Democrats are in charge in Minnesota. Here’s what to expect.
Democrats will be fully in charge of state government in Minnesota come January.
Following Tuesday’s election, majorities in the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party will control both the state House and Senate, as well as the offices of governor, attorney general, secretary of state and state auditor.
That hasn’t happened since 2014.
The recent years of divided government in Minnesota — most significantly between the House, Senate and governor’s office — have meant that changes in state policy have generally been incremental. Countless ideas from either side have failed to garner enough bipartisan support to be adopted, and even bipartisan plans have fallen victim to the raw politics that result when each side stymies the other.
Much of that can change now — for DFL-backed ideas — since the Democrats won’t need a single Republican vote to make law. The lack of a Republican attorney general, for example, reduces the likelihood of potential roadblocks to the Democrats’ agenda from the other powers of state government, and no Republican-generated ideas can find a back door through the other constitutional offices.
Here’s what to expect for the next two years, and some things to watch for:
Can Democrats stay unified?
Democrats will have to stay unified to accomplish their priorities.
The DFL will hold the narrowest majority — a single seat, 34-33 — in the Senate.
The margin in the House looked to be slim as well Friday. If two potential recounts in two northeastern Minnesota districts don’t change the current outcomes, Democrats will hold a 70-64 majority. Not a lot of wiggle room.
That could be a challenge for the DFL, which historically has had to balance the positions of progressives from the Twin Cities, moderates from the suburbs, and members from Greater Minnesota, where mining, logging and farming interests often hold sway and sometimes are at odds with more liberal environmental policies, for example.
Republicans will look for any opportunity to peel off even single Democrat if it can mean blocking something they oppose, said incoming Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks, who was elected by his peers Thursday to succeed Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, R-Winona.
Abortion, ERA
But there already appears to be a sense of inevitability for certain issues.
For example, outgoing Senate Minority Leader Melisa Lopez Franzen, DFL-Edina, said Wednesday that she was certain her caucus is fully unified behind supporting abortion rights. Lopez Franzen, who did not seek re-election, will be succeeded by Sen. Kari Dziedzic, DFL-Minneapolis, who was elected Senate majority leader Thursday night by her colleagues.
That makes it likely that Minnesota will soon have abortion access, currently guaranteed by a Minnesota Supreme Court case, put into state law.
Expect a push for another initiative historically tied to women’s rights: ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment via a ballot question — a perennial DFL priority that has been blocked by Republicans for years.
Legalizing marijuana
Legalizing recreational marijuana use is another prospect with a bright future.
News broke Thursday that Gov. Tim Walz’s office had been in contact with former Gov. Jesse Ventura, a longtime proponent, on the matter. Walz and leaders of the DFL-controlled House, which will remain under the leadership of House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, have generally been on board with fully legalizing pot, but the GOP-controlled Senate hasn’t.
Gun control
Red-flag laws that make it easier for guns to be taken away from potentially dangerous people are likely to get a big push next year, as will an effort to expand the type of gun sales and transfers subject to background checks.
How far Democrats might go — such as creating a statewide gun registry or banning certain types of firearms altogether — remains to be seen.
Education spending, social programs
Expect Walz to propose a two-year budget that will seek to increase state funding for public schools — and expect Democrats to support at least the bulk of it. The idea that Democrats have supported is to try to offset the increased cost of services for students with special needs. Those services, which often include tutoring or extra staff time, are mandated by federal law but have never been fully funded federally or from the state, leaving the costs to be borne by local taxpayers.
Democrats have also said they plan to push for mandated paid family and sick leave, which could be funded through payroll taxes much like unemployment.
What about taxes?
Johnson on Thursday said a top Republican priority is “permanent and ongoing tax relief” — a mantra from the party during the previous two years.
There’s bipartisan support for this. Last year, Walz and leaders from both parties agreed on a plan that might have amounted to the largest tax cut in the history of the state. A cornerstone of the plan was eliminating the state income tax on Social Security benefits for higher earners. That deal, which fell apart amid election-year politicking, could still be adopted at any time.
It could be paid for — at least at first — from the state’s massive budget surplus, which is likely to be between $7 billion and $8 billion — although that could change if the economy changes significantly.
But things quickly get complicated when you start looking at taxes. Both parties want to claim victory for some measure to offset the higher costs Minnesotans are paying for necessities such as food and energy, and even Democrats haven’t rallied unanimously around one idea.
Walz, for example, said this week that he still likes the idea of sending rebate checks to all or most Minnesotans. Not all DFL lawmakers have been on board with that.
The surplus
Expect a pile of ideas from Democrats of all stripes on how to spend much of the budget surplus.
