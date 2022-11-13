News
Heat finally find their easy button, rout Hornets 132-115 as Strus tears away – The Mercury News
It was a reminder that Miami Heat games can be more than thrill rides decided in the nerve-wracking final seconds.
Saturday night’s 132-115 victory over the visiting Charlotte Hornets was actually – dare we say it? – fun.
While the record remains south of .500, at 6-7, Saturday night offered 25 Heat points in the first five minutes of the third quarter, an 11-of-11 shooting start in the second half and enough of a cushion that Kyle Lowry didn’t have to attack all the way for a triple-double.
But that wasn’t the only cushion on a night of frivolity against the Eastern Conference’s worst team, one now on an eight-game losing streak, either.
There was also the pink pad at DJ Khaled’s feet as he sat next to the Heat bench on the north sideline, showing off his new limited-edition Jordan Brand trainers.
And the celebration began even before the final buzzer, with the Heat honoring point guard Tim Hardaway at halftime for his September Basketball Hall of Fame induction with a warm and passionate ceremony.
Heck, even Jamal Cain got to make his NBA debut and score his first NBA points. And Nikola Jovic played too.
“It was a step to get us to .500.” Adebayo center said.
As for the game, the Heat made their statement when they came out of intermission to beat the Hornets 45-25 in the third quarter.
“Things definitely worked in our favor in that second half,” coach Erik Spoelstra said. “I still think we have a few more levels to reach.”
Guard Max Strus led the Heat with 31 points, shooting 8 of 14 from 3-point range. Adebayo provided the power play, with 24 points and 15 rebounds.
As for filling out the boxscore, Jimmy Butler closed with 20 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for the Heat, with Lowry having 12 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.
“It was awesome,” Butler said, “I had to take my shoes off and put them on my pillow like DJ Khaled.”
Five degrees of heat from Saturday’s game:
1. Closing time: The Heat led 34-33 at the end of the first quarter, trailed 59-57 at halftime, then led 102-84 going into the fourth.
Even then, there was a degree of trepidation for a team that had already squandered a pair of 15-point leads earlier in the week on Monday in a loss to the visiting Portland Trail Blazers and then making even Thursday against the visiting Hornets before recovering for an overtime victory.
Charlotte, in fact, cut the deficit to 102-91 less than two minutes into the fourth quarter.
But this time, there was no need to play to the last tick, as the Heat pushed the lead to 19 with 7:20 to play, cruising from there.
“I mean it was really great to have that one without everyone having to be there in the last few seconds,” Adebayo said. “I feel like that’s how we’re supposed to play.”
2. New perspectives: The Heat came out of the intermission percolating, making their first 11 shots, including 4 of 4 from 3-pointers. The streak didn’t end until Lowry went on a 3-point attempt with 4:48 left in the third quarter.
The Heat finished that third period 16-of-21 from the field, 6-of-9 from 3-pointers and 7-of-8 from the line, while outscoring Charlotte 15-5 in the period.
The Hornets shot 1 of 8 on 3-point range in the third.
Spoelstra said even before the third period that he felt things were going in the right direction.
“For the most part I thought it was pretty good energy,” he said of the first half.
And, no, no fiery talk at halftime to set the tone for the third quarter.
“To be honest, I didn’t say anything at half-time,” Spoelstra said.
3. Loose strus: As much as 3-point shooting was a struggle for the Heat, including their 6 of 21 in the first half, Strus helped smooth things over in the third, converting all three of his 3-pointers in the period.
“Max was on fire,” Butler said.
He continued from there, with his seventh 3-point attempt moving him past Antoine Walker for 24th on the Heat’s all-time list.
“I started it early and my teammates were looking for me,” Strus said. “It’s easy when it happens like that.”
Strus finished one point and one 3 points off his career high.
“We made some shots tonight,” Adebayo said. “That’s the deciding factor.”
4. Herro again: Tyler Herro missed his third straight game with a sprained ankle suffered Nov. 9 against the Indiana Pacers.
“He did work on sets and everything behind the scenes,” Spoelstra said. “Sometimes these things just take a little longer than you want them to. And that’s where we are now. But he does whatever it takes to give himself a chance.
