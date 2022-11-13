News
Gophers will start quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis against Northwestern
Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis will start his second career collegiate game against Northwestern on Saturday, a source told he Pioneer Press.
Kaliakmanis stepped in for Tanner Morgan and led Minnesota to a 20-13 comeback win over Nebraska last weekend.
Morgan, who was deemed to have an upper-body injury, was knocked out of two games over a four-week span, including on a big hit as the U trailed Nebraska 10-0 at the half last week.
In Lincoln, Neb., Kaliakmanis stepped in to lead a stretch of 20 answered points in the comeback 20-13 win. The redshirt freshman completed 6 of 12 passes for 137 yards, including long passes of 45 and 38 yards, and had three rushes for 27 yards.
Morgan suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter of the 26-14 loss to Illinois, with Kaliakmanis finishing the game. He missed the next game.
Kaliakmanis made his first career start against Penn State in the White Out game in Happy Valley on Oct. 22.
Frontier Airlines flight makes emergency landing after passenger allegedly had box cutters
A Frontier Airlines flight passenger who allegedly boarded the plane with two box cutters and was seen acting erratically was taken into custody after an emergency landing on Friday evening, according to the airline and the Transportation Security Administration.
Several passengers on the flight, including veterans and a former law enforcement officer, helped crew members subdue the man after he landed, according to eyewitnesses.
The flight was en route to Tampa from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport when it was diverted to Atlanta “after a passenger on the plane was observed in possession of a cutter,” said Frontier in a press release.
The TSA said in a statement that the plane was diverted around 9:30 p.m. “after a disturbance involving a disruptive passenger, in possession of a cutter was declared”. After a search, a second box cutter was found in the unidentified passenger’s carry-on, according to the TSA.
Atlanta police assisted federal partners in detaining the suspect, Atlanta Police Department spokesman Officer John Predmore said. Predmore directed further questions to the FBI, which is investigating. ABC News has contacted the FBI for more information.
No injuries to passengers or crew were reported, the airline said.
Before the emergency landing, several passengers noticed the man acting erratically, eyewitnesses said.
Passenger Ben Mutz told ABC News he spoke to the person who sat by the window next to the man after he disembarked. The passenger told Mutz that the man ‘pointed a knife at me and said, ‘I want to kill or I want to stab people,’” Mutz said.
Larry Cumberbatch sat in the third row, flying from Cincinnati to Tampa to visit his son for his birthday. He told ABC News that a woman who was initially seated in an aisle seat next to the man said she saw “some kind of knife” and was afraid for her safety.
Flight attendants asked if anyone had a military or police background and would change seats or go to the back of the plane, he said. Cumberbatch, a Navy veteran, volunteered to switch seats with the woman, he said.
At the rear of the plane, Cumberbatch found the man leaning against the passenger in the window seat, his feet in the aisle seat, before getting up to go to the bathroom.
When the man came out of the bathroom, he confronted Cumberbatch in the aisle, in what Cumberbatch described as a “confrontation”.
“People there, you could literally see they were scared. That’s why I stood there, to give them a calming presence and let this guy know there’s someone watching, someone you’ll have to deal with if you take it to the next level,” Cumberbatch said.
Cumberbatch said a former law enforcement officer spoke to the man upon landing to calm him down.
Once the plane landed, passengers were asked to leave without taking any of their belongings, according to Mutz. He said he and others didn’t know they had made an emergency landing until they turned on their phones and realized they were in Atlanta.
Cumberbatch and an army veteran remained on the plane as the former officer helped escort the man down the aisle, he said. When officers arrived, the man “got agitated” and the former officer gave him a warning before tackling him, Cumberbatch said.
“In my mind, he was really the hero at that time,” Cumberbatch said.
The man was later taken into police custody, according to Cumberbatch, who said he spoke to FBI agents after the incident.
Cumberbatch said he “wasn’t surprised” the veterans responded in the moment.
“We will take control of any situation we find ourselves in,” he said.
The flight passengers were accommodated at the hotel and rebooked on a new flight to Tampa on Saturday morning.
Box cutters are prohibited in the cabin, but permitted in checked baggage.
The TSA said it was conducting an internal review of the incident and would review surveillance footage and “airport security checkpoint processes/operations.”
ABC News
Two CUNY bigwigs get big $90,000 raises as enrollment dips
The City University of New York handed out big raises to top administrators, with two big bosses getting an extra $90,000 a year.
Hector Batista, chief operating officer of the public university system, saw his salary rise from $330,000 to $420,000 — a 27% increase — after the board approved the raises last month.
Batista, a former nonprofit executive who has worked for CUNY since July 2019, also gets a car and is driven around by various college peace officers, an insider said.
