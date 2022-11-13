News
Ex-Playboy model signs plea deal for murder of psychiatrist
A former Playboy model charged with the murder of a child psychiatrist has accepted a plea and faces 10 to 25 years behind bars.
“Kelsey Turner, 29, pleaded Alford to second-degree murder – meaning the defendant pleaded guilty, but still maintains his innocence, according to online court records,” People reported Friday.
The woman had previously pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
Former Playboy model reaches plea deal in murder of child psychiatrist
— New York Post (@nypost) November 11, 2022
Authorities arrested Turner in 2019 following the death of 71-year-old Thomas Burchard when his body was found stuffed in the trunk of an abandoned car outside Las Vegas. The man died of blunt force trauma to the head.
A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigation later determined the model and two other people were involved in the case, according to a report.
The woman’s former boyfriend, Jon Kennison, eventually pleaded guilty to murder and conspiracy with a woman named Diana Pena, who pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting murder.
Ex-Playboy and Maxim model Kelsey Turner pleads Alford for the murder of 71-year-old Dr Thomas Burchard. Look at my @LawCrimeNetwork cover here⬇️pic.twitter.com/3ePZWFsMZ4
— Sierra Gillespie (@sierragillespie) November 10, 2022
“Authorities said Turner and Burchard had an intimate relationship prior to the brutal murder and had known each other for approximately two years. An arrest warrant previously obtained by PEOPLE showed that Burchard paid rent for Turner’s Las Vegas apartment for the months of March, April and June,” said the People says the article.
According to Pena, Kennison swung a baseball bat at the victim while she was inside a Las Vegas home, which allegedly happened when Turner got angry about things she said. views on the elderly man’s phone.
Burchard, from Salinas, Calif., reportedly visited the young woman in Las Vegas to break up their relationship and the money flow.
Turner and Kennison reportedly planned to take the victim to the hospital for medical attention after the assault, but the young woman later told him to knock the man out.
Police later found blood on the door and in the garage of the former model’s home, along with “evidence of a cleanup,” Inside Edition reported in April 2019.
The psychiatrist’s longtime girlfriend told the outlet that her boyfriend informed her that he was traveling to Las Vegas to meet Turner and “take care of business,” adding that he gave Turner over $300,000 in the past two years.
According PeopleTurner is due to be sentenced on January 10.
Chris Magnus, Head of Customs and Border Protection, Resigns : NPR
Patrick Semansky/AP
WASHINGTON — The head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection has resigned as head of the nation’s largest law enforcement agency as officers encounter record numbers of migrants entering the states States from Mexico.
Chris Magnus tendered his resignation to President Joe Biden on Saturday, saying it had been “a privilege and an honor” to serve in the administration.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden had accepted Magnus’ resignation. “President Biden appreciates Commissioner Magnus’ nearly forty years of service and the contributions he made to police reform during his tenure as police chief in three U.S. cities,” she said.
Two people who were briefed on the matter told The Associated Press on Friday that Magnus had been ordered to resign or be fired less than a year after his confirmation. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to address the issue publicly.
Magnus’ removal is part of a larger upheaval expected at Homeland Security as it struggles to handle migrants from more countries, including Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua. It comes as Republicans are likely to take control of the House in January and are expected to launch border investigations.
Migrants were stopped 2.38 million times at the Mexican border in the fiscal year that ended September 30, up 37% from the previous year. The annual total topped 2 million for the first time in August and is more than double the highest level of Donald Trump’s presidency in 2019.
The Los Angeles Times was the first to report the ultimatum. In a statement to the newspaper, Magnus said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas had asked him to resign or be fired.
News
‘Come together’: Black Ferns World Cup triumph unites nation | sport
After an extraordinary Rugby World Cup final, Ruby Tui of the winning New Zealand Black Ferns team started singing a waiata (song) known to all New Zealanders.
Under the bright lights of the sold-out Eden Park stadium in Auckland, with glittering golden ribbons behind her, a beaming Tui sang Tūtira mai ngā iwi (Come together as one) to the crowd, and more than 40,000 adoring voices took to the streets. replied: – ‘tatou tatou e!’ the stadium was screaming: ‘all of us, all of us!’.
It was an emotional and fitting end to a tournament that has sparked a new fever for women’s rugby. Record crowds and viewers, wall-to-wall media coverage and packed bars – the fandom for the women’s tournament was unprecedented.
“If you like sports, take the sex out,” Tui said, urging people to ask themselves what amuses them. “Because I guarantee you, that semi-final and that final – it was fun, baby. That’s sport.”
Lily, a fan who flew in from Wellington to watch the game at Auckland’s Eden Park with her whānau [family] said she had never experienced a sports game like this, “where the crowd is so, so invested in every step of the game, from the start… it felt like a lot more was at stake “.
“The collective tension was incredible,” she said. “People were on the edge of their seats minute by minute – there was absolute euphoria at Eden Park.”