Strus again started in place of Herro, making it Strus’ sixth start in the Heat’s 13 games, at a time when he was set to transition into the sixth man role held by Herro last season.
5. Always FTX: While the goal remains to cleanse the former naming rights holder’s name from the arena, there was still a significant FTX presence, including the failed cryptocurrency exchange’s logo prominently displayed. on either side of the field.
Although not an official policy, the team has taken to calling the facility “The Heat’s House” when identification is needed.
()
Biden cuddles with Asian allies over NKorea, China threat
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — President Joe Biden is due to meet with the leaders of Japan and South Korea on Sunday to coordinate their response to North Korea’s threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as to seek feedback on the management of the assertive posture of the China in the Pacific region on the eve of its scheduled face-to-face with President Xi Jinping.
Biden will hold separate meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. The three leaders will then take their place together on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Cambodia.
The meetings come as North Korea has fired dozens of missiles in recent weeks, including an intercontinental ballistic missile 10 days ago that triggered evacuation alerts in northern Japan, and as allies put in place guard against an imminent risk that the isolated country will carry out its seventh nuclear test in the coming weeks.
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on Saturday that Biden intended to use the meetings to bolster the three countries’ joint response to the dangers posed by North Korea, officially known as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
“What we would really like to see is enhanced trilateral security cooperation where the three countries come together,” he said. “This is particularly true with regard to the DPRK because of the common threat and challenge we all face, but it is also true, more broadly, with regard to our ability to work together to build peace. and overall stability in the region”.
Tensions on the Korean peninsula have skyrocketed in recent months as the North continues its weapons demonstrations and the United States and South Korea have launched intensified joint defense drills. Earlier this month, the South Korean military said two B-1B bombers trained with four US F-16 fighter jets and four South Korean F-35 jets during the final day of drills. air force spouses “Vigilant Storm”. It was the first time since December 2017 that the bombers had been deployed to the Korean Peninsula. The exercise involved a total of around 240 combat aircraft, including advanced F-35 fighter jets from both countries.
North Korea responded with its own show of force, flying large numbers of warplanes inside its territory.
The Biden administration said it sent repeated requests to negotiate with North Korea without preconditions on curbing its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, but Kim Jong Un’s government did not respond.
Biden said on Monday he planned to pressure Xi to use China’s unique influence over North Korea to limit its aggressive behavior, in what is expected to be a high-profile bilateral meeting. on the sidelines of the Group of 20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia. .
China “has an interest in playing a constructive role in limiting North Korea’s worst tendencies,” Sullivan said on Saturday. “Whether they choose to do so or not is of course up to them.”
Biden told reporters on Sunday that he had “always had direct discussions” with Xi, and that had prevented either of them from “miscalculating” their intentions. Their meeting comes weeks after Xi strengthened his grip on China’s political system with the conclusion of the Community Party Congress in Beijing that earned him a groundbreaking third term as leader.
“His situation has changed, to state the obvious, back home,” Biden said of Xi.
Monday’s meeting will be the first face-to-face meeting between the leaders since Biden was elected to the White House. In the past, US officials have expressed frustration that lower-level Chinese officials have proven unable or unwilling to speak on Xi’s behalf, and hope the face-to-face summit will lead to progress on areas of interest. commonality – and, more importantly, a shared understanding of each other’s limitations.
“I know him well, he knows me,” Biden said. “We just have to figure out where the red lines are and what are the most important things for each of us, over the next two years.”
Sullivan said Biden would also ask the leaders of Japan and South Korea what issues they wanted him to discuss with Xi, although that was not the main discussion at their trilateral meeting.
“One thing that President Biden certainly wants to do with our closest allies is to preview what he intends to do,” Sullivan said, “and also ask the leaders (of South Korea) and from Japan, ‘What do you want me to lift? What do you want me to go with?’”
—
Kim reported from Nusa Dua, Indonesia. AP writer Josh Boak contributed from Baltimore.
Giants concentration is high as they start saying stretches
Dexter Lawrence’s eyes and ears are open, because he is a Giants captain, as voted by his teammates, and vigilance is part of the responsibility that comes with honor.
It must detect any irregularity during the work week; try to spot any slippages in the way the giants run their business; see if he can sense the failures lurking around the corner and, if he does, eliminate them before they materialize.
