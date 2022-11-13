ROME — Pope Francis denounced the “sirens of populism” on Sunday, calling for a renewed commitment to help the poor, homeless and migrants amid Italy’s latest migration debate.
Democrats keep Senate – POLITICO
Democrats’ ability to hold their Senate majority midterm has defied both historical precedent and widely held expectations. They did so despite President Joe Biden remaining deeply unpopular, 40-year high inflation, soaring gas prices and a chaotic U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan that left 13 military personnel dead. .
The GOP Senate losses have sparked intraparty fighting, as Republicans point fingers at Trump, Republican National Senate Committee Chairman Rick Scott and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Scott and McConnell engaged in a power struggle throughout the election cycle, with McConnell suggesting that Scott’s committee should have done more to prevent unpopular candidates from clinching the nomination. Meanwhile, Scott went rogue and announced a 12-point policy plan that didn’t get buy-in from McConnell or other members of the GOP leadership.
This summer, McConnell described the party’s slate of candidates as suffering from “candidate quality” issues — a description born of a public poll that showed many Republican Senate hopefuls this year were unpopular or largely unknown to Readership. Oz and Vance struggled for months to build trust with Republican voters after a particularly grueling and contentious primaries, and Democrats finally succeeded in painting the TV doctor as a wealthy Hollywood elite who rushed to Pennsylvania to try to take power.
The cold reception from the GOP base to some candidates has had major financial implications. Republican candidates have struggled to raise funds in the general election, forcing top super PACs like the McConnell-aligned Senate Leadership Fund to spend $240 million to boost candidates. Some of those funds — $37 million to Ted Budd in North Carolina and $32 million to Vance — went to help struggling candidates in states the party thought would be easy to defend this year. That meant diverting money from places the GOP had considered earlier in the cycle as tough but doable pick-ups, like Colorado and Washington.
The SLF also withdrew its funds from Arizona and New Hampshire, two competitive states that the super PAC said could no longer be won with party candidates. The decision angered top Tories, who said cutting Masters and Bolduc’s funding was retaliatory for candidates who did not pledge to support McConnell.
While the Republicans threw money at Colorado and Washington, they ultimately suffered double-digit losses in both.
Although Democrats hold the Senate, Biden still faces the prospect of governing a divided Congress.
Republicans are favored to narrowly capture a majority in the House, where a number of races remain unnamed. And if the Senate remains split 50-50, Biden may once again have to deal with divisiveness within his party from the senses. Joe Machin and Kyrsten Sinema.
Biden has pledged to work with Republicans.
“Regardless of what the final tally of this election shows — and there are still accounts to be held — I’m ready to work with my fellow Republicans,” Biden said at a press conference last week. “The American people have made it clear, I think, that they expect Republicans to be willing to work with me as well.”
Letters: Beginning of life, end of life, what makes us us?
What makes us us
In the Letter to the Editor “A medical matter,” it was stated that at the instant of conception a new human being is created with a unique soul and unique DNA. But, what about identical twins or triplets? Do they then share the same soul because they have the same DNA? Somewhere between 20% and 50% of fertilized eggs never reach birth. Are those souls just discarded? If God infuses additional souls later when the split occurs for twins, why not wait for a better time for all fetuses? Maybe at first heartbeat? Well, no, since conjoined twins can share a heart.
So, I started to think about end of life. Shouldn’t the rules for beginning of life and end of life be similar? We don’t think of end-of-life as the death of every last cell, and in reality, not even at last heartbeat. We speak of it being OK to pull the plug at brain death. And that’s not the entire brain, but that portion of the brain that performs higher level thinking. The portion of the brain that makes us who we are. Wouldn’t it make more sense for God to infuse the soul at that time in fetal development where the portion of the brain that makes us us has developed and to take the soul when that portion of the brain no longer functions? Same rule beginning and end. The prefrontal cortex has a burst of synaptic growth around 20 weeks, and viability (often mentioned in connection with Roe v Wade) is close at around 24 weeks.
I do have a difficult time with abortion right up till birth so I’ll stick restricting abortions to something related to prefrontal cortex development and/or viability.
Keith Besaw, St. Paul
For the kids or for the money?
It seems peculiar that just two days after the Democratic Party control of the Minnesota House and Senate, they are planning to legalize recreational use of marijuana. They see it as this gigantic sum of money that is up for grabs, to spend on pet projects. For a party that has professed to be for the children, it is demonstrating it is only “for the money.”
When legalization occurs, even though it will be for adults, teens and young adults will feel more emboldened to participate. It has been proven that it is precisely this group that is most negatively affected. Studies have shown that the use of marijuana is associated with reduced cognitive functions in teens … problems with memory and learning.
