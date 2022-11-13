News
Heat waive Dru Smith, add center Orlando Robinson on two-way amid Omer Yurtseven doubt
Amid the uncertainty surrounding center Omer Yurtseven, who is expected to miss extensive time due to the ankle injury that has had him sidelined since the preseason, the Miami Heat are bringing in additional size.
Rookie center Orlando Robinson, who played for the Heat during the preseason and has thrived with the team’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, is being added to the Heat’s mix on a two-way contract.
With teams limited to two such players, the Heat have waived guard Dru Smith, who currently is with the Skyforce, from his two-way contract. Forward Jamal Cain holds the Heat’s other two-way contract. Cain was recalled Friday from Sioux Falls and played in Saturday night’s victory over the visiting Charlotte Hornets.
Players on two-way deals are limited to 50 games on NBA active rosters, with the amount of such games prorated based on when a player is signed. Robinson will be eligible for 43 games on the Heat active roster out of the 69 that remain.
Unlike adding a veteran into vacancy on the Heat’s standard roster, which is one shy of the league maximum of 15, players on two-way contracts do not count against the NBA salary cap or luxury tax.
Had the Heat instead added a veteran big man, with DeMarcus Cousins, Tristan Thompson and Hassan Whiteside among those available, it would have put the team into the onerous luxury tax.
In addition to Yurtseven facing possible surgery for a fracture of a bone spur, the Heat also have uncertainty with veteran big man Dewayne Dedmon, who has missed two games due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot and had been listed as questionable for Saturday’s victory with the ailment before pushing through.
With the Heat downsizing their power rotation in the wake of the offseason loss of veteran P.J. Tucker in NBA free agency to the Philadelphia 76ers, the only remaining true power players on the roster beyond starting center Bam Adebayo, had been Dedmon, seldom-used captain Udonis Haslem and neophyte 19-year-old first-round pick Nikola Jovic.
The Heat have been starting wing player Caleb Martin at power forward, with undersized Haywood Highsmith having received nominal minutes in a power role.
Robinson, who went undrafted out of Fresno State in June, appeared in all four of Sioux Falls’ games this season, averaging 20 points and 9.3 rebounds, while shooting .541 from the field.
Listed by the Heat at 6 feet 11, 245 pounds, Robinson is coming off a 16-point, nine-rebound performance in the Skyforce’s Saturday victory in Fort Wayne. Robinson appeared in four of the Heat’s five exhibitions in October, for a total of 48 minutes.
Robinson started 90 games at Fresno State, averaging 15.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.01 blocks in 30.9 minutes, shooting .476 from the field and .322 on 3-pointers. He then thrived with the Heat during summer league, earning his invitation to training camp.
Smith, who made the roster off a solid preseason after working with the Heat’s G League affiliate, had been considered backcourt insurance for the knee issue that has had guard Victor Oladipo out since the preseason.
Smith’s lone appearance with the Heat was a six-minute stint in the team’s lopsided road victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Oct. 26, when he had two points and one assist. The guard who went undrafted out of Missouri in 2021 then had 18 points and 11 rebounds in a G League victory for the Skyforce on Saturday night over the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.
()
News
“Donald will burn everything” if the Republicans turn their backs on him
Mary Trump predicted on MSNBC’s “Velshi” on Sunday that if her uncle, former President Donald Trump, wasn’t the leader of the Republican Party, he would “burn it all down.”
Anchor Ali Velshi said, “What do you think is going on here?” Donald Trump wants to be relevant in the face of an election that has done something for him that he never wanted: it has proven that he is potentially less relevant, and he thinks he is. How do you reconcile these things? You argue that he fuels the dangerousness of the Republican Party, by extension, the most dangerous person in America.
Trump said: “Donald becomes his most dangerous when he fears loss of relevance, when he fears he will no longer be the center of attention. When he fears he’s only one in control.
She continued, “We don’t know exactly what kind of information he has about other members of his party. What we do know is that he would be ready to use it. I believe we talked about this before the 2020 election. Donald will burn everything down if he feels like he’s falling apart. We can’t rule that out. We ignore it at our peril.
Trump added, “That’s why the Republican Party’s strategy of deciding to go a different direction isn’t going to work. One, it won’t work because he won’t let them. Second, it shouldn’t work because they are largely responsible for the state of the party and the dangers that this party continues to present to this country.
Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN
Breitbart News
News
Week 10 updates: Chicago Bears are without 3 starters vs. Detroit Lions. Here’s everything you need to know before kickoff at Soldier Field.
The Chicago Bears enter Week 10 hoping to bounce back from consecutive defeats. As the 3-6 Bears welcome the 2-6 Detroit Lions to Soldier Field, here’s what you need to know before kickoff (noon, Fox-32).