This means Lawrence was particularly focused last week. The team comes out of a bye, and it is sometimes difficult to restart the engines. The Giants lost a key player, safety Xavier McKinney, in a freak accident, which may turn things around. And, more menacingly, the Giants will play in the cozy surroundings of MetLife Stadium on Sunday, hosting the Texans, who have the worst record in the league.
So Lawrence looked for clues that would alert him that the Giants might not be in the right headspace.
“I think guys here, we take every week seriously,” Lawrence told the Post. “I didn’t have to say, ‘OK, come on, let’s go.’ We take every game seriously and the same, so there’s not a lot of ‘Be serious, be serious, lock yourself in.’ We know what we have to do and we want to do it.’
What the Giants want to do is take care of business for the next two games – they will stay home to host the Lions in Week 11 – before retreating to one of the most demanding schedules in the NFL.
At 6-2, they’re brimming with possibilities, even though they’re technically third in the NFC East behind the Eagles (8-0) and Cowboys (6-2) as they lost to Dallas. The Giants have a cushion in the race for NFC wildcards. First-year head coach Brian Daboll has so far been able to shield his team from such projections.
“We just live in the moment,” Daboll said. “Every week is its own week in the NFL, and you try to pile on as many [wins] as you can together. And at the end of the year, wherever you are, you are.
“If you get too far ahead of yourself, it brings you back to reality very quickly.”
Daboll has yet to experience a truly low moment to take his team out – both losses have been tightly contested, frustrating but not agonizing. Losing this week or the next would be considered a step backwards.
The Texans aren’t doing anything particularly well. They are 29th in total offense – 26th in passing offense, 25th in running and 25th in scoring, averaging 16.6 points per game. They’re 30th in total defense — 19th in pass defense, dead last at 32nd in run defense and 19th in goal defense, allowing 22.9 points per game.
Davis Mills has been intercepted eight times, tied for second in the league behind only Colts bench Matt Ryan with nine. The Texans are mediocre against the run, giving up 180.6 yards per game, and the Giants have every intention of adding to that misery, with Saquon Barkley and also Daniel Jones, who was pinned down as a running threat in the loss. in Seattle before the goodbye.
“You look on the tape, I think they’re a good team,” Jones said. “They do a lot of good things on the defensive side of the ball. They have a lot of good players, a good sound scheme. Everyone in this league is good. I think it’s something you learned, it’s something I learned, in those early years. It’s a good team. They have good players and we will have to play our best game.
The Giants might be able to get by with something less than their best game, but maybe not.
“We treat every game as an important game,” Lawrence said. “I don’t think a game we play is not important. We keep the attitude that we still have to go out and play and beat this team. No matter their record, we’re all pros. Any team can be beaten any day. It’s about going out there and playing hard, playing for each other, trying to win for each other.
Cartel gunmen attempt to hang victim from overpass in Mexican border state
A group of cartel gunmen attempted to hang a man from an overpass in the Mexican border state of Nuevo Leon. The attempt failed and cartel members left the body tied up at the scene. Hanging bodies is a common tactic used by drug cartels to instill fear in their rivals.
The incident happened Friday morning along the highway that connects the metropolitan area of Monterrey to the border town of Nuevo Laredo. Authorities initially received a call about a man hanging from an overpass near the city limits between the towns of Cienega de Flores and Salinas Victoria.
Authorities say the victim was not suspended from the overpass but had been placed in a grassy area next to the overpass. It remains unclear if the gunmen hung the body and if it was later moved.
The victim had his hands and feet tied up and appeared to have had his pants pulled down; moreover, his pink shirt had been pulled over his head. Authorities have not publicly identified the victim or revealed which criminal organization is responsible for the crime.
The gruesome crime scene comes as the Sinaloa Cartel battles with other groups, including the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas and some independent groups, for control of local drug distribution as well as control of hallways lucrative drug deals at the Texas border, Breitbart Texas reported. This fierce turf war has led to hundreds of gruesome murders and executions in recent months.
Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels that silence their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in these regions, including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas, if a pseudonym was not used. Chronicles of the Breitbart Texas Cartel are published in English and in their original version Spanish. This article was written by “JP De La Garza” from Nuevo Leon.
