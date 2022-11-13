News
Heat finally find their easy button, rout Hornets 132-115 as Strus gets loose
This was the reminder that Miami Heat games can be more than hair-raising thrill rides decided in the final nerve-racking seconds.
Saturday night’s 132-115 victory over the visiting Charlotte Hornets actually was — dare we say it? — fun.
While the record remains south of .500, at 6-7, Saturday night offered 25 Heat points in the first five minutes of the third quarter, an 11-of-11 shooting start to the second half and enough of a cushion that Kyle Lowry didn’t have to push to the finish for a triple-double.
But that also also wasn’t the lone cushion on a night of frivolity against the worst team in the Eastern Conference, one now on an eight-game losing streak.
There also was the pink cushion at the feet of DJ Khaled as he sat next to the Heat bench on the north sideline, showing off his new signature limited-edition Jordan Brand sneakers.
And the celebration began even before the final buzzer, with the Heat honoring point guard Tim Hardaway at halftime for his September Basketball Hall of Fame induction with a warm and passionate ceremony.
Heck, even Jamal Cain got to make his NBA debut, and score his first NBA points. And Nikola Jovic played, too.
“It was one step to getting us to .500.” center Adebayo said.
As for the game, the Heat made their statement when they emerged from the intermission to outscored the Hornets 45-25 in the third quarter.
“Things were definitely working in our favor in that second half,” coach Erik Spoelstra said. “I still think we have a couple of other levels to get to.”
Guard Max Strus led the Heat with 31 points, shooting 8 of 14 on 3-pointers. Adebayo provided the power play, with 24 points and 15 rebounds.
As for filling out the boxscore, Jimmy Butler closed with 20 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for the Heat, with Lowry with 12 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.
“It was great,” Butler said, “I got to take my shoes off and put them on my pillow like D.J. Khaled.”
Five Degrees of Heat from Saturday’s game:
1. Closing time: The Heat led 34-33 at the end of the first quarter, trailed 59-57 at halftime and then led 102-84 going into the fourth.
Even then, there was a degree of trepidation for a team that had already blown a pair of 15-point leads earlier in the week, on Monday in a loss to the visiting Portland Trail Blazers, then doing the same Thursday against the visiting Hornets before recovering for an overtime victory.
Charlotte, in fact, got the deficit down to 102-91 less than two minutes into the fourth quarter.
But this time, no need to play until the final ticks, as the Heat pushed the lead to 19 with 7:20 to play, cruising from there.
“I mean it was definitely great to get that one without everybody having to be in there in the last seconds,” Adebayo said. “I feel like that’s how we’re supposed to play.”
2. Fresh outlook: The Heat came out of the intermission percolating, hitting their first 11 shots, including 4 of 4 on 3-pointers. The streak did not end until Lowry was off on a 3-point attempt with 4:48 left in the third quarter.
The Heat closed that third period 16 of 21 from the field, 6 of 9 on 3-pointers and 7 of 8 from the line, while outrebounding Charlotte 15-5 in the period.
The Hornets shot 1 of 8 on 3-pointers in the third.
Spoelstra said even before the third period that he sensed things were tending in the right way.
“For the most part, I thought it was a pretty good energy,” he said of the first half.
And, no, no fiery halftime speech to set the third-quarter tone.
“I didn’t really say anything at halftime, to be frank,” Spoelstra said.
3. Strus loose: For as much as 3-point shooting has been a struggle for the Heat, including their 6 of 21 in the first half, Strus helped make things right in the third, by converting all three of his 3-pointers in the period.
“Max was on fire,” Butler said.
He kept going from there, with his seventh 3-point attempt moving him past Antoine Walker for 24th on the Heat all-time list.
“I got it going early and teammates were looking for me,” Strus said. “It’s easy when it’s going like that.”
Strus finished one point and one 3-pointer off his career high.
“We made shots tonight,” Adebayo said. “That’s the deciding factor.”
4. Herro out again: Tyler Herro missed his third consecutive game with an ankle sprain suffered Nov. 9 against the Indiana Pacers.
