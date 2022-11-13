News
Editorial: Now is the time for the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act
Local journalism is a cornerstone of democracy and a vital source of information for communities across the country, with newsrooms covering local politics, high school sports, local business openings, cultural events, and other matters that help a community remain vibrant and connected. But the industry is facing an existential crisis because of the unyielding power of Big Tech platforms such as Google and Facebook.
With less than four weeks left in this Congress, now is the time for the Senate to pass the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA) (S. 673 and H.R. 1735). The JCPA was favorably reported out of Committee on Sept. 22 with strong bipartisan support and now must head to the floor for a vote. The JCPA will hold tech giants accountable and provide a necessary lifeline for local papers, requiring Big Tech to compensate small and local outlets for the use of their content.
Big Tech benefits tremendously from journalism content, yet they refuse to pay local publishers fairly for the journalistic content that fuels their platforms. As a result, local papers are being replaced by tech platforms using black box algorithms designed to keep users inside their walled gardens – all while charging exorbitant ad fees – up to 70 percent of every advertising dollar.
Since 2000, U.S. newspaper circulation has dropped by half, with 31 million fewer daily newspapers in circulation in 2020. The vast majority of U.S. counties with no regular newspaper – “news deserts” – are in rural areas. Despite record audiences, since news outlets transitioned to digital, revenue has drastically declined.
The tech giants have built their empires by profiting off the hard work of journalists without fairly compensating them. And as local publications struggle to stay afloat, Big Tech has only doubled down on their anticompetitive practices, further consolidating their control over the flow of information.
This is fundamentally unfair, and the JCPA will bring about much-needed change.
The JCPA will benefit small and local publishers exclusively and impose severe penalties if the tech platforms do not negotiate with them in good faith. The bill has a limited scope of six years to address a broken marketplace, while the broader competitive landscape is fixed through other legislation and the courts. The JCPA also incentivizes publishers to hire more journalists and protects our Constitutional freedoms of speech and the press. The bill’s scope is limited to compensation and does not allow for negotiations around up/down ranking or display – it serves only to ensure fair compensation for local news outlets. The JCPA has strict transparency requirements on the terms of each agreement reached between tech platforms and journalism providers and establishes clarity in how news outlets spend the funds they receive.
News publishers around the world are being compensated by Big Tech. Australia passed a similar policy to the JCPA, the News Media Bargaining Code, for media organizations to bargain for payment, which has produced significant revenue (billions of dollars, if translated to the U.S. market) for hundreds of publications of all sizes. One Sydney journalism professor noted that she hadn’t seen her industry so financially robust in decades. There are so many open positions for reporters, they cannot all be filled, a signal of the improved economic health of the industry. The swift and clear successes of the Australian Code – and efforts in other countries such as Canada, the UK, European Union, and more – should serve to encourage the passage of the JCPA in the United States.
Thousands of hometown papers from across the political spectrum, as well as both Democrats and Republicans in Congress, support the JCPA. Moreover, in these highly polarized times, polling data found that 70 percent of Americans support the JCPA. The JCPA has such broad support because ultimately, it is about basic fairness.
Local papers cannot afford to endure several more years of Big Tech’s use and abuse, and time to take action is dwindling. If Congress does not act soon, we risk allowing social media to become America’s de facto local newspaper. The Senate must advance the JCPA to the Senate floor for a vote before the end of the year to rein in Big Tech and restore fairness to local journalism – one of the most important checks and balances we have against corporate power and government corruption – before it’s too late.
— The News/Media Alliance, a nonprofit association based in Washington, D.C., that advocates on behalf of journalism and news businesses
Iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is coming to New York: ‘It’s a special tree’
As of Saturday, the holiday season is officially underway in New York after the iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrived in the Big Apple on Saturday after a 200-mile hike.
Despite light rain on Saturday, about 100 people watched the 82-foot Norway spruce tree being hoisted into place at Rockefeller Plaza on Saturday afternoon.
The tree is approximately 90 years old and comes from Queensbury, NY.
Its lighting ceremony is scheduled for November 30.
ROCKEFELLER CENTER CHRISTMAS TREE: 8 LITTLE KNOWN FACTS ABOUT THE FAMOUS TREE
Neil Lebowitz, whose family donated this year’s tree, told the New York Post that the tree was donated “in the hope that everyone would enjoy it.”