Get the Bears latest news | Get Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts first | Get our free Bears alerts
Inactives announced
The Bears will be without three starters when they face the Lions.
Right guard Teven Jenkins (hip), cornerback Kindle Vildor (ankle) and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee) are inactive for the Bears.
Undrafted rookie cornerback Jaylon Jones could see more time in place of Vildor, while veteran Michael Schofield could fill in for Jenkins, who popped up on the injury report midweek.
The Bears activated wide receiver Byron Pringle off injured reserve Saturday, and receivers N’Keal Harry and Velus Jones Jr. are inactive. It is the second straight week Jones, a rookie third-round pick, is inactive. He sat out against the Miami Dolphins after the Bears acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool last week. Harry wasn’t listed on the injury report all week, so it appears he was pushed out of the mix with Pringle back.
Defensive back Harrison Hand and offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter are also inactive for the Bears.
For the Lions, wide receiver Josh Reynolds, defensive linemen Michael Brockers and Austin Bryant, cornerback Chase Lucas, safety Ifeatu Melifonwu, offensive tackle Matt Nelson and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez are inactive.
- 5 things to watch in the Bears-Lions game — plus our Week 10 predictions
- Michael Vick reacts to Bears QB Justin Fields breaking his NFL record: ‘The next generation doing it just a little bit better’
The Fields follow-up
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy had the same reaction as most of the rest of the football world Sunday as he watched quarterback Justin Fields’ 61-yard touchdown run unfold against the Miami Dolphins.
“Honestly? It was like, ‘Holy cow.’ But not with that type of talk,” Getsy said. “It was a pretty unbelievable play.”
There’s a balance this week at Halas Hall as Chicago buzzes about how Fields rushed for a regular-season NFL quarterback record 178 yards Sunday in the 35-32 loss to the Dolphins and as local and national talking heads forecast great things for his future.
Read the full story here.
Changing of the vanguard?
As the Bears prepare to finish their first swing through division opponents Sunday when they play host to the Lions at Soldier Field, it’s a good time to look back on general manager Ryan Poles’ bold declaration during his introductory news conference.
“The most important piece is we’re gonna take the (NFC) North and never give it back,” he said in January.
Poles and coach Matt Eberflus are 0-2 in the division so far, losing to the Packers 27-10 in Green Bay in Week 2 and to the Vikings 29-22 in Minneapolis in Week 5. At the midpoint of the season, it’s worth noting winds could be changing in the division.
Read the full story here.
The latest in Arlington Heights
Arlington Heights trustees laid another piece of groundwork Monday that would allow the Bears to proceed with their plans for a massive redevelopment of Arlington International Racecourse by approving a zoning change that would allow a sports betting facility in the area.
A sports betting facility is part of the Bears’ $5 billion proposal to create a new NFL stadium and a mixed-use commercial and residential district on the 326-acre Arlington Park site. Trustees also approved a “road map” agreement intended to guide further negotiations around the site, for which the team signed a $197.2 million purchase agreement in 2021.
Read the full story here.
- Will the Bears leave Soldier Field for Arlington Heights? Here’s what to know.
Miss anything this week? Catch up before kickoff.
- 12 eye-catching numbers to know as the Bears prepare to face the Lions in Week 10
- After a whirlwind week, Chase Claypool has his feet on the ground and sights set on making a big impact for the Bears
- Bears Q&A: How would you evaluate GM Ryan Poles? What happens if OC Luke Getsy gets a head coaching job?
- Bears QB rewind: Justin Fields Fever reached new levels with an electric Week 9 outing. What will it mean for the offense going forward?
()
News
Pelosi says Republicans’ ‘red wave’ has turned into a ‘little, tiny trickle’
Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, speaks to the media during the UNFCCC COP27 climate conference on November 11, 2022 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.
Sean Gallup | Getty Images
As states across the country continue to tally the votes in a close battle for control of the House of Representatives, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats “have not given up.”
“Whatever the outcome, we’re on the right track to bring our country to a better place than the other side has been dragged down,” she told ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday.
NBC estimates that Republicans could win 219 House seats once all uncalled races are settled – barely more than the 218 needed to secure a majority – while Democrats could win 216. The projection includes a margin of error of plus or minus four seats.
Democrats held their U.S. Senate majority, NBC News screened on Saturday, fending off an all-out effort by Republicans to leverage economic volatility and public discontent to take control of the upper house of Congress.
Republicans had hoped, and many had openly anticipated, that a “red wave” would drive Democrats out of their majorities in both branches of the legislature.