The connection with te ao Māori [the Māori world] was palpable, she added, noting that she had never seen so much use of Maori language songs, the Maori flag waving and tens of thousands of fans swinging poi in support.
“The haka brought tears to people’s eyes and through every high and low the crowd was there – it was electric and proud.”
In a jam-packed sports bar in Wellington, two friends – one Maori, one Briton – took turns celebrating and despairing as their respective teams moved forward and backward through the game towards the eye-popping last minute.
As the 80th minute ticked away and victory for New Zealand was assured, long-time rugby fan Marnie (of Ngā Puhi origin) leapt from her chair. “I’m upset, I want to cry,” she said.
“I feel really good, I’m so proud. Women have worked so hard – they are mana wāhine toa [strong women] – as a Maori woman, I am so proud.
Marni paid tribute to the England team: “The Kiwis felt the pressure, they played us hard until the end – but hey, the Kiwis love rugby, it’s in our blood.”
Marni’s friend Charlie – a former rugby player – thought she was the only Brit in the bar but “love to see the New Zealanders playing hard”. Charlie, who lives in New Zealand, felt torn over who to stand for in the final but said “both teams put in an incredible performance”.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who was traveling to Cambodia during the match, praised the Black Ferns on social media.
“As we boarded the NZDF plane for the East Asia summit this afternoon, I asked the crew if they expected any updates on the Black Ferns game while we were in the air,” she wrote.
“Not only did they update us on the score, but we got an injury update. We landed with enough time to make up the last 20 minutes…and I’m so glad we did. There are no words for this game, just like there are almost no words for the Black Ferns. But for now, I’ll go with “legends.”
It’s a sentiment shared by fans – young and old – across the country, and a tournament that is sure to inspire a new generation of fans and players. As the cameras filmed the Eden Park crowd, a young girl held up a sign: “They’re not girls, they’re legends.”
“Women’s rugby was as good as I always told you,” super fan and rugby commentator Alice Soper posted on Twitter, followed by a call for New Zealand rugby: “[Now] invest in these champions and all those you have inspired today.
Pakistan vs England Final : When And Where To Watch Online, TV — JK Breaking News
Pakistan vs England Final : When And Where To Watch Online, TV — JK Breaking News
Pakistan will take on England in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on Sunday. Here are the Live Streaming details of the PAK vs ENG final match.
When will Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match be played?
The Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match will be played on November 13, 2022, Sunday.
What time will Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match of the T20 World Cup 2022 start?
The Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match will start at 1:30 PM IST.
What time does the toss between Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match take place?
The toss of the Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match will take place at 1:00 PM IST.
Where will Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match be played?
The Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.
Which TV channel will telecast Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match?
Star Sports Network will telecast the Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match in India.
When and where to watch Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match online?
Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match.
Sydney Sweeney rips internet trolls for tagging family in captured nude scenes: ‘Disgusting’
Sydney Sweeney battles internet trolls.
The 25-year-old actress has slammed netizens who took screenshots of her nude scenes in “Euphoria” and tagged her family members on social media.
“My cousins don’t need this. It’s completely disgusting and unfair,” the Emmy nominee said in an interview with British GQ.
SYDNEY SWEENEY SAYS THE DECOR AT HER MOTHER'S MAGA-LIKE BIRTHDAY PARTY WAS 'WILDFIRE'
Sweeney spoke candidly about her popular role on “Euphoria” as high schooler Cassie Howard and said the internet trolls who sent her family members explicit photos of her on the show are an example of the sexualization at that women face in society.
"EUPHORIA" STAR SYDNEY SWEENEY ON BEING A SEX SYMBOL, WHY SHE "WON'T STOP" DOING NUDE SCENES
“You have a character reviewing being a sexualized person in school and then an audience doing the same thing,” the ‘White Lotus’ star explained.
'EUPHORIA'S' SYDNEY SWEENEY FACES THE HEAT FOR MOM'S DAY IN MAGA HATS, 'BLUE LIVES MATTER' SHIRT
Despite earning two Emmy nominations for her roles in HBO’s “White Lotus” and “Euphoria,” Sweeney has opened up about her experience and maintained that those heinous acts wouldn’t stop her from doing nude scenes.
“I think it’s ridiculous. I’m an artist, I play characters. It makes me want to play characters that piss people off even more,” Sweeney remarked.
She continued to discuss her childhood insecurities and noted that she was constantly trying to prove to others that she was more than her body.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
“I had boobs before other girls and I felt ostracized for it,” Sweeney added.
“I was embarrassed and never wanted to change in the locker room. I think I took on this weird persona that other people had of me because of my body.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“I’ve played every sport and studied really hard…I’ve done everything people wouldn’t think I would, to show them that my body doesn’t define who I am.”
Tiffany Trump is married: Donald Trump’s daughter marries Michael Boulos
Tiffany, 29, and Michael, 25, made their romance Instagram official in January 2019, with the former first daughter sharing a photo of the two posing in front of a White House Christmas tree. At the time, People reported that the duo first met at Lindsay Lohan‘s club in Mykonos, Greece in the summer of 2018.