“To me, it was just a beautiful tree,” Lebowitz said. “Now it’s a special tree. Everyone in the world can enjoy it.”
TWITTER USERS TROLL ROCKEFELLER CENTER CHRISTMAS TREE, LIKE IT TO ‘CHARLIE BROWN’
The lower branches of the tree are said to be 50 feet in diameter.
When fully decorated, the tree will be covered in 50,000 multicolored lights and topped with a Swarovski star covered in three million crystals.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
After Christmas, the tree will be turned into lumber to be donated to Habitat for Humanity, according to the Associated Press.
Skywatch: Holiday telescope buying guide
If you’ve got a stargazing fan on your holiday gift-giving list and you’re considering a telescope for that special someone, even if that someone is you, I want you to buy right and buy smart. Unfortunately, like everything, prices have gone up sharply in the last couple of years — all the more reason to get the best telescope bang for your buck. The best advice I can give is to shop for a scope as soon as possible. Stargazing became a very popular hobby during the pandemic and there’s still quite a demand for telescopes and accessories. I don’t want you to get stuck on a backorder list.
The most important thing any telescope can do for you is to gather light. That will determine how clear the astronomical target will be. Light-gathering ability is determined by the aperture of the telescope. The wider the aperture is, the more light you’re able to collect.
Magnification is clearly in second place to light-gathering ability. Magnification is an expression of how many times larger your target will look through the telescope compared to the size it appears to your naked eye. For example, 100 power means the moon will appear 100 times larger through the scope than without it. Magnification values are often displayed as the value followed by “x.” In other words, 100x equals 100 power. The magnification value for a telescope is determined by the size of the eyepiece you’re using. Most telescopes you purchase come with at least two or three eyepieces, and you can also buy additional higher-quality eyepieces. I seldom use much more than 200x for my viewing. Even with my large telescopes, 200x is more than adequate for most celestial objects.
Beware of telescopes that claim magnification of up to 500x or 600x. That’s just asking for trouble! Even though you’ll see astronomical targets at 500 power, your image will be a fuzzy mess and you’ll be disappointed. I’ve seen those claims on some telescopes sold in department and big-box stores. I’ve also noticed those claims on some telescopes you see for sale online, including the big online outlets. It’s best to purchase a telescope from an outlet that specializes in astronomy and telescopes, both online and brick-and-mortar. I’ll have some specific recommendations toward the end of this column.
The least-expensive telescope to purchase in most cases is a small refracting telescope. These are the kind of telescopes most people think of when they think of a telescope. Light is collected by the objective lens at one end of the scope and bent toward the eyepiece at the other end. The wider the objective lens is, the more light-gathering ability you’ll have. The minimum diameter for the objective lens should be about 60mm. Anything less than that, and you have a toy. Refracting telescopes are sold by the width of their objective lens. A 60mm refractor has a 60mm objective lens, a 90mm refractor has a 90mm objective lens, and so on.
You can buy a decent refractor telescope in the $200 to $400 range, and anything less than that isn’t worth the money unless it’s for a really young stargazer.
My favorite telescopes for viewing are Newtonian Reflectors, invented by none other than Isaac Newton. Generally, you’ll spend a little more money, but I think they’re worth it. They collect light from celestial objects with a concave parabolic mirror in the rear of an open tube. The collected light bounces back to a focal point at the front of the tube, and a smaller secondary flat mirror directs the light to the eyepiece mounted on the side of the tube. As with any telescope, different eyepieces give you higher or lower magnification. The easiest reflectors to use are the ones with Dobsonian mounts. They’re often referred to as “Dobsonians.” The minimum-size reflector telescope you should get is one with an eight-inch diameter mirror, otherwise known as an eight-inch reflector or Dobsonian telescope. You can purchase a nice one for $600 to $700.
If you’re looking for a first telescope for a child from about 6 to 10 years old, I have a very specific Dobsonian telescope recommendation. It’s the Celestron First Scope. It sits on a tabletop and is very easy to use. You can get nice views of the moon, planets, and more, and you can buy one for less than $100.