“Who would have thought two months ago that this ‘red wave’ would turn into a tiny, tiny trickle, if at all,” said Pelosi, a Democrat who is second in line for the presidency. on CNN’s “State of the Union”. ” Sunday.
Pelosi said she was also told midterm voters were swayed by the Republican Party’s response to the violent attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi, last month.
A California man, David DePape, broke into the couple’s San Francisco home, wielded a hammer and was ready to kidnap and smash Nancy Pelosi’s kneecaps, federal prosecutors have revealed in a criminal complaint.
Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, DC, at the time of the break-in, but her husband Paul, 82, suffered a fractured skull and serious injuries to his right arm and hands.
While many members of Congress were quick to express their support and well wishes for the couple, several Republicans shared misinformation and conspiracy theories about the attack. In a since-deleted tweet, Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.), who sits on the House Homeland Security Committee, suggested the attacker was a “nudist hippie male prostitute.”
Pelosi told ABC that her husband was “getting better” and having “one good day after another,” but she told CNN the trauma of the attack was “intensified” by the “ridiculous attitude and disrespectful” of Republicans.
“It wasn’t just the attack, it was the Republican reaction, which was shameful,” she told CNN.
DePape, 42, has been charged with the federal crimes of attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assault of an immediate family member of a U.S. official with intent to retaliate against the official. He pleaded not guilty.
cnbc
News
Ball don’t lie? Heat’s Max Strus says sometimes shooters need to find higher truths
The ball may not lie, but shooters do.
That bit of candor was offered by Max Strus in the wake of Saturday night’s 8-of-14 3-point shooting against the visiting Charlotte Hornets, which came two nights after the Miami Heat guard shot 2 of 11 from beyond the arc against the Hornets.
The typical response from shooters is that you can’t dwell on failure, have to put it behind you, move on, have a short memory.
But for Strus, the memories were too vivid, even with the Heat winning both of the matchups against Charlotte, now positioned to move to .500 with a victory Monday night over the visiting Phoenix Suns.
“Yes and no,” Strus said of the notion of short memory by those who shoot the longball. “You definitely remember it, but you can’t let it affect you. You’ve got to know the negatives of it and deal with it and then get in the gym and fix it and then get out and do the stuff you do.”
So that’s what Strus did, feeling he let teammates down in the Thursday victory that required overtime against the worst team in the Eastern Conference.
“I had a bad night the other night,” he said after Saturday’s 31-point performance. “Tried to flush that, get in the gym, figure out, recalibrate and I got it going early and teammates were looking for me.
“So I feel to have the trust from them after a night like I had the other night was special.”
So special that the fourth-year veteran closed one point and one 3-pointer shy of career highs.
“It can turn around real quick,” he said. “So you just got to have a positive mentality through it all and just keep shooting.”
Which teammates and the coaching staff made sure he did, amid this uneven start to the season by almost all of the team’s 3-point shooters.
“Particularly the last five games,” coach Erik Spoelstra said, “we all have felt, and particularly when we watched film, and have been able to review things, that there have been a lot of really good things, and you have to trust it.
“Particularly from the 3-point line, there’s going to be some ebbs and flows. But are you generating those shots in your wheelhouse? And I feel like we have, and that’s not just coach speak.”
But when it comes to player speak, Spoelstra said he could appreciate the need for Strus to see the ball go through the net early in Saturday’s victory, to help him regain his footing.
“We’re all human,” Spoelstra said. “Yeah, like it’s one thing for the staff and the players to say, ‘Hey, we’re generating great looks,’ but if the ball is not going in, and eventually [it’s] like what are you believing, reality or the perception?
“But we have a very level-headed group. The group understands when we’re getting to our strengths and when we’re not. The defense and opponents will have a say in that, as well. But we have a smart team. But even when we’re not getting to what we want to get to, the guys understand how we can try to get to our strength zones more. And that’s been part of the discipline.”
As is the extra work required of a shooter such as Strus, who no longer is finding the type of space at the 3-point line first experienced when he arrived in December 2020 as an undrafted neophyte out of the G League.
Now it has required more movement off the ball, cuts, relocating. The type of efforts that can be both draining and dynamic.
“He’s really worked at it,” Spoelstra said. “All of our 3-point shooters have worked at it, especially coming off of last year, where they were game-planned so much to get off that 3-point line.
“So they spent the entire offseason really trying to develop other aspects of the game. For Max, it’s really important, because he has great instincts as a cutter and off the ball, not just to run to the action or to the basket or to the basketball, but to generate some easy opportunities for us.”
()
News
A bomb hits a main avenue in Istanbul, killing 6 and injuring dozens
ISTANBUL — A bomb exploded on a popular pedestrian street in Istanbul on Sunday, killing six people, injuring dozens and sending people fleeing as flames mounted.
