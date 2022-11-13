Drug cartels, not Putin, are public enemy #1 – US Congressman – RT World News

Marjorie Taylor Greene has also argued that energy security is a prerequisite for national security.

The US government should focus its military efforts on drug cartels instead of obsessing over Russian President Vladimir Putin, Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested on Twitter, saying that if Washington gets its security house in order energy, its national security will follow.

“Treat cartels the way you would treat Putin,” Greene tweeted, noting that criminal gangs were “trafficking billions in people and drugs killing over 300 Americans [per] daytime.”

The country should also prioritize its domestic oil and gas industry in order to “enhance national security and deter enemies,” she continued.





Greene was tweeting in response to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who argued that conservatives should “make the case” this “helping Ukraine defeat Putin is in our interest.” To have this narrative elaborated would be “strengthen our national security, deter an enemy, and reduce costs to Americans“said the ex-diplomat.

It was not the first time that the representative of Georgia criticized the generosity of the Biden administration towards kyiv, which this year received 54 billion dollars from the United States alone, of which more than half in military aid. Greene asserted before Election Day that if the Republicans took over the House, “not a penny more will go to Ukraineaccusing the Democratic Party of prioritizing their proxy war over issues on the US southern border.

Greene was re-elected by a considerable margin last week, although she was stripped of her committee assignments last year due to her past support of QAnon and “conspiracy theorieson social media. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has promised to reappoint her to committees if their party regains the House, a possibility that remains open as votes continue to be counted.

Last month, the Energy Information Administration sounded the alarm that there was less than a month of diesel fuel left in the United States. Asked how it planned to resolve the issue, the Biden administration played down reporters’ concerns, promising to continue exporting domestic supplies to Europe, which has been hit hard by price hikes after sanctioning Russian oil and gas.

Pompeo, who led the CIA before former President Donald Trump named him head of the State Department, confirmed that he plans to run for president in 2024, “no matter who decides to enter– presumably a reference to Trump, who has still not officially declared his candidacy for the next election despite throwing shade at potential rivals like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after this month’s midterms .