“He’s done work at shootarounds and everything behind the scenes,” Spoelstra said. “Sometimes those things just take a little bit more time than what you want it to. And that’s where we are right now. But he’s doing everything he needs to do to give himself a chance.”
Strus again started in place of Herro, making it Strus’ sixth start in the Heat’s 13 games, at a time he was expected to shift into the sixth-man role Herro held last season.
5. Still FTX: While the goal remains to scrub the name of the arena’s former naming-rights holder, there still was ample FTX presence, including the logo of the failed cryptocurrency exchange prominently displayed on each side of the court.
While not a formal policy, the team has taken to calling the facility “The Heat’s House” when identification is necessary.
News
Democrats retain control of Senate after crucial victory in Nevada | 2022 US Midterm Elections
Democrats kept control of the Senate after the crucial Nevada race was announced in their favor, cementing a midterm election performance for the party that far exceeded expectations.
Democratic U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto has now beaten Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, a former state attorney general who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, the Associated Press reported.
With Masto’s victory on the heels of Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly’s re-election in Arizona late Friday, the victory takes Democrats to the crucial 50 Senate seats, with Republicans to 49. The race in Georgia is set to go to a runoff in December, but even if Republicans win there, a 50-50 split means the Senate would effectively be controlled by Democrats because the tied vote goes to Vice President Kamala Harris.
For the Republicans, it was another blow after severely underperforming in many races. The party had touted hopes of a “red wave” that could sweep across the United States and deliver the upper house of Congress into their hands. Instead – with a few exceptions, such as Florida – the wave was more of a trickle.
The Democrats’ victory in the Senate is likely to spark further recriminations in Republican circles over who is to blame for the poor performance. Much attention has so far focused on Trump after he endorsed right-wing candidates or celebrities in several key races who lost, such as Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania.
The victory is also another boost for President Joe Biden after his party defied immediate fears that its low approval ratings and an electorate battered by high inflation would mean punishment at the polls. Democrats have also defied historical precedent, as the party holding the White House often loses heavily in midterm elections.
The election performance is likely to calm speculation that Biden could pull out of the 2024 presidential race and leave office after just one term. He can now look to strong pieces of national legislation in his first years as president, as well as strong mid-term performance, to build his party’s internal support.
Biden said he was incredibly pleased with turnout in the US election and said the Republican Party should now decide “who they are.” Speaking to reporters in Cambodia ahead of an East Asia summit, Biden said his focus was on Georgia’s Senate race.
The loss of the Senate will sharply focus minds on Trump’s continued dominance of the Republican Party. Cracks have opened, with some high-profile Republican figures openly calling on Trump not to announce a race in 2024, as he is expected to do next week.
Trump himself has lashed out at popular Republican figures who could rival him, such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who was a rare Republican midterm success as he easily won re-election and flipped multiple districts. once strong Democrats, especially in Miami. .
theguardian
News
Devils fans apologize to head coach they wanted to fire as winning streak reaches eight games
It’s been tough for the New Jersey Devils the past few years.
They’ve only made the playoffs once since appearing in the Stanley Cup Final in 2012. In all but two of the past 10 seasons, they’ve finished second-to-last in their division .
The Devils attempted to revamp their roster with numerous trades and vet signings and were the No. 1 overall pick in 2017 (Nico Hischier) and 2019 (Jack Hughes). But nothing was working.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM
They brought in veteran coach Lindy Ruff in 2020 to finally get the franchise back on track, but they finished seventh in the Metropolitan Division in each of his two seasons at the helm.
Fans were fed up with Ruff despite having the fifth-most wins of any coach in NHL history. Less than a month ago, chants of “Fire Lindy” rang out throughout the Prudential Center, but the tone has certainly changed now that they’ve won eight straight games.
In fact, the Jersey faithful are now apologizing to Ruff, loud and clear.
Chants of “Sorry Lindy” rang out throughout the Prudential Center on Saturday night in their 4-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes.
With the victory, the Devils improved their record to 12-3-0 this season and are carried by youngsters Jesper Bratt, Hischier and Hughes, who are the team’s top three scorers.
