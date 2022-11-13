French FM calls for more EU autonomy from US — RT World News

Catherine Colonna says bloc members should be less concerned about US election results

Europe needs more autonomy from the United States to stop worrying so much about the outcome of the election, said the French foreign minister. Catherine Colonna also stressed that transatlantic ties must remain strong.

In an interview with Le Parisien newspaper published on Saturday, Colonna was asked about her views on the US midterm elections. The Minister described the race as “interesting,noting that the Republicans did not perform as well as expected.

The diplomat highlighted Europe’s reaction to the results, saying: “if [they] do not want to be held in suspense at each American election, they must find the path to greater autonomy,“although that”does not mean a greater distance from the United States.”

In the interview, Colonna noted that France and Germany seek to further strengthen their partnership, and that President Emmanuel Macron and Chancellor Olaf Scholz view the Franco-German alliance as “a driving force for Europe.”





The diplomat hailed Berlin’s decision to increase military spending, adding that every nation’s efforts should have the common goal of strengthening “European sovereignty.”

The Foreign Secretary’s remarks come at a time of transatlantic trade tensions. Last month, the Politico news site claimed that Paris and Berlin had reached an agreement on EU retaliatory measures, which would be put in place if the United States proceeded with the tax cuts and benefits. plans to encourage companies to shift production to the United States. Macron and Scholz reportedly agreed that the US state subsidy plan would constitute unfair competition and should not go unanswered.

Appearing on the France 2 television channel, President Macron said at the time that he and the German chancellor had “a real convergence to move forward on the subject.”

Last September, the Wall Street Journal reported that a number of European companies “who manufacture steel, fertilizers and other raw materials of economic activity are moving their operations to the United States.According to the article, soaring gas prices in Europe were one of the main factors behind the companies’ decision. Besides that, “strong government support“The United States would also have played a role.

The newspaper named Danish jewelry company Pandora A/S and German automaker Volkswagen AG as some of the European companies expanding production in the United States.

Europe’s energy crisis began when the Covid 19 pandemic subsided in 2021, and was aggravated by Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine in late February this year, and subsequent Western sanctions against Moscow.