Schmidt Cassegrain telescopes are also outstanding performers. They’re more or less a hybrid of reflector and refractor telescopes. They’re generally more expensive but more portable and do a great job, especially on planets. Most have terrific navigation capability. After a reasonably simple alignment process, the navigation system will automatically direct your telescope to any astronomical object you’re looking for in the night sky. Its nickname is “Go-To,” and it can save you so much time trying to find deep space objects like nebulae, galaxies, and more. Without Go-To, locating these celestial treasures, especially in light-polluted skies, can be difficult. Most Schmidt Cassegrain scopes have an internal library of thousands of celestial treasures it can take you to. Not only will the scope point to your intended target, it’ll keep it in view with motors that compensate for Earth’s rotation. You can sync some of them to a smartphone.
An important rule to remember for any telescope is to let the scope sit outside for half an hour before you use it. That allows all the lenses and mirrors to stabilize with the outside temperature so you can see clearer images. Never poke your telescope out of an open window. Make sure you pass these tips on to whoever receives the telescope.
As far as astrophotography with a telescope, it’s not an easy process and certainly not cheap. I will say this, though: It’s amazing what you can do with your cellphone camera, at least for bright objects like the moon and the planets. There are even mounting devices to latch your phone on the eyepiece of your scope, but just holding the phone over the eyepiece can produce some beautiful images! For serious astrophotography, you’ll need a good Schmidt Cassegrain scope, a sophisticated astronomical camera, and very specialized software.
There are many good brick-and-mortar astronomy/telescope retailers across the U.S. My personal favorite is Starizona in Tucson, Arizona, which has terrific customer service and a great website at starizona.com. If you’re ever in Tucson, stop in. They’re so informative and very friendly. I’ve been doing business with them for years!
My favorite strictly online telescope site is telescopes.com. It’s the official site for Orion telescopes. I think their Newtonian and Dobsonian Reflector selection is the best. They also have wonderful customer service.
Happy shopping!
Celestial happening this week
The annual Leonid Meteor shower should be halfway decent this year, peaking the night of Nov. 17-18 and possibly the next night on Nov. 18-19. After midnight is generally the best time to look for meteors or “shooting stars.” Lie back in a lawn chair or on a blanket, and roll your eyes all around the sky. Despite some moonlight, you may still see over 20 meteors an hour and possibly more!
Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and retired broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He is the author of “Stars: a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications and available at bookstores and adventurepublications.net. Mike is available for private star parties. You can contact him at [email protected]
Dave Chappelle talks about Kanye, anti-Semitism and Trump in ‘SNL’ monologue
CNN
—
Dave Chappelle addressed several controversial topics in his latest “Saturday Night Live” monologue, focusing primarily on Kanye West’s recent anti-Semitic comments.
In a long series of stand-ups, Chappelle checked the name of former President Donald Trump and Senate candidate Herschel Walker – and may have also alluded to the backlash over the jokes he made about the transgender people.
Before starting his routine, he unfolded a small sheet of paper and read: “’I denounce anti-Semitism in all its forms. And I stand with my friends in the Jewish community. And that, Kanye, is how you save time.
About West, Chappelle said he usually approached the rapper when West was embroiled in controversy — but this time, Chappelle said, he waited to watch the response to West’s anti-Semitic statements. Chappelle also joked that ‘Kanye got in so much trouble, Kyrie got in so much trouble’, referencing the NBA star who was suspended by the Brooklyn Nets for comment after sharing a link to an anti-Semitic movie on social media. .
Chappelle said he could see how West would ’embrace the illusion that Jews run show business’, saying it’s ‘not a crazy thing to think about – but it’s a crazy thing to say out loud. in a climate like this.
He continued, “I know Jewish people have been through terrible things all over the world, but you can’t blame black Americans. You simply cannot.
In an apparent nod to the backlash some comics receive when audiences find their jokes offensive, Chappelle ended the monologue by admitting to the audience that he no longer enjoys performing in front of large crowds, saying “this doesn’t shouldn’t be so scary to talk about anything, it makes my job incredibly difficult.
“I hope they don’t take anything away from me,” he said. “Whoever they are.”
Chappelle has made explicit jokes about trans women’s bodies and gender-neutral trans people in several stand-up specials released in recent years. Criticism of his comments grew rapidly in 2021 after the release of his multimillion-dollar Netflix special, “The Closer,” offending LGBTQ advocates and causing some Netflix employees to protest against the company and demand the removal of the special.
Netflix backed the special, which was subsequently nominated for two Emmys. Chappelle responded to criticism on tour shortly after the release of his special, telling his audience that he was open to speaking with trans critics but was “not pandering to anyone’s requests”.