OILERS ANNOUNCE EVANDER KANE WILL MISS MONTHS AFTER SCARY WRIST INJURY
For the first time in years, their goalkeeper was solid. Vitek Vanecek and Mackenzie Blackwood shared time before the latter was injured last week. But on Saturday, the Devils goaltenders combined with a 2.49 GAA and .899 save percentage.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The Devils will be aiming for their ninth consecutive victory Tuesday night in Montreal against the Canadiens.
Fox
News
How things stand in the race for Arizona governor as new votes roll in
The political world’s attention is on the western United States on Saturday as officials work another day to tally votes in key races.
The very slim elections for the Nevada Senate seat and the Arizona governorship have yet to be called. Large counties in both states are working to reduce the tens of thousands of ballots that still need to be counted.
The races we watch
In Nevada: Republican Adam Laxalt maintains a slim lead of about 860 votes over Democratic incumbent Senator Catherine Cortez Masto.
If Cortez Masto wins, the Democrats should take control of the Senate. If she loses, the fate of the upper house will be decided in Georgia’s runoff in December.
In Arizona: Democrat Katie Hobbs leads Republican Kari Lake by about 31,000 votes in the gubernatorial race.
It was a fiery campaign marked by Lake’s unsubstantiated claims about the 2020 election and Hobbs’ role as Arizona’s secretary of state.
Where we expect results tonight
In the two states that take center stage tonight, major counties will release a significant number of results.
Clark County, Nevada: Clark County, which is Nevada’s most populous and encompasses Las Vegas, will release the results of its remaining 22,000 mail-in ballots tonight, according to County Registrar Joe Gloria.
That batch of results will be released “sometime in the afternoon or early evening,” he said, and he estimated it could be around 7 p.m. ET at the earliest.
Washoe County, Nevada: Washoe County plans to release its next batch of results Saturday evening around 11 p.m. ET, according to election officials.
About 12,000 ballots remain to be counted there, officials said, although it is unclear how many there will be in Saturday night’s batch of results.
Washoe County, which encompasses Reno, is Nevada’s second largest in population and is considered a vibrant county.
Maricopa County, Arizona: More results are expected around 10 p.m. ET Saturday from Maricopa County, which is Arizona’s most populous.
Elections Supervisor Bill Gates told CNN he expects a drop in votes similar to last night, when the county reported about 80,000 more votes.
Gates said Friday there were about 275,000 ballots left to be counted in the county, which includes Phoenix.
Cnn
News
Aguilar wins Nevada secretary of state job, beating Trump-endorsed Holocaust denier
Aguilar, a lawyer and first-time candidate, presented himself as a bulwark against Marchant, who had hinted he would try to make it easier for Trump to win his state in a return to the presidency.
“When my coalition of candidates for secretary of state across the country is elected, we’re going to fix the whole country and President Trump will be president again in 2024,” Marchant said at a Trump-hosted rally in Nevada in early October. . .
“The job of the Secretary of State is to protect democracy by keeping our elections fair and transparent,” Aguilar said in his most aired general election television ad.
Democrats had rushed resources into the state to support Aguilar. No Republican outside group ran TV ads on Marchant’s behalf during the general election, according to data from ad-tracking firm AdImpact, while Democratic groups and Aguilar’s campaign spent millions trying to stimulate it.
Politices
News
History, meaning, quotes and ways to be kind
Representative image. News18
World Kindness Day is celebrated around the world to promote the importance of being kind to one another. This special day is celebrated on November 13 every year as part of the World Kindness Movement. He is observed to make the world a better place by celebrating and promoting good deeds among people. The day also promises acts of kindness, whether as individuals or as an organization. In addition to spreading kindness, the day also aims to recognize good deeds in the community. These good deeds help bridge the gap between religion, gender and race. India celebrates World Kindness Day along with few other countries such as United States (US), Canada, Japan, Australia and United Arab Emirates (UAE).
