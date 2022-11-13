Exclusive: 2 Photographers Attacked In Separate Incidents On Same Day By Armed Suspects Outside Palace Of Fine Arts

Rep. Julia Brownley clung to her Ventura County-based congressional seat in a majority Democratic district that, at the last minute, was seen as competitive.

The veteran lawmaker beat Matt Jacobs, a former federal prosecutor, who was seen as an affable but long-running candidate in a district that backed Joe Biden by 20 percentage points. The Associated Press announced the race on Saturday, but official results will take longer.

Brownley, a Democrat, said in a statement that the contest was about values ​​and she criticized “right-wing extremists” for their views on abortion. She said that while Republicans had focused “only on inflation, with no plan to address it, they failed to understand that protecting women’s right to choose is not just a moral issue, but economic. For politicians to dictate what a woman can and cannot do with her own body is deeply wrong.

She thanked voters for their participation in democracy, adding, “I believe voters have resoundingly affirmed that we succeed as a nation when our democracy is strongest. Our economy, our security and our future are closely linked to the rule of law, free and fair elections and the ideal of equality for all.

The Jacobs campaign did not respond to requests for comment.

The incumbent’s re-election had been seen as secure, but in the weeks leading up to the election, Democrats – notably the congresswoman – sounded the alarm that she was in danger.

In the 26th congressional district, which includes part of Los Angeles County, Democrats had a 14.8 percentage point advantage in voter registration over Republicans, even after the city of Ventura was redistricted and the added a more conservative Simi Valley.

Republicans represented the area for 70 years until Brownley won his congressional seat in 2012. Residents of the area are considered less strictly partisan than in other parts of the state; approximately 20% of registered voters in the district have no party preference.

This dynamic is one of the reasons both candidates have emphasized their moderate stances and bipartisan appeal in the campaign. Brownley spoke about his work with Republicans on veterans issues, and Jacobs said he would join the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus if elected.

But both are also aligned on their party bases. Jacobs said he voted for President Trump in 2016 and 2020, and Brownley has made abortion rights — following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v Wade — a centerpiece of his his campaign.

Jacobs said he approved of the High Court’s decision on Roe; he added that he would not support a federal ban on abortion. The Republican said he was in favor access to abortion in cases of rape, incest and risks to the health of the pregnant woman, but he did not say whether he supported broader abortion rights.

The district was rated a “strong Democrat” by Cook’s nonpartisan Political Report until just before the race, when it was deemed more competitive and renamed a “skinny Democrat.” The move was prompted by a poll that reportedly showed a statistical stalemate between the candidates and last-minute cash flowing in the race from House campaign committees and leadership PACs.