Cnn
Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw: Why book bans and voter suppression go hand in hand
In the lead-up to the midterm elections, mainstream media attention focused some — though not enough — on voter suppression efforts, but too little attention was paid to the book bans that are metastasizing in states across the country. The same factions that have tried to gerrymander their way into power are trying to gerrymander our education, suppressing the ideas and lessons that hold the keys to what we have long endeavored to become: a fully inclusive multiracial democracy.
The links between these book bans and the efforts to block Black and brown voters from the polls are as connected as the interstate routes that connect the dots on a map of our country.
Of the more than 21 states that have enacted voter suppression measures, nearly all of them have introduced measures to suppress the very ideas that have emerged from the monumental expansions of democracy since the mid-20th century.
PEN America reports that between July 2021 and June 2022, nearly 1,700 book titles have been banned across the country — with books written by or about people of color and queer people disproportionately singled out. The magnitude of this assault on our children’s right to learn cannot be overstated. But most voters who tune into politics once every two or four years for an election are not likely to be aware that the classics of their childhood, written by Black authors like Toni Morrison or Zora Neale Hurston, or works by a new generation of brilliant writers like Ta-Nehisi Coates and Jason Reynolds, are being removed from the shelves of school libraries.
At first glance, the act of suppressing “freedom knowledge” might not feel as urgent as the reimposition of racist voter restrictions. When bad actors try to change the rules at the ballot box to extend their power, we can see how democracy suffers. But when they go after the stories and experiences of traditionally marginalized citizens, when they try to separate “Black history” from “American history” — ignoring how violence and repression in our past have weakened our entire democracy — it can be harder to see how these actions leave us at risk of losing the democratic experiment.
What a truthful accounting of history would teach us about the current political moment is that suppression of votes and the silencing of voices have always been deeply intertwined. What we know from the overthrow of Reconstruction and from every battle since over who is a legitimate stakeholder in this democracy is that violence, changing the rules and placing some voters under threat and suspicion are the staples of racial tyranny in our country.
This is the uncomfortable truth about the Jan. 6 insurrection: The election lies that drove so many to believe that someone had stolen something from them weren’t colorblind. They were racial. As Cliff Albright of Black Voters Matter pointed out, it was voters in Atlanta, Milwaukee, Detroit and Phoenix who got the insurgents’ blood boiling. Yet these dangerous patterns of racial resentment are exactly what those who seek to ban anti-racist education want us to ignore. Of course, if we cannot call out white supremacy, we will never be able to overcome it. When honest discussions and examination of racism are made unspeakable, then a truly inclusive democracy is unattainable.
Telling truths about who we Americans are includes grappling with who we have been. That so many communities and states would ban the truth of this nation’s history reveals something terrifying about the current state of our politics.
Voting is essential in any democracy. But so is memory. Maybe you, like me, remember the images of Black voters standing in outrageously long lines in the 2020 election. And perhaps that stuck with you as a profound visualization of how right-wing politicians feel about Black voters.
But I want to tell you of a more recent image that stuck with me, one I witnessed when I traveled with the African American Policy Forum to pass out 6,000 banned books in a get-out-the-vote tour with other organizations around the country last month. When our bus pulled into Wilmington, North Carolina, we stopped at the site of the 1898 Wilmington race riots, which has been recognized by historians as both a coup d’etat and a massacre of leading Black lives in the community. On Nov. 10, 1898, a mob swarmed the offices of the Black-run newspaper the Daily Record, seeking retribution against its editor for editorializing against lynching. Then, under the guise of a “White Declaration of Independence,” white supremacists took over the city’s government, expelling both white and Black elected officials and replacing them with unelected white insurrectionists.
Wilmington would never, ever be the same. Nor would our country.
Yet at the site of the Daily Record, there was no marker of this event, no tribute there to the 60 to 250 people (depending on estimates) who died as a result of the attacks, no cautionary acknowledgment of the horrors that happen when racial aggression is manufactured by demagogues, amplified by media and ultimately erased by those who celebrated the coup as righting the wrongs of a multiracial democracy.
This toxic brew of racial aggression and historical erasure is what we are facing today.
Standing at this historic site, we were only blocks away from the nearest polling place, the Martin Luther King Jr. community center. A few blocks connected this critically important past to a polling place in this democracy. It struck me that this proximity to our past, to our continuing need for racial reckoning, is why opponents of democracy want to stand in the way of our children learning their true history.