In January 2021, at the end of her father’s term as president, Tiffany announced that Michael and Michael were engaged.
“It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, nothing more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael,” she captioned the two , in which she can be seen wearing a diamond ring. “I feel blessed and excited for the next chapter!”
Michael posted the same photo to his social media pages, writing, “I got engaged to the love of my life! Can’t wait to move on to the next chapter together.”
Robert Griswold: Paralympic gold medalist swimmer accused of raping and abusing his teammate
Paralympic gold medalist swimmer Robert Griswold “was maliciously targeted,” groomed and sexually abused a younger, intellectually disabled teammate, according to a civil lawsuit filed Friday in Colorado.
He allegedly abused Parker Egbert, now 19, who has suffered from developmental delay and intellectual disability throughout his life, making him “significantly more vulnerable to abuse”, during the Tokyo Paralympics and at the US Olympic & Paralympic Training Center (OPTC) located in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
“This case is a horrific tragedy, where a young man who defied the odds to become a world-class Paralympic swimmer had his life completely shattered by rape and abuse when he was paired with a member of the team that was a violent sexual predator,” the lawsuit said.
Directly as a result of Griswold’s “vicious acts” and the “repeated failures of the USOPC (the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee) and SafeSport to perform their duties”, the lawsuit states that Egbert “suffered severe physical injuries, pain and suffering, and extreme mental disorders. and emotional distress, most of which is likely to last for the rest of his life.
Griswold had not responded to CNN’s request for comment at the time of publication.
Contacted by CNN, Egbert’s attorneys said they would speak with their client before making a statement.
The lawsuit also alleges that the USOPC and SafeSport — an independent, nonprofit organization committed to ending abuse and harassment against athletes — failed to “warn, supervise, and/or protect plaintiff,” intentionally omitting or by negligence to respect their respective duties.
“The allegations made in the complaint filed today are extremely concerning and we take them very seriously,” the USOPC said in a statement to CNN.
“We have made the decision to place two staff members on administrative leave and have also halted the work of several contractors with US Paralympics Swimming. We are also continuing to investigate the allegations to help us determine the facts, and we are committed to taking appropriate action. »
SafeSport and USA Swimming did not respond to CNN’s request for comment at the time of publication.
Griswold was temporarily suspended by the US Center for SafeSport on August 23, 2022 due to “allegations of misconduct” and placed on a database designed for abuse prevention and education in sports.
The Colorado Springs Police Department had not responded to CNN’s request for comment at the time of publication.
Egbert was born with autism, did not speak until age six, and “currently has the mental capacity of a five-year-old,” the lawsuit states.
Swimming became a form of “recreation, therapy time,” his mother says in the lawsuit, and he found success in the pool, competing in three different events at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games held in August and September 2021.
According to the lawsuit, during the June 2021 Paralympic Trials, Griswold “made a concerted effort to ‘befriend each other’ [Egbert]constantly referring to [Egbert] as her “boyfriend”.
During the Games, Griswold ensured that Egbert was always “seated next to him on plane and bus journeys and had extended unsupervised access” since they shared a room in the Olympic Village, and “the grooming escalated,” the lawsuit states.
“The USOPC observed Griswold engage in this conduct and permitted him to continue,” the lawsuit adds.
Griswold, who was born with cerebral palsy, won two gold medals at Tokyo 2020.
Another athlete, who was not identified in the lawsuit, allegedly witnessed the abuse suffered by Egbert de Griswold, according to the lawsuit, and he became so angry that he punched the wall of the room where the three athletes were staying.
In December of that year, Egbert won three gold medals at the U.S. National Paralympic Swimming Championships and was invited to live and train at the OPTC in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Egbert and Griswold became roommates there, allowing the abuse to continue and escalate, according to the lawsuit.
Egbert “refused to take showers where Griswold would rape and sexually abuse him,” according to the lawsuit, and he began writing stories as a means of escape, including one he titled “Spookley and the Hurricane “.
The story, according to the lawsuit, was about a group of friends who were “brave” in beating “a mighty hurricane called Hurricane Robert”, which Egbert called a “monster”.
After his parents questioned Egbert about the story, he revealed Griswold’s abuse to them, but when they raised concerns, “the USOPC declined to answer the question,” the lawsuit states.
Due to the “acts and omissions” of Griswold, USOPC and SafeSport, according to the lawsuit, Egbert “had to make the difficult decision to leave behind his lifelong dream” of being a Paralympic swimmer.
The lawsuit goes on to allege that “Griswold used his status in the Olympic and Paralympic swimming community to commit a systematic pattern of abuse, whereby he sought out and groomed vulnerable athletes, particularly underage and disabled Paralympic athletes living and training in the United States”. United States Olympic and Paralympic Training Center located in Colorado. »
The USOPC and SafeSport knew of “credible allegations” of abuse against Griswold, according to the lawsuit, “but conspired to cover up such allegations” due to his success as a Paralympic swimmer.
