Devils fans apologize to head coach they wanted to fire as winning streak reaches eight games

It’s been tough for the New Jersey Devils the past few years.

They’ve only made the playoffs once since appearing in the Stanley Cup Final in 2012. In all but two of the past 10 seasons, they’ve finished second-to-last in their division .

The Devils attempted to revamp their roster with numerous trades and vet signings and were the No. 1 overall pick in 2017 (Nico Hischier) and 2019 (Jack Hughes). But nothing was working.

They brought in veteran coach Lindy Ruff in 2020 to finally get the franchise back on track, but they finished seventh in the Metropolitan Division in each of his two seasons at the helm.

Fans were fed up with Ruff despite having the fifth-most wins of any coach in NHL history. Less than a month ago, chants of “Fire Lindy” rang out throughout the Prudential Center, but the tone has certainly changed now that they’ve won eight straight games.

In fact, the Jersey faithful are now apologizing to Ruff, loud and clear.

Chants of “Sorry Lindy” rang out throughout the Prudential Center on Saturday night in their 4-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes.

With the victory, the Devils improved their record to 12-3-0 this season and are carried by youngsters Jesper Bratt, Hischier and Hughes, who are the team’s top three scorers.

For the first time in years, their goalkeeper was solid. Vitek Vanecek and Mackenzie Blackwood shared time before the latter was injured last week. But on Saturday, the Devils goaltenders combined with a 2.49 GAA and .899 save percentage.

The Devils will be aiming for their ninth consecutive victory Tuesday night in Montreal against the Canadiens.