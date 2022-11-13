Cm1 Student Saves Choking Classmate: 'I'M Glad She'S Alive'

As St. Thomas Academy’s last-gasp overtime pass attempt on fourth-and-15 hit the ground, Mahtomedi’s Corey Bohmert unexpectedly broke into tears.

“It just started,” he said. “Like ‘Wow, we just beat the Cadets in the state tournament, we’re going to the Bank.’ ”

The Zephyrs knocked off the previously unbeaten Cadets 20-14 in overtime at Woodbury High School in the Class 5A state tournament quarterfinals. They did so on the back of their star running back.

While Mahtomedi coach Dave Muetzel led a jubilant postgame team huddle, Bohmert was off to the side with the team’s trainer, assessing his body after four-plus quarters in which the senior carried the ball 46 times for 276 yards and three scores, while also playing the majority of the defensive snaps — even recovering a fumble from his safety spot.

“My wrist is a little bit puffy, my neck is …,” he said with his voice trailing off. “But I could run another 45 (times) if that’s what it takes to beat the Cadets.”

It indeed took everything to get past the Zephyrs’ rival Saturday.

A rematch of a regular-season meeting won 28-14 by St. Thomas Academy, Saturday’s game had the look of a track meet early. Both teams scored on their opening possessions, with Bohmert scoring from 20 yards out to put Mahtomedi (10-1) in front, before the Cadets (10-1) responded with a 15-yard run from Savion Hart.

But the defenses tightened up from there. Bohmert did give Mahtomedi a 14-7 advantage in the second quarter with a 14-yard touchdown run. That was where the score stood with two minutes to play.

Mahtomedi was punting away on 4th down from its own 27 yard line with 1 minute, 49 seconds to play. The Cadets were out of timeouts and staring down the need to drive the length of the field with an ineffective passing game. Then chaos struck.

The Mahtomedi snap went over the punter’s head. As the ball rolled toward the end zone, it was scooped up by Cadets’ senior Jonny Miller for the score. St. Thomas Academy lined up to go for two to take the lead, but a false start caused the Cadets to instead tie the game with an extra point.

Bohmert led Mahtomedi down the field in short order on the ensuing drive to set up a 37-yard field goal try at the end of regulation that went awry and off to overtime the game went.

In the extra session, Bohmert broke the plane on fourth and goal from the 1-yard line on the Zephyrs’ opening possession. But Mahtomedi missed the extra point, meaning the Cadets were a score and an extra point away from advancing.

All the bounces late were going the Cadets’ way.

“We had a chance,” St. Thomas Academy coach Dan O’Brien said. “It was one of those deals where I’m like, ‘Hey, you know what? This thing is setting up. The football gods are with us.’ ”

But Mahtomedi responded to every piece of adversity in strong fashion. The defense took the field on the final possession and delivered, as it had done much of the game.

Love Adebayo and Hart, St. Thomas Academy’s talented running back duo, each went over 100 yards on the ground. But in overtime, Mahtomedi stuffed the Cadets’ first two rushing attempts. Then St. Thomas Academy tossed a pair of incompletions, sending Mahtomedi to the state tournament semifinals. The defending Class 5A runner-up will meet Elk River at 2 p.m. Friday in Minneapolis.

“That’s what impressed me the most,” Muetzel said. “As a 50-year old, my heart is stopping, but you’ve got 16-, 17-, 18-year-old kids, but there wasn’t a letdown. They kept confidence and they kept battling. That was the neatest part for me to see.”

Asked if he was heading for an eight-hour ice bath after the game, Bohmert smiled.

“Yeah, something like that, I’d assume,” he said.

Muetzel noted the Zephyrs coaching staff asked the star back — who is now up to 2,210 yards and 27 touchdowns this season — every possession if he needed a break. The answer was consistent throughout: “No.”

“It’s tough mentally, but my teammates obviously do it for me, so I have to do it for them,” Bohmert said. “We’ve worked hard all year, so I just do it for them. That’s why I push myself, because I’ve played with them my whole life, and it’s what I love to do.”