This truth, this proximity, this connection is what made the simple act of distributing banned books so profound. When extremist school boards tell our children that they cannot read about the story of Ruby Bridges, they are not just banning books. They are erasing the very real stakes we all have in deepening the fight against anti-democratic factions that have long relied on racist incitement to enhance their agendas.
Suppressing these histories, like vote suppression, are assaults on people, on communities, and on the tattered bonds that hold us together.
We have to connect these dots if we’re to carry on the fight to defend our stake in this democracy.
Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw is a professor at the Columbia University and UCLA law schools and executive director of the African American Policy Forum. She wrote this for the Los Angeles Times.
Democrats keep Senate – POLITICO
Democrats’ ability to hold their Senate majority midterm has defied both historical precedent and widely held expectations. They did so despite President Joe Biden remaining deeply unpopular, 40-year high inflation, soaring gas prices and a chaotic U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan that left 13 military personnel dead. .
The GOP Senate losses have sparked intraparty fighting, as Republicans point fingers at Trump, Republican National Senate Committee Chairman Rick Scott and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Scott and McConnell engaged in a power struggle throughout the election cycle, with McConnell suggesting that Scott’s committee should have done more to prevent unpopular candidates from clinching the nomination. Meanwhile, Scott went rogue and announced a 12-point policy plan that didn’t get buy-in from McConnell or other members of the GOP leadership.
This summer, McConnell described the party’s slate of candidates as suffering from “candidate quality” issues — a description born of a public poll that showed many Republican Senate hopefuls this year were unpopular or largely unknown to Readership. Oz and Vance struggled for months to build trust with Republican voters after a particularly grueling and contentious primaries, and Democrats finally succeeded in painting the TV doctor as a wealthy Hollywood elite who rushed to Pennsylvania to try to take power.
The cold reception from the GOP base to some candidates has had major financial implications. Republican candidates have struggled to raise funds in the general election, forcing top super PACs like the McConnell-aligned Senate Leadership Fund to spend $240 million to boost candidates. Some of those funds — $37 million to Ted Budd in North Carolina and $32 million to Vance — went to help struggling candidates in states the party thought would be easy to defend this year. That meant diverting money from places the GOP had considered earlier in the cycle as tough but doable pick-ups, like Colorado and Washington.
The SLF also withdrew its funds from Arizona and New Hampshire, two competitive states that the super PAC said could no longer be won with party candidates. The decision angered top Tories, who said cutting Masters and Bolduc’s funding was retaliatory for candidates who did not pledge to support McConnell.
While the Republicans threw money at Colorado and Washington, they ultimately suffered double-digit losses in both.
Although Democrats hold the Senate, Biden still faces the prospect of governing a divided Congress.
Republicans are favored to narrowly capture a majority in the House, where a number of races remain unnamed. And if the Senate remains split 50-50, Biden may once again have to deal with divisiveness within his party from the senses. Joe Machin and Kyrsten Sinema.
Biden has pledged to work with Republicans.
“Regardless of what the final tally of this election shows — and there are still accounts to be held — I’m ready to work with my fellow Republicans,” Biden said at a press conference last week. “The American people have made it clear, I think, that they expect Republicans to be willing to work with me as well.”
Politices
Letters: Beginning of life, end of life, what makes us us?
What makes us us
In the Letter to the Editor “A medical matter,” it was stated that at the instant of conception a new human being is created with a unique soul and unique DNA. But, what about identical twins or triplets? Do they then share the same soul because they have the same DNA? Somewhere between 20% and 50% of fertilized eggs never reach birth. Are those souls just discarded? If God infuses additional souls later when the split occurs for twins, why not wait for a better time for all fetuses? Maybe at first heartbeat? Well, no, since conjoined twins can share a heart.
So, I started to think about end of life. Shouldn’t the rules for beginning of life and end of life be similar? We don’t think of end-of-life as the death of every last cell, and in reality, not even at last heartbeat. We speak of it being OK to pull the plug at brain death. And that’s not the entire brain, but that portion of the brain that performs higher level thinking. The portion of the brain that makes us who we are. Wouldn’t it make more sense for God to infuse the soul at that time in fetal development where the portion of the brain that makes us us has developed and to take the soul when that portion of the brain no longer functions? Same rule beginning and end. The prefrontal cortex has a burst of synaptic growth around 20 weeks, and viability (often mentioned in connection with Roe v Wade) is close at around 24 weeks.