Derek Davis, the senior vice attorney and general counsel who came to CUNY in 2019 from Harvard Law School, got a 30% raise from $300,000 to $390,000.
The board also approved double-digit increases for other trustees, including 15% increases for vice-chancellors Doriane Gloria and Maria Junco Galletti.
The increases for the four executives were retroactive to Dec. 31, 2021, according to academic documents.
The salary increases come as CUNY enrollment has declined, falling to 243,000 in the fall of 2021 from 271,000 two years earlier.
The state budget approved by Governor Hochul in April included an additional $1.2 billion for CUNY over the previous year, which the university said would be used to hire more faculty, help tuition and other programs. But The Post reported that the university’s security department could not attract enough officers due to poor pay.
“They’d rather take care of themselves than worry about the safety of students and staff,” an insider complained of the executive’s reminders.
Another employee noted that “enrollments are down throughout the university and they are lining their pockets.”
CUNY assistants, who teach many of the university’s courses, have also long advocated for better pay.
“If the CUNY Board of Trustees feels that management deserves such large increases, then our underpaid full-time faculty and staff, as well as our adjunct faculty who often struggle to afford even the living expenses of base in New York, deserve a substantial raise in the next contract,” said Penny Lewis, secretary of the Professional Staff Congress, the teachers’ union.
A CUNY spokesperson said, “The university’s executive compensation plan is periodically reviewed to ensure our senior executives’ earnings are on par with other public higher education institutions locally. and national”.
“We are in a challenging job market and CUNY recognizes that it must remain competitive in order to recruit and retain talented leaders, particularly as we work to drive pandemic-related enrollment declines and secure new- Yorkers the help they need to get back to college,” the spokesperson said.
New York Post
Keith Levene, founding member of the Clash, dies at 65 | Public Image Ltd
Keith Levene, the innovative guitarist who was a founding member of The Clash and Public Image Ltd, has died aged 65.
Levene, who had liver cancer, died at his home in Norfolk, leaving a lasting legacy of influence on British rock music.
His influence on the post-punk music scene was hailed by musicians upon news of his death. Among his fans is Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante, who once described his style as “spectacular”, saying “he explored the possibilities of what you can do with the guitar”.
Forming the Clash with guitarist Mick Jones and bassist Paul Simonon when he was just 18, it was Levene, alongside band manager Bernard Rhodes, who asked 101ers frontman Joe Strummer to the time, to join them. Luckily for the Clash, Strummer had just seen the Sex Pistols play the Nashville Rooms in London and had become convinced that punk was the way to go.
Levene, who was born Julian Levene in Muswell Hill, north London, stayed with the Clash long enough to appear in early gigs and contribute songs, including What’s My Name on their 1977 debut album. moved away from the increasingly political direction of the Clash and enjoyed greater success with PiL.
When the Sex Pistols disbanded in January 1978, lead singer John Lydon (formerly known as Johnny Rotten) and Levene formed the new band with bassist John Wardle (known as Jah Wobble). “John made a wise choice in getting Keith,” Wobble said in 2012.
Their first album, Public image: first issuereached No. 22 in 1978 and was preceded by the classic single Public Image, which reached the Top 10. Their second album, 1979’s metal box, is considered a post-punk classic. Along with various drummers, the lineup introduced inventive new forms of post-punk, dub, free-form jazz and classical music to the Top 20.
Levene said in 2012: “People thought I had a classical education, which was bullshit. I knew the E chord and ventured into E minor. We laid out the music on a plate for Lydon. He was very hip at the time and did a very good job. He played synthesizer on the 1981s The flowers of romancewhich was his last work released with PiL, but he performed again with Wobble in the following years.
In 2021, the Quietus website described him as “one of the architects of post-punk sound, his guitar style occupying a space between angular abrasion and pop opulence”.
Levene enjoyed building guitars and had worked on a book on PiL with writer Adam Hammond. His partner, Kate Ransford, who along with her sister, Jill Bennett, and her husband were with him in his final hours, said he died “peacefully, settled, comfortable and loved”. The family asked for privacy.
The death is the second high-profile loss for rock music to be announced in 24 hours. A spokesperson revealed on Friday that Nik Turner, the co-founder of British space rock band Hawkwind, had died aged 82.
Announcing the death of the Oxford-born multi-instrumentalist, a statement posted on social media said that ‘the Mighty Thunder Rider’ had “passed away peacefully at home”, adding: “He has moved on to the next phase of his cosmic journey. , guided by the love of his family, friends and fans.
When Turner was 13, his family moved to Margate, Kent, the town where he was first exposed to rock music. After a period in the merchant navy, he traveled and worked throughout Europe, studying saxophone in his early twenties.