Footage posted online showed ambulances, fire engines and police at the scene on Istiklal Avenue, a usually crowded thoroughfare popular with tourists and locals and lined with shops and restaurants. In one video, a loud bang could be heard and flames could be seen, as pedestrians turned and fled. Social media users said shops had been closed and the avenue had been closed.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the blast a “treacherous attack” and said its perpetrators would be punished. In addition to the six dead, Erdogan said 53 others were injured, according to information he received from the governor of Istanbul.
Politices
News
How the Gophers football team can still win the Big Ten West
When the Gophers football team was down and seemingly out in late October, it came up with a self-centered knockoff.
Working off the idea of the College Football Playoff, Minnesota devised the Gopher Football Playoff. It was a chance to flip the script from the team’s three-game losing streak, which had knocked the Gophers off their primary postseason goal: winning the Big Ten West Division.
After falling to Purdue, Illinois and Penn State last month, Minnesota had five games remaining and was looking for a way to wipe the slate clean.
With that conjured-up idea of a restart, the Gophers have won their first three games — Rutgers, Nebraska and Northwestern — by a combined score of 82-16.
Similar to the upcoming FIFA World Cup, those games really resembled a group-stage format, given how all three opponents have struggled this season and are combined 8-22. Minnesota really should advance through that part of the “GFP.”
But now, if you will keep playing along, Minnesota has reached the semifinal stage: the Battle for Floyd of Rosedale against rival Iowa at 3 p.m. Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium.
The Gophers and Hawkeyes — along with Purdue and Illinois — are all tied atop the Big Ten West with 4-3 conference records.
If the Gophers beat the Hawkeyes for the first time in coach P.J. Fleck’s tenure, Minnesota will move on to a championship game of sorts at Wisconsin on Nov. 26. Paul Bunyan’s Axe will be on the line, too.
If Minnesota wins the next two games, and Illinois and Purdue both lose one more game in the final two weeks of the regular season, the Gophers’ actual postseason goal will again become reality and they will head to the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis on Dec. 3.
The Gophers have a lot to play for in the final two games of the actual regular season because they didn’t let it unravel after falling to 1-3 in Big Ten play in late October.
“We dug ourselves a pretty big hole,” Fleck said. “… We have lost control of that, so we got to regain the control by taking care of the controllable (things). I think our team has done that.”
To get back in the mix, the Gophers have continued to rely on a run-heavy approach with record-setting tailback Mo Ibrahim and a routinely stout defense. But the Hawkeyes have their own impressive defense and will look to neutralize Ibrahim and force Minnesota to pass, something the U has struggled to do all season.
Then there’s the glaring fact that Fleck is 0-5 against the Hawkeyes since 2017. It a record that hangs over the players, too.
“Obviously, we know that. But every year is a different year,” senior safety Tyler Nubin said. “We are just going to go 1-0 in the Iowa season. It doesn’t matter what we did four years ago, five years ago, last year. We got to go 1-0 this year, and that’s what we are going to do.”
Win with help
How the Gophers can still win Big Ten West:
1. Minnesota (4-3) must beat Iowa (4-3) at home on Saturday.
2. The U must beat Wisconsin (3-4) in Madison on Nov. 26.
3. Purdue (4-3) needs to lose at home to either Northwestern (1-6) on Saturday or at Indiana (1-6) on Nov. 26.
4. Illinois (4-3) needs to lose on the road to either No. 3 Michigan (7-0) on Saturday or at Northwestern on Nov. 26.
Heat waive Dru Smith, add center Orlando Robinson on two-way amid Omer Yurtseven doubt
“Donald will burn everything” if the Republicans turn their backs on him
Week 10 updates: Chicago Bears are without 3 starters vs. Detroit Lions. Here’s everything you need to know before kickoff at Soldier Field.
How do You Find old College Friends?
Pelosi says Republicans’ ‘red wave’ has turned into a ‘little, tiny trickle’
Ball don’t lie? Heat’s Max Strus says sometimes shooters need to find higher truths
A bomb hits a main avenue in Istanbul, killing 6 and injuring dozens
How the Gophers football team can still win the Big Ten West
Drug cartels, not Putin, are public enemy #1 – US Congressman – RT World News
6 killed after vintage aircraft collide at Dallas air show
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
Why online slots are popular casino games
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Mike Lupica: Brian Cashman is safe because Hal Steinbrenner likes the status quo with the Yankees
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News3 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
News2 weeks ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
News2 weeks ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
Finance3 weeks ago
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Why online slots are popular casino games
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Choosing an Affiliate Business Internet Marketing Program – The Journey Begins!