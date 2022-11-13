News
Former Chief Justice v Justice Minister over judicial appointments
New Delhi:
The Supreme Court panel is a “perfectly correct and balanced” way of appointing judges, former UU Chief Justice Lalit told NDTV on Sunday, after Union Law Minister Kiren called the “opaque” system.
“It’s (‘opaque, inexplicable’) his personal opinions… It’s a perfectly, correct and balanced way of doing things. It’s a system where every point of view is taken into account,” he said. he declared in an exclusive interview, a few days after his retirement. earlier this week.
Judicial appointments are only approved by the college after several levels of review, including by the government, Justice Lalit said. He also mentioned the pace of these appointments, essential to reduce the huge backlog of cases before the various courts of the country.
“The whole process [of appointments] must have a dialogue between the government and the college. The sooner the better because today we are 27 in the sanctioned strength of 34. The delay in appointment can put off a person, and then he could say that he does not want to be part of it, “he said. he declares.
The comments come two days after the Supreme Court expressed its dissatisfaction with the Center’s delay in approving names recommended for the appointment of judges in the upper bench, including those reiterated by the college, and said that keeping them pending is “not acceptable”.
Speaking to India Today news channel last week, Mr Rijiju said: “I am not criticizing the judiciary or the judges, but I am stating a fact which reflects the thinking of the people of India. The system college is opaque and not accountable.Judges and lawyers believe it too.
Previously, the Minister of Justice had said that “the people of the country are not happy” with the collegiate system and according to the spirit of the constitution, it is up to the government to appoint the judges.
Headed by the Chief Justice of India and made up of the court’s four most senior judges, the college recommends names for the appointment and transfer of judges to the Supreme Court and High Courts. The system has evolved through Supreme Court judgments.
Chief Justice UU Lalit (retired) also told NDTV how he managed to settle 10,000 cases during his 74-day tenure, dividing the cases with a “T-20” approach, between two, three and five benches of judges.
He answered questions about Union Home Secretary Amit Shah’s appearance as a lawyer in the past, saying it was ‘inconsequential’ as he was not the lead lawyer, and said it was not “proper” for judges to accept the roles of Rajya Sabha or governor after retirement.
Lancashire Police serving officer charged with attempted murder
An on-duty Lancashire Police officer is charged with attempted murder after a woman was injured at Manchester hotel
- James Riley, 27, has been charged with the crime which happened earlier this week
- Police were called to report a concern for the welfare of a woman at a hotel
- The incident on Brook Street, Manchester happened at 11.30pm on November 10
An on-duty Lancashire police officer has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was injured at a hotel in Manchester.
James Riley, 27, has been charged with the crime which happened earlier this week.
Police were called to a concern for the welfare of a woman at a hotel in Brook Street, Manchester at around 11.30pm on Thursday November 10.
Emergency services attended the scene and the woman was taken to hospital, where police said she was in stable condition.
An on-duty Lancashire police officer has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was injured at a Manchester hotel
Riley has been remanded in custody and will next appear at Manchester Crown Court on Monday November 14, 2022.
Greater Manchester Police have asked anyone with information to contact police or call 101 quoting log number 3661 as of 10/11/22.
This is breaking news. More soon.
Other voices: Poison pills
Many a pundit predicted that in the first elections since the overturning of Roe v. Wade this summer, crime and inflation would overshadow abortion rights in turning people out to the polls. Tuesday night, Americans around the country proved them wrong.
Five states had abortion-related measures on the ballot, and in an all five, the pro-choice contingent won out. In exit polls, Democratic voters reported being driven primarily by concerns over abortion. It turns out that access to choice is and will likely remain a powerful motivator for many voters, a reality predicted by none other than Donald Trump, who in a classic bit of double-talk earlier this year said that the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision — one made possible enabled by his own nomination of three hardline conservatives to the court — would be “bad for Republicans.”
