. Thomas Academy
13-year-old Maryland boy shot and killed while raking leaves
High school football roundup: Rogers rallies past Robbinsdale Armstrong in Class 5A quarters
Parents call for systemic reform after their son was killed in a crash by a driver for multiple crimes
Tommies’ 23-0 win over Stetson clinches share of Pioneer Football League title
On camera, a B-17 bomber collides with another aircraft in flight at a US airshow
Magic’s Chuma Okeke locks down elite scorers Luka Dončić, Devin Booker
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News1 week ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
News2 weeks ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
Finance3 weeks ago
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Pro and Con List For Deciding Whether to Sue For a Car Accident
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Choosing an Affiliate Business Internet Marketing Program – The Journey Begins!