History and significance
In 1998, World Kindness Day was first commemorated by an organization called – The World Kindness Movement. It was formed from like-minded kindness organizations from around the world at a conference in Tokyo in 1997. It was in 1998 that the day became an annual celebration. Over the years, the kindness movement has grown in popularity and acceptance around the world.
According to reports, the UK kindness movement started in 2005 while Singapore joined the initiative in 2009. From there other countries joined the movement – Australia in 2012, France in 2015 and the United States. United in 2018. By 2019, the World Kindness Movement had reached 27 different countries.
Being kind is a win-win situation, especially during a difficult time. Small efforts can make a big difference in people’s lives. There are different ways to project kindness and inspire others to do the same. If one follows a kind act every day, the world will be a better place to live.
Quotes to share
– We can’t help everyone, but everyone can help someone – Ronald Reagan, 40th President of the United States.
-Perform a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, knowing that one day someone might do the same for you – Princess Diana, Princess of Wales – the first wife of King Charles III.
-Do things for people not because of who they are or what they do in return, but because of who you are – Harold S. Kushner, prominent American rabbi and author.
Here are some ways to be kind to others
1. Express empathy and be a good listener.
2. Surprise your loved ones with unexpected gifts, visits or even a phone call.
3. Talk to your friend or family who comes to you for help.
4. Set a good example for friends and family, especially children.
5. Offer a helping hand first when you see others are reluctant.
6. Give someone an honest compliment, it will make them happy.
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
firstpost
News
18 Month Girl Organ Donation at AIIMS Delhi, 3rd Child in 6 Months
New Delhi:
The family of an 18-month-old girl, who was declared brain dead at the Indian Institute of Medical Sciences here, donated her organs, giving new life to two patients.
Mahira, from Mewat in Haryana, had fallen from the balcony of her home on November 6 and was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Center in an unconscious state with signs of severe brain damage.
“She was declared brain dead on the morning of November 11,” AIIMS professor of neurosurgery Dr. Deepak Gupta told PTI.
He said his liver was transplanted into a six-month-old child at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Science (ILBS), while his two kidneys were successfully transplanted into a 17-year-old boy at the Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). ).
His corneas and heart valves were saved for later use, Gupta said. After Master Rishant (16 months), Mahira is the second youngest Delhi/NCR child whose organs have been donated by the family.
Mahira is the third child in the past six months to donate his organs to the AIIMS Trauma Center.
“Rolly was the first child followed by Rishant, 16 months, whose organs were donated by his family in August. save other people’s lives. They then agreed to donate his organs,” Dr. Gupta said.
The parents of 6-year-old Rolly, who was declared brain dead from a gunshot wound, had donated his vital organs – heart, liver, kidneys and corneas – in April this year.
The professor noted that falling from height is the biggest killer of children in India and suggested that the height of the balcony should be twice that of the children in each house.
“Children often end up climbing the railing of the house onto the balcony unprotected and fall. Many of these children die or sustain serious head injuries. Such deaths and injuries are completely preventable,” he said. he told PTI.
He also said that awareness of organ donation in rural areas is not adequate and most rejections come from older members (grandparents/elders) who have not heard of this concept. “The law of our country needs to be reviewed and changed to ‘exclusion law’ (anyone who encounters an accident is presumed to be an organ donor) as opposed to ‘option in law’ (current law where consent of the family is required.) A majority of families refuse organ donation out of ignorance or their inability to understand the urgent need for organs to save the lives of those suffering from terminal illnesses”, underlined the Dr Gupta.
India has an organ donation rate of 0.4 per million population (the lowest in the world). The United States and Spain have an organ donation rate of 50 per million population. In India, on average, 700 organ donors donate organs after brain death, he said.
The United States recently completed 1 million organ donations in September of this year.
AIIMS Delhi has recently made changes to the organ procurement activities under the new management, which has resulted in a significant increase in organ donations over the past six months. Fourteen organ donations have taken place at AIIMS Delhi this year, the highest number since 1994, Dr Gupta added.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Featured Video of the Day
Over 66% of voters in Himachal Pradesh brave the cold and plod through the snow
ndtv