It is time for parents, grandparents and education associations to speak up. If you are able, get to a school board meeting and ask them to get involved to stop it. The NEA and MEA seem to be silent. Could it be they see more money, and not the children they are supposed to protect? We will find out once and for all if the Democratic Party is actually “for the children.”
Jerry Wynn, St. Paul
Govern with moderation?
Democratic Gov. Walz was re-elected and the Democrats retained control of the House and flipped the Senate.
Now he, along with the other Democrats, claim they will govern with moderation.
Really? Does this mean they’re going to listen to all people? Are they going return the surplus to all taxpayers and stop taxing Social Security?
I’ll believe it when I see it.
Jacqueline Heintz, Zumbrota
But they don’t want to go inside
A couple has been divorced for many years. The woman didn’t want to marry him in the first place. She was coerced. She’s been glad to be rid of him since the divorce and has been doing well on her own.
The ex-husband never reconciled himself to the fact of their divorce. He regrets it bitterly. One day he breaks into her house and tries to talk her into getting back together. She screams as he beats her up because she won’t agree to marry him again.
Friends and neighbors come running. They can see what’s going on through the windows, and they’d like to help the woman, but they don’t want to go inside. The general feeling is that people should stay out of other people’s affairs.
More neighbors gather outside the house. They’re sure the ex-husband is going to overpower the woman soon, and it will all be over. He’s a big guy, and she’s just a little thing. They see him brandishing a knife.
Some of them think he might have an AR-15. They can make out a backpack on the floor that might hold ammunition and what looks like it could be an automatic weapon inside a duffel bag. It would be just like him to force his way in with something like that. He talks about his gun collection all the time, mostly to intimidate people, but one can never be sure. He has a history of violence.
The ex-wife elbows him in the stomach, and he loosens his grip long enough for her to pull away. She’s fighting back longer than anyone would have thought she could. She absolutely won’t agree to marry him again, and she won’t even sit down and talk about it. He keeps hitting her. He calls her all sorts of names. He tells her he’ll kill her if she won’t come back to him.
It’s not possible to call the police since the town has no police. What authorities there are — distant officials — tend to ignore individual communities because the area is libertarian, and besides, budgets are miniscule.
At the back of her mind, the woman long thought her ex-husband might come after her again. She’s prepared herself mentally, and she’s also taken self-defense classes. She sees people looking in through the windows and begs for help. She wishes now she still had a pit-bull that she gave away when her neighbors said it was too dangerous and might hurt someone.
The ex-husband is not in good shape. He has arthritis, his knees are bad, and he suffers from dizzy spells. He’s already out of breath from beating on her. Even though she’s bleeding and dizzy herself, the woman remembers her self-defense training and manages to poke him in the eye. Then she kicks him in the shin, and he bends over in pain. Suddenly, a neighbor opens the kitchen door and lets in a German shepherd, who lunges for the ex-husband.
“There’s a chance she can fend him off with that dog in there,” one of the neighbors says to the others.
“Maybe so, but the situation is getting way too dangerous for the neighborhood,” says another. “I think we need to talk them into some sort of marriage counseling.”
That’s what most people think. Counseling should be the goal.
The neighborhood may be running out of time to stop something really bad from happening. No one wants to see the ex-husband grab an AR-15 out of that pile of stuff he brought inside, destroy the German shepherd, kill his ex-wife and then go berserk and shoot up the entire street. He might murder everyone.
If only they could get the woman to agree to marriage counseling.
“Ukraine,” someone yells. “We’ve got to stop this fighting. Will you at least sit down and talk to him?”
Jean Wulterkens, St. Paul
Damage to key dam from Ukrainian strikes revealed – RT Russia and the former Soviet Union
It will take at least a year to repair the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric dam in Russia’s Kherson region, a local official says
The Kakhovskaya hydroelectric dam in Russia’s Kherson region suffered “colossal” damage during attacks by Ukrainian forces, a local official said.
Key infrastructure, located on the Dnieper River upstream from the city of Kherson, can still be repaired, but it will take time, Vladimir Leontyev, the mayor of Novaya Kakhovka, the site of the hydropower plant and dam, told CASS. Sunday.
“I think with the use of modern technologies it can be fixed quite quickly. ‘Quit fast’ in universal terms. We’re not talking about a few months, of course. It will take a year or more. Leontyev said, adding that it was up to the experts to work out the exact terms.
In recent weeks, Russia has accused Ukraine of launching numerous strikes on the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric dam, including with the use of US-provided HIMARS multiple rocket launch systems.
Moscow insisted that kyiv was attacking the facility with the aim of causing major flooding in the Kherson region. Ukrainian authorities have denied the charges, saying Russia itself planned to destroy the dam in a false flag operation.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday authorized the withdrawal of Russian troops from Kherson. General Sergey Surovikin, the commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, had argued that the move was necessary to avoid unnecessary deaths of soldiers and civilians due to possible flooding.