I do have a difficult time with abortion right up till birth so I’ll stick restricting abortions to something related to prefrontal cortex development and/or viability.
Keith Besaw, St. Paul
For the kids or for the money?
It seems peculiar that just two days after the Democratic Party control of the Minnesota House and Senate, they are planning to legalize recreational use of marijuana. They see it as this gigantic sum of money that is up for grabs, to spend on pet projects. For a party that has professed to be for the children, it is demonstrating it is only “for the money.”
When legalization occurs, even though it will be for adults, teens and young adults will feel more emboldened to participate. It has been proven that it is precisely this group that is most negatively affected. Studies have shown that the use of marijuana is associated with reduced cognitive functions in teens … problems with memory and learning.
It is time for parents, grandparents and education associations to speak up. If you are able, get to a school board meeting and ask them to get involved to stop it. The NEA and MEA seem to be silent. Could it be they see more money, and not the children they are supposed to protect? We will find out once and for all if the Democratic Party is actually “for the children.”
Jerry Wynn, St. Paul
Govern with moderation?
Democratic Gov. Walz was re-elected and the Democrats retained control of the House and flipped the Senate.
Now he, along with the other Democrats, claim they will govern with moderation.
Really? Does this mean they’re going to listen to all people? Are they going return the surplus to all taxpayers and stop taxing Social Security?
I’ll believe it when I see it.
Jacqueline Heintz, Zumbrota
But they don’t want to go inside
A couple has been divorced for many years. The woman didn’t want to marry him in the first place. She was coerced. She’s been glad to be rid of him since the divorce and has been doing well on her own.
The ex-husband never reconciled himself to the fact of their divorce. He regrets it bitterly. One day he breaks into her house and tries to talk her into getting back together. She screams as he beats her up because she won’t agree to marry him again.
Friends and neighbors come running. They can see what’s going on through the windows, and they’d like to help the woman, but they don’t want to go inside. The general feeling is that people should stay out of other people’s affairs.
More neighbors gather outside the house. They’re sure the ex-husband is going to overpower the woman soon, and it will all be over. He’s a big guy, and she’s just a little thing. They see him brandishing a knife.
Some of them think he might have an AR-15. They can make out a backpack on the floor that might hold ammunition and what looks like it could be an automatic weapon inside a duffel bag. It would be just like him to force his way in with something like that. He talks about his gun collection all the time, mostly to intimidate people, but one can never be sure. He has a history of violence.
The ex-wife elbows him in the stomach, and he loosens his grip long enough for her to pull away. She’s fighting back longer than anyone would have thought she could. She absolutely won’t agree to marry him again, and she won’t even sit down and talk about it. He keeps hitting her. He calls her all sorts of names. He tells her he’ll kill her if she won’t come back to him.
It’s not possible to call the police since the town has no police. What authorities there are — distant officials — tend to ignore individual communities because the area is libertarian, and besides, budgets are miniscule.
At the back of her mind, the woman long thought her ex-husband might come after her again. She’s prepared herself mentally, and she’s also taken self-defense classes. She sees people looking in through the windows and begs for help. She wishes now she still had a pit-bull that she gave away when her neighbors said it was too dangerous and might hurt someone.
The ex-husband is not in good shape. He has arthritis, his knees are bad, and he suffers from dizzy spells. He’s already out of breath from beating on her. Even though she’s bleeding and dizzy herself, the woman remembers her self-defense training and manages to poke him in the eye. Then she kicks him in the shin, and he bends over in pain. Suddenly, a neighbor opens the kitchen door and lets in a German shepherd, who lunges for the ex-husband.
“There’s a chance she can fend him off with that dog in there,” one of the neighbors says to the others.
“Maybe so, but the situation is getting way too dangerous for the neighborhood,” says another. “I think we need to talk them into some sort of marriage counseling.”
That’s what most people think. Counseling should be the goal.
The neighborhood may be running out of time to stop something really bad from happening. No one wants to see the ex-husband grab an AR-15 out of that pile of stuff he brought inside, destroy the German shepherd, kill his ex-wife and then go berserk and shoot up the entire street. He might murder everyone.
If only they could get the woman to agree to marriage counseling.
“Ukraine,” someone yells. “We’ve got to stop this fighting. Will you at least sit down and talk to him?”
Jean Wulterkens, St. Paul
