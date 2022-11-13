Democrats keep control of Senate after Catherine Cortez Masto win in Nevada

<!–

Democrats will retain control of the Senate after multiple news outlets announced on Saturday night that Catherine Cortez Masto would retain her seat.

That means Democrats won 50 seats, enough to hold a majority with Vice President Kamala Harris’ casting vote — and with a race still undecided in Georgia.

Cortez Masto defeated Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, a former state attorney general who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

“Thank you, Nevada,” she wrote in a one-line tweet.

Laxalt’s loss cements a poor performance for Republicans, who had hoped President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings, a cost-of-living crisis and the usual backlash against the ruling party would bring them sizable gains.

Trump himself has become a scapegoat for the GOP as many of his picks have gone wrong.

Democrats responded with joy.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, who expects to return as majority leader, said the result was a victory for the American people and a vindication for his party.

“There were three things that helped the Senate get a majority: first, our great candidates; second, our program and achievements; and third, the American people rejected MAGA’s anti-democratic and extremist Republicans.

Democratic Senate Campaign Committee Chairman Sen. Gary Peters said, “Voters across the country have brought resounding approval to the majority of Democrats in the Senate.”

“These historic results race after race speak for themselves and reflect the strength of our candidates, the popularity of the Senate Democrats’ message to the American people, and the GOP’s embrace of extremism.”

Republicans are already embarking on a post-mortem examination, with some key voices asking if they need a more positional message — rather than just bashing Democrats.

Most forecasters predicted a narrow Republican advantage in the battle for control of the Senate.

However, key races in Pennsylvania, Arizona and now Nevada have all gone to Democrats.

They could still clinch one more seat in Georgia, where Sen. Raphael Warnock faces former soccer star Herschel Walker in a runoff in December. Walker has been rocked by repeated allegations that he paid for abortions and pressured women to abort despite running for an anti-abortion platform.