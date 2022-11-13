Dogecoin Rallies 10% After Elon Musk’s Mention on Twitter Space

Musk made the remarks in a Twitter space created by Mario Nawfal.

The Tesla CEO has expressed his approval of the meme coin on many occasions.

Dogecoin (DOGE) had a little price increase when Tesla CEO Elon Musk mentioned it. In an interesting twist, the new Twitter boss declared “Dogecoin (DOGE) To The Moon” at his Twitter space on Saturday. Musk made the remarks in a Twitter space created by Mario Nawfal, the Founder of the International Blockchain Consulting Group. In the meanwhile, the price of DOGE increased after Musk’s remarks.

In addition to DOGE, Musk discussed the security of cryptocurrencies and Sam Bankman-Fried’s reported interest in purchasing a stake in Twitter.

Elon Musk Effect

Musk said that the founder of FTX “wanted to invest in Twitter but gave away very bad vibes.” A well-known saying was stated by him: “If it’s not your key, it’s not your wallet.” As for the DOGE element, Musk said he was working hard on that. The value of the cryptocurrency shot up by almost 10% after Elon Musk discussed the meme coin.

According to the token value tracker CoinMarketCap, the price of DOGE as of this writing is $0.0905, up 9.52 percent in the previous 24 hours. All cryptocurrencies have been significantly impacted by the crypto slaughter observed earlier in the week. Over the last week, DOGE has lost approximately 28.51% of its value.

Dogecoin (DOGE) had enormous positive momentum after Elon Musk’s formal acquisition of Twitter. Musk has expressed his approval of the meme coin on many occasions. In a recent tweet for Halloween, Musk included his Shiba Inu donning a Twitter t-shirt. Musk’s purchase was met with enthusiasm from the community, and some saw it as a possible preview of Dogecoin (DOGE) on Twitter.

Recommended For You:

Dogecoin Witnesses $33.11M Liquidation Amid Musk Fiasco