In Berlin he was introduced to free jazz and became convinced that self-expression in music was more important than technique. “I decided what I wanted to do was play free jazz in a rock band. What I was trying to do in Hawkwind, basically,” he said Mojo reviewed in 1999.
theguardian
Journalist’s notebook: a brief overview of the “victory” in Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine – It felt like a “victory” celebration in Kyiv. A small but noisy crowd, singing songs, waving flags and chanting slogans. Everything follows the entry of Ukrainian troops into the key southern city of Kherson after more than eight months of Russian occupation.
The elated residents of Kherson itself wasted no time in coming out, waving flags and embracing their saviors… the Ukrainian soldiers.
In a televised address, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy called the moment “historic”.
UKRAINE’S ZELENSKYY CALLS KHERSON ‘OURS’ AFTER RUSSIAN RETIREMENT
Earlier, Russian troops were spotted sneaking across a makeshift pontoon bridge to reach the opposite bank, still occupied by Russia.
“No casualties of military personnel were allowed,” noted a Russian military spokesman.
Still, it is believed that some soldiers may have been left behind and turned into “civilians” to try to blend in with the crowd.
Ukraine will make short work of it, we were told during a Zoom call with the mayor of neighboring Mykolaiv.
REPORTER’S NOTEBOOK: OLD-STYLE EQUIPMENT TO FIGHT THE CURRENT WAR IN UKRAINE
“We are ready to move forward and clear our land of all occupiers,” Oleksander Senkevych said.
The events in Kherson are not good news for Russian President Putin and his invasion of Ukraine. He has definitely kept a low profile over the past week.
As we have seen, however, it was great news for a country looking for some sort of respite after being battered by months of fighting.
JOURNALIST’S NOTEBOOK: THE ‘COLD’ WAR IN KYIV AS RUSSIA STRIKES THE COUNTRY’S ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE
And feel particularly affected as winter approaches as Russian strikes hit the power grid here.
We asked a young person at the impromptu rally in Kyiv how she was feeling. “Incredible,” she replied. “Kerson? ” I asked. “Ukraine!” she answered.
I asked another gentleman why he was so happy, to which he replied, “Because Kherson is free!”
And then there was a lady who usually lives in Kherson and stayed in Kyiv for five months to get away from the Russians. She told me she didn’t believe this turn of events would happen.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“Feel the time,” she said. In fact, it was quite hot that night. “Just like at home in Kherson,” she explained.
The fact is that many fear that this is probably just a brief respite from the cold winds of war, which continue to blow over Ukraine.
Fox
52-year-old retiree moved from the US to Portugal – a look at his typical day: ‘It’s pretty affordable’
In 2011, at age 41, I took early retirement from my legal career. My wife Noki quit her job as a nurse a few years later and we enjoyed a peaceful retirement in Washington, DC
But in 2015, a family vacation in Lisbon, Portugal changed everything. We immediately fell in love with the city and decided to move there. So we rented out our DC home and bought a 1,300 square foot two-bedroom apartment in Lisbon for $534,000.
It’s been seven years since we moved and we have no plans to leave anytime soon. The best part is that it is quite affordable to live here. The cost of living in Portugal is generally considered to be 46% cheaper than in the United States
This is how I spend my time as a retiree:
Always learn something new
My days usually start with investment research and writing projects, and end with immersion in Portuguese culture.
Lisbon offers many learning opportunities at reasonable prices. A program of 30 intensive Portuguese lessons, for example, costs 190 euros at the Portuguese Connection Language School, which is right next to us.
When our 17 year old daughter Evelyn is not at school, she takes voice and bass lessons for 21.75 euros per lesson, and plays tennis for 27 euros per individual session. Noki recently took a three-day ceramics course for 90 euros.
Hiking in the Sintra Mountains
A 20-minute drive from bustling downtown Lisbon, you’ll find the little-visited hiking trails in the mountains of Sintra, a town high above the Portuguese coast.
Parking is free at the Sanctuary of Peninha, an abandoned chapel that overlooks the ocean and rolling countryside, so I park there and take the downhill trails into the forest.
Lunch at Mercado do Campo do Ourique
For fresh produce, fish and meat, it’s hard to beat the grocery store at the Mercado de Campo de Ourique food market.
I frequently stop for an exceptional lunch at Noori, my favorite sushi kiosk, accompanied by a glass of Portuguese white wine from a wine bar called Garrafeira.
Coffee break at the Bettina Corallo Café
Bettina Corallo specializes in two things: espresso made from in-store roasted beans and artisanal chocolates.
For 9.75 euros, you can buy 100 grams of 70% pure chocolate flavored with pepper and salt.