Many, including Walz, moderates and Republicans, will be pushing for money to hire more police officers. That was part of this year’s agreement. Both incoming GOP leaders — the Senate’s Johnson and incoming House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring — listed public safety as a top priority, but steered clear of discussing specific proposals.
However, how much money — and in exchange for what sorts of new restrictions and oversights of police — could become a thorny issue. The most progressive elements of the DFL, including the People of Color and Indigenous Caucus, which has a presence in both chambers, has been a passionate force in calling for sweeping changes to address racial disparities in law enforcement, especially police use of force against Black men.
Be patient
Don’t expect much of this to happen too quickly.
In theory, many stand-alone policy initiatives, such as the right to an abortion, could happen right out of the gate when the new Legislature convenes Jan. 3.
But if history is any guide in a year when the Legislature and governor are required to agree on a two-year balanced budget, don’t be surprised if lawmakers and Walz — even if they’re all in the same party — are haggling over details at midnight in the middle of May.
The Legislature adjourns May 22.
Does it matter how you pay? Consumer advocates cite privacy and emergency preparedness as arguments for the money
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — San Francisco’s tech community has embraced cashless transactions. Thus, some businesses have gone from accepting alternatives to cash to refusing cash payments altogether. The San Francisco Board of Supervisors stepped in by passing an ordinance requiring businesses to accept cash.
“I always say ‘cash is king,’” says former San Francisco supervisor Vallie Brown. “If you have cash, you should be able to go wherever you want.”
Now Congress is following the city’s lead, The Payment Choice Act (HR4395 – 117th Congress (2021-2022): Payment Choice Act of 2021), would require physical businesses to accept payments made in dollars and cents.
“I think right now this topic of cashless businesses and the use of cash is really, really interesting to people,” says Linda Sherry of Consumer Action, “and I hope the project of law will move forward soon.”
MORE: Is cash king? New bill in Congress would force retailers to accept cash
The FDIC reports that a quarter of US households are part of a vulnerable unbanked or underbanked population. For millions it means they have no way to pay except cash. Even those who cannot imagine being part of a vulnerable population can land in this category. When Hurricane Ian hit Florida, many ATMs were overwhelmed, broadband went out, and cash was suddenly king.
Dr. Scarlett Heinbuch is a payment risk expert with the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. She says: “In times of crisis, such as during a war or a hurricane, or whether it’s a man-made or natural disaster, the ‘go-to’ for people is l ‘cash.”
Dr. Heinbuch has written several articles on the Payment Choice Act for the Atlanta Fed blog.
The Federal Reserve does not comment on pending legislation and therefore the Fed does not take a position,” she told 7 On Your Side.
MORE: Let’s take a closer look at cashless stores
However, the Fed is aware and watching.
“What the Fed is doing, however, is looking at these policies and these issues from a holistic perspective, and trying to understand the needs of people in the payments system on both sides,” says the Dr. Heinbuch. “Whether it’s the consumer or the business, how they’re building that relationship so that everyone can succeed in an economy that really works for everyone, whether you provide a business or want to use that business.”
The harmonious and fair functioning of the economy. For many, that choice is privacy, which often means money.
MORE: The shift to a cashless society due to a pandemic
“The one that doesn’t get as much attention as the privacy,” Linda Sherry of Consumer Action told 7 On Your Side. “When you use your debit card or credit card, these companies track what you buy and use that information to market products to you and send you emails and other communications about the things they’re trying to sell you, so a lot of people would rather that didn’t happen to them.”
The sticking point now is the Senate, where this bill has not been picked up.
Afton Alps’ new general manager has long history with Vail Resorts
It will be a homecoming of sorts for Trevor Maring when Afton Alps opens for the season Friday, Nov. 18. Maring, who grew up skiing and snowboarding at Afton, was named general manager of the ski resort in mid-October.
Maring, 33, comes to Afton from Breckenridge Ski Resort in Colorado, where, over the course of 10 years, he worked his way up from parking-lot attendant to director of operations. Both resorts are owned by Vail Resorts.
“We are really, truly beyond excited for this upcoming season,” Maring said. “We have a new reinvestment and a new direction, which has set us up for success this winter. We’re ready to come out of the gates strong and bring the fun back to Afton Alps.”
Key to Afton Alps’ success, he said, is a hike in the employees’ base pay to $20 an hour.
Staffing shortages last year led company officials to shorten Afton Alps’ operating hours. This year, the hours will be back to pre-pandemic levels, including a return to a 10 a.m. midweek opening time. Last season, the resort opened at 1 p.m.
Officials also will limit daily lift-ticket sales on peak days this season. The move is designed to make sure that visitors to the ski area, especially the resort’s Epic Pass holders, “have the best possible experience … on those busy days,” Maring said.