According to the Defense Ministry, more than 30,000 Russian troops have moved to the eastern bank of the Dnieper and taken up defensive positions there, while more than 115,000 civilians have been moved from Kherson and surrounding areas since mid-October. .
Two weeks ago, the relocation was extended outside Kherson to a 15 km (9.3 mile) area on the left bank of the Dnieper, which included Novaya Kakhovka.
“Most of the city’s population [of some 44,000] have been evacuated now,” Leontyev said, adding that people started leaving Novaya Kakhovka months ago amid missile attacks.
Pope slams ‘populism sirens’ as he marks Poor People’s Day
“Let us not be enchanted by the sirens of populism, which exploit people’s real needs with easy and hasty solutions,” François said.
This year’s commemoration comes as Italy is once again at the center of a European migration debate, with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s far-right government clashing with France over the fate of those rescued in Mediterranean. Italy kept four lifeboats at sea for days until three of them landed last week and forced France to take in the fourth. The impasse sparked a diplomatic row that led France to suspend its participation in a European redistribution program and to strengthen its border crossings with Italy.
Francis lamented that the war in Ukraine only worsens the plight of the poor, who are still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, as well as natural disasters and climate change.
“Today too, much more than yesterday, many of our brothers and sisters, sorely tried and discouraged, migrate in search of hope, and many people experience precariousness due to lack of employment or working conditions. unjust and unworthy,” he said. .
To show concrete acts of solidarity, the Vatican invited some 1,300 people to lunch in the Vatican Audience Hall after Mass.
Additionally, free medical checks that had been paused due to COVID-19 resumed this week in St. Peter’s Square, providing health checks, vaccinations, blood tests, electrocardiograms as well as tests for hepatitis C, tuberculosis and HIV. Parishes in the area were distributing some 5,000 boxes of basic foodstuffs donated by a supermarket, including about 10 tons of pasta and 5 tons of rice, according to a statement from the Vatican’s evangelization office.
washingtonpost
Outdoors: Wisconsin firearms deer season forecast is same as last year
BRULE, Wis. — Deer hunters in northwestern Wisconsin this season should find a slowly growing deer herd and hunting opportunities about the same as the past few years.
Whether more of the same is good or bad news may depend on exactly where you hunt when the state’s nine-day firearms deer season starts Saturday, Nov. 19.
Areas near agriculture land will probably see more deer and definitely have more antlerless permits to use. But deeply forested areas with less food available for deer will see another year of lower deer numbers.
“Our deer population can vary dramatically within 10 or 20 miles. That’s why hunters who are able to be mobile will stand the best chances,” said Greg Kessler, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist for Douglas County.
Douglas County is especially prone to widely fluctuating deer populations because of its topography. In the north, in areas of clay soils where most of the county’s farmland is located, deer numbers continue to be fairly high, and extra antlerless permits were available this year, especially on private property.
The farmland mixed with woods in the north offers better nutrition compared to the county’s areas of sandy soils dominated by scrub oak and pine.
Overall, antlerless or doe permits are up 40% in the county — on recommendation of the County Deer Advisory Committee — from 1,200 in 2021 to 1,675 this season. Of those, 1,000 are for use on private property with 675 for public land.
Kessler said some hunters this year pushed for even more antlerless permits, namely those who hunt on or near farmland and who have been seeing more deer. Meanwhile, hunters in more forested public lands, especially along the more swampy western edge of the county, have generally been unhappy with lower deer numbers.
Douglas County saw deer harvests as high as 11,241 as recently as 2007. But a string of harsh winters since then and an accompanying decline in antlerless permits have combined to push the harvest down, as low as 2,396 in 2014. The harvest has rebounded some to 3,897 in 2020 and 3,491 last season.
Kessler said that an unprecedented string of warm winters and good habitat led to the record-high deer populations of the early 2000s and unprecedented deer harvests. It’s unlikely deer numbers, or hunter numbers, will ever be as high again.
Short of that, the DNR tries to keep a balance between too many deer and not enough, using antlerless permits as the primary management tool and hoping Mother Nature cooperates.
“Especially statewide, those numbers were just not sustainable from a biological point of view,” Kessler said.
That’s when deer were causing major problems munching on farmland and damaging forests with over-browsing, as well as causing record deer-vehicle collisions on roads.
The DNR issued more antlerless permits in an effort to bring the deer herd down, and it worked — maybe too well in some areas.
“The numbers still haven’t bounced back in parts of the county as much as some hunters would like,” Kessler noted, adding that the official goal for Douglas County is to increase deer numbers.
The Douglas County Deer Advisory Committee, with Kesller’s support, has been fighting to have the county divided into two deer management units to reflect the dramatic difference in deer habitat and populations. So far, the state’s Natural Resources Board has not approved that split.