We also like to indulge in the 3 euro cappuccino and 1.2 euro espresso from the coffee, made on a La Marzocco espresso machine.
Explore the beaches of Portugal
Along Portugal’s vast coastline, on either side of Lisbon, you’ll find sandy beaches and rocky cliffs by the ocean.
I love going to Guincho beach, located about 30 minutes from downtown Lisbon. If I’m not swimming, you can find me hiking, picnicking or photographing wildlife.
Explore the historic center of Lisbon
Day or night, downtown Lisbon is an active city with plenty of atmosphere to soak up.
My walk starts at the water’s edge, then over the hills of Lisbon and ends in the historic district of Principe Real, home to a hilltop park, a botanical garden and some of the best restaurants in the city.
We will sometimes go to A Cevicharia, which serves a Peruvian-influenced ceviche made with freshly caught fish. Or we will eat at Tapisco, a classic Portuguese restaurant with dishes like Bacalhau à Brás, a traditional preparation made with cod, potatoes and eggs.
Shopping at the Príncipe Real Farmers Market
Príncipe Real is an upscale neighborhood known for its lively bars and trendy boutiques. There’s also a farmer’s market every Saturday, where you’ll find organic vegetables, artisanal olive oil, local honey, cheeses, dried fruits and homemade pickles.
Prices tend to be very reasonable. You can pick up a bag of fresh lemons grown in the Algarve for 2 euros or a bottle of buttered olive oil for 8.50 euros.
Fresh bread at the Marquise home bakery
Marquise is a fantastic bakery located near the National Assembly building. I try to go there in the morning at 9am when it opens and everything is warm and fresh.
The breads are baked on site daily with ancestral Portuguese flour. You cannot visit without tasting the classic Portuguese Barbela bread.
Drinks at Pavilhão Chines in Bairro Alto
My favorite place to indulge in Lisbon is Pavilhão Chinês, or the China Pavilion, a timeless speakeasy behind an unassuming red door.
My favorite cocktail is a Manhattan, which costs 12 euros. And the decor is anything but traditional; eclectic objects adorn every inch of the space.
You will often find me in the billiard room of the bar.
Relaxation at home
Sometimes I’m just at home relaxing with my family. Many nights, Noki and I will head to the communal garden of our apartment complex to share a glass of wine.
As we enjoy the cool breeze and watch the sun go down, I always remember how blessed and lucky we are.
Alex Trias is a retired lawyer. He and his wife and daughter have lived in Portugal since 2015. He is the author of the “Investment Pancake” series on SeekingAlpha.com and has published nearly 500 articles on tax planning, investing, early retirement and where to find the best meals in Lisbon.
cnbc
Hundreds of millions disappear from collapsed cryptocurrency giant – RT World News
An estimated $662 million worth of digital assets was removed from FTX in ‘unauthorized transactions’
Failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX has started moving assets offline, after more than $600 million worth of tokens were allegedly stolen from digital wallets on its platform.
After filing for bankruptcy with creditors on Friday, FTX “launched precautionary measures to move all digital assets to cold storage,” said Ryne Millergeneral counsel for the US branch of the firm. “The process was expedited tonight to mitigate damages when observing unauthorized transactions.”
However, considerable damage had already been done. According to an estimate by blockchain research firm Nansen, $662 million came out of FTX’s U.S. and international exchanges. The company’s main wallet, which was used to process withdrawals, was emptied of its entire balance of 45.8 million FTT tokens, worth an estimated $97.2 million, Nansen said.
The main FTX wallet used to process withdrawals is emptied of all its FTT balance 1 hour ago45.8 million FTT tokens withdrawn, worth approximately $97.2 million pic.twitter.com/rVNc8ayLxw
— Martin Lee | Nansen 🧭 (@themlpx) November 12, 2022
A separate review by another analytics firm, Elliptic Connect, valued the thefts at $473 million. The administrator of the FTX community on Telegram said the exchange had been hacked. FTX apps are infected with malware, according to the admin, who also warned subscribers against loading the exchange’s website.
Bahamas-based FTX and about 130 affiliates have started Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings Friday in Delaware. The company also announced that Democratic Party donor Sam Bankman-Fried has stepped down as CEO.
Bankman-Fried, who reportedly ranked behind lone billionaire political activist George Soros in 2022 pledges to Democratic Party candidates, saw his entire $16 billion fortune wiped out this week, according to Bloomberg, which called the collapse “one of the greatest wealth destructions in history.”
Miller, the general counsel, said the exchange was “investigate anomalies with portfolio movements related to the consolidation of FTX balances on exchanges.”
READ MORE:
JPMorgan warns of Bitcoin crash
You can share this story on social media:
RT