Maring started working for Vail Resorts in 2012. Prior to being named director of operations in 2020, he served as manager of resort operations and senior manager of fleet maintenance.
While at Breckenridge, Maring also served as president of the Alpine & Breckenridge Mountain Metropolitan Districts and was on the boards of the Breckenridge Mountain Masters Association and the I-70 Coalition.
Maring graduated from Kenyon-Wanamingo High School in 2007 and from the University of Minnesota with a degree in kinesiology and exercise science in 2011.
He and his wife, Katy, have a 3 1/2-month-old son named Benjamin. The couple has bought a house in St. Paul’s Highland Park neighborhood.
Man charged, 106 dogs rescued from Georgia home
DALLAS, Ga. — A Georgia man is facing charges after more than 100 dogs were rescued from a Paulding County home where a dogfighting operation was underway.
Vincent Lemark Burrell, 55, of Dallas, was arrested Tuesday on one count of aggravated animal cruelty and dog fighting, but the sheriff’s office said he ‘expects more an additional hundred counts against Burrell as this case continues to unfold,” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
Burrell is being held without bond at Paulding County Jail. It is unclear whether he is represented by a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.
Burrell is accused of facilitating a massive dogfighting operation at his Dallas home and raising the dogs, officials said. During the investigation, detectives said they found 106 dogs tied to various objects with large, extremely heavy logging chains and thick collars.
“Some of the dogs were emaciated, while others were strong and extremely aggressive toward other dogs,” the sheriff’s office said. “The sad thing is that the vast majority of these animals simply needed the love and attention of the deputies and detectives who were on the scene.”
Some dogs were left outside with little or no shelter for days, authorities said. Other dogs were kept in the basement of the house, where detectives said the smell of urine and feces was so strong they had to wear protective gear to safely enter the room. house and save the animals.
Authorities said the animals were also not regularly cared for or vaccinated by a veterinarian.
“The conditions in which the dogs were housed, both inside and outside this property, were not suitable for humans, let alone dogs,” officials said.
All dogs have been placed in various rescue facilities, where they can begin their rehabilitation.
“I am grateful that these dogs are safe now. The dark and sinister world of dogfighting is a despicable culture that has no place in our world,” said Sheriff Gary Gulledge.
Miami Heat Terminates Naming Rights Deal With Crypto Firm FTX
The Miami Heat and Miami-Dade County are ending their short-lived naming rights deal with entangled cryptocurrency firm FTX.
The county, which owns the arena, entered into a 19-year, $135 million sponsorship deal with FTX in March 2021 and renamed the stadium FTX Arena in June.
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried resigned on Friday as the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, after scrambling to shore up an $8 billion liquidity crunch that has kept investors to claim their funds.
“Reports on FTX and its affiliates are extremely disappointing,” read a joint statement from the county and the team. “Miami-Dade County and the Miami HEAT are taking immediate action to end our business relationship with FTX, and we will work together to find a new naming rights partner for the arena.”
Miami is one of many organizations and sports personalities to get caught up in the FTX mess.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen co-starred in a $20 million ad campaign for FTX, receiving an equity stake in the company as well as cryptocurrency in return.
NBA superstar Steph Curry has been named the company’s global ambassador in exchange for an equity stake. Tennis star Naomi Osaka also received an equity stake. Angels star Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Jones of the Green Bay Packers have also signed on as global ambassadors for the company.
The Mercedes Formula 1 team, which also had a sponsorship deal with FTX, announced on Friday that it would suspend its relationship with the company and remove its logo from its cars.
Major League Baseball has reached an agreement with FTX to become its “first-ever umpire uniform patch partner”. MLB umpires have worn the FTX logo on their uniforms since the 2021 All-Star Game.
New poll shows DeSantis has SEVEN-point advantage over Trump in 2024 GOP presidential primary
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is now seven points ahead of former President Donald Trump, according to a new poll that rates potential candidates for the 2024 presidential primaries.
The YouGov poll is the first poll looking at the 2024 election cycle — as well as being the first since February 2016 to suggest that Trump’s dominance over the GOP is weakening.
The poll suggests that 42% of Republicans and GOP-leaning independents now favor DeSantis over Trump to be the party’s standard bearer in 2024.
However, neither has announced their candidacy for the next election cycle.
Republicans and Republican-leaning independents now favor Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over former President Trump to be the 2024 GOP presidential nominee
A YouGov poll found 42% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents said they would rather DeSantis run for Trump in 2024
Just 35% of those polled support Trump – who ruled until his loss to Joe Biden in 2020.
However, those who considered themselves 45% “strong Republicans” were even more likely to support a third presidential race for Trump.
DeSantis seemed to fare better among Republican “learners.” In this group, 45% preferred DeSantis against 21% who wanted Trump.