While the former president was right about that, he was very wrong about voters’ affinity for him and his brand of politician. In high-profile race after high-profile race, both statewide contests and swing congressional districts, Trump’s motley crew of handpicked candidates underperformed. His star power notwithstanding, Dr. Oz fell to John Fetterman in Pennsylvania. Doug Mastriano, who participated in the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the attack on the Capitol, lost his gubernatorial bid in that same state. Herschel Walker is headed to a Senate runoff in Georgia.
In Maryland and Massachusetts, Republican primary voters nominated full-fledged Trumpers — and decisively surrendered governorships to Democrats. Other Trump acolytes were defeated or are trailing in still-uncalled races, like election denier Kari Lake in her bid for Arizona governor. (Trump and his minions did notch some victories, but the most notable GOP win may have been one that threatens the former president’s shot at remaining the Republican standard-bearer: the easy re-election of Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida.)
We can’t help but think that one of the things that energized Democrats and many others exhausted by Trump’s brand of politics was the news late last week that he’s all but ready to leap into the 2024 race.
The conventional wisdom has long been that there’s nothing Trump can ever do to lose the support of his core base. The midterms are the clearest sign yet that his hold is weakening. Huzzah.
— The New York Daily News
US plans to buy 100,000 artillery rounds from South Korea for Ukraine
CNN
—
The United States intends to buy 100,000 artillery rounds from South Korean arms manufacturers to supply to Ukraine, a US official said, as part of a broader effort to to find weapons available for the high intensity battles taking place in Ukraine.
As part of the deal, the United States will purchase 100,000 155mm howitzer rounds, which will then be transferred to Ukraine via the United States.
The arrangement allows South Korea to honor its public promise not to send lethal aid to Ukraine. In a statement released on Friday morning, South Korea’s defense ministry said it had not changed its stance on shipping weapons to Ukraine and believed “the end user” ammunition was the United States.
“Negotiations are ongoing between US and Korean companies to export ammunition, to fill the shortage of 155mm ammunition stocks in the United States,” the ministry said. The Pentagon said in a statement that it was “in discussions” about “potential sales” of munitions by the United States from South Korea.
But statements from South Korea and the United States make it clear that the deal, which has been in the works for months, has yet to be finalized. The purchase of such a quantity of artillery ammunition is very sensitive for South Korea, especially given the recent missile launches and weapons tests conducted by North Korea.
South Korea participated in the meetings of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, the multinational group set up by the United States to identify the stockpiles of weapons available and ship them to Ukraine. But Seoul has so far publicly refused to send lethal aid to Ukraine, providing only non-lethal and humanitarian aid, such as medical supplies and body armor.
The news of the transfer, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, comes as the United States warned that North Korea was secretly supplying Russia with artillery shells for the war in Ukraine. The planned transfers from Pyongyang and Seoul highlight the strain the war has placed on the defense industrial bases of the United States and Russia.
“There is no doubt that this puts a strain on our own stocks,” said Colin Kahl, Undersecretary of Defense for Policy, speaking to reporters during a virtual meeting of the project for the media and the National Security from George Washington University. “It puts pressure on our own industrial base. This is the case with our allies.
Since the first months of the war, artillery has been one of the main weapons supplied to Ukraine in its fight against Russian forces. The Ukrainian military previously relied on Soviet-era 152mm artillery pieces, but as that supply of ammunition dried up, the United States and Western nations switched them to 155mm howitzers. mm to NATO standards. To date, the United States has sent 142 of these artillery pieces.
The challenge has been ammunition supplies as the war nears its 9 month mark.
“[The war] revealed that we have work to do to make our defense industrial base more agile, more responsive, more resilient,” Kahl said.
The United States has sent nearly one million rounds of 155mm ammunition to Ukraine in recent months. Last week, a defense official said Ukraine was firing 4,000 to 7,000 rounds of artillery a day, while Russia fired around 20,000 rounds.