Farther east, in Bayfield County, the official goal is to hold deer numbers steady. But this year, the Natural Resources Board decided to override the County Deer Advisory Committee and local DNR recommendations and drastically cut antlerless permits. The board cut the recommended antlerless quota for public land from 2,750 to just 500, an 82% reduction.
“Apparently, the board heard from some constituents who thought there weren’t enough deer on public land to warrant that many antlerless permits,” said Eddie Shea, DNR wildlife biologist for Bayfield and Ashland counties.
Bayfield County has 8,250 antlerless permits on private land this season.
Much like Douglas County, and indeed the entire North American range of whitetail deer, Shea said deer in Bayfield County thrive more on farmland than deep woods.
“Agricultural lands have more food, more calories available for deer, and that tends to support higher deer populations,” Shea said.
Bayfield County saw a high of 11,390 deer harvested in 2007, but that dropped to 2,253 in 2014 after harsh winters and reduced antlerless permits. The number rebounded to 4,541 last season, about the same as 2020.
Jeff Pritzl, the DNR’s deer management program supervisor, said he expects the statewide Wisconsin deer season to play out “pretty much the way it has the last couple of years,” with continued high deer numbers in the state’s agricultural areas. While antlerless permits are gobbled up in a matter of minutes when they become available over summer for Douglas County, for example, there are still antlerless permits available for southern counties.
Pritzl noted that while the state may have more than 1.5 million deer combined, the population can vary dramatically, even within regions.
“Deer are unevenly distributed across the landscape,” he said, noting why some hunters see more deer and some far fewer.
Former Chief Justice v Justice Minister over judicial appointments
New Delhi:
The Supreme Court panel is a “perfectly correct and balanced” way of appointing judges, former UU Chief Justice Lalit told NDTV on Sunday, after Union Law Minister Kiren called the “opaque” system.
“It’s (‘opaque, inexplicable’) his personal opinions… It’s a perfectly, correct and balanced way of doing things. It’s a system where every point of view is taken into account,” he said. he declared in an exclusive interview, a few days after his retirement. earlier this week.
Judicial appointments are only approved by the college after several levels of review, including by the government, Justice Lalit said. He also mentioned the pace of these appointments, essential to reduce the huge backlog of cases before the various courts of the country.
“The whole process [of appointments] must have a dialogue between the government and the college. The sooner the better because today we are 27 in the sanctioned strength of 34. The delay in appointment can put off a person, and then he could say that he does not want to be part of it, “he said. he declares.
The comments come two days after the Supreme Court expressed its dissatisfaction with the Center’s delay in approving names recommended for the appointment of judges in the upper bench, including those reiterated by the college, and said that keeping them pending is “not acceptable”.
Speaking to India Today news channel last week, Mr Rijiju said: “I am not criticizing the judiciary or the judges, but I am stating a fact which reflects the thinking of the people of India. The system college is opaque and not accountable.Judges and lawyers believe it too.
Previously, the Minister of Justice had said that “the people of the country are not happy” with the collegiate system and according to the spirit of the constitution, it is up to the government to appoint the judges.
Headed by the Chief Justice of India and made up of the court’s four most senior judges, the college recommends names for the appointment and transfer of judges to the Supreme Court and High Courts. The system has evolved through Supreme Court judgments.
Chief Justice UU Lalit (retired) also told NDTV how he managed to settle 10,000 cases during his 74-day tenure, dividing the cases with a “T-20” approach, between two, three and five benches of judges.
He answered questions about Union Home Secretary Amit Shah’s appearance as a lawyer in the past, saying it was ‘inconsequential’ as he was not the lead lawyer, and said it was not “proper” for judges to accept the roles of Rajya Sabha or governor after retirement.
ndtv
Lancashire Police serving officer charged with attempted murder
An on-duty Lancashire Police officer is charged with attempted murder after a woman was injured at Manchester hotel
- James Riley, 27, has been charged with the crime which happened earlier this week
- Police were called to report a concern for the welfare of a woman at a hotel
- The incident on Brook Street, Manchester happened at 11.30pm on November 10
An on-duty Lancashire police officer has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was injured at a hotel in Manchester.
James Riley, 27, has been charged with the crime which happened earlier this week.
Police were called to a concern for the welfare of a woman at a hotel in Brook Street, Manchester at around 11.30pm on Thursday November 10.
Emergency services attended the scene and the woman was taken to hospital, where police said she was in stable condition.
An on-duty Lancashire police officer has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was injured at a Manchester hotel
Riley has been remanded in custody and will next appear at Manchester Crown Court on Monday November 14, 2022.
Greater Manchester Police have asked anyone with information to contact police or call 101 quoting log number 3661 as of 10/11/22.
This is breaking news. More soon.
