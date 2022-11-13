David Brooks: The fever is breaking

If you’ve got a stargazing fan on your holiday gift-giving list and you’re considering a telescope for that special someone, even if that someone is you, I want you to buy right and buy smart. Unfortunately, like everything, prices have gone up sharply in the last couple of years — all the more reason to get the best telescope bang for your buck. The best advice I can give is to shop for a scope as soon as possible. Stargazing became a very popular hobby during the pandemic and there’s still quite a demand for telescopes and accessories. I don’t want you to get stuck on a backorder list.

The most important thing any telescope can do for you is to gather light. That will determine how clear the astronomical target will be. Light-gathering ability is determined by the aperture of the telescope. The wider the aperture is, the more light you’re able to collect.

Magnification is clearly in second place to light-gathering ability. Magnification is an expression of how many times larger your target will look through the telescope compared to the size it appears to your naked eye. For example, 100 power means the moon will appear 100 times larger through the scope than without it. Magnification values are often displayed as the value followed by “x.” In other words, 100x equals 100 power. The magnification value for a telescope is determined by the size of the eyepiece you’re using. Most telescopes you purchase come with at least two or three eyepieces, and you can also buy additional higher-quality eyepieces. I seldom use much more than 200x for my viewing. Even with my large telescopes, 200x is more than adequate for most celestial objects.

Beware of telescopes that claim magnification of up to 500x or 600x. That’s just asking for trouble! Even though you’ll see astronomical targets at 500 power, your image will be a fuzzy mess and you’ll be disappointed. I’ve seen those claims on some telescopes sold in department and big-box stores. I’ve also noticed those claims on some telescopes you see for sale online, including the big online outlets. It’s best to purchase a telescope from an outlet that specializes in astronomy and telescopes, both online and brick-and-mortar. I’ll have some specific recommendations toward the end of this column.

The least-expensive telescope to purchase in most cases is a small refracting telescope. These are the kind of telescopes most people think of when they think of a telescope. Light is collected by the objective lens at one end of the scope and bent toward the eyepiece at the other end. The wider the objective lens is, the more light-gathering ability you’ll have. The minimum diameter for the objective lens should be about 60mm. Anything less than that, and you have a toy. Refracting telescopes are sold by the width of their objective lens. A 60mm refractor has a 60mm objective lens, a 90mm refractor has a 90mm objective lens, and so on.

You can buy a decent refractor telescope in the $200 to $400 range, and anything less than that isn’t worth the money unless it’s for a really young stargazer.

My favorite telescopes for viewing are Newtonian Reflectors, invented by none other than Isaac Newton. Generally, you’ll spend a little more money, but I think they’re worth it. They collect light from celestial objects with a concave parabolic mirror in the rear of an open tube. The collected light bounces back to a focal point at the front of the tube, and a smaller secondary flat mirror directs the light to the eyepiece mounted on the side of the tube. As with any telescope, different eyepieces give you higher or lower magnification. The easiest reflectors to use are the ones with Dobsonian mounts. They’re often referred to as “Dobsonians.” The minimum-size reflector telescope you should get is one with an eight-inch diameter mirror, otherwise known as an eight-inch reflector or Dobsonian telescope. You can purchase a nice one for $600 to $700.

If you’re looking for a first telescope for a child from about 6 to 10 years old, I have a very specific Dobsonian telescope recommendation. It’s the Celestron First Scope. It sits on a tabletop and is very easy to use. You can get nice views of the moon, planets, and more, and you can buy one for less than $100.

Schmidt Cassegrain telescopes are also outstanding performers. They’re more or less a hybrid of reflector and refractor telescopes. They’re generally more expensive but more portable and do a great job, especially on planets. Most have terrific navigation capability. After a reasonably simple alignment process, the navigation system will automatically direct your telescope to any astronomical object you’re looking for in the night sky. Its nickname is “Go-To,” and it can save you so much time trying to find deep space objects like nebulae, galaxies, and more. Without Go-To, locating these celestial treasures, especially in light-polluted skies, can be difficult. Most Schmidt Cassegrain scopes have an internal library of thousands of celestial treasures it can take you to. Not only will the scope point to your intended target, it’ll keep it in view with motors that compensate for Earth’s rotation. You can sync some of them to a smartphone.

An important rule to remember for any telescope is to let the scope sit outside for half an hour before you use it. That allows all the lenses and mirrors to stabilize with the outside temperature so you can see clearer images. Never poke your telescope out of an open window. Make sure you pass these tips on to whoever receives the telescope.

As far as astrophotography with a telescope, it’s not an easy process and certainly not cheap. I will say this, though: It’s amazing what you can do with your cellphone camera, at least for bright objects like the moon and the planets. There are even mounting devices to latch your phone on the eyepiece of your scope, but just holding the phone over the eyepiece can produce some beautiful images! For serious astrophotography, you’ll need a good Schmidt Cassegrain scope, a sophisticated astronomical camera, and very specialized software.

There are many good brick-and-mortar astronomy/telescope retailers across the U.S. My personal favorite is Starizona in Tucson, Arizona, which has terrific customer service and a great website at starizona.com. If you’re ever in Tucson, stop in. They’re so informative and very friendly. I’ve been doing business with them for years!

My favorite strictly online telescope site is telescopes.com. It’s the official site for Orion telescopes. I think their Newtonian and Dobsonian Reflector selection is the best. They also have wonderful customer service.

Happy shopping!

Celestial happening this week

The annual Leonid Meteor shower should be halfway decent this year, peaking the night of Nov. 17-18 and possibly the next night on Nov. 18-19. After midnight is generally the best time to look for meteors or “shooting stars.” Lie back in a lawn chair or on a blanket, and roll your eyes all around the sky. Despite some moonlight, you may still see over 20 meteors an hour and possibly more!

Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and retired broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He is the author of “Stars: a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications and available at bookstores and adventurepublications.net. Mike is available for private star parties. You can contact him at [email protected]