Although the focus is now on air defense systems to protect Ukraine against Russian drones and missiles, artillery remains essential in ground combat.
The officials stressed that the agreement between the United States and South Korea would not affect the readiness of either country.
In a statement, the Pentagon said South Korea had a “world-class defense industry that regularly sells to allies and partners, including the United States.”
The United States “has had discussions about potential sales of ammunition to the United States by South Korea’s non-governmental industrial defense base,” Lt. Col. Martin Meiners said. The Pentagon would not comment on details of the talks, including specific numbers or timelines.
In August, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said he wanted to make the country one of the world’s top arms suppliers. Yoon’s goal is to make Seoul the world’s fourth largest supplier, behind the United States, Russia and France. Although South Korea has been willing to supply arms to Europe – in July it signed its biggest arms deal to supply Poland with tanks, artillery and fighter jets – it has so far refused to sell or deliver arms directly to Ukraine.
The school divide that helps explain the midterms
Here is a representation of all the districts won so far in the 2022 election – 203 by Democrats, 211 by Republicans. Twenty-one districts remain uncalled as of November 12.
Let’s take these districts and sort them into four groups, dividing them by the percentage of residents who have a college degree.
Already, the trend is clear: Democrats have continued to outperform in precincts where more voters have a bachelor’s degree, while Republicans have won more precincts where fewer voters have a college education. .
And while not all votes were counted, these numbers largely continue a trend that was already strongly in effect in 2020. After the last election, the 15 districts with the highest share of college-educated adults were all represented by Democrats – and they will be again in 2023.
The lack of dramatic swings between major electoral blocs helps explain the GOP’s struggles to retake the House, which remains unconvened on Saturday.
Pereira upsets Adesanya and wins middleweight title at MSG – Orange County Register
By DAN GELSTON
NEW YORK — Alex Pereira has Israel Adesanya’s number in any combat sport — make it 3-0, and now the Brazilian knockout artist also has his rival’s UFC middleweight championship.
Pereira fought back after a slow start and rocked Adesanya in the fifth round to claim the TKO victory and claim the 185-pound championship in the main event of UFC 281 on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.
Pereira, 35, beat Adesanya twice – once by knockout – in his kickboxing days and it sped the challenger to a title shot after just three UFC bouts.
His rapid rise to the title sent the Garden crowd wild as Pereira tagged Adesanya with a vicious right that sent the champion into the cage. Adesanya, the Nigerian-born, New Zealand-raised fighter, collapsed against the cage and Pereira landed the knockout blows, but the referee stopped the fight at 2:01 into the fifth.
Hit at times for his methodical style, 31-year-old Adesanya (23-2), known as ‘The Last Stylebender’, had the MSG crowd on his side once he hit Pereira with a swinging right, then a quick left hand to the face that ended the first round and sent the challenger reeling.
Trying to shake off the knocks, Pereira stood up and motioned for the fans to make more noise as they waited for the bell to signal the second.
He again raised his arms to the crowd, only in victory.
Adesanya’s loss ended his 12-fight winning streak at middleweight, just one shy of Anderson Silva’s division record.
Zhang Weili won the 115 belt for the second time and the inaugural Chinese UFC champion made quick work of Carla Esparza with a rear naked choke submission at 1:05 of the second round.
Zhang (23-3) patted his championship belt after UFC President Dana White wrapped it around his waist inside the octagon. Zhang only successfully defended the championship once during his first championship reign. She beat Jéssica Andrade in 2019 and won a decision over Joanna Jedrzejczyk before suffering back-to-back losses to Rose Namajunas.
Back in the title picture, Zhang did not disappoint and capped the victory with a cartwheel.
Esparza (20-7) was a two-time champion.
Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar lost the last fight of his MMA career when he was dropped by Chris Gutierrez at 2:01 of the first round of their fight. Edgar, 41, absorbed a flying knee to the head for a brutal knockout loss in his last time in the cage in a career that began in 2005. Gutierrez and Edgar hugged for a long time after the dramatic arrival in the 135 pounds. fight that calmed another packed crowd at MSG.
A native of Toms River, New Jersey, Edgar finished his career at 24-11-1 overall and 18-11-1 in the UFC.
Edgar entered the night with a UFC record 7 hours, 55 minutes and 9 seconds of total fight time. His 1,799 major strikes were second-best and 73 takedowns were fourth on the career list. He held the lightweight championship for almost two years from 2010 to 2012.
“Ladies and gentlemen, this is the last fight of his illustrious Hall of Fame career,” octagon announcer Bruce Buffer told a roaring crowd.
The intros to a star-studded backyard that included Sylvester Stallone, Halle Berry, Miles Teller and Mike Tyson were about as long as the fight.
“I have my family here,” said a crestfallen Edgar. “It’s all that matters.”
Dustin Poirier tapped out Michael Chandler in the third round of the bloody slugfest that sent the crowd into a frenzy. Poirier hit on the rear naked choke to stop a frantic match that had both fighters seemingly on the verge of victory – official scorecards had the fight even entering the third round – repeatedly. By round two, Chandler had blood pouring out of his nose like an open faucet as he rode Poirier. Poirier complained that blood was pouring into his eyes and he told the referee that Chandler put his fingers in his mouth and pulled his head back.
“He was a little more durable than I thought,” Poirier said. “I thought if I hurt him, I was going to put him out.”
A knockout couldn’t stop this one. Poirier took his record to 21-6 in the UFC with the submission finish while Chandler fell to 2-3 since the former Bellator lightweight champion left for the UFC in 2020. Poirier became the sixth fighter in UFC history to win at least 21 fights,
The card fell on the 29th anniversary of the first Ultimate Fighting Championship event held in Denver and six years to the day of the first UFC card at Madison Square Garden. New York became the latest state to legalize mixed martial arts cards and it opened the door to some of the richest cards in UFC history at MSG and Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
UFC Hall of Famer Royce Gracie won three fights that night in Denver in a no-rules tournament that was just the start of a business that now bills itself as the world leader in mma.
“3 fights in one night, no time limit, no weight division, no gloves, no rules,” Gracie posted on Instagram.
A fan favorite, Edgar has seen the evolution of the UFC as much as any fighter since his 2007 debut in the company. The UFC has a year left on a five-year, $1.5 billion deal with ESPN that seemed as inconceivable in 2007 as it did in 1993.
Now look, Zhang is hugely popular and a key figure in the growing importance of MMA in China, Hollywood stars impersonating the cameras at the biggest events and the company’s attempt to skyrocket in a billion dollar business was a smash hit.
Leader of the AAP, denial of a civic poll in Delhi, climbing the tower and going online
New Delhi:
An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader climbed to the top of a telephone tower on Sunday and went live on Facebook after he was unsuccessful in the upcoming civic body elections in Delhi.
Haseeb-ul Hasan, a former east Delhi councilor, was seen hanging from the tower as he alleged that AAP leaders Atishi and Durgesh Pathak were not returning his documents.
AAP management has yet to respond to the allegations.
Turning his camera to the ground to show how high he climbed, Mr Hasan blamed the AAP and the two leaders if he falls and dies.
“Durgesh Pathak and Atishi from AAP will be responsible if anything happens to me today, or if I die. They have my original documents including my bankbook. Tomorrow is the last day to submit applications but they don’t give me my documents,” he said in the video.
He said he didn’t care whether the party would run him in the municipal elections, but he wanted his documents back.
Mr Hasan had made headlines earlier this year with a dramatic act of cleaning up sewage. In March, he jumped into an overflowing sewer in Shastri Park to clean it up. Standing chest-deep in the drain in a shiny white kurta, Mr Hasan was seen trying to remove floating debris with a rake.