Of those who responded by identifying as “not very strong Republicans,” 38% said they would rather see DeSantis, compared to 31% who wanted the former president.
Only 35% of respondents said they would rather Trump run for DeSantis to run in 2024
The poll of 1,500 Americans was conducted within three days of last Tuesday’s election and included 413 people who identified as Republicans and those who leaned toward the GOP.
Last weekend, the former president mocked the Florida governor as “Ron DeSanctimonious” before releasing a statement claiming DeSantis’ rise to prominence.
On Tuesday, Trump then threatened to share private information about his potential main challenger “that won’t be very flattering” if he chooses to run against him.
“I think if he runs he could get hurt really badly,” Trump said. “I know more about him than anyone – except, maybe, his wife,” he added.
The results are a complete reversal from an October YouGov poll that was conducted three weeks before last week’s midterms.
On Tuesday, Trump then threatened to share private information about his potential main challenger “that won’t be very flattering” if he chooses to run against him.
Last weekend, the former president mocked the Florida governor as “Ron DeSanctimonious” before releasing a statement claiming DeSantis’ rise to prominence.
Then, 45% of Republicans appeared to support a third Trump run for the White House, according to YouGov.
Only 35% chose DeSantis who ended up winning re-election by 19 points.
The majority of Trump-backed candidates have suffered humiliating defeats.
In the February 2016 poll, when Trump was last beaten, an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll saw Texas Senator Ted Cruz with a 2-point lead over Trump.
The results are a complete reversal from the October poll that saw DeSantis polling 10 points behind Trump.
Viewing the Florida governor as his most formidable enemy in the Republican Party, the former president sought to keep DeSantis in his place, often noting the role his endorsement played in elevating the relatively obscure congressman to the rank of leader of one of the largest American states.
DeSantis, for his part, has long praised Trump and emulated his style, but notably refused to set aside his own White House ambitions.
In the clearest sign of tension, the pair staged dueling rallies in Florida in the closing days of this year’s midterm elections. At his event, Trump unveiled his derisive new nickname for DeSantis, calling him Ron DeSanctimonious.
The simmering rivalry between the Republican Party’s biggest stars is entering a new, more volatile phase after the GOP’s disappointing performance in what was supposed to be a blockbuster election year.
DeSantis, who won a dominant re-election, is increasingly seen as the future of the party, while Trump, whose favored candidates have lost races from Pennsylvania to Arizona, is widely accused of holding the party back.
That leaves Trump in perhaps his most vulnerable position since he sparked the violent insurgency on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
As he moves forward with plans to announce a third presidential bid on Tuesday, Trump turns to a playbook that has served him through decades of personal, financial and political turmoil: focusing on perceived weaknesses. of his enemies and hit them with repeated attacks.
In the days following Tuesday’s election, Trump made racist remarks about Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, another potential Republican presidential candidate, saying his name sounds Chinese. He lambasted the coverage of Fox News, which, like much of Rupert Murdoch’s media empire, has shifted its tone on Trump in recent days. But much of his vitriol is directed at DeSantis, a sign of the threat Trump perceives from the Florida governor.
In a lengthy statement, Trump called DeSantis “an average REPUBLICAN governor with great public relations” and expressed fury that DeSantis hadn’t publicly ruled out challenging him.
The approach recalls Trump’s strategy in 2016, when he wiped out a field of nearly a dozen rivals with a scorched-earth approach that involved insulting the appearance of his rival’s wife at the time. , Ted Cruz, and to claim that his father may have played a role in John F. Kennedy. assassination. Cruz later became a top ally in Congress.
Lewis leads WC in OT thriller at Raizk Memorial
WILMINGTON — Ohio Wesleyan missed a free throw and a jumper in the final seconds of overtime and Wilmington College women’s basketball took advantage with a 62-59 overtime victory Saturday in the championship game of the Fred Raizk Memorial Tournament at Hermann Court.
Kennedy Lewis made two free throws with three seconds left in overtime to seal the victory for the Quakers.
Ohio Wesleyan missed a free throw and a jump shot in the final seconds of regulation and the teams went to overtime.
Lewis finished the game with 21 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks to beat the Quakers.
Marisa Seiler had 11 points and four assists. JaKaia Lotz had six rebounds from the bench.
Wilmington went 18 of 20 from the free throw line in the victory. After a pedestrian 17-for-25 performance in the opener, WC went 43-for-49 from the line in the final two games.
Zahrya Bailey is 10-10 from the line this season while Lewis has made 16 of 17 the past two games.
Bailey has made his last 18 free throw attempts, dating back to the 2021-22 season. Her last miss came on January 15, 2022, when she was 0 for 5 from the line.