LAWRENCE JONES: Soccer champion wins Florida State Senate seat
Republican state senator-elect Corey Simon, whose background includes a football championship, took to “Lawrence Jones Cross Country” to discuss his bid for the state senate, saying his race is about what the families want for their future.
LAURENT JONES: [Corey Simon] entered another realm: politics. Corey [Simon] is the newly elected state senator from Florida’s 3rd District and becomes the first Republican to represent the district in decades.
MID-TERM ELECTIONS 2022: LIVE UPDATES
…
We get these election results tonight, all this breaking news, and it doesn’t look as strong of a Republican victory. But you managed to win a seat that Republicans hadn’t had for decades. So what could you have done differently? What did you tell the voters to come and vote for you, sir?
EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT SENATE MID-TERMS, CANDIDATES AND IMPORTANT RACES
COREY SIMON: I think in the end, I stayed true to the things that our worried families safest. Put food on the table, keep the lights on, and put gas in the car. And those are the things that we focused on.
CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
We also had a hard work message with our career and technical training article. And so those are the things that have really affected people here in District 3.
Take-off memorial: Drake and Justin Bieber among VIPs celebrating the rapper’s life
Atlanta
CNN
—
The State Farm Arena was turned into a church on Friday as family and fans gathered to celebrate Takeoff’s earthbound departure from Migos.
The three-hour send-off was a superstar affair, with performances from Justin Bieber, Chloe Bailey and Yolanda Adams, plus a poem by Drake and words of remembrance from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and the label’s founders. Migos, Quality Control Music. .
Cousin Offset, who together with Takeoff’s uncle Quavo formed the successful platinum factory known as Migos, struggled to pull himself together as he remembered his bandmate, who he grew up with and whom he considered a brother. Head bowed, dreadlocks obscuring his face, he repeatedly apologized.
“I love you, dog. I love you,” he said.
Offset was unable to sleep or eat after the November 1 murder, he told the several thousand people in attendance, most of them dressed in black. Every time he dozes off, he says, he wakes up hoping the news of his 28-year-old cousin’s fatal shooting in Houston was a terrible dream.
“I wish we could laugh again,” he said. “I wish I could smoke one with you.”
He concluded by saying how Migos changed the future of music – “You did that, Take” – and called for more brotherhood and camaraderie around the world before asking the crowd to pray with him.
The ceremony opened with about an hour of gospel music. White roses covered the stage and Takeoff’s coffin sat at the foot of mother-of-pearl-like stairs. Acrobats in angel garb danced in the back corners, suspended from white ribbons as a choir sang. An infinity symbol with Takeoff’s signature rocket emblem at its center surrounded the arena, a nod not only to his latest productions, but also to how he will be remembered – forever. .
Bieber took to the stage in a dark slide, as candles on stadium screens bathed the arena floor in a soft glow. Perched on a stool with only a piano to support him, the two-time Grammy winner performed “Ghost.”
“What if you can’t be next to me/Your memory is in ecstasy/I miss you more than life,” he crooned.
Drake, who in 2013 catapulted the rising stars into a whole new world when he remixed and added a verse to their hit, “Versace”, relied on British artist Joyce Grenfell and writer Maya Angelou in his eulogy.
He quoted Grenfell: “If I were to go before all of you / Not break a flower or inscribe a stone / Or when I’m gone speak in a Sunday voice / But be the usual selves I’ve known.
He then paraphrased Angelou’s “When Great Trees Fall,” a poem about how it’s understandable to be sad when great trees are felled or when great souls pass by, but it’s wise to remember, “They have existed. They existed/We can be. Be and be better / Because they existed.
The hip-hop superstar who just released an album with Atlanta’s 21 Savage then recited his own poem, ‘We Should Do That More’, recalling how he met Migos on their tour of 54 cities in 2018. He cried as he recalled the Swiss wristwatch, an Audemars Piguet, which Takeoff gave him as a gift
“I miss playing with my brothers,” he said. “We should do it more.”
Takeoff will always be remembered as the Migo silencer. But several speakers warned the crowd not to confuse their silence with a lack of things to say. He is considered by many to be the best rhymer of the trio, and Jesse Curney III, pastor of the Lilburn church that Takeoff’s family attends, shared a story Quavo once told him about Takeoff’s sobriquet.
