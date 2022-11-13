Does it matter how you pay? Consumer advocates cite privacy and emergency preparedness as arguments for the money

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — San Francisco’s tech community has embraced cashless transactions. Thus, some businesses have gone from accepting alternatives to cash to refusing cash payments altogether. The San Francisco Board of Supervisors stepped in by passing an ordinance requiring businesses to accept cash.

“I always say ‘cash is king,’” says former San Francisco supervisor Vallie Brown. “If you have cash, you should be able to go wherever you want.”

Now Congress is following the city’s lead, The Payment Choice Act (HR4395 – 117th Congress (2021-2022): Payment Choice Act of 2021), would require physical businesses to accept payments made in dollars and cents.

“I think right now this topic of cashless businesses and the use of cash is really, really interesting to people,” says Linda Sherry of Consumer Action, “and I hope the project of law will move forward soon.”

The FDIC reports that a quarter of US households are part of a vulnerable unbanked or underbanked population. For millions it means they have no way to pay except cash. Even those who cannot imagine being part of a vulnerable population can land in this category. When Hurricane Ian hit Florida, many ATMs were overwhelmed, broadband went out, and cash was suddenly king.

Dr. Scarlett Heinbuch is a payment risk expert with the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. She says: “In times of crisis, such as during a war or a hurricane, or whether it’s a man-made or natural disaster, the ‘go-to’ for people is l ‘cash.”

Dr. Heinbuch has written several articles on the Payment Choice Act for the Atlanta Fed blog.

The Federal Reserve does not comment on pending legislation and therefore the Fed does not take a position,” she told 7 On Your Side.

However, the Fed is aware and watching.

“What the Fed is doing, however, is looking at these policies and these issues from a holistic perspective, and trying to understand the needs of people in the payments system on both sides,” says the Dr. Heinbuch. “Whether it’s the consumer or the business, how they’re building that relationship so that everyone can succeed in an economy that really works for everyone, whether you provide a business or want to use that business.”

The harmonious and fair functioning of the economy. For many, that choice is privacy, which often means money.

“The one that doesn’t get as much attention as the privacy,” Linda Sherry of Consumer Action told 7 On Your Side. “When you use your debit card or credit card, these companies track what you buy and use that information to market products to you and send you emails and other communications about the things they’re trying to sell you, so a lot of people would rather that didn’t happen to them.”

The sticking point now is the Senate, where this bill has not been picked up.