Where Quavo and Offset needed multiple takes to put their verses on tracks, picking up and picking up until they were successful, Takeoff – the youngest of the three – walked over to the mic and dropped his lyrics in one. perfect grip. “He was an introvert,” the pastor said, “but he trusted God” not to hold back.
Between Bailey’s moving rendition of Beyonce’s “Heaven” and Adams’ performance of the gospel song, “The Battle is Not Yours,” Takeoff’s family members took to the podium to offer fond memories of the Humble, wise and peaceful young man who always wanted to be a rapper but never worried about credit or the spotlight. Even as a baby, he had a unique voice, said his mother, Titania Davenport-Treet.
“I could tell his cry from any other child,” she said, adding that God must have given him that voice because he always knew what he wanted to be.
He was calm but always attentive, family members said, and he never bothered anyone. He was the funniest guy in the room, and no matter his fame, he never stopped putting family first and making sure their needs were met, they said.
“He was hugging so tight you could feel the love going through him,” his mother said.
State Farm was a fitting place for Takeoff’s farewell. The rapper was often courtside — usually with Quavo and Offset — for Atlanta Hawks games, icy and dripping wet. For years, his music roared through the PA system during downtime and replays.
Although the doors didn’t open until noon, fans began lining up outside the arena around 8:30 a.m., despite a constant cool drizzle. Around 10 a.m., a woman stuck her arm out of a passing silver Mazda and barked, “Rest in peace, takeoff.” Fans online responded.
Kalandrick Woods, 24, and his girlfriend Kailey Allen, 20, from Covington were second. Woods took the day off as a sandblaster operator and they drove about 45 minutes to get downtown.
Woods grew wistful when asked about his favorite song — “Last Memory” from Takeoff’s 2018 debut solo effort — and said it’s always hard to talk about his favorite Migo. He cried when he heard the news, he said.
“I’m still depressed about it,” he said.
Woods likes the fact that Takeoff was known for keeping to himself, but that in no way meant he was the bottom third of the group. With each new song, he appeared more developed as a lyricist, able to switch from rapid rapping to deliberate bursts of four or five words that painted vivid scenes. He gave stunning displays of lyricism on 2014’s “Cross the Country” and more recently on “Integration” with Quavo, staying on the beat like a metronome as he flipped the styles on the tracks.
“Deadshot (brrt)/AK make that head rock (brrt)” is the start of Fifi Solomon’s favorite verse for Takeoff, although she had to think about it for a few seconds. From the 2017 Migos hit, “Slippery,” Takeoff goes last – after Quavo, Offset and fellow ATLien Gucci Mane – and features his band’s Quentin Tarantinoesque cartel characters.
“He said a lot in a few words,” Solomon said. “He was the quietest, but I think he was the deepest lyrically.”
Solomon, 25, and his friend, Nani Kidane, 28, traveled from Migos’ former home base in Gwinnett County for the funeral. The group’s impact has reached far beyond Atlanta, they said. They were fashion trendsetters and influenced the way rappers inject improvisation into their music.
They also led by example with their work ethic, Kidane said. Takeoff will be greatly missed, she said.
“I’m a huge fan,” Solomon said. “He was my favorite lyrically in the band, and he’s from where I’m from, so it hit harder.”
Kidane added, “It hit close to home being from Gwinnett.”
Maliyah Tindall, 22, of Riverdale, and Sequoia Thomas, 20, of Atlanta also cited Takeoff’s “Slippery” verse as one of their favorites. The couple set off from Clayton State University in Morrow, about 30 minutes away, to pay their respects.
“He’s huge for the culture,” Thomas said ahead of the funeral. “They paved the way for a lot of rappers who are going to be here today.”
“He was quiet but had a big impact,” Tindall said, prompting Thomas to add, “Like a tame lion.”
Migos was part of Tindall and Thomas’s teenage years, they said, and it didn’t always get the recognition it deserved, but it appeared on every track.
“He would even cover people’s songs outside of Migos,” Thomas said of his characteristics with other artists, including Lil Wayne, Roddy Rich and Travis Scott.
Takeoff seemed aware of his notoriety as a moderate Migo, but the Lawrenceville-born rap star also seemed poised to shake up the reputation, eerily telling the “Drink Champs” podcast last month: “Time to pop it, you know what i mean? It’s time to give me my flowers, you know what I mean? I don’t want them later when I’m not there. I want them right now, so…”
After more than a dozen Migos mixtapes and four studio albums — including two platinum records — Takeoff and Quavo recently announced they’ll be performing as Unc & Phew. Last month, the pair released “Only Built for Infinity Links,” with Offset noticeably absent. Although the band didn’t officially break up, there were rumors of some kind of beef among the trio.
From Friday’s recollection, it was abundantly clear that Offset would give a lot to speak with his cousin one more time. Migos fans are hoping Takeoff’s tragic murder might help Quavo and Offset reconsider everything that made them move in different directions.
“I hope they can put aside their differences,” Solomon told CNN. “You know, get together for Takeoff.”
‘Too slow to act’: Ofgem ‘failures’ cost energy consumers billions, say MPs | Ofgem
MPs questioned whether energy regulator Ofgem was fit to control the industry after it was accused of costing British households billions of pounds as suppliers went bankrupt.
Politicians on the powerful Public Accounts Committee said Ofgem had failed to govern the sector “at considerable cost to bill payers” in a damning report on the regulation of energy suppliers.
The regulator has been accused of failing to prevent the collapse of 29 energy suppliers since July 2021, affecting around 4 million homes. The failures are costing consumers around £2.7bn, or an additional £94 each, through charges on their bills to recoup the cost of handling customer transfers to a new provider.
This figure does not include the billions the government spent bailing out Bulb Energy, which was by far the largest supplier to collapse, with 1.5 million customers. Bulb was taken over by rival Octopus Energy late last month after nearly a year in government-run administration.
A wave of suppliers collapsed during the energy crisis due to soaring wholesale gas prices last year, which was then exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. The MPs’ report accused Ofgem of being ‘too slow to act’ to ensure suppliers were financially resilient even before the crisis.
The regulator had tried to increase competition by opening the energy market to new suppliers. However, the introduction of a cap on energy bills under Theresa May’s government, combined with a spike in wholesale petrol prices, has exposed the weakness of many companies’ balance sheets.
MP Dame Meg Hillier, chair of the committee, said: ‘It is true that global factors have caused the unprecedented gas and electricity prices which have caused so many energy supplier failures over the past year, at such terrible cost to households. But the fact remains that we have regulators to set the framework that will allow us to protect ourselves from bad times. »
She added: “The problems in the energy supply market were apparent in 2018, years before the unprecedented price spike that triggered the current crisis, and Ofgem has been too slow to act. Households will pay dearly, with the cost of bailouts adding to record and rising bills. The committee wants to see a plan, within six months, of how the government and Ofgem will put customer interests at the heart of a reformed energy market, driving the transition to net zero.
The committee said it was “unconvinced that Ofgem still has the skills and capacity it needs to play a more proactive role in regulating the energy supplier market”. The report showed that Ofgem, led by chief executive Jonathan Brearley, increased the size of its workforce from 816 staff in 2018 to 1,400 now and asked the Treasury for more resources.
The committee made a series of recommendations, including a review of the “supplier of last resort” process, which ensures continuity of supply in the event of supplier failure.
He also wants Ofgem to show how it has increased its ability to assess the financial risk of suppliers and has called for a review of its price cap.
The cap was waived by the Energy Price Guarantee, a policy introduced by Liz Truss to limit the average household bill to £2,500 for six months. However, Ofgem’s price cap will come back into effect for those who no longer receive support from April.
Ofgem said: “The scale and pace of this once-in-a-generation global energy price shock has led to supplier defaults around the world. However, the supplier of last resort scheme acted as a vital safety net for UK consumers, ensuring they continued to receive power when their supplier went bankrupt and retained their credit balances. This safety net has inevitably generated costs.
“Looking ahead to this winter, prices remain volatile, but the market is now in a much more resilient position, thanks in part to the robust measures we have taken to reduce the risk of future supplier defaults and to raise the bar against entry of new suppliers. . And our proactive compliance reviews have dug deep into the practices of all energy providers, enabling us to demand improvements where they have proven insufficient.
